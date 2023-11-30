Will Princess Kate step out in a ‘revenge look’ at tonight’s Royal Variety?

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are in the UK this week. Since Vicky isn’t the Swedish head of state, this is not technically a state visit, and so the whole trip seems pretty low-key. King Charles isn’t even in the country (he’s in Dubai) so they didn’t receive some kind of official welcome from the royal family. Victoria and Daniel seemingly only got a photocall with Prince William and Kate today, and I’m pretty sure Vicky and Daniel arrived in London on Tuesday or maybe early Wednesday. That being said, later today, Victoria and Daniel will attend the Royal Variety show with William and Kate. So they are getting facetime with the “high-ranking” royals. In fact, Victoria and William are the same rank. You can see the photocall pics at the end of the post – for some reason, none of the palaces have released these photos to photo agencies (yet).
As for the Royal Variety show… today is Kate’s first day of “work” since last Friday (for real). So she’s had to prepare, and what she’s prepared is apparently a “revenge look,” at least according to the Derangers.
Princess Kate is expected to wear a “revenge look” at a glitzy event tomorrow, fans have predicted. The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to attend the Royal Variety Performance which will be held at the Royal Albert Hall.
This will be the first time that Kate will be seen since Omid Scobie’s controversial book Endgame was officially released on Tuesday. Fans on social media have predicted that Kate will be dressed to the nines at tomorrow’s event.
One royal watcher posted on X: “Revenge look tomorrow night…?” Another added: “How I wish she brings Diana’s sapphire choker.”
Who exactly is the target of the “revenge”? Omid Scobie made some mild criticism of Kate’s lack of work ethic and said outright that Kate began copy-keening Meghan’s style and projects. All of which is factual. Does Kate think that she can sartorially seek revenge against… Omid Scobie? Or that dressing up in her best buttons would somehow show that she’s more substantive than an exceptionally dry piece of toast?
The Prince and Princess of Wales received Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel at Windsor Castle this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZEtjzQCc4W
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 30, 2023
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden visited the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle this morning. This evening the royal couples will attend the @RoyalVariety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. 📷 TT News Agency pic.twitter.com/YnPTUKkkyz
— Majesty Magazine & Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) November 30, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
lol, please let it be another Dynasty look! 🤣
I think she is going to come out glittering like a tacky Christmas ornament. Either way it’s going to be bad.
Whatever she wears, the press will breathlessly report on it and proclaim it a win. Only reinforcing Omid’s point that Kate is infantilized by press and that they praise her for the most mundane things
And we can be sure that she will simultaneously over-accessorize and make poor styling choices once again.
“Whatever she wears, the press will breathlessly report on it”
What other Wiggington news does the press have to report on???
Kate can’t do revenge look. her team has no idea how to do that on kate and she is even more clueless. Anyway, Victoria and Daniel look like they’re visiting Princess Buttons and Prince Eggplant wax figures at MMe Tussauds. Photshopped to oblivion…
Personally, I think Kay’s
Kate is gorgeous and wears everything beautifully with her enviable figure. I think some of the unfortunate styling is what the “palace” dictates.
What I see as unfair, and as a minority woman is if Meghan wore the exact same look. The press would hound her about trying to take center stage, that it was cut too low, that it was tacky and she had no sense of protocol.
And that what a woman wears is even a topic of conversation to criticize. Who cares what they’re wearing? Why not discuss what they’re doing?
Will and Harry never get taken to the mat over their outfits.
That’s my meager two cents.
Maybe she’ll cosplay as a member of ABBA this time.
LOL! Make it happen – lots of spandex and thigh high boots in a bright colour! And don’t forget the glitter!
Whatever she wears, Kkkate will screw it up
Will she be flashing again and taking the BRF to new lows.
Victoria and Daniel look like strong, smart, modern, working people. William and Kate look like they got caught in a windstorm and are afraid someone might know they have genitals so they have to hide them with their hands.
LOL!
I guess, she could rent a dress since he made a point of saying that was never repeated. It would actually be funny and prove how much it bothers her.
I am willing to bet her look will be some off the shoulder dress in a champagne, gold, beige, tan color family…
I felt like this was a response to the fact that Kate and William weren’t at that glamorous royal
Birthday party. It made all the euro royals look like friends who actually liked each other. So now Kate and William are showing that other royals like them too. The fact that it happened just as Kate was named as the royal racist….lol. Racist revenge dress. She’s getting her revenge for being a racist? Make no sense. The big question is whether she can make it out of the car without flashing or is that her new signature move.
Maybe she will wear that lovely little piece of nothing she wore at some little fashion show before she was married to get Pegs attention. Who is she getting revenge on? Piers for naming her as the racist? Maybe she will wear a white or red dress with a pointy hood and a slit right up the front to show her racist lady parts?
I know! I was thinking, who’s the target? Is it all of us?! She’ll probably get out the car with her dress up round her neck this time.
LMAO!
And a burning cross tiara.
Or “It was W” embroidered on her back.
Her look wouldn’t be complete without a blackamoor brooch, borrowed from Princess Michael of Kent.
If Kate rolls out a revenge dress itvslidates the criticism she is nothing but fashion and jewels. The BM is proving Scobie’s point.
Revenge? For being named the “unconsciously biased” person by Piers? Maybe her dress is specifically for him tonight 🤷🏻♀️
I dont think anyone will pay attention but true snow queen taylor swift in london for beyonce movie. Those two will pull off the show and focus.
True queen Beyoncé and Jay Z are In London just seen pics of them outside their hotel on Twitter X, just wondering where the paps are going to be tonight?!
We know the R R🐀s will cover their paymasters, they’ve already got their KHate puff piece template sheet ready with the 20 adjectives checklists ready.
What is she going to do? Deliberately cause a wardrobe malfunction? Pull her dress over her head? Whip a royal tittie out? Go full Malificent?
We’ve all agreed that Evil Queen is her best look. I love the idea of full Malificent. 😀
There IS no royal titty. It’s long gone; what you see is heavily padded bras.
LOL me thinks the British press and Kate fans misunderstand what a revenge look is about.
Besides it doesn’t matter what Kate wears. The British media will breathlessly report is as the bestest anyone, anywhere has ever looked since the beginning of time 🙄. Kate is the British version of Teflon Don.
This exactly. The prettiest, most royal, peacemaking, keen Princess EVER.
😂😂😂 you really can’t take any of them seriously. I suppose Kate must relish all that sycophantic fanfare. Personally all that empty praise feels like a double edged sword. They don’t want her to be a woman of substance (and she is not).
Even though what she’s wearing here is the most boring outfit she’s worn in a long time, and that’s saying something. Yay, Kate, you outdid yourself there. 🤷♀️
I imagine Victoria will wear H&M’s sustainable line. She tends to favor them for big occasions. her fashion is much more interesting than Wiglet’s, so whatever Kate wears will be overshadowed.
I have this hilarious image of Kate trying to out pose everyone on the red carpet.
Has anyone here seen My Love From Another Star? There is a wedding scene where two rival actresses try to hilariously one up each other in the bride’s wedding photo.
https://youtu.be/p3w_BsK1VuI?si=75fK1BRCjARgAWaW
HAH! Thanks for that, @Snuffles. No subtitles needed.
That was fun!! Shoot, now I must see that entire movie/TV show.
This wig needs a name, like “Cousin It” or something. It’s just overwhelming.
Looking at those photos there are five present who should get a name check if we’re doing this properly.
Will she also have on revenge skin, as even Kate’s YouTube supporters are stating she is looking old.
Revenge skin made me laugh. She doesn’t really need it at these type of events – the high lighting and the guaranteed photoshopping etc. (That’s why she’s always grinning her head off on the red carpet.) I wonder about the way she will compose her face? Will she be gurning and smiling, as if nothing is amiss, “I’m innocent, why shouldn’t I smile”, or will any gurning and smiling be construed as she’s pleased with herself, it was her and she doesn’t care.
She may have some tire marks on her dress since her husband threw her under a bus yesterday. She is incapable of a neutral expression, so I expect some “festive glances” of fury.
Sadly (not really), no matter what she wears or how beautiful she looks, or which jewels she adorns herself with, her husband still won’t be caught dead touching her or even looking at her like he cares if she lives or dies. Also I did think her gold dress look was gorgeous — even the hair (I often think she pulls off a good look now and then), but her posture and desperation ruined it.
Revenge for what? And yes way to prove the clothes hanger / broodmare allegations
Agree. What is the revenge? Because revenge has to have a target. So, is it Omid, the BM who reported the story, all of us who have read it? Is she going out all guns blazing, which could be her way of saying she doesn’t give a toss or possibly she’s not the one who said anything. What a strange dressing up session it’ll be. Thing is, her team is remarkably childish. Another c’ber posted that one of her stylists had been heard saying that they wanted to make Meghan jealous of how Kate looks. So, in Kate’s mind, and the minds of her tween team, this will be revenge wear on the whole planet. But most of all Meghan.
That they think a revenge dress is a suitable response to the exposure of the future queen as so racist as to be completely intolerant of her own nephew in private says everything you need to know about these a**holes.
As for the “revenge dress,” I sincerely hope that whatever she wears, the photos age as well as her Dynasty disco queen photoshoot has, LMFAO.
After Maxima stunned us all in her Iris van Herpen, it’ll be so . . . pathetic by comparison, whatever it is.
Royalists are truly deluded.
Hey Katie. Tonight’s the night to show off those legs
Ha ha! I said above pretty much the same thing up above. She’ll get out with her dress up around her neck. “Oh, my goodness, how did it get caught up in my armpits…”
I’ve got to learn not to read CB comments while I’m having something to eat. I nearly choked.
Teagirl! I think you’re the one who, many moons ago on another post, inspired me to try smiling like Kate. A delivery driver knocked on the door and I opened it, gurn a go go, nearly dislocating my jaw and terrifying him. Good but painful memories!
OMG! I just nearly choked on the water I was sipping. That poor delivery driver. LOL
@sparrow, yes that was me. Just like the business of flashing getting out of the car, I like to try these things myself. As I said in another post, always glad to take one for the CB team LOL
She can wear the white hood that we all know is appropriate for her, and it will still allow her to flash her lady parts when she exits the car.
BTW, the need to show her body in public is a dead giveaway that no one is seeing it in private. Wither away, Waity, wither away.
I do not understand her hair. It is SO bad. I think she’s a pretty woman and that mop is just weighing her whole face down.
Her hair looked like a bird’s nest and actually aged her. Those earrings were hideous and the dress wore her.
What’s up with her hair during the photo call? It looks like she’s wearing a wig that’d about to slip off hear head…
I can imagine her reception outside the venue will be amazing, in that even more photographers than usual will be out to catch a photo of her. However, I wonder what the reception/mood will be like inside.
Yes, and will we see more festive glances between the Wails’ tonight? It’s body language expert time! Is William distancing himself from Kate, or is he a loving husband whose pat of support shows marital unity against the Sussexes cruel expose?
That pic of Lurch (thx to whomever came up with that) going in for the kiss is awful. Shudder!
Meanwhile Keen’s face is photoshpped beyond Madame Tussaud level.
Kate’s fans still think that gold chandelier dress was the bestest thing ever. And when they say ‘revenge’, yeah they don’t understand what it is. But I suspect any revenge they talk about refers to Meghan. Because everything refers to Meghan for derangers.
Shoulder pads, illsuited fabric for the design, possibly a thigh high slit and of course rats nest wiglet. That’s my prediction.
And yes I think she’ll try to break out some of Diana’s jewelry as well.
Damn it, I kind of wish Charles and Camilla were there because I would love to see those interactions, between those two and the Waleses, lolol.
kate is definitely going to try to pull focus away from Victoria tonight, I guess something from diana is really all she has left at this point? something we haven’t seen in a while?
HiA revenge dress 🤣😂🤣😂why? Is Rose going to be there or the Valet!? Because I can’t see, other than them, who they think she is looking to get revenge on, but if she is, has she already been on the phone to Queen Maxima asking for a loan of THAT dress 😂😂? come on royal rags, let’s see and laugh at all the crap your going to print about this walking skeleton, because we know, that even if you write 1000 words, it will be a 1000 words of grovelling bullsht
Maybe it’s revenge against whomever threw her under the bus? William, maybe? As in, “Look at me, you need me, I’m the only glamor you people have.”
@eurydice. Actually, this is true. Her only function and reason to exist is to be a shiny, skinny well dressed bauble with no opinions or personality.
There is no doubt a 1980s speak and spell going on ebay that has more personality and conversation than Kate, so yes we’re stuck with only the looks and the lies.
The reference to revenge dress makes me wonder if she will actually wear a tight off the shoulder black dress with a choker of jewels. There will then be the original Diana version, Camilla’s pathetic version and now Kate’s. How sad would that be. A revenge dress bc she was outed as a racist.
I know this post is mostly about Kate but I am a big fan of CP Victoria. Her daytime fashion can be a bit hit or miss but I am excited to see how she looks in comparison to Kate tonight
CP Victoria and Daniel have had their own problems… maybe they can give W+K some pointers?
Vivica, wait for it– if it’s off the shoulder, there’s a real possibility of a “nip slip” or an entire boob blast! So accidental and so much fun! She can embarrass every goddamn person in the room with her and make quite the splash worldwide!!! With many journalists (unlike with Janet Jackson) praising her for her “gorgeous” breast.
LOL at the gorgeous breast.I think they both disappeared a few years ago.
Maybe someone can help me here. It is a genuine query. Ref the racist comments. I am not interested in defending Kate but ref the King, did he actually make racist comments or was he just remarking on the colour Archie’s skin could be. If he was going on that he wanted Archie’s skin to be as pale as possible then that is indefensible and racist. Commenting on what colour his skin could be is no different from commenting on likely eye colour, colour of hair etc. We have great conversations in my family about blood groups. Does anybody know what was said about the colour ?
The skin color remark was not an “innocent comment”. It was part of a conversation surrounding whether Archie would get a title and security as the grandchild of the monarch. These people are racist as hell, claiming Charles couldn’t afford to ” pay for Meghan” and then saying her child should not get a title and security. Why were she and her child being singled out to be treated differently? This is why Meghan was so upset and so was Harry.
I don’t know that we know the context exactly except for the word “concerns.” But we also know that these conversations about skin tone were had with Harry and not Meghan, the actual mother. A group of white people talking about the skin tone of the first biracial member of the RF and excluding the only black person from that conversation. Yeaaah no. The context is they talked about this behind Meghan’s back bc they knew it was wrong and racist.
@carolind, sorry but on what planet is it ever right to discus the depth of colour on a baby’s skin, let alone the baby that was going to be your grandchild! There is no excuse, and it should never have been a topic of conversation king or commoner!
Hi Carolind. I’ve been making a similar but different, if you get me, comment elsewhere. My family ethnicity is such that some marriages and partnerships have inspired conversations about possible baby looks when pregnancies come along. But these conversations have involved both parents, and in laws, and have been joyous, fun and bonding. For this to have become such a contentious matter, I fully suspect this wasn’t speculation of a loving and collaborative kind, but something nastier with different motivation. I’ve just learned Meghan wasn’t even there, possibly not Harry. If it had been something else and something more welcome, it wouldn’t have been brought up in the Oprah interview; it obviously made an impact and therefore sounds as if it were hurtful.
It was no innocent comment. It comes across as patronizing and intrusive.imo. harry did not like it or think it appropriate
Meghan was bothered and upset by it, as was Harry. Therefore I think we can infer it was not an innocent comment. It wasnt about whether he would have blue eyes or brown, or whether he would look more like Meghan or more like Harry.
Meghan said there were “concerns” about how dark he would be “and what that would mean.”
It was not innocent.
@Carolind, there was nothing innocent about having “concerns” about Prince Archie’s skin tone. These “concerns” came up around conversations where they were informing Meghan and Harry that their child would not be a prince because Charles had plans to issue a letters patent denying him the title of Prince (which according to UK law, he is automatically once his grandfather ascended the throne). Also, this was also about whether Archie might be too dark-skinned to appear with the all-white royal family during official occasions.
So there’s nothing innocent about wondering and ruminating whether an unborn child will look “too Black” to be part of the family. The Windsors can’t be tripping about that while all the while claiming to be a “very much not racist family’.
Every time I see photos of Kate in that gold gown, with her hair piled on top of her head, I think Kathleen Turner wore that look so much better as Chandler Bing’s dad in “Friends.”
The glittery gold Vegas gown was a bad fashion mishap.
I am hoping for festive glances then bum patting (both cheeks) followed by 10 minute smogathon to make it clear that KM bagged a king 2B and he is staying bagged!
Honestly, the best thing to wear tonight would be a repeat. It would take the focus off her a little. The last thing she needs right now is to spotlight herself even more after her being named as one of the potential royal racists.
Thank you to everybody who replied to my comment and thank you for printing it. It is not the outside of a person that matters but what they are like inside.
Hi. Do you mean your comment upthread? There is always a good discussion on here and you obviously asked a question out of interest rather than bad intent.
Sounds like an awkward evening for the Swedish couple, and they are visiting royals. Why would they embroil others in their corrupt and seedy drama? Kate and William behave with such a lack of grace and politeness.
I was thinking that! What timing. Poor people.
Ooh, maybe we could get some report out of a Swedish magazine about William dating some ‘art curator/big game hunter’ there!!
VilleRose, you would think so, right? So would I. But Kate is an intrepid exhibitionist and I expect something completely over the top, with (as I’ve said above) some “accidental” reveal of a private/inappropriate body part for the occasion. We’ll see. But just as a leopard can’t change its spots, a basic bitch can’t change her base instincts. Just a hunch.
She didn’t wear a repeat but the outfit wasn’t too glam and I found it rather subdued all things considered, the website will cover it tomorrow. The royal rota was shouting at Kate and William if they had any comment on Omid’s book and if they had watched Piers Morgans’s show. William and Kate didn’t react or acknowledge the reporters but I bet we get a statement from the BRF at some point. They can’t ignore Piers naming Kate as one of the royal racists.
Wow, the rota shouted questions? It was a no-no for them to ask unapproved question to K&W, they are getting bold.
S c o b i e was kind to kate in the book though he did call her out on the crying story. Piers is the one who named her.
Well the pictures are up. If that’s a revenge dress then whoever she is wanting revenge on need not worry. It’s a long (neck to ankle) teal gown with a crystal encrusted collar and weird sleeves. On her it looks like denim. Maybe the bracelet was supposed to be dramatic? At least she didn’t wear her hair in a rats nest though I see the sausage curls are making another comeback. She’s photoshopped again.
CP Victoria wore an awesome feathered black dress that gave the drama from the neckline to the slit in the front and all those feathers. I think she looked fabulous. I think the dress is strapless with a wrap.
Kate’s dress is hideous. Those shoulders! The awful, completely flat color. The wing-ed sleeves. The Hobby Lobby rhinestone neck. The way the dress bunches around her hips.
I didn’t even notice her hair, the dress was so bad.
And yes, CP Victoria looks so glamorous! And human, healthy, happy . . . .
And that dress cost over 1500 pounds, It was not a good look. She was outglammed by Victoria on her own turf. I love that.
Flat is the word I was looking for to describe that colour. I do not like it.
Flat is the word I was looking for to describe that colour. It’s not giving off a festive vibe at all.
It looks like she’s trying to copy one of Meghan’s iconic cape dress moments (Fiji) but is failing miserably. that’s not a cape dress, it just has weird sleeves, and it seems to fit her weirdly.
she should have just gone with one of her doiley dresses.
From what I can tell, the original has 3 notches in the neckline, but they’ve closed them up for Kate and added the rhinestone neck. Also, it seems they’ve added more padding to the shoulders. The fabric is polyester crepe, which doesn’t photograph well. And if you’re going to add a rhinestone neck, which is the only bright thing about the entire outfit, then why cover it up with a lot of dark sausage curls? As it is, the whole picture is reverse charisma.
I just saw the pictures for tonight and I RAN over here. She did look nice at first glance but like all Kate outfits, the longer you look at it, the more you find something off.
Unsurprisingly, it’s a very reminiscent of Meghan. It’s like she tried to copy Meg’s blue Fiji dress, but because it’s Kate, she chose the wrong colour blue and the dark teal completely washed her out. The designer Safiyaa, is one that Meghan has worn plenty of times and to my knowledge, Kate never did because she rarely deviates from her rotating 3-4 designers. Even though her jewellery was much less gaudy, she could have definitely gone without the necklace – this was the outfit for statement earrings and a (SIMPLE!) up-do or at least hair pulled back behind her ears.
She even tried to have her own little Sussex-style affectionate hand-holding moment but unfortunately, William winced at her touch.
The shoulder pads were awful. Yes, the lingering looks, encouraging smiles, touch. All so orchestrated. Thing is, this racist issue has played right into her hands. Just like with the flood of support she received around the time of Meghan’s departure, she is now on a high with UK tabloid readers, for whom she has become a victim, holding her head high against accusations of being a racist. Brits had been finding major fault with the pair of them over the last few months, returning to criticising their work and work load. This has bumped her sky high, once again. It is infuriating that her failings always come out as her successes. I’ve never known someone make such applauded errors. Her fans are frothing at their mouths with glee.
Her fans just blame s c o b i e who did not name her and was kind to her on the book. Yet piers is not called out. I have no sympathy with Kate she is no victim
After yesterday’s fiasco, whatever revenge dress she’s going to wear doesn’t matter. To me they’ll always throw her under the bus whenever necessary. Basically she’s sacrificing her self-worth just to be the next queen.
I hate those kind of drape cape sleeves and she has worn them several times. They instantly remind me of Maleficent. I think her consultants should look to some of the dresses worn at the red carpet events in the US to copy for formal events. Maybe it’s because she can use only English designers? But come on – Stella McCartney, where are you?
I like those types of sleeves on dresses, however, the exaggerated shoulder pads are what kill the look for me. Kate already has wide shoulders, she doesn’t need to nor should she emphasize them. They just look odd and bulky compared to her tiny hips. A little more balance would improve the look greatly.
I will add that my above comments still hold true in my mind even though it is clear that Kate is wearing padding around her hips. You can see it in some of the photos where she’s walking and the gown bunches up oddly around her hips.
I really hope and pray the UK gets a referendum on the royal family. So archaic, biggest benefit claimants, I’m so over all of them (except harry and megs, I’m biased, but even they’ve left).
It’s crazy that in this day and age we are still as taxpayers paying for a family that is worth billions in terms of property, land, cash and business (duchy)
The UK would make more money from ticket sales of an empty Buckingham palace that tourists can view than to keep paying for this nonsense. Dress up and go to events, dress up and go on holiday I mean sorry “tours”.
It irks me that a portion of my tax money goes to support already wealthy people. Especially wealthy people who have the morals of a toilet bowl
Over it!
Oh yeah, I remember the James Bond premiere. That gold dress, paired with the rats’ nest hair styling, is an EPIC FAIL. Sweet baby Jesus!
As for the photo op with the Swedish royals, why do Kkkhate and Pegs ALWAYS look so awkward in every picture? With the same old clamshell-hiding-their-junk poses, they look so stiff and curiously out of place. It’s odd that they so often pose like that.
That gown with the odd sleeves is a misfire and her hair is back on that unflattering style. William looks awkward .