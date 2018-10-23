Donald Trump went Full Nazi at his rally in Texas last night, just FYI

Some days, I think back to the demographic breakdowns of Trump voters, and how it’s not really true that the Deplorable demographic is just made up of Alex Jones-brainwashed idiots, uneducated hicks and violent Nazis. Educated people voted for Trump. Educated, somewhat intelligent people still support Trump. Thousands of people still turn up at his Nazi rallies too. As we discussed, Trump went down to Texas to stump for Ted Cruz last night. During his speech, Trump echoed Adolf Hitler when he said “You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist. And I say, ‘Really? We’re not supposed to use that word.’ You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. OK? I’m a nationalist. Use that word. Use that word.” That came just after he claimed that “radical Democrats” want to “restore the rule of corrupt, power-hungry globalists.” Remember, globalists = Jewish people. So this is just Nazism. It was always Nazism. He’s not hiding it anymore.
President Trump: "I'm a nationalist." pic.twitter.com/3lxCrtSkrN
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2018
This is his closing message for the midterms: if the Democrats win, they’ll put Jewish people in charge and they won’t care about you, white people. Just… be scared. It’s okay to be horrified and frightened and appalled. In fact, it’s a good thing if you are still capable of shock and fear. The mainstream media isn’t even giving this the kind of coverage it needs – “Nazi” needs to appear in every piece of coverage, because that’s actually what he is. Yes, Trump is ignorant of history and ignorant about literally everything, but he knows exactly what he’s doing – this is Trump at his most primal, stoking fear and hatred and glorifying his own white nationalism and violent anti-Semitism.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
UGH. I don’t even know what else to say at this point. People feel that things are so “divided” that facts are too – like there’s no possible way nationalism could actually have a much deeper darker meaning and it’s all just a conspiracy from liberals. Just wtf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s what’s been the worst thing about the Trump era for me. People dismiss actual facts. It’s making me crazy and I don’t know how we will ever get past this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The MSM’s code word for evil and thuggery is “divisive.” I don’t watch the complicit MSM any more. A lot of them act like it’s a joke, like that horrible Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, both access journalists whose sources are drump and drump jr.
And today Grifter Barbie is whining on twitter that her fey man baby is a quiet genius. No examples, no proof, just gaslighting tactics. And I see you Nikki Haley. You are a traitor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do act like it’s a joke right? I see them giggling, chuckling all of that! What will it take? When trump has them dismembered? I don’t know. I don’t watch it much anymore, sometimes Rachel, but often I just can’t take even that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup! Banned MSM about 6 months ago myself. Gee, maybe things are “divisive” because we are being divided by the most divisive leader our country has ever seen. Some days I think he actually wants a civil war, He loves this. He LOVES the hostility. He LOVES alienating most of our country.
I sound like a broken record but the media won’t save us. I’m not even sure our elected officials will save us. We just have to keep fighting back as we descend into a full-blown fascist rule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Kitten. Really at this point what is the msm’s function? To gaslight us?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Darla- It is just unbelievable. I can’t believe that after two years of this shit they aren’t compelled to step up and do their job. And that’s not to say that there aren’t brave journalists out there who are covering this administration properly, but you won’t find most of them in main stream media sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everybody watch V for Vendetta and take notes. Burn. It. Down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused as to how he get’s away with saying things like this. Obama would be burned at the stake if he used those words. I’m getting more and more nervous for the midterm results and even then, I’m not sure how much positive change can be made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because nothing matters anymore. We’ve moved into a post-truth era, full stop. I don’t know how we’ll ever turn this around either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tramp gets away with this…because Tramp has the majority of the elected power structure behind him…and not just in Congress…there are currently 32 Republican Governors to back him up also…32 states that are headed by people who believe in EXACTLY what Tramp believes in…which is why you are NOT enjoying the silence…Tramp also has mainstream media behind him…who is LOVING this putrid, horrible environment…and I’m including MSNBC also (except for Maddow/O’Donnell/Reid) because it means that terrified people are overdosing on their televised and written mendacity….
This is what happens when folks don’t vote in their OWN interest for YEARS during the mid-term elections…
For me, this isn’t shocking or terrifying…the terror is part of my DNA…so I’m used to it…and that fact means that NOTHING that people like Tramp does…shocks me…
I gain comfort and strength from that…
Sigh….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I co-sign to this @Lala11_7! You are so right on everything–especially the media part. They won’t denounce him because he gives them ratings–and out of fear people tune in and click on articles. I blame the press as much as Congress, because the press could be tracking down tons of stories and printing them day after day to expose the utter corruption we see before us. But they don’t. And they won’t. So we’re hosed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to say that not all Republican Governors back up Trump – Charlie Baker in Mass. has voted against his policies (travel ban, immigration) and shut them down in Massachusetts.
I say this because I hope against hope that there are other leaders like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@megs283:
That’s only because Massachusetts state legislature is dominated by Democrats. I mean the Ds have a HUGE majority in Massachusetts. I still have no clue how Baker won there.
Baker has no choice but to govern as a moderate or from the center. If there were more Republicans in Massachusetts state legislature Baker would be just as bad as the other GOP governors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I still have no clue how Baker won there.”
Huh? Four of the last five elected governors of Massachusetts were Republicans. Massachusetts has a long history of electing a Republican governor to act as a “check” on the Dem federal reps and the 78% Dem state legislature—Weld, Celluci, Swift, Romney…it’s really not unusual.
I’m voting for Jay Gonzales myself but I highly doubt he will win as Baker is extremely popular here in Mass, even among Dems. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
drump is good for the news cycle. NYT editor, NBC, CNN and others have come out and said that expressly. Except for Maureen Dowd who loved to mock him, President Obama was difficult to satirize on the late night talk shows because he was so decent and accomplished many great things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could eat a whole cake now…. I just can’t with this…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what? I think you just nailed why I’ve gained so much frakking weight over the last couple of years! This administration has given me an eating disorder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, me too! I broke down the other day and bought a dozen full sized candy bars to soothe myself. My weight has gone way up. I’m on Valium and I’m seeing a therapist to help me with all the anxiety I have since the last election. This is the first year I won’t put Dem signs in my yard. I’m afraid of the backlash. My employer is a staunch Trump Republican (and racist) and spouts off about Trump and his actions nearly every day. I just stand back and let him spout. Not a good thing to do, but I’m keeping my job until I can find another one. Trump scares the heck out of me, for many reasons. I never thought I see the day when our government looks more like the third Reich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That wasn’t a dog whistle, it was a loudspeaker dialed up to maximum volume
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This morning, I was thinking about how naive it was for me to grow up believing that all the Nazis disappeared after WW2. As if upon losing the war, all those Nazis who were fighting for Germany, killing Jews in the gas chamber, etc. realized their beliefs were abhorrent and stopped being Nazis.
No. Many of them continued believing their Nazi beliefs. They just did it quietly… for a few decades. Now, they are not being so quiet.
It’s extremely disquieting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is true. Many moved to Argentina, to the US, perhaps Brazil. The US government conspired to bring and protect many here in the hopes they would help give us German technology, like automotive engineering, military and space secrets.
I know of two people whose great grand parents were high ranking anti-Semitic Germans. little rock,Arkansas was not that long ago either! The time when many people’s grandparents were alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who was also a nationalist? Anders Behring Breivik. He bombed government buildings in Oslo and killed scores of children at a summer camp in Oslo in 2011. He told us that right-wing nationalists were angry and would take over the world. He said this was coming. And he was right. This is what happens when patriotism is forced on children from birth for generations. When respect for the flag is more important than lives and freedom for all. We have seen this before, and it’s gonna get worse. Buckle up folks, because we haven’t even gotten close to rock bottom yet. But it’s coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched 22 July recently and, man oh man, that speech gave me chills. I don’t think I’ve ever been more freaked out (which in the Trump era, is really saying something) and I can’t fathom why this isn’t the lead story for every single news outlet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the time they were very little I’ve instructed my children to not partake in any displays of public patriotism. No pledge, to anthem, none of it. On flag day 15 years ago the kindergarten kids were to make red white and blue flag hats and march around the neighborhood. I sent my child to school with a little UN flag stuck in his hat. Just last week it was “patriot” day during homecoming week. My 17 y/o wore an I ❤️ NY shirt because flag clothing makes my skin crawl and she knows it. My niece recently told her 1st grade teacher that she won’t say the pledge because she doesn’t believe in God. Forced displays of patriotism have always made me very uncomfortable and children should be protected from social pressure to engage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was always creeped out by the pledge of allegiance as a little kid even though my parents didn’t have much (pro or con) to say about it. “I pledge allegiance to the flag” — really??! Even as a 5- or 6-year-old I knew pledging allegiance to a national symbol was wrong, and I couldn’t understand why all the “Christians” around me were totally okay with pledging allegiance to a country when their first allegiance was supposed to be to God. I agree with you, it’s not right and it doesn’t lead anywhere good even when done with good intentions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s interesting. We have the national anthem played here for sports events, etc, in my school growing up, we sang the national anthem every morning and yet this is not as much of a problem here. Maybe us Canadians are a laid back as our reputation has us. We have extremes here too, but not like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just saw 22 July also and it was one of the best movies I’ve seen in a long time. The horrifying part is it is coming to life here and I feel helpless and hopeless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You and me both. One thing to keep in mind is that, if he’s going full deranged racist, that’s a pretty good indicator that he may be sliding towards scared sh*tless. Remember, a Roger Stone indictment and hopefully Mueller in full effect could be on the way. The other thing is that the fools at these rallies, having never cracked a book, may be in for a nasty lesson about despots and scapegoats. Today’s precious, cherished little white supremacist voter can become tomorrow’s rural freeloader (who doesn’t deserve healthcare or a decent retirement) in the blink of an eye. Best of luck to them with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t want to watch 22 July but I felt I had to. It was chilling and sadly his words have come to fruition. Countries across the globe are embracing nationalism and totalitarianism. It is scary. I mean Brazil is about to elect a man who thinks military dictatorships are a good thing and that more people need to be killed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, patriotism is not nationalism. People are permitted to love their countries despite their faults. What we are not “permitted” to do is to demonize and otherize other countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, but it’s a fine line between patriotism and jingoism. I think you can love your country without obsessive flag-waving and OTT nationalistic sentiments like we see at Trump rallies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but NO. It is not Trump. It’s Mercer and Bannon!!! I don’t believe that Trump is able to write down one senseful sentence. This is the Mercer Doctrin! They planned this many years ago and they reached their goal. Having the GOP under control and controlling the President. And the Mercer’s will do anything to stay where they are right now. Put your focus on the people behind Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the tip, but I think most people know that. drump is the one executing this fascist agenda. He’s the one we need to remove.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because you think a GOP-controlled congress will move to reverse Citizens United? LOLS.
They own the GOP because they FUND Republican politicians’ campaigns and the Republicans like it that way.
I mean, I don’t understand why you are drawing a distinction here. It’s like saying “guns don’t kill people, people kill people”, when the reality is that it’s both: it’s people with guns that kill people. The Mercers are the *people* but the GOP is the *gun* they are using to kill our democracy. And you can think of Citizens United as the shitty gun control laws that allow them to do it–CU, big corporate donors, AND the entire GOP including Trump are to blame for our current nightmare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget the Koch Brothers in this equation! I read their wish list a while back, and next on the agenda is “privatizing” the U.S. Postal Service and eliminating public libraries Truly a nightmare from hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sandra Day O’Connor just announced she has dementia. The world is falling apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, no!😧
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually can’t forgive her for Bush v Gore. She opened the door to what we’re seeing now, her one vote helped destroy democracy. And she’s admitted she did it because she wanted to retire and wanted a Republican in office. I’m sorry she’s going through this and may have done many great things in her life, but this was a big no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry btw no disrespect to either of you for honoring her, I’m just having a hard time w all that’s going on now…feels like things are escalating, hope I’m wrong… Peace
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lines were around the block at most early voting locations in Houston yesterday. High voter turnout in the cities is not good for Ted Cruz. I’m trying not to get my hopes up, but I would be so freaking thrilled if Beto takes the seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be the happiest person in the world if Beto wins!!! I’m from Texas and I literally believe Cruz is one of the most evil people in power in Texas. He went full out stop against Obama simply for political reasons. The last thing he cares about are women and minorities, so God Bless you Beto and God’s speed to victory!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just made my heart flutter a little. I have hope, but I am also SO SCARED that things will either stay the same or be worse after the midterms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Smart. Better to be prepared.
Still blows my mind that a candidate as amazing as Beto probably won’t win. This country is so incredibly f*cked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somebody take this dick to Auschwitz.
If he won’t read history let him see history.
In the meantime, I’d like the world to stop so I can get off for a few days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m coming with you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A parallel universe for the win!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m ready to throw in the towel. Can we just consciously uncouple with the red states? No violence just a parting of ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve often thought this was the only solution because I cannot for the life of me ever imagine this gaping divide ever bridged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was ready yesterday for that shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am furious. I had a friend who had to go to the center where he was speaking yesterday to interview people in line, for her job. What she told me was predictable but upsetting.
The scene was atrocious. It was disgusting. A man carried a banner that said PUT HILLARY IN JAIL! And people literally shouted “LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!” A port-a-potty had a sign pasted out front that said “Democrat Voting Booth.” Crass and classless — everything you’d expect.
And for some reason the live band performed “Breakdown,” a song I enjoyed when I was younger but have since realized is problematic. Does he not understand the irony in the words “break down, go ahead and give it to me” when he is a known assaulter of women? Or worse, is he flaunting it?
It made me so uncomfortable here in Houston, which voted for Hillary. But the line was populated by a lot of Texans who had driven out from crazy conservative areas and waited 24 hours just to worship their leader.
Awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is ANYBODY still interviewing these people? What do we have to learn from them? What do we not know at this stage? They’re mindless, racist, hateful, disgusting, misogynistic, sad, pathetic, ignorant deplorables. Why do people keep handing them the mic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know Kitten. NPR is the worst. They interviewed some artist from Huntington Beach who is too afraid to go out at night because of all the scary illegals she thinks are running around waiting to kill her. Problem is they find well spoken, educated, professionals to spout this crap and they make it sound entirely reasonable. And the reporters don’t hit back, they act like these people are worthy of being heard even though they are full of hateful crap. If the press won’t call these people out we have no hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!!! Since it’s been proven largely false AF that so-called “economic concerns” led them to vote for him, who gives a flying fig what they have to say? What is there to be learned from them? I am so sick of this country being forced to kowtow to a bunch of racist dingbats who couldn’t pass a 4th grade reading comprehension test if you gave them the answers a week in advance. Stop giving them a f*cking soapbox and use the time to cover voting rights or basically anything else relevant to our future. Because the red hat brigade ain’t it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, finally Trump admitted he is a nationalist (which is code word for racist, white supremacist and facist.), I think we all already knew this.. Please, please if you are registered to vote, go out and vote as if your life depends on it. I early voted in Illinois yesterday and it was actually a very cathartic experience,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also want to point out what a sham it was that this rally was held in Houston/Harris County where Trump lost by 9+ points. Houston is a blue city, as are most of the major cities in Texas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is not ignorant of history. His ex-wife, Ivana Trump, claimed he kept a copy of Hitler’s collected speeches by his bedside. His father was arrested at a Klan rally in the 1920s. His grandfather was a no-good draft dodger in Germany, who emigrated to Canada to open a brothel. This family has never pledged loyalty to any country at all. Trump himself started visiting the Soviet Union in the 1980s. He took up working for the Russian mob in the 1990s. His buddy Putin is a vicious racist. Trump is attempting to normalize nazi attitudes and turn those into policy. This is dangerous. But he is no dummy. He has speech writers like Miller and Bannon, sure. But he knows exactly what he is saying and why. Stop thinking Trump is stupid! That’s what the media fell for, as they marketed his antics as entertainment. And here we are now, fending off an actual monster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. All of this. Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!!!!
Trump knows exactly what he is doing – he is not being manipulated by anyone even though I know Stephen Miller is whispering in his ear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with you. I’ve always believed Trump isn’t as dumb as him and the media makes us believe. He may not be an intellectual but he certainly knows what he and his cronies are doing and the consequences it will bring. He’s been underestimated and that is the real danger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dropped my ballot in the mail on Saturday. Straight Democratic ticket, all the way. We can’t let these f**kers take over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did the same. I wouldn’t vote for a Republican running for dogcatcher now. So many of them have betrayed us. If the local Republicans don’t want to be tarred with the same brush, they had better denounce Trump and his minions loudly and often. Silence implies consent. Democrats may not be absolute angels, but they really are our only hope now.
I’m worried that votes won’t be counted correctly. Without paper ballots and mandatory hand recounts of every paper ballot in every election — we are really toasted extra crispy. Otherwise the Democrats have to win so big that they can outrun the hackers, who will be working especially diligently in the midterms because the stakes are so high. And the Republicans will keep going to court to shut down recounts, as they have been doing since 2000.
But this is all really due to American stupidity. Too many people don’t vote and even pretend there is no difference between the candidates even with a guy like Trump, who is so obviously disturbed and criminal. Even if everything the Republicans claimed about Hillary were true, Trump would still be the Lesser of Two Evils by a massive margin. In a binary system, you have to vote for the person who will do the least harm. You can’t wait for a candidate who reflects your own views on everything. You have to work separately on the issues of concern to you. But don’t let a lunatic into the White House because you think your vote doesn’t matter.
It was stupidity that got GWBush a second term, and it will be stupidity that gets Trump a second term. People don’t bother to think or even do minimal checking on what politicians claim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Voting straight Democratic also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will also be voting straight Dem. Sorry, Charlie Baker, but Massachusetts can do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be voting straight D ticket in NY as well even though I am not Andrew Cuomo’s biggest fan. What matters is that he is a D and will be a buffer against Trump.
Some Democrats need to stop this purity BS. I am voting for Democrats even if I side-eye a couple of their stands. The reason the GOP wins is because they vote R straight down the middle even if they hate their candidate. No one in Texas likes Ted Cruz. Even the people interviewed in line said they didn’t care for him but since he was a Republican they were going to vote for him. More Democrats need that mindset instead of pouting because the D candidate doesn’t support some obscure pet cause of theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaslighting meets panic. He knows Teddy doesn’t have it in the bag.
I now cannot unsee the Frankenstein / Munster resemblance my husband pointed out. The first photo really shows it. (No offense to Frankenstein or Herman.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that Republicans tend to vote more in the early voting process, but God the polls are giving me such nightmares. If this isn’t enough to turn people out, there’s no saving us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone PLEASE explain how he has time for all these rallies? DM is reporting he has added 10 more to his schedule – that’s almost one a day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. And he says he’s “too busy” to visit the troops. He’s garbage through and through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope he never does. My grandson joined the Navy and just left for deployment. I know for sure he doesn’t want to see Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he realise that his beloved daughter is Jewish?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not an anti Semite and haven’t studied it, but maybe it has to do with genetics for him. Also his AP Ivanka would get a pass no matter what as he sees her as an extension of himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, so his grandkids are Jewish. By blood. Is anyone here watching Man in The High Castle? Chilling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Atleast people can’t say the Democrats and the Republicans are the same anymore. Now we have a clear choice Nazis or Communists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it doesn’t stop them from saying that though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what they did to Germans who claimed to have no knowledge of the camps? They dragged them there and made them look at the corpses. May the Americans who are supporting this asshole, or are turning a blind eye, enjoy that little wake-up call when it happens to them.
We Canadians will remain in our homes, our consciences clear. Ok, maybe not the moron supporters, but I’m ready to toss them to the States, anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘The only way evil can prosper is for good men to do nothing.’ Irish poltician (Aodhan O Riordain) talking about Trump being a fascist seems relevant…once again.
https://youtu.be/Vjq7n-pURm4
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always site the Vanity Fair article from the early 90s when it was revealed that Trump had Hitler’s collection of propaganda speeches on a bookshelf in his bedroom. At first he denied it, then admitted to it but said the friend who gave it to him was Jewish. Said friend was reached for comment, said yes he gave him the book but no he wasn’t Jewish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s terrified about the midterms. So he’s set up all these rallies and going hard on his 2016 campaign tactics. He’s whipping up his base with angry, dark rallies, hoping that will put the fear in many voters who don’t turn out for midterms. It may work. I was betting on the Democrats coming out in unprecedented amounts for midterm voting, but Repubs may surprise us with the same.
Florida needs all of your positive thoughts. Gillum has a real shot at becoming governer. He is inspiring voter turnout in Florida against the race-baiting, Trumpateer Repub candidate DeSantis. They had their first debate. It was a doozy and got rough.
The evil Repub Governor Scott is running for the senate. Democratic Senator Nelson is finally ahead, or was. But it’s close.
I might have a nervous breakdown if Scott and DeSantis win. I won’t be able to take it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am in Florida as welland very nervous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was speaking with a coworker of mine ,a woman from Cuba who was saying since Kennedy she could never vote for a Democrat.She makes maybe ten dollars an hour at the most and wants to retire at 62 ,she is 57 now.I said to her,”Well you must not be planning on taking SS if the Republicans retain the House and Senate.Her response:Oh I paid into this there is no way anyone is taking this away from me.My response:McConnell said they were aiming to cut these programs:they can, and they will.Are you willing to sacrifice your safety net in old age to some outdated feud?She looked at me angrily and walked away;don’ t believe I got through to her..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well good luck to her! I know a lot of people my dad’s age (around the same time Social Security was created) believed the govt was saving our money in individual trusts (HA!). Imagine their surprise when they found out Congress took a loaner and never gave it back.
They also bankruptcy the USPS by doing this too. Don’t be fooled about “but Amazon.” I noticed Amazon has not been using USPS as much now. My packages have come via OnTrak.
Orange ebola – kills everything he touches
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Democrats must have a very big voting turn out.
Please don’t forget to vote.
I’m driving several people to the polls, so it’s easier for them to vote, they are a bit elderly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also remind people if you can, Uber is offering either free or deeply discounted transportation to the voting booths.This election will either show that there is hope or total dispair over the state of our democracy.We have to get out and vote
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Laura :
Yes, I do, but these people are not really into Uber, so I will drive them myself, so they vote and feel safe too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, please kindly VOTE.
I hope that a huge number of Democrats will vote, if the last presidential election didn’t teach us Democrats that voter turn out is extremely important, I don’t know what will.
PLEASE VOTE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MUELLER! WHERE ARE YOU?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has already said nothing will be released until after the mid-terms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But wait, isn’t his staff Jewish too? Dickless Ken, Complicit Barbie Mnuchin? So they are ok with this? I guess so for the almighty dollar.
What a jerk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because it’s so true, so unsettling , and so brilliantly succinct, I’m going to reprint Kaiser’s last paragraph (above) here. It needs to be read and talked about and thought about. (Kaiser, why aren’t you writing editorials for MSM? You say more in fewer words than almost anyone else does, and you don’t pussyfoot around.) Here it is:
“This is his closing message for the midterms: if the Democrats win, they’ll put Jewish people in charge and they won’t care about you, white people. Just… be scared. It’s okay to be horrified and frightened and appalled. In fact, it’s a good thing if you are still capable of shock and fear. The mainstream media isn’t even giving this the kind of coverage it needs – “Nazi” needs to appear in every piece of coverage, because that’s actually what he is. Yes, Trump is ignorant of history and ignorant about literally everything, but he knows exactly what he’s doing – this is Trump at his most primal, stoking fear and hatred and glorifying his own white nationalism and violent anti-Semitism.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse