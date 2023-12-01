“Beyonce wore a bonkers Balmain to her London premiere after-party” links
  • December 01, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyonce wore a bonkers Balmain at her London premiere. [RCFA]
Travis Kelce calls his girlfriend “Tay.” [LaineyGossip]
A merry Henry Kissinger Can Rot In Hell Day to you. [Pajiba]
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are fine? [JustJared]
The mirror-image in the car adds to this Justin Bieber optical illusion. [GFY]
Does SZA know the lyrics from all of her songs? [OMG Blog]
The Golden Bachelor proposed! [Seriously OMG]
More Beyonce photos! [Hollywood Life]
90 Day Fiance couple reveals their baby. [Starcasm]
Some good examples of the “Mandela Effect.” [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““Beyonce wore a bonkers Balmain to her London premiere after-party” links”

  1. Moondust says:
    December 1, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Did Queen B troll Khate with big blue? Lol

    Reply
  2. Nlopez says:
    December 1, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    I like B’s outfit. It’s cute for a red carpet premiere.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 1, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Props to Queen Bey for wearing this in what is a FREEZING London at the moment – its been snowing today.

    Reply
  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    December 1, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    Queen Elizabeth II wore some jewels that were only slightly smaller than this. Perfect for our Queen Bey!

    Reply
  5. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    December 1, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    Rolling Stone had a headline, “Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies.” Couldn’t have said it better myself.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      December 1, 2023 at 2:15 pm

      As someone who had the very great fortune to travel in Cambodia…I absolutely co-sign this. Sometimes it’s true that only the good die young. 🤬

      Reply
  6. bettyrose says:
    December 1, 2023 at 1:39 pm

    I heard the craziest Kissinger story once, decades ago (which was the last time I even thought of him). I knew someone who knew someone that grew up in the same German shtetl as Kissinger and he was apparently a huge bully as a kid, a detail I’m sure surprises no one.

    Reply
  7. Macky says:
    December 1, 2023 at 3:15 pm

    They say kissinger wasn’t really exceptional smart. I’ll believe that. He cozy’ied up to powerful men and told him he will be the monster. His politics didn’t care about people at all. AND THEY KEPT BRINGING HIM BACK.

    The way his company kept its clients hidden was probably a crime as well. Money laundering or atleast bribery.

    Reply
  8. M says:
    December 1, 2023 at 3:19 pm

    Diva Down was trending on Twitter earlier when Santos got expelled. I love that for her.

    Reply
  9. J.Ferber says:
    December 1, 2023 at 4:12 pm

    Bey always brings it. Amazing! Now THAT is how you do stunning! Kate, take notes, as I’m sure you have. We’ll see this dress on her next week.

    Reply
  10. Sass says:
    December 1, 2023 at 6:29 pm

    Wowwwwie that giant piece of jewelry is very evocative of the Sacred Heart to my Catholic schoolgirl upbringing. Intense. But I like it.

    Reply
  11. TIFFANY says:
    December 1, 2023 at 7:11 pm

    I honestly thought Kissinger’s death announcement was a joke because I waited so long for. We and the people I follow on Twitter cut it up because we were so happy.

    Then I had a good night sleep.

    Reply
  12. Latte says:
    December 1, 2023 at 10:17 pm

    What is with the crazy ads on this page lately? I can’t scroll through half a story or even type of sentence without that full page ad hovering and then taking up my whole screen?? Its glitchy and hard to read anything

    Reply
  13. J.ferber says:
    December 1, 2023 at 11:02 pm

    Just read that Taylor got online to say she was invited to London by the Queen. And no, it wasn’t Camilla, but Queen Beyonce who invited Taylor to the Renaissance movie premiere. So Taylor Swift herself deposed THAT queen for the true queen of the world, Beyonce. Well-done, Taylor!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment