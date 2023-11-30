Scobie: ‘Journalists across Fleet Street have known those names for a long time’

Omid Scobie did not reveal the existence of letters exchanged between King Charles and the Duchess of Sussex. That fact was revealed in the Telegraph back in April, in which I felt was a clear leak from Buckingham Palace. The Sussexes had just announced that only Harry would be traveling to the UK for the coronation, and the palace was desperate to explain why Meghan wanted no part of the coronation psychodrama, so they released information about the letters to make it seem like Meghan still had a “grudge” but that Charles had done his best to address her concerns about racism in the royal family. Now, with Scobie’s Endgame, we learned that Meghan and Charles’ letters contained two names. That was Scobie’s exclusive, although much like the Telegraph, he didn’t name names. Then the Dutch edition of Endgame came out and suddenly that translation (which has been pulled from shelves) has evidently named King Charles and Princess Kate as “the royal racists.” Which we only know because Piers Morgan said so on his TV show yesterday. Well, Scobie appeared on a British morning show and he spilled even more insider tea:

In an interview with British breakfast show This Morning, Scobie said: “I never submitted a book that had those names in it.” He added that he was “frustrated” but not “upset” by the development. Asked about online rumors that the inclusion of the names in a Dutch translation was a stunt to sell books, he replied: “I wish it was the case.” He added that he “never submitted a book that had their names in it.” Asked how the names might have appeared in the Dutch version, he said: “It’s still being investigated now. I wrote and edited the English version of the book with one publisher. That then gets licensed to other publishers. I obviously can’t speak Italian, German, French, Dutch, or any of the other languages that come out. So the only time you hear about the book is once it’s come out in the public domain. “I’m as frustrated as anyone else. I make it very clear in this book that I in every way possible want to adhere to the laws surrounding this subject. It’s why I’ve been very careful in how it’s described in the book and it’s why I’ve never spoken about it beyond what I’ve said in the public domain before. “The reality is though is that this is information that is not privy just to me. Journalists across Fleet Street have known those names for a long time. We’ve all followed a certain code of conduct when it comes to talking about it. It’s frustrating that now what’s going on in the Netherlands with the book that was obviously immediately rescinded and is now being reprinted has happened, and I’m glad to hear so. But for me I can only talk about the English version of the book that I wrote and produced.”

[From The Daily Beast]

“This is information that is not privy just to me. Journalists across Fleet Street have known those names for a long time.” As I’ve said all along, they all know. They’ve known all along, they know who said what to Meghan and who said what to Harry and they know exactly how racist the Windsors are. And all of those same people have wanted Meghan and Harry to do their dirty work and name names, so that those journalists can attack the Sussexes for “causing” such a rift. Speaking of, palace sources are being very heavy-handed in the way they’re blaming Meghan:

The Duchess of Sussex leaked the identities of two race-row royals in an act of revenge, it was claimed tonight. The pair, named in Omid Scobie’s book, were accused by Meghan in a letter to King Charles of commenting on her baby Archie’s skin colour. But that note is said to be locked away. A senior Palace source said: “It’s vanishingly unlikely the names came from here.” Another royal insider told The Sun: “That letter is under lock and key and no one from within the King’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents. In all likelihood, it must have been the Sussex camp which leaked the names. It’s a nasty and deliberate attack.” Experts said the US -based Sussexes — who quit royal duty in 2020 — acted out of spite for the way they feel they have been treated. Royal author Robert Jobson said: “Some say revenge is a dish best served cold and this one appears to have been served up on ice by the Sussexes. At some stage this sort of behaviour by the Sussexes has to stop because in the long term it’s damaging the monarchy and certainly not helping their cause either.”

[From The Sun]

I genuinely wish Meghan did half of the sh-t they blame her for. She would be well within her rights to tell everyone the names of every single royal who said and did racist sh-t to her. She is the victim of the toxic institutional racism. But again, the story about the letters initially came from Buckingham Palace. And Scobie says it plainly – the identities of the royal racists have been common knowledge among royal journalists for a while.