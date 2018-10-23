Haunting of Hill House on Netflix is devastating, right? (spoilers to ep 7)



Spoilers below for up to episode 7 of Haunting of Hill House

Haunting of Hill House on Netflix, starring Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser and more, is one of those rare shows which stays with you. So far I have seen up to the begging of episode nine. It’s been so emotionally devastating that I’m still trying to decide whether to watch the last two episodes. I find myself caring so much about the characters that I don’t want to know what happens. Honestly I’ve also read the spoilers because I don’t want to be surprised when characters die. (Who am I kidding I’m totally going to watch it.)

I’ve found the fifth episode most impactful so far. That’s where we learn that Nell herself is the bent neck lady and that her death by suicide is the specter that’s been haunting her since she was a child. The last minute of this episode, when we follow the bent neck lady as she appears to Nell throughout her life, is just masterfully crafted. I can’t remember a more impactful scene on television. This series needs to be nominated for so many Emmys and Golden Globes.

I also wanted to talk about the fact that there is black mold in the house. This was a sad and realistic twist on the original novel by Shirley Jackson. Writer/Director Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game, Hush, Oculus) took major liberties with the book and the mold angle was a smart one. I’ve seen several of his films and will definitely watch more. He’s directing Doctor Sleep, the official follow up to The Shining based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. That stars Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson and is filming now. It’s due for release in 2020. Until then I guess I’ll have to terrify and depress myself by watching the rest of this series and filling up on his back catalog.

Oh and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention all the ghosts in the background on this show. There’s just so much to unpack, discover and analyze. It’s rare that we get such a smart, well crafted horror series (also see the vastly underrated Bates Motel) and I’m here for it.