Duchess Meghan wore Zimmermann & SAFiYAA for her arrival in Fiji

Here are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s arrival in Fiji, as part of their South Pacific tour. It seems that Fiji is also experiencing a severe case of Megmania, and Fijians came out in droves to see the charming royal couple. Meghan looked a bit tired, but after they arrived, they let her sit down and enjoy the welcome ceremony.
For the arrival and the first events in Fiji, Meghan wore this cream-colored Zimmermann dress and a matching hat by Stephen Jones. I don’t love or hate this dress – it’s pretty enough, it looks a bit stretchy so it was probably comfortable for her little bump. Kensington Palace say 15,000 people came to see Meghan and Harry just for the welcome ceremony:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a traditional welcome ceremony, known in Fijian as ‘Veiqaraqaravi Vakavanua’, and conducted by the people of Vuda — watched on by 15,000 people at Albert Park. #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/8vHA6GW4sB
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 23, 2018
After that, Meghan and Harry changed into their elegant eveningwear for the state dinner. For the state dinner, Meg wore a gown by SAFiYAA (designed by Daniela Karmuts) and the shade of blue is supposed to be ‘Fijian blue.’ Meghan also wore some extraordinary diamond earrings, most likely on loan from the royal collection.
The mystery of Meghan’s earrings… all KP will say is that they’re “borrowed”. From whom, they will not say. Most likely the Queen. Quite frustrating when earlier in the day they’re happy to say jewellery that has been given both by her & Prince Charles… pic.twitter.com/oom7cPu0qT
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 23, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Her silhouette is absolutely beautiful in that blue dress from the side. She looks lovely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That pop of blue color really suits her too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blue color is lovely, but now, with her chest getting larger, is not the time to embrace higher necklines. A slight scoop or V neck, like she used to wear, would look a lot better (IMO of course).
Also, when are cape dresses going to be a thing of the past?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely in the blue dress, but the cream needs a good steam. Too rumpled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES to a good steam. Why is there not an assistant who is carrying a steamer with them everywhere they go!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s outfit is pretty rumpled too if you look at his pants. I really can’t imagine having a steamer on board a plane?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@amelie they make super small portable steamers. I travel with mine all of the time. And I’m not a royal lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That evening gown is stunning on her (bump and all!). And the earrings!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She popped! I love that pregnancy stage when you go from nothing to a cute little bump over night! My midwife called it “popping”!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that cute little bump. Unfortunately after 2 kids I’ve got a permanent one. I almost cried looking at the picture of her from the side. Feeling so nostalgic for the wonder of the first pregnancy and how exciting everything was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so so good in that blue dress. And with the (needed) bling. Very nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s popping. Ok now I understand why she dressed that way during the wedding. She had to minimise the pregnancy chatter. I was one of those who disagreed that she had to announce soon after the wedding because I did not think it was obvious. I thought it was best to announce only because of the tour. Regardless, I still feel she did not steal any thunder cos it’s after the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think she was pregnant then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s referring to Princess Eugenie’s wedding from earlier in October, not Meg and Harry’s in May.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@L – Alexandria is referring to Eugenie’s wedding last weekend, not H&M’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m starting to get twins vibes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blue dress is amazing. If I can find a knockoff I can wear it for Halloween.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blue gown fits terribly in the arm and bust area, but it’s nice to see her in some vibrant color. She’s popping as the tour progresses. Poor thing must be exhausted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, Meg! Give us MOAR bright colors! You can wear pretty much all of them. Also, she’s right on that stage in which she goes from having a barely there bump to BAM! in only a few days. That must be crazy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What if there are twinsies? With my twins, I couldn’t button my pants at 8 weeks… African-American women have a higher rate of multiples than Caucasian women, I think…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wondered the same thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m calling twins. I HAD to tell at 13 weeks because there was no hiding my bump. With my single, I didn’t bump till 18 weeks or so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That cream dress is basic and boring, but maybe it would be fine if it wasn’t such a blah color. Her second dress looks great. Finally! She’s wearing a bright color! The pretty blue looks excellent, and she should wear bright colors like it much, much more often
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the cream dress on the balcony more than on the runway. I thought she’d changed!
Although worth noting that despite the red carpet flying all over the place in the wind, that skirt states by her knees. Hem weights, y’all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile, her counterpart had another Marilyn moment at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. I’m glad to see Meg got the memo about hem weights early on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks amazing in that blue dress! Absolutely gorgeous. Stunning. Yeah, I’m excited that she FINALLY!!! looks great.
(I would’ve added a bracelet, but those earrings are fantastic and make the look. For real. But yeah, next time please add a bracelet too Meghan!)
Now, the Zimmerman dress is…. Bad. Bland. Boring. I know she is pregnant, but God, couldn’t they have chosen a more forgiving fabric??? The black shoes black clutch…nah. And I’m undecided on the hat. I like it, but then I see other pictures and I don’t like it anymore.
Oh well, all is forgiven for today because that blue cape dress (!!!!!!!!!!) is great
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, she IS wearing a bracelet. A diamond one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! I had only seen the pictures from the side.
Now I am even more happy with her outfit haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the color of the evening gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally a pop of color. With her skin tone, she should wear strong colors much more often. All the whites and creams just make her look bland and basic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blue gown is magnificent on her!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s stunning with the blue dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would sell my house for the chandelier earrings with the blue dress (and let’s face it, that still wouldn’t be enough to buy those babies).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cape makes me laugh a little. It’s Super Duchess! The color is very flattering. Meghan looks lovely and I give her a pass on any clothing issues because of all the recent changes and pressures in her life and on top of that dealing with being pregnant!
She still needs a better stylist. That late 90s luxe minimalism look she wants can be done so much better. I don’t think the simplicity of that dress in that fabric goes with the earrings but that same dress in a different fabric could be better. The same goes for the white dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t love the cape-style that is so in right now, but I like them on Meghan because I think she goes for otherwise simple lines so the cape doesnt seem like “too much”. (I was one of the few who did not like Kate’s McQueen from Norway with the cape.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree that she needs a new stylist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs a proper stylist, not a pal like Jessica M.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she needs someone objective who can also get her clothes tailored to fit. A stylist who knows what s/he’s doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. She needs a stylist and a portable steamer. Tailoring is what makes clothes go from good to great. There’s no reason that she isn’t getting her clothes tailored with all of the connections she now has. Someone would literally come to her house and it would be done in no time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is ZIMMERMANN (two N’s) FYI.
And someone pointed out the other day Duchess Meg’s bronzer addiction and now I cant unsee it. Why does she wear so much sparkly peach bronzer that looks like its circa 2002?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The white outfit is ugh and the blue is fine but nothing special. I am starting to think that designers are just making ugly clothes because I see so much these days that just isn’t great. Sorry negative Nellie this morning…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the white dress is inoffensive but boring. Its probably the most boring look in my opinion from the tour lol. I don’t mind the black accessories with it though; black and white are very classic obviously.
The blue dress though – gorgeous. LOVE it. And those earrings! So glad to see her in a bright vibrant color and she looks fabulous .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, the reaction to the white dress on the internet is cracking me up, because the diehard Kate fans love it. Of course they do – it looks like something Kate would wear lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought when I saw the white outfit was that’s a Middleton dress, right there. Blah, boring and safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahaha you’re right. But most of the time I actually think both ladies look nice in them (I’m also boring like them lol).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally some color. The dress isn’t the best, but the color is gorgeous on her. I’m sure all the speculation is she is wearing blue for for a boy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her style. And the way she cradles her wee bump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks stunning in both pics.
As an aside though, it must be so disconcerting watching these performances as a minority. It must be so weird reconciling England’s history of pillage and her current place in it, with her own previous status as an average half black woman and the history that, that entails.
I used to wonder this about Pres. Obama as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a minority, I was thinking the same thing! Especially being on a physically elevated platform, looking down and not being on the same (socio-economic) level as the performers. My country was colonialised as well. Good point about Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve wondered that as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That blue is such a gorgeous colour on her! It looks beautiful on her.
Not sure about the solhouette though- as someone said it’s a bit tight on the boobs and would have looked nicer lower cut.
It feels like she’s suddenly popped (bump and boobs) and her outfits are not quite tailored for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she took off the spanx…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great. Love the blue. Also you really want a good laugh, the new thing the bitters are trashing her over is “how dare she cup her stomach!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, now I’m keeping my eye out for “She’s so cold and unmaternal for NOT cupping her stomach!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blue color is fab onher. More like this, please.
Both she and Harry look tired in the pics. He isn’t “on” with his grin as he usually is, seems grumpy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know we mock all of Will and Kate’s “rest days” on their tours, but I do think that they should have built in at least one afternoon or morning where they could just reset and relax. I think you can see how tired they are, and they still have a week to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow her blue dress really shows off the bump! I thought she had a very tiny bump when it was smartly dressing herself to disguise it. No way they could have not announced it right before the tour. This dress alone would have been an announcement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that blue dress so much!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That white dress is a wrinkled mess. If she had an actual stylist/dresser, this would either not have been chosen at all, or it would have been steamed before she put it on. The blue is a lovely color, the earrings are amazing. But again, a proper stylist would have realized that because she’s pregnant, the fit is going to be off, and chosen something with a better fit on top. #firejessicamulroney
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they are rifling through her clothing, realizing very little of what she brought actually fits, and having to shuffle things around in an unexpected way? Because she’s showing, now the spanx is off and her boobs are way, way fuller than she may have expected? Hard to project how your body might react especially with the first baby…nah, any babe come to think of it cause every pregnancy is different…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your stomach and boobs are going to get bigger. They had enough time to make sure the clothes would fit in these areas. Again-an actual stylist would be attuned to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interestingly, the woman who runs Royal Order of Sartorial Splendor doesn’t think the earrings are from the royal vaults, particularly as the palace has refused to say who they are on loan from and they always confirm loans from the Queen. I saw a few tweets that suggested they were loaned from Camilla. And people are also speculating they are on loan from a jeweler- but then it’s still odd it’s not confirmed. Usually the jewler takes credit for loaner pieces, like with Crown Princess Mary, her sister-in-law, and their loaner tiaras. A jewel mystery! I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the jewel mystery too! being “on loan” (rather than a “private gift,” like Kate’s gorgeous diamond and ruby necklace that I think we have only seen once) just adds to the mystery ha. If they were from Camilla I feel like that would have been announced. And do British royals borrow jewels from jewelers? I wonder if they are on loan from someone high profile, like the Clooneys? It will be interesting if we ever see her wear them again.
They remind me of the diamond earrings we see Kate wear, that I think are from the queen’s vault and I think are on sort of a permanent loan to Kate?
I want to see Meghan in more bling in general lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok I love Meghan. But the wrinkles!! I commented above but why is no one steaming her clothes for her? I pack a portable steamer with me for business trips and it takes no time to steam my outfits. This is just a pet peeve of mine drilled in by my mother who when I was young would never let me leave the house with a wrinkle, even if it was a T-shirt. Just bring a portable steamer next time, I beg you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s outfit is pretty bad too, even worse than Meghan’s dress. You can’t really tell from the pictures here but if you go to What Meghan Wore, you can see his pants and jacket are so horribly wrinkled, it really stands out in the pictures of him, Meghan, and the Fijian Prime Minister. It looks like they either forgot or didn’t have time to steam/iron the clothes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always looks like a little girl playing dress up when she wears fascinators. The fascinator was unnecessary, the white dress was basic and looked a lot like something Kate would wear but longer!
I love the color of the evening dress on Her. The dress would have even better without the cape.
Her jewelry is beautiful.
She needs to adjust her blush and/bronzer, this is a constant with her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The white dress is meh, yes it is wrinkled but so are Harry’s pants. I would be really surprised if you were allowed a portable steamer on a plane? Even if you are, some clothes just wrinkle really easily even after you’ve ironed or steamed them. I think this is the first fascinator I’ve seen her wear that I really don’t like, it just does nothing for her and it’s just very… blah? It’s just very flat on her head.
The blue dress is amazing on her as are the earrings. I’ve been noticing her bronzer fixation, I feel like that will be her makeup no-no, like Kate is with her heavy eyeliner. We all have something!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE LOVE the blue dress. Maybe the steamer isn’t allowed but the Queen never looks wrinkly. They need to seek her advice on her non-wrinkly ways lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blue dress is a really nice color, but that white dress needed a good steam! She seems to be slightly arching her back in some of the photos, which makes the belly more pronounced—I wonder if that’s a more comfortable way of standing when the weight is shifting in your body?
I personally think the earrings are on loan from a personal friend (like JM) and that’s why the loaner is a question mark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both look wrinkled after the 5 hour flight to Fiji but helluva lot better than I look after I fly.
She’s so beautiful from the inside out. It is nice seeing her become more curvy. It’s lovely to see her pregnancy glow as she steps out in the gorgeous blue colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so impressed meg is doing so much while pregnant. you can see her little bump in that blue dress from the side-looks like she’s using the Kardashian method while pregnant, wear a cape to cover your arms, back and butt with loose fitting material
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fiji has been an apartheid society discriminating against it’s Indian ancestry citizens since 1990. The world boycotted South Africa till they fixed apartheid. Why does everyone ignore the discriminatin against non-native populations? There was not a single person of non Polynesian descent in any of the official welcome ceremonies. Aren’t the descendants of Indian and Chinese coolies, that the british brought there, Fijian?
I’m appalled that the British Government has supposed this trip to Fiji
Report this comment as spam or abuse