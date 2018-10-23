Did Vogue Magazine really style Kendall Jenner with a big afro or nah?

A few days ago, Vogue Magazine posted this image of Kendall Jenner on their official Instagram. Many people were confused and angry, and interpreted the image as “Kendall Jenner has an afro, is a culturally appropriating a–hole.” Honestly, I have zero trust in Kendall Jenner to know what is and is not appropriate (culturally or otherwise), but I still want to believe that Vogue’s editors and stylists have learned from multiple mistakes over the years, and that they would not put a white model in an afro in the name of fashion. Personally, I didn’t even think this looked like an afro per se – it seemed like one of those “big hair” looks from another era. As it turns out, that’s exactly what Vogue intended it to look like. Vogue released this statement:

“The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the ’60s and the early ’70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras. We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it.”

[From E! News]

Eh, I sort of believe Vogue. The Edwardian look was their intention, and this isn’t really an afro. Believe it or not, American Vogue tries to have a bit more sensitivity about race and cultural appropriation than Vogue’s international editions. If this had been Vogue Italia, I would have believed that they intended to put an afro on a white woman. Hell, Vogue Italia would have actually done blackface on a white model.