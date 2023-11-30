‘Endgame’: Carole Middleton ‘orchestrated’ Kate’s life to throw her into William’s path

Those of us hoping for some shady revelations about the Middleton clan are feeling a little bit let down by Omid Scobie’s Endgame. While he did give some shady and interesting details, there was precious little about the insolvency of Party Pieces, nor the many lies told about the Middletons’ wealth and success, nor the control exerted by Carole Middleton over Kate. Still, Scobie makes it perfectly clear that Carole was the driving force behind the Middletons’ plan to honey-trap a prince, and Scobie gives credit to Carole and Kate for being able to navigate the Waity Katie years without much in the way of palace support. Some highlights from the Middleton section:
Carole’s orchestrations: As two caring parents who worked hard, made their mint, and climbed the social ladder (no small feat in a country still obsessed with class), the Middletons—mostly Carole—saw that the pretty and grounded Kate was ready to carry the family name further to the top. So, they began orchestrating her life, ensuring she was at the right places at the right time and spoke the right way. Kensington Palace has never denied that Kate had several rounds of elocution lessons as she became more serious with William. Friends have noted over the years that her accent now sounds “posher” and “even more plummy” than her husband’s.
Calculated Carole: The Middleton strategy involved more than just aristocratic affectation—Carole calculatingly placed Kate right at the center of young Prince William’s world. It was first reported in royal biographer Katie Nicholl’s Kate: The Future Queen that when Carole learned that Prince William was slated to attend the University of St. Andrews, she encouraged her daughter to turn down a spot at her dream school, the University of Edinburgh, take a gap year to study abroad in Florence, and enroll at St. Andrews the following year.
Off-and-on relationship: Carole set things up, and Kate took it the rest of the way. It wasn’t long before William and Kate’s friendliness turned into a loving relationship, one that included natural ups and downs—periods when they were on and times when they were off.
William doesn’t spend much time in Bucklebury now: During the flush and passion of their early romance, the pair spent lots of time with Kate’s family in Bucklebury. William took to the cozy Middleton enclave in a village where time seemed to stand still… He also fell for the Middleton family. Although less frequent these days, William has always looked forward to Sunday roasts at their house and helping load the dishwasher at the end of it.
The 2007 breakup: Knowing he would soon be immersed in his monarchical duties, William struggled to commit for the long haul, even pushing the two to completely break up in spring 2007. Kate retreated to Bucklebury for Carole’s motherly advice, while William took refuge at Bovington Army Camp in Dorset. Kate didn’t pull back for long. She soon resurfaced and demonstrated some of that Middleton determination and took a few bold steps of her own. While William was off in Dorset—ostensibly for armored reconnaissance training, but photographic evidence suggests he spent much of his time sowing his wild oats—Kate rallied her sister, Pippa, and some close friends for London’s nightlife scene. The paparazzi swarmed, and Kate was regularly photographed on raucous nights out. Long before my royal reporter days, I saw her inside the members-only Boujis club in South Kensington a few times, where she and her friends would knock back complimentary trays of shots and jump up on the seats and tables to dance to whatever hip-hop or house music the DJ was spinning. There was an option to leave the building secretly, but Kate left through the main doors, where the photographers waited.
From Middleton schemer to a creature of the palace: In many ways [the wedding] is where Kate’s personal story comes to an end: she traded in Carole’s training for the Palace playbook, and the young woman disappeared behind a Palace-constructed mold. Before her engagement to William, Kate was left to fend, manage, and ward off the stalking tabloid press who seemed to buzz around her wherever she went and create whatever narratives they pleased. There may have been no social media negativity or online trolls to deal with, but Fleet Street’s interest was obsessive: Kate was regularly tailed by paparazzi, her voicemails were repeatedly hacked (155 times alone by one reporter at News the World), the likes of the Daily Mail poked fun at her un-royal family and former air hostess mom, and body-shaming commentary was written about her weight loss. The misogynistic and snobbish way many of the tabloids wrote about Kate was reprehensible. After her marriage, however, she had full Palace protection and spinmeisters on the payroll to assist her with media harassment and reputational management.
[From Omid Scobie’s Endgame]
“There was an option to leave the building secretly, but Kate left through the main doors, where the photographers waited.” I have strong memories of this period – the spring of Kate’s discontent, where Carole advised her to go out with all of William’s friends and look like she was having the time of her life. William came running back to her because he basically had no other option at that point – all of the aristocratic girls, all of the titled toff girls, all of the nouveau riche girls, all of them turned him down or friendzoned him. Kate was the only one who really wanted it and she “played” it perfectly. The problem, as everyone soon discovered, was that Kate and Carole had only planned to get the ring. They never planned past that.
“Although less frequent these days, William has always looked forward to Sunday roasts at their house…” Yeah… William distanced himself from the Middletons several years ago, circa 2020-21. Suddenly, Carole’s trickery and surrogate-mothering didn’t work on him anymore.
Sometimes, you get what you pay for! As crass as that may sound, Khate played the long game, but did she win? Sure, she’ll be written up in the history books as the mother of a king…but what else, other than cos-playing her mother-in-law, will she be known for?
I mean, she’ll go down in history as the Queen of England. Perhaps it’s last. That’s not nothing, even if we don’t like her.
Being queen isn’t a sure thing for her. If Will decides he’s done (and IMO they’re quite clearly separated), she’s out. She’s not even guaranteed to be the mother of a king, when you think about it…by the time George gets around to sniffing the throne, the public may very well have said ‘nah’ to the royal family.
As Queen Consort – maybe, if she stays married. But consorts are generally only remembered if they have made a mark in their own right – Prince Albert, Prince Philip, the Queen Mother. Otherwise they tend to fade into obscurity and become forgotten. I know which category I’d put Kate in.
@Tiger, he’ll never divorce her. He’s more like QEII than his father in that sense. He will keep her by his side because she’s beloved and because he needs to keep appearances. He saw Charles’ mistakes and will do anything to avoid that gossipy glare of the press. Only a premature end -Dios la cuide- will keep her from that crown.
@Jezz, that’s what people said of Diana. “At least she’ll get to be queen, if nothing else works for her”. But alas!!!!!
@Selene, for the longest time, I didn’t think he’d divorce her. He’s spent a lot of time building that Happy Married Family Man Unlike My Dad! persona.
But I’m not so sure lately for a few reasons. 1. He’s been openly disdainful of her during some events (not all but quite a few) this past year. 2. Kate was left at home while Will went to NYC and Singapore and a very deliberate not at all subtle ‘hot dude’ push was made by the rota rats. 3. The Middleton’s being hung out to dry rather than being bailed out of their financial mess. 4. Stories creeping out this year about how Will and Kate sleep in separate rooms, fight, have to spend time apart because the stress is taking a toll on their relationship. 5. Kate being thrown under the bus a few times recently in regard to H&M’s leaving.
Also, Kate isn’t beloved. She might be liked, but she’s not nearly the beloved icon that Diana was. A potential post-divorce Kate isn’t going to sell the same papers that Diana did, because interest in her as a person vs her as the woman married to the heir isn’t there. In fact, a ‘hot’ (gross) single dad prince would probably sell more. Which is why I don’t think it’s an accident that Will’s pushing this ‘hot guy’ image on his ‘statesman’ solo trips lately. He just may be tired of the pretense. Especially since he’s trying to compete with Harry for attention.
If Kate was beloved, she wouldn’t need the BM blowing smoke up her butt like she’s the second coming. It’s cringey how they talk about her and she shouldn’t need it.
Queen Consort.
Kate is ‘beloved’. 🤣🤣 Kate is barely ‘beliked’. Her deranger fans only became vocal after Meghan turned up, and as a group seem to be made up largely of racist or grannies. Willy can divorce Kate, she’s expendable. The media will side with the RF and take the Middletons down if needs be, there’s plenty of stuff on them.
Kate won’t be remembered because she’s lazy and self absorbed. Gone are the days of untouchable royals.
Hating Meghan is the only real thing Kate fans have in common. Great fan base, that.
She won’t be monarch
If they don’t want kate to be queen, they’ll find any shenanigans to make her not queen or to unqueen her 100% sure. It depends on the firm, on William and also on how well a new/old/current mistress plays her game. Look at how is queen today. Boy, the lazies make it look easy to access the throne just mistressing and walking a runway halfnaked… boy it also makes the heirs quite stupid.
Kate doesn’t seem to be a person concerned with her legacy, otherwise she’d be working a lot harder.
Kate is so narcissistic she probably believes all the trashy photos are a tribute to her. Her legacy is on point in her mind. She may be protected now but when the public turns on her, she will become a symbol of how not to behave.
Oh Omid what a disappointment with this drivel about the Middletons. Yes she sure did map out how to catch a prince that’s for sure. Loving relationship no. His dear friends called her the mattress so no the relationship is anything but loving. Peg couldn’t have who he wanted so settled for someone willing to be controlled. He dumped the Middletons awhile back but sure Sunday roasts.
William isn’t capable of loving anyone. Has he ever expressed his “love” for Kate publicly? I have never heard him say that he loves his wife. You’re right in that she was only one left standing.
I thought Jecca Craig was the love of his life. Like, she is his Camilla.
What a disappointment, you’re right (loving relationship with her parents …he had to split up because of his burgeoning duties as a young monarch). And how badly written. This is poor. Do people step behind a mould, for eg? Surely into it. And so on. Who the hell edited this stuff? It sounds like the pap a work experience at Hello would type up.
Scobie took it extremely easy on Kate. Probably feels sorry for her.
I believe William married the family and Kate. He probably thought they would eventually get it together; without his help. Instead he found out EVERYTHING has ALWAYS been a lie. William should’ve stayed single. He would’ve came out a head.
I also believed he married Kate mostly for her “stable” family. The Middletons may have terrible business sense but they are (or at least were, I dunno about the state of things now) a cohesive family unit and very close to one another. William clearly didn’t have that growing up in the BRF. We know from Spare that Charles was a distant father, too busy rehabilitating Camilla to really be any kind of parent to his grieving teenage sons. Along come happily married Carole and Michael Middleton, only too eager to welcome William into their open arms. It must have been an amazing feeling for him to be around a “normal middle class” family and to have parent-like figures in his life that he felt he could rely on.
I’m not a William fan but even I can sympathize with his desire for a stable family unit which he thought he found in his in-laws. They were like a surrogate family to him for many years. Now that he’s clearly reconsidered his choice of marriage, he’s also reevaluating his relationship with the Middletons and realizing they used him for his connections. That’s got to hurt.
@VilleRose — I agree. I remember reading an article prior to Wm and Kate getting engaged and he was invited to spend the weekend at the Middleton’s. He came down the next morning all showered and dressed only to see the whole family sitting around the kitchen table in housecoats and slippers drinking coffee and chatting. You’d never see that in the any of the royal homes. He must have loved that cozy familiarity because he sure didn’t get it from his father.
@Susan Collins – very disappointing. Worked hard and made their mint my hat.
Susan Collins, it’s one thing to see the pieces and put them together, but it’s another to state it in writing as the truth without evidence. I think Omid did what he could and is relying on the reader to put any additional pieces together. I somehow doubt that he had any Middleton sources.
It’s crazy to me that people saw Diana and said, “I want that.”
“It’s different with me!”
You best believe there are scheming mothers attempting to plant their daughters in front of Princes George and Louis via kiddy play dates. The Princess mythology doesn’t die very easily.
I think it will be extremely difficult for the next generation of royals to attract decent and competent spouses, because there’s now so much info out there about just how much a hellscape the Windsors and their minions have created. And what sane and informed woman want to join that mess?
That leaves the more mercenary people who want to elevate their social standing.
@lanne I don’t know. People wanted harry and William because of their parents. Kate family is kinda stupid and William is tender/needs a lot of help.
I think marrying an interior of Europe prince will be the next big thing. Even prince Christian of Denmark isn’t generating a frenzy.
And their sons focusing on a marriage to princess Charlotte
The aristo girls didn’t. They learned from Diana’s mistake.
I can’t think of anything I’d want less for my daughter.
Quite chilling… the aristocracy girls knew what happened tonDiana, beyond the divorce…
I wonder if the writers of the Crown will put Carole’s scheming into the show. I think the first half of this season romanticized everything.
My guess is no. Just not enough time to get into the weeds
Or the weed, if the rumours are true.
When I look at W&K’s engagement photo, it’s wild how much William’s looks have degraded. He has aged far more than anyone I know in the past 13 years.
It’s all Harry and Meghan’s fault!
j/k
When people said Diana snatched her genes from him, they weren’t wrong. He is a full Windsor now.
MF, when I first looked at that photo–for just an instant–I saw Chuck in him. That’s a first to me. It might be the tilt of his head, or something. I’ll have to compare this photo with KFC & Di’s engagement photos. Something about the engagement photos . . .
Seriously! I had forgotten that he was kind of cute when he was a young man. Now… those Windsor genes are STRONG!
I think it’s obvious she was molded to be a powerful man’s wife. Instead of just being a powerful woman on her own merits and successes.
And from how she stalked William he was always the target.
The joke is: william isn’t that powerful. He just has a fancy title
People in this site have been saying for yars that she would have been better off marrying some fabulously risk aristocrat or businessman so she could enjoy the lifestyle without any expectation of work or pulic service and that still holds up.
@flamingo the fact that she succeeded shows just how much of a joke the windsors are. Kate tricked him into marriage. It’s obvious he thought she would pick up his slack. Joke, he nows has to carry their engagements. He is lazy but she is off-putting.
@belli I think if she married a regular businessman he would’ve divorced her as soon as his life changed even a little. Like the last recession.
So I remember the gauche funeral fashion show and that wild article about Carole being a better mother to Diana around that time and that kate was benched from attending the Diana statue unveiling. But I wonder if there was something else that really severed William’s relationship with the Midds around that time.
Could William finally be wising up to how deep and far the Midd PR game runs, to the point of it being anti-him and pro-Kate?
Around that time we got all the lies about Kate being the family peacekeeper, the true future power of the monarchy, QEII’s rock. All of which came straight from Kate and Carol(E).
It also threw another wrench in William trying to divorce Kate. The first was the Harry and Meghan love story while William was off ‘having intimate dinners’ with Rose. Then Harry and Meghan left.
A year later Philip passed and Kate did her mafia wife routine and tried to make herself the centre of all attention. If he was trying to blame Sussexit on her and set her aide, Kate and Carol(E) putting out all those stories about Keen being the rock of the Windsors would have hacked him off.
I’m still surprised that they left the Middletons flapping in the wind with their business failure. It would be an easy thing to discreetly pay their debts–hell, the Queen paid off Virginia Guiffre on behalf of her idiot pedo son. the Midds are definitely on the outs
I actually think William’s cooling on the Middletons coincided with him realising that lazy, useless Kate had become more of a liability than an asset to him. And I suspect that realisation may have had something to do with seeing how much better his sister-in-law was at the job.
(Another theory is that he had taken Carole’s wise advice on how to handle H+M – and we all know how that went.)
Same. I think Meghan’s arrival was the catalyst that caused William to really look at Kate and see her exactly as she is vs the story she (and her pimp mother) sold to honey trap him.
Then he realized just how unsuited she is for the job and how that reflects on him.
This isnt’ about the Midds per se but this was running through my head as I was reading this.
So lets assume what we know now is the truth – the people having THAT conversation with Harry were charles and Kate. Not William.
It actually tracks bc we heard a lot after the interview about how William couldn’t forgive them for throwing Kate under the bus. We assumed it was about Cry-gate, but maybe it was about being racist.
But maybe william didn’t know about this conversation. He learns about it at the time of the Oprah interview, which roughly fits with when they started zooming from Sandringham. Harry refuses to speak to her at the funeral, William tells her to back off, we have some sort of reaction from Kate (I’m not a Funeral Truther but lets just play this out.) Carole tries to get Kate back into his good graces and her PR goes into overdrive, William benches Kate for the statue….
I dont know. I don’t believe that William would get THAT mad at Kate for being racist, bc he’s pretty racist himself – but I can believe he would get THAT mad if he thought Kate overstepped her boundaries and didn’t stay “in her place” when it came to his family. Or if they got into a huge fight about what she said to Harry and some worse things were said.
Again, not william defending or protecting H&M and Archie from the racism, but William incandescent with rage that Kate went over his helmet.
And maybe he’s okay with her name coming out now he wants a divorce and this just hastens it along.
The love story that palace and the British establishment try so desperately to portray as William and Kate doesn’t not have never existed. That’s why they have been trying so hard to break up Meghan and Harry marriage there are actually true love match . If kate and her mother didn’t plot William would have never notice Kate at all if she didn’t walk down the runway in see through lingerie that the only way William notice her she literally debased herself for his attention. They broke up countless times yet Carol was right telling Kate how to get him back if wasn’t for the fact that no one wanted William the woman he wanted didn’t want him so he settled for Kate she just the last woman standing.
I still think he’s either gay or bi but couldn’t come out of the closet and since kate was always around, he ended up settling for her. It would definitely explain why he looked said on the morning of his wedding, according to Spare.
In my opinion, William is asexual leaning. He’s done what he needed for image and duty but the man has no sex appeal. Even when he was attractive, it wasn’t there. He was just prettier.
@HeatherC Sex appeal has nothing to do with asexuality. Asexuality is whether you feel sexual attraction yourself – not others’ perception of your physical attributes or your (a)sexuality.
Of course, this is a very simplistic definition as asexuality is a spectrum just like any other sexuality.
Source: I am ACE myself.
Yeah I’ve never gotten the vibe that he is at all bisexual/gay.
But wow I totally agree that he may be asexual leaning. That absolutely fits. He just seems averse to intimacy in all of its forms. And he just doesn’t seem sexually motivated or interested. I have actually dated a man like this and like William, he was also cold, remote, and selfish. Not to mention very controlling.
@Em I hope that you don’t mean to suggest that asexual people are cold and selfish. You can be touch averse, but that does not mean that you are cold, remote, and selfish as an ACE individual. ACEs can be just as warm or cold as anyone else.
If William is ACE – and I’m not saying whether he is or isn’t – being cold and selfish has nothing to do with his sexuality.
Perhaps you didn’t mean to lean into this type of aphobic stereotypes and language, but it is very hurtful to ACE people such as myself.
HeatherC, I’m not sure where asexual came into it. That doesn’t track for me at, and asexual doesn’t mean cold and remote. You’re talking about two different things. I think it’s possible he’s bisexual, and that would tend to track with what we’ve all talked about.
Lise, Its unfortunate that you feel the need to defend yourself. Unfortunately, people don’t know enough about something, but think they know enough. I don’t know much about sexuality in all its forms, but I do know that everyone is a distinct person and is valued for who they are.
Scobie really treats Kate with kid gloves, why are they foaming at the mouth on Twitter. Something is off about it all…
Andrea, it’s slight of hand. If you’re looking at Cant, who are you NOT looking at?
Not going to shade a woman for aggressively and strategically pursuing her goals. It’s not like she kept William from marrying someone amazing.
Was it her goal, though, or her mother’s?
I’m not shading anyone, but it’s the blatant hypocrisy I can’t stand. Meghan is constantly accused of a being a gold-digging, social climber but when it comes to Kate’s blatant decade-long pursuit/machinations to become William’s wife it’s suddenly… “crickets”.
You want to praise Kate for doing nothing but f*cking her way through his friend group, being his sidepiece, agreeing to a loveless cheating marriage in exchange for this useless life, and using all of her unearned position to drive another woman to suicidal ideation for PR?
Really? Is that the best we think women can achieve? That it is in *any way* somehow praise or goal worthy?
Praise her? God no. But I’m not going to *fault* her for pursuing him, if that’s what she wanted. Women should be allowed to go after what they want, without being demeaned as “calculating” or “scheming.” She didn’t “trick” him either. I don’t know why she thought he was a prize worth having, but that’s her choice.
At em. I actually think she did what was best for her in the short term. I said up top a businessman would’ve married her but than divorced her. She knew she was lazy so she latched on to will. In that regard it was smart. But why would she think that was the end. When the next English recession hits a mp will list Kate Middleton as a reason to abolish the monarchy.
Gee, what an amazing and worthy goal for a young woman, to become William’s mattress after a night of drinking and partying with his pals and likely other women. What was it he always said to them at the end of an evening of carousing…”I have to go now…sex waiting”.
She’s definitely not a role model for Gen Y or Z. Many young women in these generations have put K to shame.
“There was an option to leave the building secretly, but Kate left through the main doors, where the photographers waited.”
Of course she did.
Never knowingly saw a camera she didn’t preen for….
I think Omid basically referenced Katie Nichols book and what Nichol said about William and Kates relationship back then. He said he wasn’t a reporter back then but he remembered her courting the Paps (ie: leaving through the front instead of back) & im sure he remembers her falling out of night clubs drunk.. I wish he would have researched their relationship more so he could have been more accurate in his book about their early relationship, Williams relationship with Middleton and the now non-existant one, etc. Nonetheless, the book isn’t about Kate Middleton. However if, if it were me I would have elaborated all of the Middleton shenanigans including ripping everyone off.
Pimp Mama Carole planned very poorly. Pimp Mama Kris (Jenner) did a much better job and actually built an empire. PMK ensured that her daughters had successful independent business ventures in addition to chasing Black rappers and athletes – Kourtney being the exception. And poor forgotten Rob. PMC and her daughter successfully stalked and snared a prince, and produced an “heir and spares”. And that’s it. They thought “mission accomplished” and didn’t notice the prince was waking up to their bs and their position wasn’t as secured as they thought.
While I would have love it, I think that there was no need for Scobie to go in on Special K. He must be aware that the Rotten Family is gassing up the royal double decker bus to throw someone under and it will prob be her. He’s prob been paying attention and noticed that she’s being criticized more in the UK press. Even though Scobie just got blasted for stating that K is a part time royal, who told PMoron to publicly blab and say KM was the other royal racist? K you in danger girl! And C-Rex, get ready to be a footnote in your own reign.
I’m yet to see Omid’s attack on Kate that the press wants the public believe he has done.
What kind of mother encourages her daughter to turn down her preferred school to chase a man?
A horrible one.
One who see’s said child as a tool to achieve her own unfulfilled dreams and ambitions. Kate never really stood a chance to become a fully formed person on her own – she was always an extension of Carol(e).
Tiger parents.
@Kaiser, the public implosion and reveal of the reality of the Midds ‘wealth’ only happened recently. Probably too recent for him to include those details in the book.
The years of suspected support from druggie Uncle Gary, the Telegraph report about the inability for such a business to make that kind of money? Things like that were covered up and no one delved into them. Even the off-shore second mortgage on their previous home was only in royal forums and never investigated by the press. The press continues the lies about the inheritance funding the Midd lifestyle and all their schooling, when the small inheritance (something like 100,000) only came a few weeks before the W&K engagement was announced.
I expect the Midds won’t be investigated fully until William wants that info out.
So it’s common knowledge among the rota that William’s done putting his head in CarolE’s lap? It’s obvious from the press he’s doing for Endgame that the rota know a LOT they can’t say. That’s why this quote in the Kate chapter seems CURIOUS to me: “William will one day be king… His future is a stately, silent one. Kate’s is more of a question mark ….”
INTERESTING.
I can’t stand this raggedy-ass fool or her mama.
Did we ever find out WHY WIlliam started distancing himself from the Middletons?
I’m going to paraphrase Mr. Spock : Having isn’t as much fun as wanting.
The book is about the monarchy being in crisis and not the Middletons (though they clearly are too) so to focus too much on the Middletons’ financial issues with Party Pieces would be redundant. If Omid had included that in the book, it would have been too much. It’s also very recent and Omid probably didn’t have time to mention it even if he wanted to. It makes sense to include the Middletons in Kate’s quest to get the ring, it’s clear Carole played a huge part in that. Carole always gets the attention but I do wonder about Michael Middleton’s part in all this. I would be so curious to know what role he played, if any, and what he thinks about it all.
I do feel sorry for Kate being trailed by paparazzi during those years and for the phone hacking. No one deserves to have their privacy violated that way, even if I’m not a fan. It’s despicable and cruel.
Yes- I think he feels like they’re private citizens and not integral to the monarchy.
Curious as to why she selected Kate and not Pippa for the royal long play?
Kate was in the same school year as William.
Kate was prettier. And probably more compliant.
I think pipp a is prettier and probably would have done more work
Someone on this site said they think Pippa was the one who carole thought would succeed/be famous. Just so happen Kate started actually making progress so carole hopped on. That theory explains why Kate isn’t prepared.
It’s all so Regency Managing Mother.
Pippa is much brighter than Kate and once having met William (🤮) likely encouraged mum & Kate in matchmaking endeavours that definitely didn’t include her. Maybe she’s even bright enough to have been subtly letting Kate think she’d got one over on her in the sibling ‘good marriage’ competition, Kate would have loved thinking she was ‘winning’.
Mrs. Bennett chose Kate because she’s compliant while Pippa is much more independent. She now has a master’s degree in early education, something Kate is incapable of achieving despite her “Ahly Yahs” nonsense. She skated through an “Art” degree by copying other student’s papers and borrowing their notes, her only focus was on bagging William. Well Kate, you should have been more careful about what you wished for, you’re about to be thrown under the bus.
I disagree that Omid is going easy on the Middletons – the book tells a story about the ins and outs of the monarchy, not the Middletons. Much as Carole might wish otherwise, the Windsors are not thinking about her (as evidenced by her debts not being taken care of, no special treatment from the media, and no courtesy titles).
The influence on William also appears to have waned. Someday, I think there is an interesting deep dive to be written about
the Middleton clan, but they are hardly an integral part of the royal family’s survival – perhaps even less than they might hope.
Yeah, this was my thought too. The book isnt about them specifically. Its about The Firm, so he was only going to get into them in so far as it relates to Kate and her relationship with the BRF
those weekly appearances by kate at the club’s were embarrassing. The media obviously was tipped off. William of course fell for it.
Who gave Kate elocution lessons. They did not seem to work
What surprises me is the the clear account of Carole’s scheming which included encouraging Kate to turn down her place at Edinburgh University, take a gap year, and apply to St Andrew’s to ensure that she was in the same place and at the same time as William. The earlier assumption had been that William would go to Edinburgh University without taking a gap year.
I’m amazed William never questioned this. What could be more blatently obvious? He must be dim if he didn’t see the Middleton’s game. He thought they were a close family but the Middletons are a deeply enmeshed family with an abnormal degree of closeness that prevents children becoming fully fledged independent adults. Kate was the ‘golden child’ of this family and she has never grown up.
Kate also went on the same gap year experience in Chile as William, but didn’t get in the same three months he did, but the three months after.
To be fair, William is also a golden child who never grew up. His emotional maturity seems to have frozen at age 3.
“Ensuring she was at the right places at the right time and spoke the right way”
Wow. As a Gen Xer (and I’m sure many Gen Xers have done the same ) we have our children go to coding classes, play sports , music classes, learn another language etc. NOT to find rich spouses but so they can become independent, well-rounded individuals to determine their own goals.
For example a lot of the talented young female artists I follow these days are involved through the entire process when making their albums – it’s such an impressive group, they don’t need to depend on people as they learn and do on their own if they have to.
In contrast it seems Carole molded K to attach herself to wealthy men. And where’s that gotten them . Short term success long term failures.
History books are probably not going to be too fond of the Middletons.
The biggest joke is that Will used to brag about how he could suss out users and gold diggers, to paraphrase. Yet, he didn’t see what the Midds were, even though everyone else realized.
I also wonder why he felt he had to marry Kate, I mean even right after the wedding rumours were rife that he’d had cold feet (because he and H disappeared unexpectedly before K came) and that he was badly hungover (crowds greeted by W noted his alcoholic breath), both very bad signs. He’s a guy, it’s not like he felt his bio clock ticking? (yes, men don’t really have forever, but hardly anyone seems aware)
Even in that engagement photo, William’s eyes look dead.
Compare those images to the joyful ones from Harry’s and Meghan’s engagement.
I never got a “couple vibe” from them. Even their wedding was like a show. Will wasn’t into it at all. Kate kept looking to him for approval.
I didn’t see their wedding live , when I did watch it on YT after a couple years, it’s obvious he wasn’t really into it maybe even having 2nd thoughts.(compare that to the way he looked at M during his brother’s wedding ).
This headline did make me laugh.
We KNOW this for decades.
Carol M. moved heaven and earth to get Kate front and center.
Kate was not known as “Waity Kaity” for 10+ years for nothing.
Gotta give Carol and Kate both credit they played the long game, bagged a future King, Billionaire + sealed the deal with 3 kids.
Carol busted her butt to get her children into the “Bigs” I actually admire the hustle, wish it was me. I’m tired of working for my living. LOL
More wealth than Kate will ever be able be to spend. But, William is a difficult, complex, angry man.
PMK salutes Carol M.
I guess losing her dignity and self-respect is worth it for her.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say this again….DONT think that because she schemed her way into marrying a future king that she will before the future queen. They are separated allegedly, they are very unhappy. No revenge dress will save her nor her conniving mother. There isn’t Enough to stop Peggy from doing the same thing that his spineless father did, elevate his mistress to the top role of queen. I don’t have pity for her because of her cruel treatment to Meghan, Archie and Lilibet. I doubt if any other royal woman would be in her corner especially the York sisters because she always was mean to them. Her payback will be something that all those supporting the Aryan princess didn’t expect but those seeing the truth about who she really is won’t be surprised.