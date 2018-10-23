Kim Kardashian: ‘I just don’t have a victim mentality, I’ve always been, like, the victor’

Kim Kardashian covers the latest issue of Richardson Magazine, a magazine I’ve never heard of before now. The cover is NSFW, so I’m not going to embed the image – you can see Richardson’s Instagram here, which includes Kim’s editorial. The point is the actual interview, in which Kim talks about her pregnancies, and how she’s not actually a very wild, sexual person. No joke – for all of her posing and sex taping, Kim has always given off a pretty asexual vibe. At least she knows that about herself, I guess. Some quotes from the interview:
On her pregnancies: “I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy… Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.”
Postpartum body: “I didn’t lose weight that quickly. But I’d say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, ‘I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!’ I just put my body through that, and it was so empowering when I did a nude shoot.”
Her public persona versus who she is in real life: “At home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is. My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one-on-one, intimate in bed, I’m, like, shy and insecure. I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.”
On Kanye’s MAGA love: “I am aware that Kanye speaking out in favor of Trump got me through the door — got him to pick up my call. I’ve always had different opinions than Kanye. But when I went there, and when I saw what could be done, I realized that I could get more done if I just stayed focused on the issue I was passionate about instead of complaining.”
On dealing with adversity: “Everyone deals with things differently, and I seem to deal with things — whether the sex tape, the [2016 Paris] robbery, even the death of my dad [Robert Kardashian], who was the most important person in my life — I push to just overcome it. I just don’t have a victim mentality. That’s never been my personality. I’ve always been, like, the victor — ‘I can get past this, and this will not define me.’”
“I just don’t have a victim mentality. That’s never been my personality. I’ve always been, like, the victor.” I get that she’s trying to brag about how strong she is and how she’s overcome so much, but good God, enough with the “victim mentality” crap. Some people go through horrendous things and they’re actually profoundly victimized and there’s nothing wrong with different people having different reactions to different things. Saying that you don’t have a “victim mentality” is actually victim-blaming, like a victim’s mentality is the reason why they were victimized. You’re shaming people for needing time to heal or being affected by being abused, degraded or assaulted.
Kim, JUST STOP
What are those rubber pants in the last picture?! I’m glad you’re proud of your body, but do the rest of us need the intimate details ?
I can’t be the only one who zoomed in on the gusset?
The dudes in the background!!! Their faces!! 🤣
She just looks deformed to me at this point.
Exactly this. It looks painful, somehow. Not a good look. Not. A. Good. Look.
How is it that a grown woman still uses “like” that often when she speaks? I know all of her family is like that, but damn. It’s embarrassing. It makes her sound ridiculous, which is fair, because she is.
And how dare she put others down for having a different experience than she had? That’s so ignorant and self-absorbed.
I don’t like Kim, but Natalie Portman uses “like” even more than Kim does, and she went to Harvard.
Every quote is trash. She’s awful.
It’s not just Kim, it’s anybody. Some people have better shock absorbers than others. Kim was very stoic about their father’s death, while Khloe couldn’t deal with it or accept it till years later. I can’t articulate my feelings at the moment, on the run again, but I get what she’s saying.
I feel like I get what she’s saying too. I would dare say it’s an almost healthy perspective but I think it comes easier to her because she is so self-absorbed that she can keep her attention off the traumas with sexy pictures. Apparently vanity proves to be a virtue for Kim.
Feeling things “more” does not make one weaker or a victim though. A lot of people are mildly psychopathic and do not really care.
I’d rather feel more than less, even pain – I believe my highs are higher too. Being a cold personality would be awful (and I’m not talking about people who just put on an act and then secretly cry).
@harryg, yes, me too!
Yes, Kaiser. That last paragraph sums it all up!
The only thing I can say is there are personalities who ‘play’ the victim in every aspect of their lives. They’re the annoying types who successfully manage to suck the life out of conversations. So while I agree on one side of the coin, attesting to not being a victim is actually blaming the victim, the other side addresses the tiresome traits of those who set up tents in the victim zone.
Like Shannon Beador. She’s tough to watch.
Thank you for what you wrote re: “victim” I’m so sick of this pseudo-The Secret nonsense that holds people accountable for the horrors that happen to them. Seriously, I’m so done. There are people who have been victimized and yes, they are victims. Allow them that instead of blaming them for what happened to them. I’m always amazed at the people who start spouting this stuff and it’s seriously so harmful.
It’s not a ‘victor mentality’ it’s a judgemental ass wipe.
(Please be prepared for the coming of the apocalypse, because…)
I see what she’s trying to say, here…albeit poorly, and with the impression of victim-shaming.
You can have two people who have gone through the exact same experience/trauma, and they can both come out the other end of it in different ways.
One person can use the trauma and turn it into something they learn from, even as a launchpad into something better.
The other person may not have the ability to do that. That person may not be able to see the way out of the situation, and find that victim-hood becomes their comfort zone.
There is so much beyond her perspective which she is either ignorant about or is simply callous and cruel. There’s a sadistic bent to her life approach and viewpoints.
Her comments about victims are painful to read. Kathy Griffin suggested Trump was aggressively stupid, and I agree. I view Kim and her family – all except Kourtney perhaps – as similar or the same as Trump and company.
Or possibly the one person doesn’t feel deeply or think deeply about anything, so it’s easier to move on. Or that same person has every resource in the world to allow them to “escape” the victim-mentality because in almost every way in life, she is not a victim.
I get what people are saying about adopting a positive attitude, but truly no one really knows or understands another person’s entire history, so there is really ZERO reason to compare people’s ability to deal with a given circumstance.
Those pics ! Why does she always use nudity to get attention. Will she ever stop? I don’t think anyone cares anymore Kim !
I agree!! And I liked her interview, good for her.
I think plenty of people still care. You might not, I might not, but millions are buying what she’s selling.
Yeah I don’t see what she is saying here as blaming and criticizing people who see themselves as victims per se… but at the same time I can totally see her thinking about her brother Rob as she says this. I know she has very little patience with Rob who she sees as attention-seeking due to his depression. Didn’t Rob leave her wedding early because she yelled at him about his depression or something? She’s just saying she herself has always overcome adversity and won’t let a difficult situation hold her back. She is definitely very stoic. But I don’t think she has much patience for people like Rob who need genuine professional help to get out of their sad place.
Which I find ironic given that Kanye has a host of mental health problems and an ego complex, often casting himself as the “I am a misunderstood genius, a victim of a society that is not smart enough to understand my greatness.”
As someone who has been ” on the wagon: so to speak for clinical depression and bipolar disorder, I can see where Kim is coming from with this. My therapist equates clinical depression and other mental disorder treatments to addiction treatment-you will not get better if you do not take your health seriously. At a certain point, you have to do parts of recovery on your own-make yourself get the help. As a person who is on her medication and in her therapy routine, it can be very easy to become sort of holier-than-thou with other people who are not at that point in their recovery. I understand now how my family felt when they were watching me go through it. I think what’s harder here for Kim to understand is that he has endless amounts of money to get help and many people do not have that-I think she even said that on the show. He was self-medicating with sizzurp, fighting a food addiction, getting into toxic relationships with women like Black Chyna-that was probably very hard to watch.
Yes this is what I really wanted to say.
glad that was the response to this BS from kim, this is exactly the message abusers send their victims, ‘stop being so sensitive’ ‘you’re just playing the role of a victim.’ coming from a bully like kim I find this very telling. she has the anger of Kanye and gets so mad whenever she’s called out on social media-her response is always, ‘oh yeah, well…i’m more famous than you!’ that’s literally all she cares about.
Those last two sentences are something I have needed to hear my entire life. Thank you, Kaiser. My (abusive) mother used to tell me all the time that I have a “victim mentality”. Any time I was bullied in school, harassed or assaulted by men, even abused by her, it was my fault because I was weak. F@#k that. I’m a strong person because I am still kind, loving and don’t take my past hurts out on others. I strive to be better to people than they were.
I’m putting my soapbox away now. But this was the pick-me-up I needed today.
@ elimaeby
So well said! Only mean assholes like Kim victim blame. I’m proud of you for breaking the abuse cycle. Love to you! 💞
It’s not your fault that others chose to abuse you. They are the bad people, not you. What others choose to do is not your fault.
I used to not give two iotas about Kim Kardashian…I thought she was vapid, money grubbing and exploitative….but HEY…I didn’t knock her or her families’ hustle…
Now…several years down the road…as I’ve seen the horrific blowback that the Kardashian Effect has had on society…I gotta say…
I’m REALLY starting to despise them…
Each and everyone (except…of course…the babies…I PITY THOSE CHILDREN…ALL OF THEM!)
We all get carried out in a box in the end, Kim.
She’s like Peak Plastic in that pic with the leggings.
What’s she been the victim of? Not that fake Paris robbery, that’s for sure.
Victim, ha. Born into wealth and privilege, but she’s overcome so much, guys! What, getting laughed at for her bullshit?
A) I am.shocked Kim knows the word “victor” AND used it correctly in a sentence.
2) I wish I had just one iota of her self confidence and DGAF attitude. Just a little…not full on Kardashian vapid narcissism but maybe worry less about what others think of me.
C) Chicago West is beautiful and that silver catsuit makes me uncomfortable.
You can’t possibly believe that Kim doesn’t care what people think of her. She craves affirmation- and when she doesn’t get it, she’s vicious.
Now, a self help book on the way.
Kim, you don’t have a victim mentality because you are in a period in astrology called Jupiter. Only a handful of people get this. It’s beyond winning the lottery. It gives you a pass on everything. But it will be over and I totally wonder how you will handle that. How will you handle a life that filled with the adversities that normal people deal with everyday? I think, based on what I know about you, you’ll totally fall apart, because you don’t have the skill level leading up to it. You don’t live in reality at all. You live in unreality.
I think she’s referring to resiliency, but instead she’s North-ing and Saint-ing up her response. Meaning the narc inside of her has to take it next level in naming it. She’s a VICTOR, not a victim. I also think she doesn’t have tons of self-reflection but that makes it easier to stay in the present moment and projecting into the future with her next step, whether it’s her next outfit or next million making venture. People who experience trauma (I have PTSD myself) are often trapped in reliving traumatic events when they get triggered. One of the treatments for PTSD is learning distraction and staying present in the moment. I’d say Kim’s life in general lends to a lot of distractions to keep her from really feeling deeply nuanced emotions like grief. She also has the financial ability to afford herself tremendous physical security, and she has an amazing support system built in with her enmeshed family. So in terms of being pretty resilient, I’m just not that surprised. Good for her. But put her in a situation where she’s had to cut ties with her toxic family, she’s a stay at home mom, no means of supporting herself, nobody cares about her ass or sex appeal except those who have victimized her – not sure she’d be quite as resilient. Think about her ragey perfectionism when something doesn’t go right or looks wrong – she lashes out. So her real coping skills underneath all the wealth and fame and extensive family and fan worship may not be so fantastic.
I actually see the part about “victim mentality” a bit different:
There are victims of all kinds of crimes, including abuse, harassment. It’s not their fault, not even a bit. No discussion!
Not having a victim mentality means something different to me: Being self confident, standing up for oneself and showing this to the world. Being prepared to fight for your own survival.
I’ve never been the victim of a crime, but maybe “not having a victim mentality” is equivalent to “being a survivor” instead “being a victim”. A mental state of mind.
Kim, Kanye and Caitlyn all need to go away with the dumb crap that they spew. Is she implying that people with PTSD have a “victim mentality”. One reason that she is able to move forward is she’s an empty vessel. All she cares about is herself, her looks, her money, her brand.
She’s been cushioned all her life and never really had to struggle. Losing her dad is the only difficulty she’s faced. Born into wealth, privilege, the golden child and ”beautiful one” in the family. She’s had a blessed life and she should be grateful and humble for that, rather than smug and judgemental. She does seem to be someone who tries to take control of her life, as do many victims of child abuse or trauma. They just have far greater challenges to deal with than the trauma of a butt-fat-transfer being slightly larger on one cheek
This is a milder more convoluted variation of kanye attacking poc and using racist stereotype about welfare and absent dads. They are cut from the same clout. Both of them are from upper class or middle class homes and have had a privileged upbringing and has no idea about the struggles working class people go through and obviously neither has any emotional intelligence or intellectual capacity to dig deeper. No wonder they both are trump supporters/ apologists.
I think everyone is confusing the victim mentality with actually BEING a victim of a crime or something. Victim mentality doesn’t have anything to do with people who are victims of crimes, it has to do with the way people do or don’t take responsibility for their actions.
Agency is the power to determine one’s reactions and outcomes to situations, even those situations in which you have only limited control. So I might not have been able to prevent my sexual assault, but I do get to decide who I am afterwards, instead of projecting responsibility for my actions afterwards on that single event.
So I can be a victim of sex crime, (true) but I can reject the victim mentality and chose a positive way of dealing with my PTSD, depression and anxiety. I don’t have to let my sexual assault define the rest of my life because I get to chose how I react to things and what kind of person I become. I get that after years of therapy, no one can pull me out of the black hole but myself.
So yeah, I totally get what Kim is saying. Once you take responsibility for yourself, take responsibility for the way you chose to deal with your trauma, some people probably do feel like victors instead of victims. And just because a person is wealthy or famous doesn’t mean they don’t suffer. Just look at how many wealthy famous people overdose. Clearly fame isn’t all it’s cut out to be. I’d say being robbed, tied up and put in a bathtub was probably pretty traumatic for anyone, even Kim.
It could be but the “victor” part kinda killed it. She sounds like those motivational speeches.
