King Charles & Duchess Meghan exchanged letters following the Oprah interview

In the 2021 Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex repeatedly stated that she had written letters and emails to various people within the British monarchy. These people, from QEII to Charles to William and Kate and all of their staffers, had a good idea what was going on with Meghan in 2018-19 because she was telling them and leaving a written record. There has been precious little follow-up on all of the receipts Meghan left behind when she and Harry fled that island. Well, after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview aired, it looks like Charles wrote to Meghan to express his disappointment with her for… speaking publicly about how poorly she was treated. Not only that, but Meghan wrote a letter to Charles in response. We know this because *someone* leaked the existence of those two letters to the Telegraph. Some highlights:
The Duchess of Sussex expressed her concerns about unconscious bias in the Royal family in a letter to the King, The Telegraph can reveal. It is understood that the correspondence was sent in the wake of the March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which the Duchess alleged that a member of the Royal family had speculated about the colour of her unborn son’s skin. A source has said that the Duchess feels she has not received a satisfactory response to her concerns.
It is understood that her letter was sent in reply to one from the King. He is believed to be the only senior member of the family to make contact with the Duchess after the interview. Then Prince of Wales, he is understood to have expressed sadness over the chasm that had emerged between the two sides of the Royal family. He is said to be disappointed that the Duke and Duchess felt the need to make such high-profile and damaging allegations.
In the interview, the Duchess told Winfrey that there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark his [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”.
A source claimed that the letters make clear the identity of the senior member of the family who made the comment. It is understood that both the King and the Duchess acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice.
The Duchess is believed to have thanked the King for his words. The Duchess’s letter is also said to suggest that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias. One royal source suggested that while the exchange was warm in tone, it had not eased the tension between the two sides.
The Duchess is understood to feel that concerns she has raised, which crucially include the way in which bullying complaints against her were handled and the allegation that neglect by the institution led her to feel suicidal, have still not been resolved.
Royal sources indicated that they had never expected the Duchess to fly over for the [coronation], aware that her private correspondence with the King had not been enough to prevent further mud-slinging from the Sussexes.
The Palace is also aware of the Sussexes’ frustration that initial email correspondence about the Coronation made no reference to their children and their potential involvement. The omission only fuelled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Waleses.
[From The Telegraph]
First off, it looks like recollections did NOT vary after all. They all knew who said what and there were open conversations within the family about everything Meghan and Harry discussed in the Oprah interview. Secondly, the Telegraph removed a very telling line from the original report. After the sentence “The Duchess’s letter is also said to suggest that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias,” the original article then had this line: “However, it is understood that she does still consider the comment to be racist.” That was removed after several hours, likely following a call from Buckingham Palace, which was the source of this piece. I’m not sure what game Charles, Camilla and their courtiers are playing, but my guess is that C&C wanted to shout “not it” ahead of the coronation, specifically about the “royal racist” question.
In any case, this is the palace-sanctioned version of BOTH letters. They probably expected Meghan to say something about Charles’s letter at some point in an interview or on the Netflix series, but she didn’t. She kept it private for two years before BP leaked it. Hilariously – or less so – there were some busy little palace bees working on a Friday evening after the Telegraph’s exclusive came out. Suddenly, all of the royal reporters were parroting the same talking point, which was that Meghan leaked the existence and content of both letters. To the Telegraph? LOL, no. IF Meghan wanted to leak something, I trust that her contacts in the American media are much more likely to get the info. Now, who issued the “Meghan leaked it” talking point? I think it came from Buckingham Palace as well, but others believe it came from Kensington Palace, especially since the content of the letters would seem to suggest that either William or Kate was saying sh-t about a Sussex baby’s skin color. Valentine Low, Richard Palmer, Emily Andrews all tweeted out almost identical “Meghan leaked it” tweets within an hour of each other.
On Saturday, the Sussexes’ spokesperson issued this statement, below. Valentine Low also tweeted that the Sussexes’ lawyers and the palace’s lawyers have sent legal notices around. Huh. My theory? Harry called the palace and said “if you don’t clean up your own f–king mess, I’m not coming and I’m telling everyone why.”
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image.
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex, listen as the Duke of Sussex speaks during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. Avalon
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex, listen as the Duke of Sussex (not in view) speaks during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London.
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle. Alexi Lubomirski.
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1
Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles
19 May 2018
WENN
WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material.
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1
Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles
19 May 2018
WENN
WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material.
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Princess Anne, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, William Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Harry Duke of Sussex
Sandringham, United Kingdom
25 Dec 2018
John Rainford/WENN
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
William Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles
Sandringham, United Kingdom
25 Dec 2018
John Rainford/WENN
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
harry went on in an interview to say that it was the media that called the monarchy racist and not him or meghan. so i’m confused about the change to the racist comment to unconscious bias. that almost seems like H+M setting the record straight. although we all know what she wanted to say was that they were racist…
Yeah Harry and Meghan have been consistent in what they are saying. It’s the medias and peoples interpretation of their words that creates the confusion.
The small extracts if we are to believe them without context is nothing new or controversial.
If I was speaking to a family member that said something similar I might express the same sentiments especially if I want a relationship..
But what was problematic is them trying to put blame on Harry and Meghan for leaking this when it clearly wasn’t true and also them trying to frame this like it was sympathetic to Meghan when really it’s a palace source considering they got so much wrong.
It’s not really confusing though, if I’m reading it right, and making a distinction between “that person is racist” and “that person made a racist comment” and the follow on “we said the comment was racist; the media said the person/family was racist”
For example if one of my friends says something racist, I might push back by saying “you probably didn’t mean it that way, but that’s a really racist remark” instead of “gak! You’re a racist!”
And if I was trying to gently pry them out of (willful) ignorance I might offer some comment about unconscious bias. That last bit is a variation of old school Miss Manners-style etiquette, where you give the other person an out, space to gracefully backtrack, opportunity to save face plus give them the benefit of the doubt (whether it’s deserved or not). I’m thinking that private correspondence with your FIL whom your husband would like to keep some relationship with and who also happens to be the future king of England might be one of those times a gracious person would use that approach. (And it fits entirely with Meghan’s style and previous behavior; see also the letter from her around the time of her and Harry’s wedding that Tom leaked to the media)
@NorthofBoston
I completely agree wth this take. Like u said, it’s a very H&M approach. These 2 are first and foremost kind and considerate of others. Even when their supporters (incl me) wish they wd clapback hard.
Also, equally importantly, M’s thoughtfulness toward the racist (ok, let’s say ‘to their racist comment’…….:-) is full of nuance and if there’s one thing (of the many things) that the britshidtmedia refuse to do is to appreciate context and nuance especially when it comes to H&M.
This. As an also Boston vicinity white person, I have always found it more
effective to call out a person for being rude or ignorant, and then point out the racism or other bigotry involved. If someone is being racist, they are invariably being unkind. Not being racist can seem confusing, but people generally know how not to be unkind.
The other thing that can be going on is a power play, and that is much harder to deal with, because that is not only socially acceptable but usually rewarded.
We most importantly have to consider the tabloid that published this article, The Telegraph, which is where Camilla Tominey is a liar is an editor, and only royals on the island would leak to them. Definitely not the Sussexes. In addition, this story only benefits the royals on the island. As Kaiser points out the calculated royal rota response were within hours of each other, but equally revealing was the early morning hours that they each responded (3am, 4am and 5am) with similar wording and accusations of the Sussexes leaking. A very interesting accusation that they would leak something like this that doesn’t benefit them but definitely benefits royals on the island. Harry and Meghan have never leaked in the six years they have been together, but we know with certainty that the other royals do leak, especially to Camilla Tominey and Valentine Low. Tominey with the Meghan made Kate cry lie and Low with the Meghan was struggling mentally during her pregnancy and tried to seek help through HR at KP.
Charles to Cam- I’ve had a letter from meghan. She said that someone was unconscious. Very strange these Americans. And rude. I’ve never seen them unconscious!
Cam- may I see the letter dear? Just gonna go to the office for a minute. Don’t think a thing of it. Honey is the copier turned on? Oh I got it never mind.
Charles- what’s a copier?
Cam- never mind poppet. Did she upset you with her letter? She is so unkind to send you something that upsets you.
Charles- oh. Right. Yes. Rather I am upset now that you mention it. And this pen is just the worst. I wanted to put mustaches on the cartoons in the paper and it won’t let me!
Cam- here darling. I brought you a pencil. Just in case. William keeps giving us his awful pens. Like he’s trying to hurt your feelings!
@Moxylady
Perfect!that is exactly how I think Cam and Chaz speak in private.
The ROTA is so unbelievably incompetent. I’m surprised that even they thought alleging Meghan was leaking to the Telegraph was reasonable to lie about. Sadly I don’t think they face any consequences since these same liars will be hired by respectable American outlets to comment on the Chubbly as “royal experts”. It’s disgusting.
It wasn’t reasonable. Valentine Low and the others absolutely know there was no way Meghan would leak a letter to the Telegraph. Sure, either BP or KP fed them the line that it was Meghan who leaked it but they knew they were being fed a line. That’s what makes it so egregious. The royal reporters knew they were pedaling a lie for the places to make them look good. At the expense of Meghan.
Exactly @jais. They all took their marching orders from KP (probably) to accuse Meghan of leaking the letter ! The audacity of these people! How can they lie so easily? It’s stated by the Sussexes when they left that they won’t engage with any RR. But they keep on to tarnish Meghan’s character and reputation…and despite the Sussexes statement, I believe they managed once more that…
That’s the whole MO – they stay scapegoating Meghan. Those bits were also worded to lead the skim-reading public into believing Meghan STARTED the correspondence. She was RESPONDING to then-Prince Charles, not initiating contact. They never stop with the underhandedness – they want everyone to think badly of Meghan, so she can be blamed for how sh*ttily she gets treated.
This was KP. Chuck leaked it at first, but KP put out the Meghan leaked it! BS bc of the #karriottubman so to change the talking points KP pushed the Meg leaked. Lolol chuck slapped back.
I love thé Sussexes….the way they are able to run rings around the dumbass BM is hilarious and legendary.
YES! When I read the statement from the Sussexes I thought: H&M play chess and the BaRF plays chutes and ladders.
One clarification, the Duchess of Sussex is *still* being kind to those racist, dirt bag, inbred in-laws. The Brit tabloid media is not quite “alone” in creating the exhausting circus. The BRF is holding up the pathetic tent pole.
Great statement though.
The “alone” made me wonder if M wants everyone to know she’s never going to leak about personal correspondence. Given her successful suit against the Mail, it would have been unthinkable for her to then leak details about Chuck’s letter to her. No wonder they made sure to slap this down fast.
I think she’s saying they are the ones stirring the drama when there isn’t any! Though I think that also includes the palaces.
They are the ones who have been claiming to know how Harry and Meghan feels about balconies, tiaras, uniforms, seating charts, you name it. Meanwhile Harry just cares about security. It’s similar to how they said Sarah F must be upset to not get a coronation invite when she herself said she expected that and doesn’t care.
The “alone” comment is fairly inclusive since it encompasses both “tabloid media AND VARIOUS ROYAL CORRESPONDENTS [emphasis added].” You know like “various royal correspondents” includes ‘friends of Chuck’ (i.e. Chuck & Whorse). The “alone” comment refers to both BRFCo and BM, but “alone” as in no one else, causing the exhausting circus.
The Palace and the media are one in the same. But Meghan had already has said what she wanted to say about the Palace and repeating it is only to make things more difficult for Harry who’s going back for the coronation.
Charles likely leaked it to make it clear that he wasn’t in on these conversations and the racist had to be identified to him. Tag you’re it, William. Hopefully it’s showing that he is going for Will in the media. Interesting that he wrote to Meghan and not PH.
I texted a friend about it yesterday and we agreed that Charles went fully Shaggy(it wasn’t me) on it.
So do we think KP and BP will really start to fight? This seems like a salvo from C&C.
We all know Camilla is the royal leaker. Shots fired at the Waleses. William must’ve pissed her tf off yesterday and she pulled the trigger. Also payback for all the “skip Charles and go right to William for king” BS the Middletons were shilling a year ago. The palaces are warring now.
Good.
If Kate is the one named in the letter, it could be William as the leaker. Too many Kate embiggening PR moves from Kate/Carol(E) lately, all while Billy is trying to set her aside.
“palaces are warring now.”
Cam must be so thrilled.
Despicable this one is.
My Sunday haiku, with thanks to @That’sNotOkay for your contribution:)
!He went full Shaggy (it wasn’t me)’ is cracking me up. Tysm for this gem
These are my thoughts as well. Charles wants it clear that he was not the one who had the conversation with Harry. But why make this public now? Why not two years ago? Is William threatening something that prompted this from Charles?
It just seems relatively random for this to be released now. Is it bc Charles has seen the criticism regarding Archie and Lili’s exclusion from the Chubbly and is trying to say “it’s not bc of racism?” IDK.
This was my first reaction as well: by leaking that he reached out to Meghan, Charles is making it clear to the public that HE didn’t make the comment about Archie’s skin color. And in the process, Charles also demonstrates:
1) He’s a spineless twit because he obviously never tried to do anything about it
2) He STILL went on to punish Harry’s whole family for speaking out, even though he had first-hand knowledge of their perspective
3) He decided to try to save his own skin by leaking again, because the C&C approach is nothing but drip drip drip drip drip drip drip…
@Becks: I think Charles was also trying to provide an explanation to the press as to why he failed to get Meghan to the coronation.
Agree. He couldn’t get Meghan to the coronation because it’s all the wales’ fault. One of the points made in the Telegraph article at the end was that both the prince and princess of wales are still not speaking with the Sussexes. So it seems to be placing the blame for Meghan not coming to the coronation on the wales. At least that’s what he wants us to think.
Whatever reason for the timing, that article clearly states that Charles has written confirmation of whoever said the racist comment and he wants that person and the public to know. And he would never put out this article if it was Camilla’s name so William better be worried.
Kate is racist herself but Harry is unlikely to speak with her much.
Excellent point, Nic919. If (one of) the royal racists is named in the letters? Charles would never admit the existence of said letters if it was Camilla’s name in there. Nor do I think he’d bother with any of this if it was Andrew, Anne, Edward, Sophie.
That leaves W&K. William saying racist things straight to Harry, Kate saying racist things to/about Meghan and the kids.
It doesn’t seem random when you take into account the Kate the Abolitionist stories from last weekend. I think Kate or William said the color remark, something happened to make Keens think the story was going to leak. Charles the Judas knows the person will be named, by leaking letter from two years ago, he looks kingly. He saw issue and dealt with it then with Meghan while Wills is still incandescenting.
CRex was so going for Willy, and Victoria Ward was helping him out with her best read-between-the-lines journalism: A) CRex and Meghan discussed the identity of the royal who made the comment and the letter states exactly who said it!! B) Relations with the Wails are at rock bottom.
But the initial outcry over the article focused on how dirty CRex’s camp was to leak about the exchange, and not as much finger-pointing at WIlly as Cams and Chuck probably hoped. Accusing Meghan of being the leaker and drawing a response out of her has essentially dampened CRex and Cam’s power play against Willy. I have no doubt they are reloading as we speak and will find another way to let the Commonwealth know it was Willy not CRex so don’t be mad come Con-A-Nation day.
ITA agree – its come out now to further the narrative that it was the Wails who were the racists who forced them out of the family. This is esp not a good look for kHate considering the press she’s been getting lately.
Cams leaked this likely with Chuck’s blessing – they really are ramping up the destruction of the Wails (esp kHates) rep ahead of the coronation. I suspect we won’t see much of the Wails and their kids now which is part of the idea of these stories.
I wonder if it was Kate who said it! Hear me out:
1) before Spare, all the news were around H shouldn’t attack Camilla –> translation: they all knew what Camilla did
2) after the Oprah interview, all the news were around how W can’t forgive what H&M did to Kate –> was Kate the one and W is mad H&M exposed his wife?
At the same time, I think K has little power within that family; she would have never had the courage to say anything to H directly. She is an imbecile and Meghan was being nice by saying she has baby brain when she was forgetful! K has a small brain.
So it has to be W–> he is the only one with a lot to lose if that comment is ever attributed to HIM!
VS, I struggle to think it was Kate (or only Kate) simply because of Meghan’s “she’s a good person” in the Oprah interview.
That was already a HUGE olive branch from The Duchess of Sussex to Kate given the whole barrage of lies about how M made K cry when in reality it was the other way around,
It would have been a GINORMOUS olive branch if Kate was the one who’d made the racist comment.
Though all that would be consist with the Sussex wording around “someone said a racist remark” that was hurtful, combined with bringing up unconscious bias and issues with the Firm, Institution and the RR. So if it was Kate, it’s possible the Sussexes had thrown open a door for Kate to backtrack or simply learn and move forward with grace. Which, whoever said it, Kate has chosen a different path.
Kate doesn’t get a pass. As Serena William’s said, ‘Meghan is too nice’. Meghan isn’t going to come out and say, ‘Kate said racist things to me about my children’ EVEN IF (as likely happened) Kate did say those things.
Kate is racist, stupid, ignorant, thinks her opinion is all that matters, and has no physical/emotional/verbal filter when it comes to expressing her dislike of anyone who isn’t 100% white. We’ve seen her *on the job* flinching reactions around POC for over a decade.
One of Kate’s ‘friends’ (people she used to get close to William) and was close with for a decade? That woman was questioned by police for writing on SM that she was getting a gun so she could shoot all the POC immigrants. Can’t recall her name right now, she’s the one who runs the for-profit orgies in country houses. Bet William keeps her business number on speed dial.
vs, I doubt William cares about anything related to Kate as a human. He only cares about the idea of ‘his wife’ and how anyone in that position should be treated in his opinion. Kate lied to him about the crying story, he’d be humiliated to discover he overreacted because he was manipulated once again by Clan Middleton. He’ll be more than happy to offload all the responsibility of Sussexit to Kate – as a way of sidelining her in a separation/divorce.
I think it was likely William. But that doesn’t mean William and Kate both didn’t talk about it. Imo, I’m just waiting for Willy to pass the buck on to Kate. It’s better for the married-in to be the royal racist than the heir and future king.
I agree this was Charles trying to clear himself from racism claims especially if he saw Edward Ennifuls comment section.
Second I think it was also designed to take the heat off the racism claims.
like see even Meghan agrees they didn’t mean anything bad by it.
This could all have been true then but the years after have proved that they are indeed racists and have learned absolutely nothing.
Finally Meghan and Harry are really way to nice to these people. Maybe it’s to preserve their own mental health but the royals do not deserve the kindness and grace that H&M continuously extend to them.
While I’m sure they all said some sh*t, I always thought from the very beginning that only person dumb enough to take it directly to H was W’s dumb self. Now Charles has it in writing sitting in his files? and made it known that he knows? Yeah, this was to clear his name but W’s also been put on notice imo.
Wales v. Wales has kicked off and I’m very annoyed M is in the middle of it. I loved her statement, what a great way to say ‘fu*k off’.
Valentine Low scored a new low in journalist’s ethics. It is a case of shooting from the hip first, reckless and without regard of the damage done. So easy for Valentine to say sorry without meaning it knowing that his boss will not punish him for the lack of checking of facts.
Um…..valentineLOW is not a journalist.
Rmbr: “when people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” [Dr. Maya Angelou]
The RF keep proving how racist and dysfunctional they are and are panicking about the flop conanation. It’s remarkable how stupidly they behave on the regular. Hoping Harry doesn’t show up at all.
Huh, is this the first time a royal rat has outright admitted he was wrong?
Maybe his lawyer advised him to!
He probably got a legal letter. Because the Royal rota has never apologized for all the things they have written about Meghan before.
Yes, I figure something like this, because it won’t do to be demonstrably lying while Harry is suing the tabloids.
I’m uncertain who leaked it and why. All this does is put the story onto the Sussexes and distracts from the Chubbly. My guess is it’s a pound of flesh paid by somebody to cover up an even bigger story. The tabloids are dying to post what they really know about William and Rose and William and Kate’s secret separation, I think.
and Pegginton the Bald’s verbal and physical abuse of all those around him including his wife.
The tabs are BIG mad that Meghan ain’t coming for the Changing of the Hat ceremony which would have meant loads of stories and revenue for them so they are demanding replacement content. C and C obliged and came up this to exonerate him from skin color chat and throw Basher under the bus. The clots laughingly briefed that it was M wot leaked the letters which was actionable when Very Low etc stated that as a fact. There is NO way either leaks or smoozes the tabs: that is RF MO.
These people are pathetic clowns and I loved Meghan’s pithy response in calling them out. She is done with them so just jog on!
@Lady Digby: Exactly. The press wants to know why Charles couldn’t get Meghan to come over for the coronation. This was his attempt in explaining why. Only thing it blew up in his face.
“I’m uncertain who leaked it and why.”
1. Chuck wrote Meghan post Oprah.
2. Meghan wrote back.
3. No reference to letter in Netflix.
4. No reference to letter in “Spare.”
5. Somebody on Twitter said, and I agree, if you believe Meghan leaked it to Brit media, ‘you’re an eejit.”
6. Story “distracts from the Chubbly.” Uh huh.
7. War of the Waleses 2.0?
Who leaked it and why? It does distract from the poor response to the big hat party. It distracts from the fact that Fergie is not invited but Cams ex (Andrew) is. Throw in the “Charles may abdicate” in less than five years. (So prepare to pay for Big Hat Day yet again….)
LOL. Charles is not going to abdicate. He’s been in waiting for this job since he was three. He’ll be just like QEII, dying with his (royal work) boots on. Only he’ll never agree to any kind of soft Regency that gives William power over him.
That article was aiming the skin colour comment directly toward William which is why on Saturday morning his go to rota had the blame Meghan for leaking talking point with practically the same wording.
The article makes sure to state that Meghan’s letter clearly identifies who made the comments too.
In any case it makes no sense for Meghan to leak a letter she doesn’t have in her possession anymore or ever speak to the Telegraph.
KP got exposed as clowns especially once Meghan’s statement was sent.
“In any case it makes no sense for Meghan to leak a letter she doesn’t have in her possession anymore”
I have no doubt she made a copy of the letter.
Meghan always keep copies of her letters, when dealing with snakes.
I think it is pretty obvious that Camilla made the comment about skin colour.
1) She is exactly the type that would think that is funny (remember her in fits of giggles at Indigenous throat signers?)
2) William being so emphatic that the Royal Family are “very much not a racist family” excludes Camilla.
3) A letter from Meghan to Charles gently reminding him to look our for unconscious bias wouldn’t have been directed at his son — she would have written to William directly no?
No. It’s very obviously William and I could never understand how anyone could think otherwise if they were actually listening to what Harry and Meghan said during and post-Oprah interview.
Harry said post-interview it wasn’t his grandparents.
Meghan said it would be very damaging to the person’s reputation. Charles AND Camilla already have awful reputations despite their decades of attempts at rehabilitation.
That leaves William and Kate. While I have no doubt Kate said racist shit with William and with her family, I doubt she’d have the nerve to actually say it to Harry’s face.
After everything we’ve learned from Spare, especially how insistent William was in trying to get Harry to NOT marry Meghan, it has to be him. He likely brought up the matter of children and skin color and thought that Harry would agree or listen to him.
I wouldn’t put it past Camilla to say such racists things but it definitely isn’t her that Harry and Meghan referred to in the interview. 1) They emphasized how if it were known who the person was it would be extremely damaging. 2) They said that it was a conversation that was had with Harry multiple times. Camilla and Harry don’t have that type of relationship that they would have that type of conversation. Harry talked about the awkwardness between him and her during Meghan’s first time meeting C and C, when Charles and Meghan were having their own separate conversation. Plus Camilla’s reputation is already trash and no one would be surprised enough for this to be damaging to her already horrible reputation. It has to be either Will or Kate or even both. I believe it’s both of them discussing it privately together but it was William who had the talks with Harry in person. They are supposed to be the future of the monarchy and this would devastate their reputation more than any other family member. Plus they have a habit of doing and saying the most racists and awkward things than any of the others.
Hmm, could be, @Nerd — you’re right that Camilla and Harry likely didn’t have multiple convos. And in Spare H does say William was against M from the get go. And now that I think of it, why would Harry be so adamant about NEVER revealing Camilla as the source. What would he care about her? OK you convinced me. Off with W&K’s heads!
So Tampon leaked the existence and paraphrased version of letters to Telegraph to absolve himself and the Rottweiler of the ‘racist’ tag ahead of the con-a-nation. Then Peggington and Wiglet sent their lackeys to use Meghan as a shield by blaming her for leaking the letters. Peggers did it probably with the thought that H and M would be forced to defend themselves and shed light on Tampon’s f*ckery and his similarities with Thomas Snr. Meghan just came out and called the rats nothing more than circus clowns and went back to living her rich and peaceful existence without even acknowledging her racist royal in-laws by name.
Watching the two palaces plot and plan to bring each other down is like watching the Kardashians trying to enact Game of Thrones. So embarrassing! Also, I love that Meghan is paying them dust.
Thank you Kaiser for governing this today – was afraid we’d have to wait til Monday!
The Sussex team is brilliant, the statement is sparse and pointed. every word is powerful. What economy of writing. Jane Austen worthy.
And also … confirms there was correspondence. I love how she didn’t breathe a word.
It hadn’t registered to me that there were letters between Meghan and Charles.
Okay maybe I’m reading this wrong but doesn’t this just confirm what Meghan was saying? I try to stay away from googling Meghan but while reading another story I saw the headline Meghan wrote to Charles about unconscious bias..another said Meghan wrote to Charles about concerns with race.
Doesn’t that make Meghan come off well?
It clearly shows that Meghan tried and they never met her at her need..
Oh yes and Charles gets cleared for this incident but not everything else. Hello security, frogmore, racist comments about Archie and Meghan, Jeremy Clarkson and more…
Hey Charlie, how are your crown jewels? Because Megan sure had you by the short and curlies there. Oh dear poor you having to pay your solicitor to put out a statement that you didn’t leak the letter, AFTER Megan and Harry’s lawyers had PUT IT OUT THERE that it wasn’t them! Yep one of your faithful RR had to apologise to the public for printing lies, who would have thought it! So after trying to throw your daughter in law UNSUCESSFULLY under the bus, your eldest son is laying there. How does it feel, on the run up to your clowning, the “war of the waleses” is in plain sight. Was this why Billy and katey played make believe in Birmingham?
I suggest (if it wasn’t you who leaked the letter), you play closer attention to what your wife or son is doing. That as well as changing the name of Buckingham Palace to H. M TITANIC, because with all these leaks, your really holed under the water line and sinking fast
“Was this why Billy and katey played make believe in Birmingham?” That’s exactly why. Truly hope being so deceitful is exhausting and aging the Wales. There is hope, look what deceit did to C&C’s appearance.
C&C, just weeks before their clowning, seem determined to make Meghan the star of the show, even if she’s not there. Maybe Charles wants to make clear that he is not the royal with “unconscious bias”, also known as the royal racist, but now is a very strange time to do that. What a royal mess this is turning out to be. I am now tempted to tune in just to see what actual karma Diana is planning for them on the day of. They are all way too stupid to pull this off without a hitch.
There are warnings of Heathrow strikes, Republic protests, a televised Man City game at 3 p.m. that day that will probably have higher viewership, and just general apathy. And the whole thing is out of touch and built in a bubble of incredible privilege. What a mess!
Kentucky Derby day in the States too.
Ooooohhhhh…..if there’s air traffic disruptions mayhap H won’t be able to make it afterall.
Oh dear. Thats gonna be a toobadsosad situation. Oopsie!
@brassyrebel, yes, yes and yes again! Well my celebchy friends, I’m back in hospital for a few days from tomorrow, but PLEASE, Please keep up your fantastic posts, because even if I’m unable to post much, I will enjoy reading them. Wish me luck, I have agreed to be part of a trial for a new combination cancer treatments, and even though its a bit to late for me, hopefully it will help others in the future
Mary Pester,
On behalf of all the Celebitches, we wish you a speedy recovery and want you to know our thoughts and prayers are with you.
We’re all pulling for you Mary Pester….and thank you for entering the drug trial.
Wishing you the best @MaryPester. Hope you’ll get a few laughs from the comments, I know I always do!
Hugs and positive thoughts to you, Mary Pester.
Wishing you the best possible @Mary Pester!
Mary, ♥️💋 much love and good luck. Sometimes something works when they least expect it, and it’s so generous of you to be thinking of others. In the meantime, we will hold down the fort for you. 🫶🙏
Good luck with the new treatment MaryPester. It will be great if it works for you, courageous to be thinking of others at this time. Sending you luck and a cyber hug from New Zealand.
Wishing you luck, laughs, and digital hugs 🤗
Mary I wish all goes well for you and I hope this new treatment helps. I am a survivor of cancer and I hope this also happens for you. Stay positive!!
@MaryPester I’m sending up prayers that this trial works for you. Your fabulous and righteous sense of humor makes me laugh every day. Peace and love to you.
Lots of love to you Mary. Please hold space for possibility while you do your brave work. You are in my prayers. 💗Looking forward to hearing from you again.
@Mary Pester — fingers, toes and eyes crossed that you have success with this new treatment plan, and how wonderful of you to take part in it! I’m a breast cancer survivor and all the kind words, thoughts and well-wishes certainly helped me in my recovery. We’ll miss your acerbic and humorous takes on all things BaRF but will look forward to your comments when you’re feeling up to it!
Mary Pester, sending you all of the positive thoughts I can. I’ll be thinking of you and please don’t give up hope. I hope this new treatment helps you as you hope it will help others in future.
Your generosity to others is amazing, Mary Pester. Sending you all good wishes.
@Mary Pester sending all good, healing vibes and encouragement. You are brave and generous and very appreciated!
Wishing you al the best, Mary! I hope it can help you. Sending a hug and all positive thoughts for a good outcome ❤️🙏🏻
All the best to you.
I wish you well, Mary Pester. I don’t have your way with words, but your bravery & wit & humanity very much come through in your posts. I hope by the day of the Chubbly you are well enough to throw darts at the TV! Or popcorn. Any projectile of your choice.
Good luck and best wishes!
What a mess this was. And the RR was so obvious in their talking points. “How interesting! How fascinating!” Ugh. So glad she went on the record and released a statement.
Notice Meghan has not accused BP or KP for leaking the story. A stupid story where the Torygraph writer Victoria Ward didn’t bother to reach out to Meghan to verify; nor did the rag/paper put out excerpts that would be legally allowed as proof of its existence. Tin foil tiara:
Meghan’s lawyers informed the Torygraph and the writer she’ll sue; and the writer would be forced to name the Palace informant in court. That won’t do. I don’t think BP sent lawyers but made a call to dial this back. The BM now has egg on its face for fueling this story because now this writer looks like she made the whole thing up.
Meghan didn’t have to accuse the Palace. It’s clear it came from them and her saying it’s not me means that it can only come from the Palace.
Question is, which Palace? If Charles told William about the letter exchange, it easily could be coming from KP. Or from Kate/Carol(E) if Wm told Kate about it – esp if either of their names are the one/s in the letters.
Of course Victoria Ward wouldn’t reach out to Meghan. They won’t respond to anything to do with The Telegraph except through lawyers.
I cannot wait for the chubby to be over truly! It’s crazy how little of it has actually been about Charles and Camilla. It’s all Meghan (some Harry) all day everyday! Unhinged behavior!
But who am I kidding this won’t stop after May 6th..they’ll keep talking about Meghan and dissecting every single detail of her life and words.
I remember seeing so many Diana stories in places like People Mag up until 2018..
Then the stories all stopped and they’ve been replaced by Meghan. So this will continue even long after Meghans gone only to be replaced by another Diana/Meghan if someone of the same stature comes along.
Leaking this story was such a dumb move by Charles. With the coronation coming up I get he wants people to believe that he’s “not a racist” but in doing so he just confirmed that Harry and Meghan were telling the truth and that the Palace statement after the Oprah interview was a boldface lie. I’m happy that Meghan responded. She basically told the press and the Palace that she’s done with the family and to keep her name out their mouths.
Meghan statement was like keep my f name out of your mouth and quit being obsessed with me.
I love this bad ass queen
Some idiot on twitter yesterday was accusing her of leaking the letter to ruin Louis’ birthday. Good grief!
‘My theory? Harry called the palace and said “if you don’t clean up your own f–king mess, I’m not coming and I’m telling everyone why.”
This. All day and twice on Sunday (today!)
My theory:
C&C leaked the letter to let the world know they weren’t the one’s talking Archie’s skin color. That is was William. And that Charles has had pleasant, warm communications with Meghan to counter the “all the royals are THRILLED Meghan isn’t coming to the Coronation” talk. And to stick it to Will and make it look like he’s not up for the job and Charles is.
The royal rota, still pissed they got mollywapped by Meghan in court over them leaking HER letter, got together and thought it would be great to pin it on Meghan and call her a hypocrite. But Meghan called their bluff and Charles slapped them down because accusing that wasn’t the goal of this leak. They still want Harry to come to the Coronation and Harry demanded that they get their cronies in line or he won’t come.
Meanwhile, Meghan is like, I’m in Montecito minding my own business. Leave me out of your little Game of Thrones.
Considering that Charles doesn’t like to overshadowed by anyone and that he banned Meghan from going to Balmoral when the Queen died, I’m going to guess that he was one of the royals that is thrilled that Meghan won’t be there.
Sure, but that wouldn’t stop him from claiming otherwise.
I see what you are saying but disagree with Charles’ motive. Peggington did NOT want Wiggington of Wails at QEII’s deathbed. The only way to keep the Wiglet from coming to Balmoral was to keep Meghan from coming to Balmoral.
I don’t think the rota did it of their own volition. Someone on Twitter pointed out last night that the only two papers that published pictures of Louis were the ones that the RRs who accused Meghan work for: The Times (V Low) and the Express (R Palmer). I think KP did an emergency call for deflection because the initial article was practically pointing arrows at William.
The deranger s are out there on discussion boards going on about south park episode . That’s all they’ve got
Omg trying to make that South Park episode a thing is the equivalent of trying to make fetch happen.
It’s still really messed up that these people main priority isn’t how their treatment towards Harry and especially Meghan made her feel and what she wanted to do to herself because of it but that she dared to tell the world about their cruelty to her . The W want to protect their reputation at the cost of her life.
So, this confirms there is a royal racist and that Meghan specified who it was and how it happened right to Charles. Charles and Camilla leaked this to clear Charles of culpability and pin the tail right on William the donkey. William went nuclear bomb and blamed Meghan for the leak, JUST LIKE HE TRIED TO DO WITH THE ROSE HANBURY STORY LEAK, and Meghan came right back with, I’m sipping tea at home with my family who loves me, why u so obsessed with me?, and Harry came with KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT YOUR F*CKING MOUTH!
Glorious!
Harry about to go all Will Smith on their as*es
When l first saw this piece, l.thought ok this is Charles response to Megan and Harrys interview that he isnt de racist either which leaves de other two and Camilla, is he now throwing de Cambridges under de bus lol . I.agree this is a BP leak, but I thought Charles wanted everyone to know he isn’t a racist but someone else in de family.is and he wanted this out there before his coronation. l am now convinced the racist will be leaked by someone v soon., !
iirc Harry and Meghan said (at different times) there were multiple discussions and more than one royal making the racist comments. They said clearly it wasn’t QEII. I bet heavily on both William and Kate, with Camilla a third strong possibility as yet another royal racist.
The reason Cam’s third is that she seems too cunning to have said things in front of Harry or Meghan. Anne too. Both W&K are stupid enough to 1) blurt things out without considering consequences and 2) think their opinion is the only one that matters.
Charles is clearly not going to throw Camilla under the bus, which leaves W&K as the one/s being outed.
I love your recap! Why am I now picturing Harry as Will Smith smacking William (as Chris Rock) on a stage….?
Every word of this @ThatsNotOkay.
William is clearly the racist commenter (they’re all racist but he’s the only one dumb enough to have made a blatantly racist comment to H&M, probably while on a rant).
With this amazing statement, Meghan just told William and the rota to get their fingers out of her face.
Charles could have gotten on a plane and flown over for Lily christening. She is his granddaughter
Charles is so cold and a really bad parent and grandparent
I really thought this would be the last straw for Harry. Can’t understand why he would still go knowing that it’s insanely PROVEABLE that the breach came from INSIDE the palace. And I don’t give a SH*T whether it was BP or KP. A short statement saying that this most recent leak to the press to even further publicly abuse his wife has made it impossible for him to attend would suffice. I love him, but I’m finding it increasingly hard to respect his decision to go to the coronation. I am fully aware that maybe I’M being the a-hole here, but I really hope he doesn’t go.
If anything the media abuse has gotten worse with Meghan literally name called on comments sections. Did harry think his going alone would help matters
Unfortunately, chuckie is now the fckng HoS and Commander in Chief of the armed forces of the UK.
Prince Harry works closely with CiC and head of Defence personnel in over 20 countries thru the Invictus Games & Foundation which he founded.
Therefore, H has to be seen to hv gd relation wth the CiC OF HIS OWN FCKNG COUNTRY!
Let’s get this thru thick skulls: Harry is not attending the CONanation out of “respect” for chuckie or out of “duty.”
The royals, as you know, are experts at minding the optics of things. That’s all H is doing.
Which is why he’ll be in and out of England within mere hours. Then neither in history nor in the present can it be said that he wasn’t there at England’s most important state event.
To have to DISTILL the rascist horror that Meghan is STILL GOING THROUGH from her in-laws to…”unconscious bias” instead of saying that THEY ARE RASICT AF! I know the STRESS of swallowing that GLOBAL BS…EVERYDAY…is enough to shorten a lifespan…which is why Black folks in this country HISTORICALLY have shorter lifespans…the STRESS of dealing with White Supremacy. 😪
The madness of calling this ‘unconscious bias’ when this institution invented the bias…
Just stopped by to wonder what the next episode of the RRBGB will entail, (The Real Rich Royal B*ches of Great Britain). And when are they going and a vacation trip?
This seems like a courtier or Camilla move to stir the pot to me. They know full well that this story is likely to rile Harry and get people to point a finger at William.
My speculation: This leak is payment for the good press articles Camilla has been getting in the telegraph lately.
The Camilla articles are overkill. Even some of her supporters may think it over the top.
I’m still marveling over the Sussex statement. Because of it’s brevity and the way it’s hung together you can’t excise just a few words. They either have to quote all of it or none of it and just state something high level like “the DOS issued a statement refuting that she released the letter (and we’re not going to share it).”
I guess I’m going to be reading some tabloids today to see how they frame her statement, if at all. Fascinating watching someone at the top of their form.
Exactly @duch. She didn’t give the story any oxygen to spread its stupid flame. She said “who cares and keep my name out your mouth.”
I mean, you always have to look at who benefits. Right now, this article takes the heat off Charles and puts it on William, Kate or Camilla. I don’t see any benefit to Harry or Meghan to talk about this, but it’s a curious story. At this point, I think we can surmise all the major publications know who made the infamous comment(s). Will it drop right before the coronation to cause maximum chaos and ensure Harry does not come?
Valentine Low just tweeted a retraction of accusing Meghan of leaking. You’d think he’d learn who tells the truth. I hope their lawyers hit the palaces with double barrels and Harry drops out of attending. Couldn’t keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths, what a bunch of clowns.
@Lucy that was first thought when I tried to decipher this article followed by Very Low’s insane and actionable tweet. If I’d have been Harry I would have told daddy undearest exactly where to shove his invite! The Torygraph and co must think we are all morons. There is no way either Meg or Harry are going to start cosying up to tabs and RR. It is RF who are contractually obliged to provide content for the tabs and it is how they fight each other. Meg is so right this exhausting circus I’d down to the unholy trio of RF/tabs and RR. Look no problem if they want to rat on each other but Meg has left the building years ago so keep her name out of your mouths!
It’s hard for me to believe that VLow and other RRs don’t know they’re being used by the royals (and vice versa). But their problem is that the royal protection they used to operate under isn’t there anymore when it comes to smearing the Sussexes. The DM found that out after publishing Meghan’s letter with Palace assurances that she wouldn’t sue. Now, RRs need to be more careful just regurgitating everything the Palace tells them to say.
If this was from BP, the Concubine needs to up her game. The public needs the name of the royal racist, not innuendo. I think the royal racist is the king, because he could put a stop to this nonsense if he chose to do so.
‘A source claimed that the letters make clear the identity of the senior member of the family who made the comment’
If it was Charles or Camilla named, neither Charles nor Camilla would have leaked the existence of the letters.
Charles cannot stop William from leaking against him, never has been able to. Nor can he stop Clan Middleton and their antics.
Chuck had no problems cutting off the Sussex family. He & his slimy advisors should be able to put the Wales in their place.
Two weeks before the conjob why would Charles want to throw a hand grenade and sabotage everything? Why would William stir up something that points the finger at himself? If Meghan wanted to leak something it would be to Omid and Harpers Bazaar not the Telegraph. Plus she could have leaked the letter two years ago right after the interview when they were all calling her a liar. Or she could have had Harry include it in his book. All I know is that Charles has made a lot of enemies since the queen died and these chubbly plans were announced.
Why would Meghan leak to Harper’s?
I think the Sussexes have clearly established that they will speak for themselves, or through their own spokesperson only. The whole point is that they do not leak, and the whole problem is that the palaces do because that is their MO.
I believe the legal letter from M’s lawyers to the shitstirrers yesterday, PLUS the brief, power-packed statement which
I believe, lumped both BP, KP and their media mouthpieces in the description of the “exhausting CIRCUS”! (lmao) has successfully shut down this particular wack-a-mole.
HOWEVER! if the issue remains in the newscycle for even one more day especially if BP or KP’s fingerprints continue to be identified, then I think M should PUBLISH her copy of the letter she wrote to chuckie.
Rmbr, she owns the copyright to the letter SHE wrote to him and he owns the copyright to the one he wrote to her (if indeed he wrote bk to her which i doubt.)
Alas. She won’t, tho.
As H&M said, their Netflix docuseries and H’s book are their 2 “look back projects,” setting the record straight on many things. I believe that goal has succeeded phenomenally.
And now, as H said in the doc’s final episode: “I know we’re not going to get that apology (i:e the one that has to come from chuckie and bully BEFORE any talks of reconciliation) but my wife and I, we’re moving on.”
And in the statement from M yesterday, she said: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life IN THE PRESENT (!), NOT thinking about correspondence from 2 years ago, related to conversations from 4 years ago.”
It is my firmly held belief that M views her stint in the uk in the same way she views her stint working in the yogurt shop at age 13; her stint working as a briefcase girl on deal-or-no-deal; or her stint as an auditioning actress…….i:e work that she did in her past and which now have no place in her present or her future.
Do you think the peasants and their overlords on Shidthole Island will ever get the message? ROTFLMFAO
Those fckrs on SaltIsle should gird themselves. H&M granted them the courtesy of NOT unveiling any projects or making any appearances for almost 2 whole months (except for H’s court matter which he hopped over to shidthole country almost incognito for 4 days) just so they could hv the newscycles everyday if the wanted. Not that those ingrates saw the favor they were granted!
But come May 16, M gets the Women of Vision Award; then on May 23 it’s the Gracie Award. And let’s not rule out any Archewell Audio or Archewell Production product that might be rolled out from May into June. And of course, Invictus is in Germany Sept 9-16.
So those shit-islanders better make use of the spotlight they crave so much, while the way is still clear.
@BRASSYREBEL and all you lovely celebchy friends I’ve packed my charger and my spare reading glasses so all set. But thank you all VERY MUCH for all your good wishes, they have given me a real lift
All.the very best with your treatment Mary, you really are a tonic and l love reading all your funny on de ball comments about de degenerate Winsdors !!!
Your a star x
Best wishes Mary! Miracles happen often. Sending prayers and healing thoughts to you. If laughter is the best medicine, I think you’ve got this licked.
When the Sussexes respond, it’s brilliant. “Service is universal” comes to mind immediately. It shows how powerful the tabloids feel (and I put Telegraph in that category now) that they can write another story about a letter after The Mail Online lost a lawsuit against Meghan. No fear of any accountability there. The most telling words are ‘we can reveal.’ I don’t recall ‘legitimate’
news sources using those words. When you see those words from a British tabloid, assume it is a leak or something put out there as propaganda.
I continue to be impressed by the degree to which these people are capable of sh*tting all over themselves.
@Mary Pester also want to wish you well with the treatment. Just take care of yourself and we are all at Cbitchy sending love and hugs! I love your take on the mon-anarky!
Best wishes from Lord and Lady Digby!
Aaargh a couple of posters have raised the spectre of yet another Changing of the Hat ceremony in a few years time if sausage fingers does not enjoy the longevity of her Madge. The current Chubbly run up has been”an exhausting circus” and is not yet over, please do not threaten me with another one in 5 years and then King Willy and Queen Barbie?!
I read the original article. They barely mention that this is a response to Charles’ letter, annd try to make it seem Meghan initiated the correspondence. They are also trying to frame it as though this letter from two years ago was the reason Meghan wasn’t going to the Coronation, which isn’t the reason she isn’t going . They finally mentioned how poorly the Sussexes were treated at the funeral and taking away Frogmore, but seem to be downplaying it. It was crazy seeing the Rota coordinate that kid tgey Meghan leaked the letter in real time. Love how quickly she slapped them down and sent legal letters to them. In her statement, she mentions royal correspondents. This to me has a double meaning, referring to both the reporters and the letter writer/leaker, i.e Charles. They really are having a hard time processing that Meghan said no to the coronation and she is sick of their BS and disrespect. I also think Harry said something and wouldn’t be going if they didn’t clean this up. Proud of Meghan for clapping back at these fools.
Oh, Lord, I am dying!
1- «The individual’s remark was not made with malice» : Neither were Susan Hussey’s remarks, allegedly. How much longer are they going to pretend that speculating about any unborn child’s skin color and joking about him being born with dread locks is malice-free?
2- It is down right slanderous to claim Meghan leaked the existence of those letters, she who successfully sued a media outlet for leaking her letter to her father.
3- In the wake of the flop-to-be CoronaCircus, Buckingham is clearly panicking and leaking disorderly whatever comes to mind against the abstentee Duchess, whose presence would have been preferable, after all?
4- I am so done with the phrase «racial bias», for it has been profusely misused as an understatement to sugarcoat RACISM. Did the Palace’s Men in Grey summon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and ever convene to tell him, “Sir, your wife Princess Beatrice has those astonishingly popping round eyes and extra long teeth, that make us worry your child will not exactly fit the royal standards”!?
If such antequated objections were strictly raised with concern to Meghan’s baby, it means the Palace is irretrievably disgustingly structurally RACIST to the core. There’s no denying their innate intolerance.
I read the whole Telegraph article, and some of the old ones (I usually avoid them, and get my royal news from CB, or DailyBeast at most).
I got this really bad taste afterwards, that all this Telegraph stuff is not only coming directly from Cowmilla’s briefing, as it’s common knowledge here on CB, but that she’s much more cunning than she gets credit for. She’s purposefully masterminding (as I believe she’s always done) a slow bit by bit destruction of H&M.
For example with this one, the subtext is:
1) Charles is so nice, and so caring, that even when no one contacted M, he wrote to her
2) he acknowledged what happened about the skin remarks because they were certainly a faux pas of theRF, even though said in good faith, but of course he didn’t talk about the bullying issue, because that was something serious to be investigated, not to be minimized, and didn’t talk about the suicidal feelings either, you know that was the Duchess being melodramatic, and better to avoid it altogether
3) M wrote back, we have receipt, but naturally Duchess difficult wasn’t satisfied, you know, she wanted to win it all, and you know the RF can’t let her, she’s Duchess difficult, drama queen.
I think also that the skin comments were possibly made by CIII, as already reported : I can see him chatting about it, and then, after the Oprah interview, wanting to apologize in person to M, so the letter.
M and H would never tell if it had been C3. On the other hand none from BP, or KP would ever leak that info if it had been CIII, while if it were William…
So the wife leaks on the husband in a way that it goes *for* him, and against the black Duchess, this is a very dark mind…
Of course she plays in the hands and minds of the racists and supremacists – but as I felt reading all that garbage, it’s subtle work that expands all over the UK, and sometimes beyond
Wow…Charles is really gunning for Willnot isn’t he. There is serious trouble between father and No. 1 son (and his witch of a wife) if it’s come to this. He, along with Camzilla’s encouragement, no doubt leaked this to counter the chatter that Meghan either wasn’t invited or refused to go to the gong show because C&C are racists, and to throw Willnot under the bus. When you add it all up — Khate banished to Adelaide Cott, David Chumley’s elevation to Lord-in-Waiting/Private Secretary to Charles (and, as a result, Rose having a much closer relationship with C&C), the embiggening stories about Cam, the Middleton’s desperation to unload PP — there is some major shiz going down. Once May 6th has come and gone, the gloves are going to come off. I wouldn’t blame Harry for skiving off of attending the clowning after this, but as others have said, he takes his duty to support the Military and country very seriously.
This accomplished one thing. In the Oprah interview, Meghan wouldn’t name who said anything about Archie’s skin color, because it would be really damaging to them. This leak now has people thinking it was one person. It was also clear that this issue came up more than once and it was discussed with Harry. I think it was probably both KFC and Fails–and probably others, but those two for sure.
If KFC is hoping this gets him off the hook, he’s wrong. How many times did he speak up about the British tabloids/media when they wrote article about Meghan which were centered in racism? Not once. How many times since H&M left did he speak up about the British tabloids/media when they wrote articles about H&M which clearly weren’t true? Not once. Who was quite happy to leave the British tabloids/media alone when during the Jubby they let it be known that no one went to Lilibet’s birthday party? Let’s talk about the way the brf slammed and humiliated H&M during QE2’s funeral. Who evicted them from Frogmore Cottage? KFC thinks this leak makes this all better? The man is delusional.
I’m not forgetting that there is more than 1 person who was at the bottom of the comments about Archie’s skin color.
If KFC wants to leak a letter, let him leak the letter that he supposedly wrote to Meghan.
It add to the disappointment of Harry going. This just made Meghan a bigger target. I would not be able to look past this if I was Meg. They are actively smearing her and his kids and it was straight from King Charles or Cam and here goes Harry to give them the time of day. There has to be something that is private that we don’t know about that he is going because it makes no sense. Why is this so worth it to Harry?