Duchess Meghan wore Zimmermann & SAFiYAA for her arrival in Fiji

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s arrival in Fiji, as part of their South Pacific tour. It seems that Fiji is also experiencing a severe case of Megmania, and Fijians came out in droves to see the charming royal couple. Meghan looked a bit tired, but after they arrived, they let her sit down and enjoy the welcome ceremony.

For the arrival and the first events in Fiji, Meghan wore this cream-colored Zimmermann dress and a matching hat by Stephen Jones. I don’t love or hate this dress – it’s pretty enough, it looks a bit stretchy so it was probably comfortable for her little bump. Kensington Palace say 15,000 people came to see Meghan and Harry just for the welcome ceremony:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a traditional welcome ceremony, known in Fijian as ‘Veiqaraqaravi Vakavanua’, and conducted by the people of Vuda — watched on by 15,000 people at Albert Park. #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/8vHA6GW4sB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 23, 2018

After that, Meghan and Harry changed into their elegant eveningwear for the state dinner. For the state dinner, Meg wore a gown by SAFiYAA (designed by Daniela Karmuts) and the shade of blue is supposed to be ‘Fijian blue.’ Meghan also wore some extraordinary diamond earrings, most likely on loan from the royal collection.

The mystery of Meghan’s earrings… all KP will say is that they’re “borrowed”. From whom, they will not say. Most likely the Queen. Quite frustrating when earlier in the day they’re happy to say jewellery that has been given both by her & Prince Charles… pic.twitter.com/oom7cPu0qT — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 23, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images