Donald Trump went Full Nazi at his rally in Texas last night, just FYI

Some days, I think back to the demographic breakdowns of Trump voters, and how it’s not really true that the Deplorable demographic is just made up of Alex Jones-brainwashed idiots, uneducated hicks and violent Nazis. Educated people voted for Trump. Educated, somewhat intelligent people still support Trump. Thousands of people still turn up at his Nazi rallies too. As we discussed, Trump went down to Texas to stump for Ted Cruz last night. During his speech, Trump echoed Adolf Hitler when he said “You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist. And I say, ‘Really? We’re not supposed to use that word.’ You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. OK? I’m a nationalist. Use that word. Use that word.” That came just after he claimed that “radical Democrats” want to “restore the rule of corrupt, power-hungry globalists.” Remember, globalists = Jewish people. So this is just Nazism. It was always Nazism. He’s not hiding it anymore.

This is his closing message for the midterms: if the Democrats win, they’ll put Jewish people in charge and they won’t care about you, white people. Just… be scared. It’s okay to be horrified and frightened and appalled. In fact, it’s a good thing if you are still capable of shock and fear. The mainstream media isn’t even giving this the kind of coverage it needs – “Nazi” needs to appear in every piece of coverage, because that’s actually what he is. Yes, Trump is ignorant of history and ignorant about literally everything, but he knows exactly what he’s doing – this is Trump at his most primal, stoking fear and hatred and glorifying his own white nationalism and violent anti-Semitism.