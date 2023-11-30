Will Princess Kate step out in a ‘revenge look’ at tonight’s Royal Variety?

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are in the UK this week. Since Vicky isn’t the Swedish head of state, this is not technically a state visit, and so the whole trip seems pretty low-key. King Charles isn’t even in the country (he’s in Dubai) so they didn’t receive some kind of official welcome from the royal family. Victoria and Daniel seemingly only got a photocall with Prince William and Kate today, and I’m pretty sure Vicky and Daniel arrived in London on Tuesday or maybe early Wednesday. That being said, later today, Victoria and Daniel will attend the Royal Variety show with William and Kate. So they are getting facetime with the “high-ranking” royals. In fact, Victoria and William are the same rank. You can see the photocall pics at the end of the post – for some reason, none of the palaces have released these photos to photo agencies (yet).

As for the Royal Variety show… today is Kate’s first day of “work” since last Friday (for real). So she’s had to prepare, and what she’s prepared is apparently a “revenge look,” at least according to the Derangers.

Princess Kate is expected to wear a “revenge look” at a glitzy event tomorrow, fans have predicted. The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to attend the Royal Variety Performance which will be held at the Royal Albert Hall. This will be the first time that Kate will be seen since Omid Scobie’s controversial book Endgame was officially released on Tuesday. Fans on social media have predicted that Kate will be dressed to the nines at tomorrow’s event. One royal watcher posted on X: “Revenge look tomorrow night…?” Another added: “How I wish she brings Diana’s sapphire choker.”

[From GB News]

Who exactly is the target of the “revenge”? Omid Scobie made some mild criticism of Kate’s lack of work ethic and said outright that Kate began copy-keening Meghan’s style and projects. All of which is factual. Does Kate think that she can sartorially seek revenge against… Omid Scobie? Or that dressing up in her best buttons would somehow show that she’s more substantive than an exceptionally dry piece of toast?

The Prince and Princess of Wales received Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel at Windsor Castle this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZEtjzQCc4W — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 30, 2023

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visited the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle this morning. This evening the royal couples will attend the @RoyalVariety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. 📷 TT News Agency pic.twitter.com/YnPTUKkkyz — Majesty Magazine & Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) November 30, 2023