Kim Kardashian: ‘I just don’t have a victim mentality, I’ve always been, like, the victor’

Kim Kardashian covers the latest issue of Richardson Magazine, a magazine I’ve never heard of before now. The cover is NSFW, so I’m not going to embed the image – you can see Richardson’s Instagram here, which includes Kim’s editorial. The point is the actual interview, in which Kim talks about her pregnancies, and how she’s not actually a very wild, sexual person. No joke – for all of her posing and sex taping, Kim has always given off a pretty asexual vibe. At least she knows that about herself, I guess. Some quotes from the interview:

On her pregnancies: “I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy… Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.”

Postpartum body: “I didn’t lose weight that quickly. But I’d say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, ‘I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!’ I just put my body through that, and it was so empowering when I did a nude shoot.”

Her public persona versus who she is in real life: “At home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is. My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one-on-one, intimate in bed, I’m, like, shy and insecure. I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.”

On Kanye’s MAGA love: “I am aware that Kanye speaking out in favor of Trump got me through the door — got him to pick up my call. I’ve always had different opinions than Kanye. But when I went there, and when I saw what could be done, I realized that I could get more done if I just stayed focused on the issue I was passionate about instead of complaining.”

On dealing with adversity: “Everyone deals with things differently, and I seem to deal with things — whether the sex tape, the [2016 Paris] robbery, even the death of my dad [Robert Kardashian], who was the most important person in my life — I push to just overcome it. I just don’t have a victim mentality. That’s never been my personality. I’ve always been, like, the victor — ‘I can get past this, and this will not define me.’”