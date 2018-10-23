Queen Maxima wore a lovely blush suit for the Dutch state visit to the UK

When the king of the Netherlands meets the Queen of the UK, who bows/curtsies? I don’t know – I suspect neither of them bows or curtsies. But when the Prince of Wales meets a foreign king, Charles has to bow. This is all happening right now in London – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have arrived for their state visit to the UK. They received the full state visit pomp, with an outdoor ceremony with the Queen and an inspection of the British military. Then King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived at the Dutch Ambassador’s residence, where they were personally greeted by Charles and Camilla. The official photos from the greeting even show Charles bowing and Camilla curtsying!
For what it’s worth, it seems like Charles and Camilla are pretty friendly with the Dutch royals. Maxima seemed to greet Camilla with a big hug, and King Willem seemed very happy to see Charles. When Maxima greeted Queen Elizabeth, she also bent down to give Liz a kiss on the cheek:
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this Dutch state visit was part and parcel of the long-winded Brexit shenanigans, wherein the British royal family are being used to shore up their diplomatic, cultural, trade and financial ties to former European Union partners. This, to me, just seems like “busy work,” but I’m sure it’s important in the long run.
I haven’t seen any designer IDs on any of these outfits. Maxima’s blush-colored suit looks vaguely Chanel-ish to me but it’s probably not. Camilla’s suit is rather striking, and Queen Elizabeth always looks amazing in purple. Also: Maxima and Willem-Alexander are super-tall, right? They look like giants next to Camilla and Charles.
Good lord, I hate that suit. Awful.
The suit might not be *so* bad without that huge belt. A thinner one might’ve done the trick.
Apparently Kate wasn’t so “off” with her headband hats. Guess they’re a “thing” now? Very 50s look.
Queen Maxima is goals! Shes’s very smart, beautiful, and highly respected in her country and around the world. I love her! PS: Didn’t realize that Charles and Camilla are so tiny.
It seems Dutch people are tall, especially the women compared to other women around the world. I’m probably the shortest dutch person ever LOL
But Maxima is from Argentina.
I had no idea! I was born in Holland to Dutch parents but since moved away. Thanks for the info about Maxima, I wasn’t keeping up on Dutch royalty. She’s still freakishly tall and I’m still the shortest in my Dutch family LOL
At 5’11, I was so happy to visit the Netherlands! I was just a normal sized person there.
So I’m super confused now. It’s like an Escher painting. Surely Charles and Camillla are tall? Will and Harry are tall, so Charles must be, and Camilla holds her own next to Charles, but maybe these Dutch royals are the tallest people ever?
ETA: Google says Charles is 5’10″ and Camilla 5’8″…Maxima is wearing higher heels than Camilla but she’s gotta be well over 6ft.
Dutch people are the tallest in the world. I live in the US but in a highly concentrated area of Dutchies. At 5’8 I routinely am the shortest in the room! I think Camilla is around my height!
The Scandinavians and the Dutch are statistically among the tallest people in the world. When I lived in England I discovered that I was as tall or taller than most British guys – even in flats.
ORANJE! I think the Dutch King is about 6 feet tall. The queen is a couple of inches shorter, but she’s wearing high heels.
Maxima is not dutch, she’s argentinian. But yes, she’s rather tall and wears high heels quite often.
Charles and Camilla must have shrunk a bit with age. Happens to everyone.
Prince Charles’ suit is fantastically tailored.
Charles and Phil are such snazzy dressers. Dutch people are very tall. I’m 5’9 and am the shortest in my family on the Dutch side.
I’m 5’6″ and super short on my Dutch family side
dutch people are very tall indeed. just got back from a couple weeks in holland and i’m just a couple inches over 5 feet and i felt like a shrimp around the men in particular!
Wow, I had no idea Camilla especially is so small. The Dutch are giants! Geez.
I love the Queen’s grumpy face.
TQ is THE QUEEN of RBF lol (resting b*tch face). Remember George’s grumpy face when he was little?? Sigh… good times..
The suit is great but I don’t like the oversize headband. I thought it was a hat at first until we got pictures of her profile and I realized it was a headband. It’s just odd looking.
Camilla is pretty predictable in her fashion in the sense she always a wide-brimmed hat slightly tilted, often a long coat with the silhouette she is wearing, and a pearl necklace with a jewel in the center (she has worn that necklace on multiple occasions).
Camilla definitely has a uniform for these day events (not unlike the queen I guess) but I think it works for her so I don’t really mind. I like her evening looks better because she always wears lots of jewels haha.
From her Majesty’s Jewel Vault says Maxima’s suit is by Claes Iversen. The Queen and Camilla are wearing repeats.
I think they get caught in an endless circle of bowing until someone gets woozy and faints. Maxims is a very pretty woman but that suit is all kinds of fug!
But Maxima is from Argentina, right? Not Dutch. Still, she’s super tall. She totally embodies Queen to me.
Yes, correct. Even though dutch people are one of the tallest in the world (I felt like dwarf while in Amsterdam), Argentina has very tall people too. From my immediate circle of friends, 3 are over 1.75 m tall. Two of them are 1.8 m tall, in flats. Their partners are taller.
The belt makes it overworked, but otherwise I like the color and structure.
Regarding protocol. Kings and Queens don’t bow or curtsy to each other as they are equals in the royal hierarchy.
I actually like Maxima’s outfit though I’m not too keen on the headband-hat. The colour and the cut suits her. She worn quite a bit of Claes Iversen (Danish-Dutch designer based in Amsterdam) and I think his designs really suit her.
As always Maxima brings the bling, which I really appreciate.
I really like Maxima’s suit. I’m meh on the headband – is that style of headpiece coming back in style? (Not that it matters, I don’t ever have an occasion to wear something like that lol.)
I think Charles and Camilla are definitely shrinking a bit.
Queen Maxima suit is awful. That belt practically under the breast is terrible.
I adore Maxima sense of style. It’s usually either incredibly stylish or totally whacky (sometimes both at the same times). And she has the best hat game out there. Never a dull moment.
For exemple, I should dislike this suit but somehow she makes it work and makes it look non-boring even with the beige shoes. What is this magic?
Huh. I think that headband is very difficult to pull off nowadays. Kate’s take on it is far too matronly; while Maxima’s styling is better, it still looks a bit weird to me. I don’t know, maybe it’s a matter of the headband being too dated/old-school to have a modern, stylish flair on it.
At least her suit fits perfectly. Willem Alexander needs pants intervention! Take sartorial tips from Charles, WA!
The Queen of England wears Royal Purple and I die
