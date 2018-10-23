Caitlyn Jenner, Trump supporter, posts message about transgender erasure

I have sympathy for all the people who are negatively affected by the Trump Administration’s policies. But I have more sympathy for certain victims, like the children being kept in cages at the border, or the survivors of sexual assault and rape who were mocked and erased during the Kavanaugh confirmation, or the mother of Heather Heyer, who watched her child be murdered by neo-Nazis and then had to see Donald Trump call those Nazis “very fine people.” I have less sympathy for the victims of Trump’s policies who actually supported him during the election. It’s quite the thing – there were Trump-supporting immigrants who have been deported by this administration. And there are a few transgender Americans who supported Trump, only to discover that the administration wants to define them out of existence. Caitlyn Jenner is one of those stupid a–holes. She posted this yesterday:
.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/JdZn1zCQmg
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 22, 2018
If you want to have faith in humanity, check out some of the comments on that post. Despite all of her trans friends telling her, in 2016, that Trump would not be good for the community, Caitlyn went ahead and endorsed Trump and voted for him and wore the MAGA hat and everything. She even went to his inauguration, and she claimed she “looked fabulous” when she met Mother’s Husband. She said last year that she “doesn’t regret” voting for Trump because “we needed to shake the system up.” She also said she still supported Trump even when he tried (and is still trying) to ban transgender people from serving in the military.
What’s my point? Caitlyn needs to STFU. She has no authenticity on any issue, especially this one. What is she going to do once the administration goes ahead with its trans erasure? Campaign for Trump 2020?
Caitlyn Jenner was photographed wearing a "MAGA" hat, after criticizing Trump for proposed transgender military ban https://t.co/1EmqrbpcTu pic.twitter.com/4hOm7dV7cr
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 4, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is because Caitlyn might be transgendered but she still has the mind and sense of entitlement that comes with 63 years of white male privilege. She thinks that these terrible things will not affect her because she is white and has money!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caitlin Jenner also likes Trump because she benefits from the tax cuts that are now threatening us peons’ Social Security and Medicare, neither of which she needs. She probably has no idea what Medicaid is at all, and thinks people who need government assistant programs just have wasted all their money on booze and drugs. She has no idea how hard people work for so little money, and that many people on assistance do have full time jobs but they don’t pay enough.
All the Kardashian/Jenner crew are pretty clueless about such things because they always had enough money to do what they wanted. Caitlin should have known better from her earlier days, but she either paid no attention or has a convenient memory. She always had someone else supporting her, basically – for example, she was able to train for the Olympics because her first wife worked to support them and took care of everything.
Support for Trump is not just based in racism and xenophobia. It also is strongly based on pure greed and selfishness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She never won a medal for intelligence, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually think people deserve second and third chances but here is an example of someone who will never learn and completely deserves what is coming her way.
Also I still can’t quite believe this is even happening. Trump does something new and terrible every week and he just gets away with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did Caitlyn expect? Anybody who paid attention knew this was coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite. Can’t have your cake and eat it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone else notice that Caitlyn’s girlfriend looks a lot like Ivanka but with the “Kardashian Lips”?
As for Caitlyn, just shut up and go back to whatever you are doing theses days. What a selfish person she is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like if Ivanka and Kim Kardashian had a baby. It’s…unnerving for many reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was Kim at first. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim K or Kim Zolciak? Maybe both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was Kim too. Maybe that’s what Caitlyn has in common with trump. They both love their daughters a little too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not Kim?? Good grief! Oh and tough shit Cait. You got what you voted for!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy now, stupid? 🙄
You and your dumba** son-in-law need to wake the f* up. Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never has the phrase “this bitch” seemed more appropriate. This bitch. 🙄
To paraphrase from my favourite of the new Star Wars movies: “We don’t all have the luxury of deciding when and where we want to care about something. Suddenly it’s real for you?” 😡
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. And I actually wonder if she even really cares or if she’s just paying lip service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t care, pays lip service so that she looks like she cares. She still has the mentality of a rich, old, white man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loathe this person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
News at 11: I voted for the scorpion to sting others but i never thought it would sting me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I never thought leopards would eat MY face!” said person who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Incredulous : This is like Helen Beristain, the Indiana woman who voted for Trump in 2016 but then was shocked in 2017 when her undocumented immigrant husband (in the US for many years and causing no trouble) was being deported. She told the press she thought only criminals and troublemakers would be deported. No, Caitlyn, they meant you too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says the person who voted for the scorpion people stinging party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or as Neko Case sings:
You know they call them killer whales
But you seem surprised when it pinned you down
To the bottom of the tank, where you can’t turn around
It took half your leg and both your lungs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re not lying about the faith in humanity bit. My morning is brighter having read those comments. Isn’t it an upside-down world we live in when anger and heated disbelief can sooth a mind? I’m perplexed. But smiling lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, what comments? I see none on that post, 503 on the one underneath it (Spokane). I assumed she deleted them….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just scrolled down. It was one after another after another of nothing but, what-did-you-expect-moron posts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So weird. Lots of comments under the Spokane post about how she disabled comments on the erasure post. But the comments on the Spokane post are great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did she expect? Why did she think she’s be exempt? Doesn’t she know how repugnant she is to the White Nationalist Party?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She expected to still be one of them. They smile to her face and call her Caitlyn, behind her back they are laughing at her and calling her all kinds of names – Caitlyn isn’t one of them. She is an idiot for thinking otherwise. This administration has shown over and over again what and who they are, she wouldn’t believe it. But they are coming for her. They are coming for everyone who isn’t white, straight and male!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole family. Kanye is hugging Trump saying he’s the greatest. Kim supports Kanye and his free-thinking regarding Trump.
I step away all the time for my mental stability and family’s enjoyment of life. I read the Washington Post and NYT, a little news but don’t stay fixated because it was affecting my life too much. Mark Ruffalo stepped away completely from social media for seven months this year. He just came back.
I am very aware that if the economy and unemployment stays strong, unless he dies or is impeached or some catastrophe, Trump has a strong possibility of being re-elected.
He is defining Dems with false remarks, like we are anti immigration reform and aren’t worried about border security But if an inspiring Dem candidate doesn’t come up with focusing clearly on our policies and issues and not reacting to Trump’s tweets and idiocy, which doesn’t work, we are screwed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Caitlyn’s girlfriend is just as conservative as Jenner is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moron. The family of morons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You reap what you sow.
I’m part of the LGBTQ2S+ community and the Caitlyn and Gays for Trump crowd make most of us shudder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse