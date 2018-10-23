Sarah Silverman thinks ‘it was amazing’ that Louis CK used to get off in front of her

Louis CK had a little vacation. That was his “punishment” for sexually harassing multiple women over the course of his career. He took a little break and some of his projects got canceled, all because he liked to whip it out and masturbate in front of often-horrified women, often female comics who had much less power and access than him. Whenever one of them tried to speak out, Louis and his bros made sure to run her out of the comedy world or our of Hollywood. Louis CK is already back in comedy clubs, making everyone uncomfortable and generally being gross.
But I have no doubt that Louis CK will have a thorough “comeback.” Even in the first weeks of his “exile/vacation,” all of his friends were already falling all over themselves to justify and excuse his behavior. Well, Sarah Silverman is still friends with Louis CK. And she wants everyone to know that… he whipped it out and jerked off in front of her too. But she liked it. Silverman appeared on Monday’s Howard Stern Show (on SiriusXM) and here’s some of what she said:
When they were younger, he did it all the time: “I know I’m going to regret saying this. I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. Sometimes I’d go, ‘F–k yeah, I want to see that!’ … We were only just friends. Sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F–king no, gross,’ and we got pizza.” Sarah made sure to explain that her encounters are “not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them.” She insisted that they were simply “letting our freak flags fly.”
She thinks Louis just failed to realize he couldn’t do that when he became more powerful: “Once he became powerful, even within just his [comedy] community, he felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not OK.”
Louis has remorse: “I’m not saying everyone should embrace Louis again. I believe he has remorse. I just want him to talk about it on stage. He’s going to have to find his way or not find his way.”
On Louis returning to comedy clubs: “I get it. I’m not in the business of telling people how to feel. He’s my brother and I love him. I can understand, I can try to understand him… I think I’m too close to really see the big picture.”
Can I get away with just writing “hard pass” and leaving it at that? I swear it’s not a “hard” pun, ugh. I just don’t understand the purpose of this kind of interview – surely all of the celebrities and comedians who love Louis CK also see how his actions hurt their industry? When will someone like Sarah Silverman stand up and say “yeah, he’s my friend, but I can’t justify what he did and my thoughts are with the women who felt violated by his actions and the women whose careers were altered by his actions.” You know who said something like that? Amy Schumer, when she talked about Aziz Ansari – there’s a way to balance “he’s a friend” and “but what he did was awful.” I left feeling like “who is this interview for?” Who is Silverman trying to win over? Men’s Rights Activists?
She wants to be one of the boys. She is covering herself in every way because she knows he wont be disappearing and he has power.
I really think so many women excuse a giant amount of bullshit, and even participate in the victimization of other women, because they want to be one of the boys. Exactly as you said. They want approval and the patriarchy has gotten deep into their subconscious telling them that the only approval that counts is male approval.
It’s sad and I feel bad for women like this, but even more than that I feel that women like this should be expected to open their eyes, be accountable for whom they support, and DO BETTER. Seek the approval of WOMEN for a change and let’s just see how much we can improve our whole social dynamic!
Peak “Cool Girl.” Never been able to stand her. Now I feel more justified about it.
Came here to say what you all said…
It is quite simple, if you consider the person your friend or a brother, you are the one who should call out your friend/brother not make excuses for them in front of the others. It’s not doing anyone any good. Real atonement is hard and real close people are there to help us through it.
Needless to say, gross! Keep it to your self if you want to see your friends/brothers masturbating.
That Ansari guy is unpleasant, but he never did anything like that or?… I remember only that some girl went down on him of her own free will , then regretted it later. It’s really quite different from what Louie did – absolute harassment!
I think we should distinguish between someone being an asshole and someone actually completing an offense /attack/blackmail. It’s not the the same.
There were lots of rumours but the overwhelming support for Aziz has silenced those. So we’ll never hear those other stories.
Not exactly of her own free will. He refused to take no for an answer, and continued to pressure her to do what he wanted.
Ansari didn’t take no for an answer. He kept pushing for sex. He is gross.
Ansari was gross but I wouldn’t call him a criminal or deviant. To be honest, I had been on a million dates like that. Doesn’t make it okay but it doesn’t make him worse than 99% of the guys you know. He basically went on a date with a girl, just wanted sex from her but she wanted an actual date, and when he made it pretty clear that’s all he wanted from her and kept pushing, she didn’t leave. Like they did everything but then she wanted to slow down and he would be like, “ok” then try to bring it back around to trying to have sex again. It happened over and over until she asked for an Uber and he was like “sure” and got her one. The next day he texted her and she called him out and he apologized. I have to say, he acted like an ass but I think she was disappointed when it became pretty obvious he did not see her beyond a sex object. Not cool but not a crime.
I totally agree that the Ansari thing is not the same. He did not force or coerce the girl to do anything. She obviously suffered from low self esteem and was trying to please him and later regretted it. I fail to see how that is his fault. I have been in that position before and I know what I should have done in the situation but I felt compelled to acquiescence to the demands of the situation. I know better now and I accept that it is my responsibility to look after my well being.
Maybe she got candid because it was Howard Stern and he gets people to reveal too much. She tried to tread lightly on the topic but got burned. Rachel Corey, one of the women CK assaulted, had some good responses on Twitter.
I think Silverman and Corey had an exchange on twitter about this? It was really thoughtful and positive. I’m not really a Sarah Silverman person humor-wise but in context her remarks are NOT a defense of CK but a rumination on her experience him and their relationship. She wasn’t casting aspersions on his victims and excusing nonconsensual contact.
I agree, it wasn’t Sarah’s intent and she made that clear. Still, revealing this clickbaity info is just gonna cause trouble.
I think you should reread that exchange.
She was on Stern. He’s usually the one that gets people to open up about uncomfortable subjects.
I mean. When you are around toxic behavior all the time it can start to feel normal to you and maybe that’s what should have been examined.
In the show comedians in cars getting coffee, Sarah says she grew up with her parents over sharing all the time, from a fairly young age, so it doesn’t surprise me that as an adult she was willing to let inappropriate Louis CK actions fly? I guess it sounds like I am trying to be a therapist but mostly it is way, way too familiar a dynamic to me.
I think people have very short memories and forget that she and Jimmy Kimmel made a lot of sense together. Also because people forgot about Man Show Jimmy Kimmel.
A) I fail to understand the dynamics of such a friendship, where a guy would simply and freely ask to masturbate himself in front of someone and that other person would simply be ok with it. Did he do it only in front of his female friends? Was that a fetish or he just randomly masturbated at any time? He couldn’t control himself long enough to go to a restroom or something? Was that at one of their homes or at a workplace? But anyway, they were two consenting adults, so to each their own, I guess.
B) Doing this at a workplace, there’s no amount of consent at play here, it’s wrong, plain and simple.
C) Doing it in front of people whom you didn’t ask for consent, is very simple to categorize as sexual harassment.
D) Doing it in front of subordinates, people who depend on their jobs for a living is not only sexual harassment but coercion as well.
There’s no excuse for any of this.
What I really like about this is the idea that seeing a guy jerk off isn’t like being struck by lightning. The mere sight of the engorged member ( cue Sade) doesn’t make us faint from its mighty power. It’s just a weird guy acting weirdly. Good for Howard stern for getting that out of her. Much needed deflating of the event.
Um so he was her friend and he used to masturbate in front of her and she was ok with that? Who in their right mind wants to see / watch a friend of either sex masturbate? If she’s being honest that’s completely weird; I’ll buy that she’s covering her ass in a male dominated industry because surely…. no.
I’m totally with you. It’s super, duper weird.
Right? I was so disgusted by this yesterday. And for her to say this when she knows he has victims out there, whose careers he harmed, goes beyond gross TMI. Which it also was.
It may be weird but you dont have to assign her some pathology that she’s doing it because she wants to be one of the boys or some such-that she couldnt possibly truly not have had a problem with it. Which is an infantalizing viewpoint. If she says it didnt bother her and sometime she said yes and sometimes she said no and they went to get pizza, do not assign her a mental malady. she’s an adult and she wasnt traumatized by it. not everything is traumatic.
I don’t see anything positive in her revealing this.
Uggghhh. I can’t believe she said this. Not everything has to be discussed publicly. And why do I get the feeling that Sarah is trying to somehow smooth Louis’ “re-entry”? How about Louis “no sexual boundaries” CK face the gauntlet on his own if he wants redemption? How about he publicly and meaningfully apologize for his effed up behavior?
Uggghh.
I’m so grossed out at the way she completely normalized his behavior.
Some people really need to learn when to keep their gobs shut.
For real! When you preface a comment with, “I know I’ll probably regret saying this…” that’s probably a cue that you shouldn’t say it at all.
All i have to say is: TMI
How would she feel if someone she didn’t like whipped it out in front of her and made her watch him jack off?? This article is ridiculous. Her trying to normalize his behavior is disgusting.
These words are going to haunt her in ways she cannot imagine for the rest of her professional life.
I already had her blocked on twitter, which I did when she became a saint and lectured liberals for not loving trump supporters. I would have blocked her for this though. She is so out of bounds with this.
I kind of get what she was trying to say, but my God, was this short-sighted of her. She can emphasize that she wasn’t trying to apologize for his behavior all she wants, but that’s exactly how his supporters will take it. A lot of white women are going to learn very quickly soon how easily they will be exploited and discarded as needed by men when it’s convenient.
If any of my male friends thought it was ok to whip out their dicks in front of me and start masturbating, I would seriously re-evaluate that friendship…wtf?
So I can’t help but think, and this is just speculation on my part, that this actually emboldened C.K. to do it more, and to weaponize his interactions with Silverman against the other women who were unwilling.
Like “Sarah was totally cool with this, why aren’t you?” If that is what happens, it’s totally and completely gross on a whole new level. Not to mention, WHO WANTS TO WATCH THEIR FRIEND MASTURBATING?!
Exactly, Marty. She not only condoned, but essentially encouraged it at the time but now she wants to buffer it by saying that it was just her experience and other women may have had a different one.
I honestly cannot understand how anyone would be ok with a male friend masturbating in front of them.
It seesm to me the answer to this, is ‘other men’. For some unknown reason. Didn’t Paul McCartney just talk again recently about the times that he and Lennon and others used to wank with each other? I don’t get it – but at least that seems to be an answer to who wants to watch their friends masturbate.
She’s always been an asshole, she just got more passes because here because she is a woman.
This is not helpful info. Who benefits from this? Sarah is funny sometimes but …..just no. On another note she looks amazing. She does not age .
Oh, she will. Good skin care can take you far, but not through 50. I didn’t age either in my 30′s and even most of my 40′s.
I think what these friends of his are forgetting is that it’s not normal to want to do that in front of people compulsively. Like who is to say what is normal sexually, but that need to just ask to do it or whip it out…? Even if at one time you were like “haha that guy is funny,” if this were my friend, I would be like “Hey, bud, I think you have a problem, this is strange behavior.” We have this issue with someone at my work right now-a coworker makes lewd jokes, and maybe it was shockingly funny the first couple times, but after didn’t tell him to stop, he’s been upping the ante and it’s making all of us very uncomfortable. And a few have trouble complaining because we’re all like “he;s a good guy, he’s good at his job, he’s my friend.” But I’ve stopped making that excuse and I’ve been very firm, “You’re my friend, I like you, but I do not like that and I do not want you to do it here.”
It’s a very concerning escalation of behavior that could easily become even worse than it already is because nobody stopped him.
“Who is Silverman trying to win over? Men’s Rights Activists?”
Yes. Her humor is very much man’ish, she has to placate her career. But she’s every bit as much of a douche as Louis.
I feel like this would have been better left unsaid. However. I do think that she was clear about the power dynamic aspect of this. I mean, people have different sexual preferences. That’s cool. It sounds like she’s saying that this was something that was mutually enjoyable for both of them, and that he respected her boundaries when she said no. The problem is that 1.) he didn’t respect other women’s boundaries and 2.) he brought sex into work situations where people felt forced to be part of it/ watch him. The dude has some serious problems and he 100% sexually assaulted these women (or whatever the legal term would be in this particular instance), but the act of masturbating in front of someone is not sexual assault if both parties are agreeable to it, just like any other sex act. She was pretty clear about delineating between the two things.
All that said, I don’t find this a helpful contribution to the conversation. Was she asked directly? That the only reason I could see for her to bring this up.
I’m no prude but I would be absolutely horrified if any guy, friend or not, started masturbating in front of me. I can’t make sense of this.
Not sure why she felt the need to open this can of worms… this is something she should have just kept to herself. She has every right to not feel victimized and people may think it’s weird she somehow “enjoyed” (I dunno if that’s the right word?) watching her friend masturbate in front of her but… different strokes for different folks I guess. I think it’s super weird but plenty of people are into weird things, they don’t typically tell you. She also doesn’t defend his behavior, the gist of the story is his masturbating didn’t bother her. But… this was something none of us needed to know!
I heard the interview, and she made some very specific points that I found to have valuable insight. I AM NOT DEFENDING HER OR HIM.
1. She pointed out that when he used to ask to JO in front of her, they were equals and friends. Sometimes she said yes, sometimes she said no, and he listened to her answer and did not force her to watch him. They also had other young-people-sexual-hijinx together as friends. Her point was that asking to JO in front of someone is not harassment if you are equals/one has no power over the other, you are friends, and you pay attention and respect their answer, which she says he did.
2. She noted that the problem with his behavior later was that he had power and influence over those women…which is correct. She recognized that was very wrong and so did he (now)…though she suggested that he may not have realized how the power differential had shifted in his favor at the time.
3. She noted that he had come clean about his behavior and apologized, unlike the Brett Kavanaughs of the world, who deny and lie and never have any consequences. She said that both LCK and Al Franken had taken responsibility and that should count for something, though she did not suggest it was enough at all.
She was not being anti-feminist, in my view.. She was recognizing the grey areas of the situation as she saw and experienced them. She did not suggest LCK should get a free pass or be able to worm his way back into the world’s hearts. She was just offering her perspective, which I appreciated.
