Timothee Chalamet won Lily Rose Depp’s heart by taking her out for fried chicken

One of the most amazing facts about Timothee Chalamet is that he used to date Lourdes Leon when they were both in the same New York high school. They used to get pap’d together in New York, before we really knew who Timothee was. Also a fun fact: Ansel Elgort went to the same school, but he was a couple of years older. Ansel and Timmy are friendly to this day. Timmy and Lola are still friendly too.
So, once you date Madonna’s oldest daughter, who can you possibly date next? Why, Lily Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Several weeks back, there were some fan photos and paparazzi photos of Lily Rose and Timmy out together in New York. No one knew if they were just friends or what. As it turns out, they’re happening, and they’ve probably been happening for a month or longer. Photo evidence:
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp confirmed their romance by going on a date that was just peachy. https://t.co/bLh1nORlwo pic.twitter.com/ISztaY3PH2
— E! News (@enews) October 22, 2018
So what does a date night look like when you are arguably the best actor of your generation, and you want to impress the cool French-American girl who was dating a much older guy until recently? You take her out for fried chicken. YES. A MILLION TIMES YES.
Photographers caught Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp in the East Village this weekend where they enjoyed a meal at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken. And yes, they also were caught sharing sweet kisses on the lips.
“They were very sweet together,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “They wrapped their arms around each other in line and linked arms the entire time. They seemed very happy to be together.”
While we can’t tell you exactly what they ordered at the establishment known for “fried chicken at a fine dining restaurant,” we’re crossing fingers some delicious chicken was on their plates. “When they left, they stopped on a street corner and shared another passionate kiss,” an eyewitness continued. “They huddled together in the rain but loved being outside and were laughing and smiling the entire time. They seemed very into each other.”
Any guy who takes me out for fried chicken on a date is getting laid that night. Nothing gets me off like FRIED CHICKEN. Tell me more about the fried chicken, please. If the date also involved mashed potatoes and/or french fries and maybe an ice cream sundae, then he’s a keeper. Like, I now expect Timmy and Lily Rose to get married, 100%. I know they’re young – he’s 22, she’s 19 – but they’ll do it for the fried chicken culture. What’s next, he’ll take her out for prime rib? *swoons*
Anyway, I do think they’re very cute and sweet together. I sort of had high hopes for Timmy and Saoirse Ronan, but I guess they’re just friends. Which is also fine. Timmy and Lily Rose can be arty and French and high-cheekboned together, whilst devouring fried chicken. I’m into this.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They’re a cute couple and I’m here for the fried chicken. And pie. There needs to be pie after fried chicken.
Funny how we villify women for working with Woody Allen but the men go scotfree. Case in point, Timothee. Disappointed in Celebitchy. Laineygossip is guilty of this too.
Sigh. There go my expectations of me dating him for the moment (I kid, I kid). As for him and Saoirse, I’m happy to see them as this generation’s Kate and Leo.
I thought Saoirse Ronan was gay or at least she gives off that vibe. That segment she did with Ellen was awkward af.
Lily and Timothy look really cute and she doesn’t look as skinny as she used to.
@Steph – same. I really think that Ronan is gay – and nothing wrong with that! She keeps her private life private.
The buzz in Ireland is that she’s dating the musician Hozier. I hope she is gay though, that would be great!
If she isn’t gay I defiently see her with someone older, timothee is literally the cutest guy ever but he’s also very boyish and young. Saroise just come across as extremly mature for her age.
Blech, I could never eat fried chicken with French fries. The pairing just does not appeal.
I have nothing to add about their relationship as I have only seen a couple of his films, know her only for her nepotism fame, and have a good 13 years on them.
Given her last boyfriend and her mess of a father, it’s just a relief to see her with someone age appropriate and (from outward appearances) apparently stable.
Isn’t he French-American as well? I guess he’s better for her than the guy with the kid who was like 8 years older than her. She’s so ~mature.
Yes he is.
Guess they have that in common.
Yeah, his dad is French and his sister lives in Paris. He’s fluent in French.
“arty and French and high-cheekboned together”
Dying.
Do people actually call him Timmy? I have a problem with bastardised versions of names. I hate when people shorten my name. Also Timothée is a nice name.
He’s a brilliant actor. No thoughts on her other than: beautiful but nepotism…
He did a school project as a rapper named “Lil Timmy Tim” so his fans call him Timmy. A lot of his co-stars call him Timmy as well.
Not here for this couple. Not because I wanted Timmy Chalamet to spot a 25 year old chubby non-famous Irish girl during a trip to Europe, fall madly in love with her and woo her by speaking french to her or anything. Not for that reason at all.
I bet I can fit in so much more fried chicken than LRD.
Me looking at pictures of him: he’s a cute child.
Me reading the text: how the f&$@ is he the same age as my husband was when we got married?! I thought we were adults…
Man, I feel old now…
“and you want to impress the cool French-American girl who was dating a much older guy until recently? ”
He’s French American too, and he’s an Oscar nominee and widely consider the most promising actor of his generation , I think that beats being a random model or whatever, regardless of age.
She resembles a young Kate Moss. Depp definitely has a type. Kate and Vanessa could pass for sisters.
Well, at least she can pronounce his name, unlike most people on the NYC side of the pond.
God he’s gorgeous!
Awww a match made in French-American heaven! He’s French-American too, I knew as soon as I saw his name for the first time. I’ve heard him speak French, he’s pretty good but he does have an accent (more than I do, since French people always comment that I don’t have have an accent and some people say “Oh I can hear a light one!” only after they learn I’m American). I don’t think he ever attended a French school in the US (I’m French-American too, my parents always knew they wanted to raise bilingual kids and I was lucky they were able to send me to a bilingual French-American school for about a decade).
Lily-Rose Depp has no accent, there is a difference in the way she speaks and that’s not a surprise since she was raised in France.
I’m irrationally jealous. I want him for myself. *sigh*
They would make BEAUTIFUL babies.
