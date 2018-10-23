Donald Trump: Ted Cruz is ‘not Lyin’ Ted anymore, he’s Beautiful Ted’

Embed from Getty Images

Who do you hate more, Donald Trump or Ted “Zodiac Killer” Cruz? I think I hate Trump more, but don’t get me wrong, I absolutely loathe Ted Cruz, who is arguably the most spineless piece of crap to ever exist. During the Republican primary in 2016, Trump made fun of Heidi Cruz’s appearance. Trump suggested that Ted Cruz’s father was part of the plot to assassinate JFK. Trump called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” constantly. But by the time Trump won the nomination, Cruz was ready to get on his knees to service Trump. And now Cruz is facing a tough re-election battle in Texas (GO BETO), so Trump flew down to help stump for Cruz. Before Trump even left the White House, he was asked about his “Lyin’ Ted” pejorative, and this happened:

President Trump on Sen. Ted Cruz, who he will be campaigning for in Texas tonight: “Ted and I get along very well. … He’s not ‘Lyin’ Ted’ anymore, he’s ‘Beautiful Ted.’ I call him 'Texas Ted’" https://t.co/PY4Klxlgg1 pic.twitter.com/vFYzpuXWBy — CNN (@CNN) October 22, 2018

Beautiful Ted… my God. This is just another reminder that Beto O’Rourke is actually pretty hot, and Beto isn’t the Zodiac Killer. Trump was also asked about his previous suggestion that Beautiful Ted’s father killed JFK, and Trump said: “I don’t regret anything, honestly. It all worked out, very nicely.” I laughed. None of it stopped Cruz from waiting on the tarmac for Air Force One to arrive, or from bending over backwards to kiss Trump’s ass.

