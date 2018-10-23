Did Vogue Magazine really style Kendall Jenner with a big afro or nah?

View this post on Instagram
Fifteen years and 150 finalists later, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize has created global stars, local heroes, a must-watch New York Fashion Week, and, most important, a true sense of community among designers of all ages and backgrounds—all with differing aesthetic and commercial aspirations—who communicate, collaborate, and essentially care for one another through the fun and not-so-fun times. Laura Vassar Brock—one of the founders of 2016 #CVFF winner Brock Collection—says, “We spoke to a few friends who had gone through it, and they all said the same thing: that the Fashion Fund is a life-changing experience. And indeed it was!” Tap the link in our bio to learn more. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
A few days ago, Vogue Magazine posted this image of Kendall Jenner on their official Instagram. Many people were confused and angry, and interpreted the image as “Kendall Jenner has an afro, is a culturally appropriating a–hole.” Honestly, I have zero trust in Kendall Jenner to know what is and is not appropriate (culturally or otherwise), but I still want to believe that Vogue’s editors and stylists have learned from multiple mistakes over the years, and that they would not put a white model in an afro in the name of fashion. Personally, I didn’t even think this looked like an afro per se – it seemed like one of those “big hair” looks from another era. As it turns out, that’s exactly what Vogue intended it to look like. Vogue released this statement:
“The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the ’60s and the early ’70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras. We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it.”
Eh, I sort of believe Vogue. The Edwardian look was their intention, and this isn’t really an afro. Believe it or not, American Vogue tries to have a bit more sensitivity about race and cultural appropriation than Vogue’s international editions. If this had been Vogue Italia, I would have believed that they intended to put an afro on a white woman. Hell, Vogue Italia would have actually done blackface on a white model.
IGs courtesy of Vogue, Kendall Jenner.
How did they make her hair do that???
Lots of little bendy rollers, heat, teasing, loads of lacquer. Or a wig.
You’d just need a bunch of curlers, a teasing comb, and a can of Aqua Net hair spray
Her lips…YIKES!
I know, right? She is slowly morphing into Emily Ratajkowski.
I thought it was Emily. I wonder if Emily feels her career opportunities have been “robbed”. She has more personality than Kendull.
@Miss M emily is tiny, though – hardly a runway model, which kendall has the height for
Kendall is 179cm. Emily is 170cm. Emily is not that tiny but you are right, she is not runway height.
I can’t see anything but her lips. It’s really awful.
No worries, just have her share a can of Pepsi. It will fix everything.
Yeah I don’t see this as an afro.
as much as I hate Kardashian’s klan’s grifting ways, to me it doesn’t look like an afro at all. If anything, it reminds me of hairdos one sees in Gainsborough pictures. That aside, God, this girl is so, so bland.
I toó agree. She looks like a portrait by John Singer Sargent… At least for me.
I agree with everything you said. I can see where people get Afro given her hair is black and the shape is more round than their references. But I can see it’s teased, which is fine. I am more offended that Vogue keeps giving her jobs.
Look at her engagement level on Instagram—5 million likes is why they keep giving her jobs. And I’m betting someone at Vogue saw the possible reference to an Afro and wondered if it’d lead to clickbait.
I also didn’t see this as an Afro but then I guess it was the messy Victorian do based on her outfit. Vogue US is the worst for many past years Re style and make-up. They don’t even try anymore lol
The dress seems like an update on an Edwardian style, so the explanation about the hair seems plausible too.
Yeah if it weren’t for the outfit, I could see it. But I’m thinking their intention really was a modern re-do of a past era.
Oh dear god.
That’s clearly not an Afro wig or an attempt at replicating one.
My first thought was it looks like a more editorial version of Elizabeth Taylor’s huge messy hair in the 80’s and 90’s.
Nah. This doesn’t look like an afro. So many of my older/elderly friends still get big puffy perms, and lots of white people have naturally puffy curls like that. Just looks like teased curls
I totally remember my Mamaw doing my hair one sleepover. She washed and rolled it. She was sick of seeing my ass-long brown hair so naturally straight and boring lol. After removing rollers and teasing we both couldn’t stop laughing because it looked like a giant dense tumbleweed was placed on my head. It was like seven times the size of my head. She was like, “If you were ten years older…..”
This is definitely Edwardian in look, I actually wish this would come back even,. it;s so cute. My mom’s hair was also exactly like this in the ’70s and ’80s. Reminds me a bit of Alia Shawkat, who is of partial Iranian descent.
I don;t care much about the Kardash-Jenners, but I actually think she is very beautiful in this photo.
Alia Shawkat is of partial Iraqi heritage not partial Iranian heritage. Otherwise agree. This looks a bit Carly Simon-ish.
Oops, those are two totally different things! Color me so embarrassed! I just remember her family is from Baghdad and I totally George Bushed that whole thing.
This is really reaching, IMO. The dress styling and hair looks like a very retro/Victorian vibe. It never came across as an afro to me.
Anyone else getting Helena Bonham Carter from this look?
I was getting Keira Knightly in the dutchess vibes. It read as Edwardian to me not a Afro.
That was my first thought!
I thought of her too!
Helena Bonham Carter was my first thought. I love the way she wears her hair.
Not an Afro.
Vacant, dead eyes.
Next.
What (personally) kinda bugs me is seeing her styled in literally any way, on the cover of any magazine. That’s just me, though.
It reminds me more of the giant updos you used to see on European nobility, and I suspect that’s more of what they were going for given the dress she’s wearing. However, given her family’s history of cultural appropriation, the implication will linger regardless of intent.
Now, whether a black woman with hair styled like this would be seen as “fashionable” is another discussion on its own.
Vogue should have anticipated this response and done better. But I’m of mixed Euro ancestry and the texture of the hair in the pic is very similar to my own (if heavily teased). The color OTOH is no where near Kendall’s natural shade.
I think the buzz is more because of the photos, not just the one…..another photo she is posing with Imman and her hair is a larger ‘Diana Ross’ Afro and Imman who is of Egyptian Morrocan descent has her hair straightened.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpDK75mFZD8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_loading_state_camera&ig_mid=W88sRQAAAAGZhvQ46UWEfhYAtaxj
I would still say that is “white” hair-she looks like an ’80s punk rocker. I wouldn’t call that veering into ‘afro’ at all.
I know a few curly haired white women who could totally put their hair up like that with little effort. And curly haired white women probably have done that through the ages too. But knowing the cultural climate these days someone at that shoot should have gone “so you guys.. this looks a little…”
I am so distracted by how poorly fitted that dress is! Look at how tight it is in the arms, the pattern is distorted and the puffed sleeve is pulled tight, while it is clearly hugging her armpits. Also the bodice cups are poorly fitted in an unintentional way. Either the stylist or the designer has done the other one a disservice by not having sample options that can be pinned and clamped to actually make the fashion look good.
That hair says, “Buy my White Diamonds perfume.”
The styling is very 70s including the makeup. Doesn’t look like a fro to me and, if it did, so what? I’ve known quite a few white and Hispanics with hair that styles this way if left to its own devices. Believe it or not, some white people have very course and curly/kinky hair.
