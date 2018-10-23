Donald Trump: Ted Cruz is ‘not Lyin’ Ted anymore, he’s Beautiful Ted’

Who do you hate more, Donald Trump or Ted “Zodiac Killer” Cruz? I think I hate Trump more, but don’t get me wrong, I absolutely loathe Ted Cruz, who is arguably the most spineless piece of crap to ever exist. During the Republican primary in 2016, Trump made fun of Heidi Cruz’s appearance. Trump suggested that Ted Cruz’s father was part of the plot to assassinate JFK. Trump called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” constantly. But by the time Trump won the nomination, Cruz was ready to get on his knees to service Trump. And now Cruz is facing a tough re-election battle in Texas (GO BETO), so Trump flew down to help stump for Cruz. Before Trump even left the White House, he was asked about his “Lyin’ Ted” pejorative, and this happened:

Beautiful Ted… my God. This is just another reminder that Beto O’Rourke is actually pretty hot, and Beto isn’t the Zodiac Killer. Trump was also asked about his previous suggestion that Beautiful Ted’s father killed JFK, and Trump said: “I don’t regret anything, honestly. It all worked out, very nicely.” I laughed. None of it stopped Cruz from waiting on the tarmac for Air Force One to arrive, or from bending over backwards to kiss Trump’s ass.

36 Responses to “Donald Trump: Ted Cruz is ‘not Lyin’ Ted anymore, he’s Beautiful Ted’”

  1. Escondista says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Sitting here in Austin, disgusted by our representation.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:40 am

    World Series starts tonight. That will distract me for the next week.

    Reply
  3. RBC says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Okay, is this some type of elaborate reality show/joke on the world written by SNL and Late Night comics?
    Everyday brings a fresh “WTF?” moment

    Reply
  4. Tate says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I still can’t believe so many people voted for this f@cking idiot reality show host.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:04 am

    “Beautiful Ted.” Gah. Trump is so idiotic. Even worse is his promise that the middle class is getting tax cut and when pressed didn’t seem to realize or understand that Congress is not in session.

    I want Beto to win so badly but I fear it’s just not gonna happen. The deplorables are fired up.

    Reply
    • dietcokehead says:
      October 23, 2018 at 8:19 am

      I don’t think Beto will win, sadly. At least not this time.

      Reply
    • Agirlandherdog says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:07 am

      I would really love to see Dems go hard on tv ads with clips of all these people contradicting themselves. Just buy up ALL the slots and continue to show how they lie and contradict themselves, over and over again. That’s what people need. They need it pushed in their faces constantly. Stop taking the high road Dems. Stop saying “it’s not worth it,” instead of pointing out the inaccuracies and lies. It probably won’t make a difference, but it would sure as hell make me feel better for Trumpsters to have a neverending reminder of what they voted for.

      Reply
      • Prettykrazee says:
        October 23, 2018 at 9:58 am

        THIS! I said this on a post the other day. Where are the ads about that Tax Cut? Where are the ads tying the deficit to that tax cut? Where is Mitch McConnell saying he’s coming after Entitlements ads? I haven’t seen any! I seen my Democratic Senator that up for re-election saying he wants to Fund The Wall! SMH! Because all I can think when I watch his ads are if you are saying you are just like the Republican Candidate why not just vote for the Republican since there’s no difference?

  6. Beth says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Hopefully we’ll be able to call him “unelecTED Ted” soon. Vote Beto! Elect Beautiful Beto

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I guess Ted has to be beautiful because according to Trump his (Cruz’s) wife isn’t. I still can’t believe that spineless mofo is kissing trumps butt after he insulted his wife and father.

    Reply
  8. jessamine says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:14 am

    The Houston police chief Art Acevedo had the most hilarious, perfect shade on Twitter yesterday — totally called out Trump and Cruz’s combined inability to fill the toyota center by tweeting that everyone there was well behaved and there “was room for about six thousand more.” Also made sure to get the giant Trump Baby Blimp in all the exterior shots of the rally. Twas awesome.

    Reply
    • AMAyson1977 says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Art Acevedo is awesome and he is NOT HERE for this trumpy bullish!t. My kids have a school holiday today for teacher development, so we are going to early vote here in a little bit. Can’t wait to vote for Beto and I am hopeful that the record-breaking early voting turnout here in Houston helps propel him to victory!!

      Reply
  9. Chef Grace says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Living in Texas , I find Cruz, Paxton and the Guv are all good old boy shitfucks.
    I hope they all go away. I have my doubts. I am sure the orange white supremacist has bought these mid terms. We may get a few wins just to keep the masses in check. I hope I am wrong but these last two years have been lies and more lies. And this administration has gotten away with it.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      October 23, 2018 at 8:27 am

      Add the lie that they are working on a 10% tax cut for the middle class and are working on it 24/7.

      Reply
    • Elyna says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:07 am

      I’m right here with you, Chef Grace. They are a horrible group of kissasses in a circle-jerk. Governor Abbott (disabled-wheelchair) voting Big Business over Civil Rights for Persons with Disabilities blows my mind. Have spoken with his office on several occasions; and, the rhetoric the spew is nothing but belittlement. Cruz is the same, with extra creepy mofo on top. I’m putting my effort towards Beto & hoping he wins. I’m not sure I can stomach more of Cruz’s antics. He is pure sleaze. Something in our State HAS to change for the better!

      Reply
  10. Jerusha says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I hate drumpf more and am still praying for you know what. Can’t wait to dance and spit on the hole containing his rotting corpse.

    Reply
  11. Eric says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Cruz kissed Emperor Zero’s ring last night.

    And EZ called himself a nationalist.

    Crowds cheered.

    Enough said.

    Reply
  12. Abby says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I live in Fort Worth, Texas, and lots of people I know are planning to vote for Beto. But I am worried it’s not going to be enough. There’s lots more people here that are die hard republicans and somehow (???) love Cruz. I’ve seen like three Cruz signs in my neighborhood and at least a dozen Beto ones, but I really don’t know if he can pull it off. As much as I would like him to be elected, I am apprehensive.

    Reply
    • macky says:
      October 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Hi Ft Worth! I am down in Alpine (above Big Bend). We had a line going out of the voting building all day, the first time in 40 years and a population of less than 6K;) But there are some die hard GOPS out here. I think a few are more Trump 2020 then even Cruz, but the Beto love is STRONG!! The majority of signs are BETO and local GOP offices…Solidarity and hope, inshallah.

      Reply
  13. Christin says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Younger voters have to vote. I went to early voting last week, and was the only person under 55 there. There were elderly people on walkers waiting in line.

    If people can wait in line for hours for a new phone or tickets, hopefully they’ll take time to vote. The 40-under age group has a whole lot to lose, too.

    Reply
  14. Valerie says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:29 am

    This guy flip-flops more than a dying fish at the bottom of a boat.

    Reply

