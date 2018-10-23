Queen Maxima wore a lovely blush suit for the Dutch state visit to the UK

When the king of the Netherlands meets the Queen of the UK, who bows/curtsies? I don’t know – I suspect neither of them bows or curtsies. But when the Prince of Wales meets a foreign king, Charles has to bow. This is all happening right now in London – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have arrived for their state visit to the UK. They received the full state visit pomp, with an outdoor ceremony with the Queen and an inspection of the British military. Then King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived at the Dutch Ambassador’s residence, where they were personally greeted by Charles and Camilla. The official photos from the greeting even show Charles bowing and Camilla curtsying!

For what it’s worth, it seems like Charles and Camilla are pretty friendly with the Dutch royals. Maxima seemed to greet Camilla with a big hug, and King Willem seemed very happy to see Charles. When Maxima greeted Queen Elizabeth, she also bent down to give Liz a kiss on the cheek:

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this Dutch state visit was part and parcel of the long-winded Brexit shenanigans, wherein the British royal family are being used to shore up their diplomatic, cultural, trade and financial ties to former European Union partners. This, to me, just seems like “busy work,” but I’m sure it’s important in the long run.

I haven’t seen any designer IDs on any of these outfits. Maxima’s blush-colored suit looks vaguely Chanel-ish to me but it’s probably not. Camilla’s suit is rather striking, and Queen Elizabeth always looks amazing in purple. Also: Maxima and Willem-Alexander are super-tall, right? They look like giants next to Camilla and Charles.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

33 Responses to “Queen Maxima wore a lovely blush suit for the Dutch state visit to the UK”

  1. Darla says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Good lord, I hate that suit. Awful.

    Reply
  2. Jessica says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Queen Maxima is goals! Shes’s very smart, beautiful, and highly respected in her country and around the world. I love her! PS: Didn’t realize that Charles and Camilla are so tiny.

    Reply
  3. Vava says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Prince Charles’ suit is fantastically tailored.

    Reply
  4. AA says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Wow, I had no idea Camilla especially is so small. The Dutch are giants! Geez.

    Reply
  5. HK9 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I love the Queen’s grumpy face.

    Reply
  6. Amelie says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:56 am

    The suit is great but I don’t like the oversize headband. I thought it was a hat at first until we got pictures of her profile and I realized it was a headband. It’s just odd looking.

    Camilla is pretty predictable in her fashion in the sense she always a wide-brimmed hat slightly tilted, often a long coat with the silhouette she is wearing, and a pearl necklace with a jewel in the center (she has worn that necklace on multiple occasions).

    Reply
  7. Deedee says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:58 am

    From her Majesty’s Jewel Vault says Maxima’s suit is by Claes Iversen. The Queen and Camilla are wearing repeats.

    Reply
  8. ChillyWilly says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I think they get caught in an endless circle of bowing until someone gets woozy and faints. Maxims is a very pretty woman but that suit is all kinds of fug!

    Reply
  9. Rianic says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:04 am

    But Maxima is from Argentina, right? Not Dutch. Still, she’s super tall. She totally embodies Queen to me.

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      October 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Yes, correct. Even though dutch people are one of the tallest in the world (I felt like dwarf while in Amsterdam), Argentina has very tall people too. From my immediate circle of friends, 3 are over 1.75 m tall. Two of them are 1.8 m tall, in flats. Their partners are taller.

      Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:07 am

    The belt makes it overworked, but otherwise I like the color and structure.

    Reply
  11. ArtHistorian says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Regarding protocol. Kings and Queens don’t bow or curtsy to each other as they are equals in the royal hierarchy.

    I actually like Maxima’s outfit though I’m not too keen on the headband-hat. The colour and the cut suits her. She worn quite a bit of Claes Iversen (Danish-Dutch designer based in Amsterdam) and I think his designs really suit her.

    As always Maxima brings the bling, which I really appreciate.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I really like Maxima’s suit. I’m meh on the headband – is that style of headpiece coming back in style? (Not that it matters, I don’t ever have an occasion to wear something like that lol.)

    I think Charles and Camilla are definitely shrinking a bit.

    Reply
  13. Melania says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Queen Maxima suit is awful. That belt practically under the breast is terrible.

    Reply
  14. Coz' says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I adore Maxima sense of style. It’s usually either incredibly stylish or totally whacky (sometimes both at the same times). And she has the best hat game out there. Never a dull moment.
    For exemple, I should dislike this suit but somehow she makes it work and makes it look non-boring even with the beige shoes. What is this magic?

    Reply
  15. Beach Dreams says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Huh. I think that headband is very difficult to pull off nowadays. Kate’s take on it is far too matronly; while Maxima’s styling is better, it still looks a bit weird to me. I don’t know, maybe it’s a matter of the headband being too dated/old-school to have a modern, stylish flair on it.

    Reply
  16. Dawnchild says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:48 am

    At least her suit fits perfectly. Willem Alexander needs pants intervention! Take sartorial tips from Charles, WA!

    Reply
  17. Catherine says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:53 am

    The Queen of England wears Royal Purple and I die

    Reply

