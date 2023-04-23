King Charles & Duchess Meghan exchanged letters following the Oprah interview

In the 2021 Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex repeatedly stated that she had written letters and emails to various people within the British monarchy. These people, from QEII to Charles to William and Kate and all of their staffers, had a good idea what was going on with Meghan in 2018-19 because she was telling them and leaving a written record. There has been precious little follow-up on all of the receipts Meghan left behind when she and Harry fled that island. Well, after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview aired, it looks like Charles wrote to Meghan to express his disappointment with her for… speaking publicly about how poorly she was treated. Not only that, but Meghan wrote a letter to Charles in response. We know this because *someone* leaked the existence of those two letters to the Telegraph. Some highlights:

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal family in a letter to the King, The Telegraph can reveal. It is understood that the correspondence was sent in the wake of the March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which the Duchess alleged that a member of the Royal family had speculated about the colour of her unborn son’s skin. A source has said that the Duchess feels she has not received a satisfactory response to her concerns. It is understood that her letter was sent in reply to one from the King. He is believed to be the only senior member of the family to make contact with the Duchess after the interview. Then Prince of Wales, he is understood to have expressed sadness over the chasm that had emerged between the two sides of the Royal family. He is said to be disappointed that the Duke and Duchess felt the need to make such high-profile and damaging allegations. In the interview, the Duchess told Winfrey that there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark his [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”. A source claimed that the letters make clear the identity of the senior member of the family who made the comment. It is understood that both the King and the Duchess acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice. The Duchess is believed to have thanked the King for his words. The Duchess’s letter is also said to suggest that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias. One royal source suggested that while the exchange was warm in tone, it had not eased the tension between the two sides. The Duchess is understood to feel that concerns she has raised, which crucially include the way in which bullying complaints against her were handled and the allegation that neglect by the institution led her to feel suicidal, have still not been resolved. Royal sources indicated that they had never expected the Duchess to fly over for the [coronation], aware that her private correspondence with the King had not been enough to prevent further mud-slinging from the Sussexes. The Palace is also aware of the Sussexes’ frustration that initial email correspondence about the Coronation made no reference to their children and their potential involvement. The omission only fuelled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Waleses.

[From The Telegraph]

First off, it looks like recollections did NOT vary after all. They all knew who said what and there were open conversations within the family about everything Meghan and Harry discussed in the Oprah interview. Secondly, the Telegraph removed a very telling line from the original report. After the sentence “The Duchess’s letter is also said to suggest that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias,” the original article then had this line: “However, it is understood that she does still consider the comment to be racist.” That was removed after several hours, likely following a call from Buckingham Palace, which was the source of this piece. I’m not sure what game Charles, Camilla and their courtiers are playing, but my guess is that C&C wanted to shout “not it” ahead of the coronation, specifically about the “royal racist” question.

In any case, this is the palace-sanctioned version of BOTH letters. They probably expected Meghan to say something about Charles’s letter at some point in an interview or on the Netflix series, but she didn’t. She kept it private for two years before BP leaked it. Hilariously – or less so – there were some busy little palace bees working on a Friday evening after the Telegraph’s exclusive came out. Suddenly, all of the royal reporters were parroting the same talking point, which was that Meghan leaked the existence and content of both letters. To the Telegraph? LOL, no. IF Meghan wanted to leak something, I trust that her contacts in the American media are much more likely to get the info. Now, who issued the “Meghan leaked it” talking point? I think it came from Buckingham Palace as well, but others believe it came from Kensington Palace, especially since the content of the letters would seem to suggest that either William or Kate was saying sh-t about a Sussex baby’s skin color. Valentine Low, Richard Palmer, Emily Andrews all tweeted out almost identical “Meghan leaked it” tweets within an hour of each other.

On Saturday, the Sussexes’ spokesperson issued this statement, below. Valentine Low also tweeted that the Sussexes’ lawyers and the palace’s lawyers have sent legal notices around. Huh. My theory? Harry called the palace and said “if you don’t clean up your own f–king mess, I’m not coming and I’m telling everyone why.”

Given that legal letters have been sent by the Sussexes' lawyers as well as the palace's since the story was published, it seems I was wrong in assuming that it came from the Sussex camp. Sorry to all about that. But even more intriguing! — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) April 22, 2023