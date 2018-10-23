Queen Maxima wore a lovely blush suit for the Dutch state visit to the UK

When the king of the Netherlands meets the Queen of the UK, who bows/curtsies? I don’t know – I suspect neither of them bows or curtsies. But when the Prince of Wales meets a foreign king, Charles has to bow. This is all happening right now in London – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have arrived for their state visit to the UK. They received the full state visit pomp, with an outdoor ceremony with the Queen and an inspection of the British military. Then King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived at the Dutch Ambassador’s residence, where they were personally greeted by Charles and Camilla. The official photos from the greeting even show Charles bowing and Camilla curtsying!

For what it’s worth, it seems like Charles and Camilla are pretty friendly with the Dutch royals. Maxima seemed to greet Camilla with a big hug, and King Willem seemed very happy to see Charles. When Maxima greeted Queen Elizabeth, she also bent down to give Liz a kiss on the cheek:

The Queen welcomes King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on state visit – live updates: https://t.co/6YQhRxBIBn pic.twitter.com/lrHgMVNh2b — HELLO! (@hellomag) October 23, 2018

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this Dutch state visit was part and parcel of the long-winded Brexit shenanigans, wherein the British royal family are being used to shore up their diplomatic, cultural, trade and financial ties to former European Union partners. This, to me, just seems like “busy work,” but I’m sure it’s important in the long run.

I haven’t seen any designer IDs on any of these outfits. Maxima’s blush-colored suit looks vaguely Chanel-ish to me but it’s probably not. Camilla’s suit is rather striking, and Queen Elizabeth always looks amazing in purple. Also: Maxima and Willem-Alexander are super-tall, right? They look like giants next to Camilla and Charles.