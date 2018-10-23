The Duke & Duchess of Sussex want their Polo Baby to have a ‘normal’ life

Even though I don’t like to admit it, Prince Harry is a lot like his older brother in many different ways. Both princes fetishize the idea of “being normal” and “living a normal, un-royal life” without really understanding what “normal” really is for most people. The princes’ idea of “normal life” is still being rich and having enormous privilege, but having none of the noblesse oblige and none of the royal-work responsibilities. In Harry’s case, I’ll give him a little bit more credit: I think he could have very easily lived the life of a career soldier, but he gave up his military career because he knew he needed to get down to royal work. Enter Meghan, who has lived a normal life for 30-odd years and who gave up her normal life so she could be a duchess. So what do you make of this?
Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan reportedly do not want their child to assume any official royal role. The couple, on their first official tour of Australia since marrying earlier this year, hope he or she will lead a “relatively normal life,” the Sunday Times of London said, quoting an anonymous source who knows the couple.
“That word ‘normal’ looms very large for Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, when it comes to their child’s future,” the source said.
The baby, due next spring, will be seventh in line to the British throne. Harry and Meghan’s wishes are in line with those of Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who has advocated for a “slimmed down” monarchy focusing on a direct line of succession to the throne.
If Meghan and Harry are just going to behave like any old middle-class couple and raise their kid to be just like everyone else… then what’s the point? I’ve never been one of those “royalty needs a bit of mystery and magic” people, but good lord. Is this some kind of preview about Meghan and Harry’s kid not having a prince/princess title? As it stands now, the Queen would have to intervene to give Polo Baby a prince/princess title. But if Harry and Meghan are like “no, ma’am, we want our humble Polo Baby to grow up without a title,” what’s the point of all of this??? Ugh.
That’s sweet they want that. Won’t happen. They have royal blood in them.
Normal also means not relying on the tax payers or the Duchy for $ to live off.
I agree that the child still won’t have a normal life but I think it’s the right move not to give the child a title. Meghan and Harry won’t maintain this level of popularity forever. One day George, Charlotte and Louis will be all grown up and pulling the spotlight. Ten more years and they’ll be all over George.
This! At one point they will fade out like Prince Edward, Andrew and Princess Anne- no disrespect but no one cares what they do. The Cambridge kids will grow up and eventually have their own families. Whats the point of giving out titles, when the Sussex kid(s) will never be working royals.
They might want that, but no kid in a wealthy, famous,royal family will have a “normal life “
I’ll probably say this inelegantly and not explain myself well, but here goes. I think William and Harry fetishize normality because of the emphasis their mother placed on playing at normal when they were children. They went to McDonald’s, they went to playgrounds. Diana said repeatedly she wanted them to have a “normal upbringing”. But the thing is, they’ve never known actual normality. They don’t know what it’s like to struggle with money or to get into the school of their dreams or to work to get a promotion. They want their idea of normality wherein they get to keep the wealth, the houses, the titles, the perks, but no one to pester them in public, take their photo, or question their spending. It’s not being really ordinary they seem to desire, they just don’t want the microscope.
Yes, exactly.
Okay this is what I was trying to say in my rambling post below but you say it much better lol. I think they all basically want to be Pippa and James (but with more money ha.) We always talk about on here how Kate would probably be so much happier with Pippa’s life. Money, access to the exclusive designers, shops, restaurants, nice vacations, don’t have to work too hard apparently* and you can be as anonymous as you want (because come on, we all know Pippa could be more anonymous than she is lol.)
*I feel like the Middleton parents must have worked hard but you don’t see it in the kids….
The other family that comes to mind is the Percys – Duke of Northumberland. Old British family, old title, lots of money, lots of privilege, not nearly as much media scrutiny.
Absolutely. They want the perks and the fawning but but not the scrutiny nor the pecuniary anxieties.
William and Harry’s version of a normal life reminds me of when Marie Antoinette would “play peasant” with her ladies in waiting in the gardens of Versailles. It’s superficial and fetishizing.
Yes, exactly! They want to *play at* the kind of normal their mother built into their heads when they were children, but it’s only play. They wouldn’t trade places with me for anything, and I am educated and earn well. Normal is a game to them.
perfectly summed up.
That is exactly right. It would come off so much better if they couched the “normal life” conversation as “we want to ensure that our children are brought up to understand the issues that face the rest of the world.”
Thats why Chelsy and Cressida declined the job. They can still live their rich lives, they have money, access, connections- but most of all they have freedom. They dont owe the public a thing. People always say how sad Chelsy looked in the church – I would assume bored. I think they made smart choices for themselves.
I agree with you all. And I dont think Meghan married up to have a normal life. Perfect examples that wanted some level of normalcy: Chelsy and Crescida.
Chelsy might have looked wistful (who doesn’t reflect on the path not taken?) But definitely not sad.
How can they decline a job they weren’t asked to do?
Harry never proposed to chelsy or cressida.
Yes, normal to them means being fabulously wealthy (like all their equally rich friends) and having all the privilege that goes along with it (like all their equally rich friends) but not having people bug you all the time about your life choices. They want to lead the life of anonymous 1% -ers – endless vacations, private schools, luxury cars, country homes for weekends. They want to be like the ideal GOOP customer complaining to their friends about “how hard it is to find good help these days”. No shame here but that is not “normal” at least as far as I am concerned.
If Meg wanted her kids to have a normal life, she wouldn’t have married a prince. Though I will say that technically their kids will be in the same position as Beatrice and Eugenie, so they should be prepared for at least a little more “normal” than Will and Kate’s kids. With the heir already having an heir and two spares (& who knows if they’ll have more), there probably won’t be much room for Harry’s kids to be full time working royals when they’re adults. But titles/no titles, their lives will never be “normal.”
That was my first thought as well. You marry a prince in your late 30′s and want a normal life?!! Not going to happen. I understand how the brothers feel. But, as Kaiser said, going to McDonalds and taken to see how the poor folk live isn’t going to make you normal. Come on, your grandmother is a Queen. Deal with being rich and privileged, it beats the alternative 🤴👸….at least the rich part.
We’re really gonna rip them based on the ramblings of an anonymous source?
Really, what else are they going to say? That they want their child to be a pampered poodle?
This. They can’t proclaim they’re looking forward to over-pampering their future prodigy, living in palatial abodes and assigning the east wing to be a toddler’s wonderland complete with a full staff and a mega giant ball pit with its own full-time ball wiper.
I agree that for Harry, the idea of a “normal” life isn’t necessarily what Meghan probably thinks of as a “normal” life. And this child is NOT going to have a normal life, but as we have seen with the Phillips children and the Wessex kids, there is a continuum of normalcy, so to speak. I think Baby Sussex will obviously be more famous and more prominent than maybe Lady Louise, but I think part of that is just because the timing of the Wessex kids ended up working out in their favor (born as William and Harry become older teenagers/adults and are receiving the majority of the media focus.) But we will see what happens with Louise and James as they continue to grow up.
So anyway – I think this baby can have a “more” normal life than George and Charlotte and Louis, but its still not going to be the anonymous, pampered childhood that I think Harry would like.
I do think by starting out with this “normal” narrative they are setting the expectation that the child will not be a working royal, which was kind of assumed anyway but I think they are just making that clearer. And I think the child will benefit from having that expectation clear from the get-go (that they wont be a working royal.) that does away with some of the messiness we have seen from Andrew re: the York princesses.
Yeah, and Meghan HAD an arguably normal life before the acting gig that made her a B-list celeb before Harry ever appeared. Normal during Suits is anything but.
I think they mean more in the Princess Anne’s kids (or what’s looking like how Prince Edward’s kids are) vein vs Duke of York’s girls. So while of course they’ll enjoy the perks, their kids won’t have the titles or the expectations that they’ll have royal roles.
Their lives and their children’s lives are more likely to reflect Edward and Sophie and Louise and James. Working royals with the children titled but not in the spotlight.
If this is what they said, why not say, “we want our child to be grounded. We have immense privilege and we want our baby to have some understanding of how other people live.” I could understand that, that’s achievable. A normal life isn’t.
Normal = rich and famous
I loathe this nonsense. From them and from Will & Kate.
If they want to be ‘normal’, they can simply hold a press conference and announce they’re renouncing their royal roles (and all the lovely and expensive ‘perks’) for themselves and their children, and then go off and be independently wealthy but ‘normal’ somewhere people won’t care for long. Just live the boring, everyday lives they supposedly dream of, and watch the interest fizzle.
No that’s not how it technically works, but it’s 2018. If they publicly state they want no part in the monarchy, physically forcing them to stay and participate simply isn’t an option. Nor is removing the children from them. It would be the PR crisis of Diana times a million.
If they want to be ‘normal’ they can be. They’re choosing not to be.
If they want a normal life so badly – give up your titles and all the riches your family stole from the peoples and lands they colonised. Then we can start talking about normal…
I’m sure they are thinking they’d rather their kids follow the Peter/Zara Phillips path than the Beatrice/Eugenie path. This baby will, after all, be just like those cousins. Grandchild/niece/nephew/cousin to the future monarchs.
This is an annonymous source so pinch of salt and all that..
But one look at Meghan’s wardrobe cost since her engagement (the 175000$ dress!) and her increasing jewellery colection…. nothing about her is normal…Neither is it for Harry and I disagree, I donot think Harry would have made a good life as an ordinary citizen..he was a well-documented playboy and we only know the tip of the iceberg that was allowed to leak , much of his shennanigans are not even reported . Normal he doesnt want to be…for example his friends are all upper crust, well connected folks, he has no real friends among his ex-colleagues and Invictus teaam etc
I’m not surprised if that’s what they want. They will still remain privileged. When the WK trio grow up, the spotlight is automatically on them and who they date, unless HM kids are stunningly good looking and grab attention for that. Harry has gone to warzones as a soldier, and Meghan (like Sophie) was a normal woman trying to get education and have a career. Yes they’re privileged but they seem more aware of it.
I think this is setting the seeds for the baby to be Lady/Lord and not Prince/princess.
First of all we don’t know if this is true, recall Markle senior supposedly finding out about the pregnancy early. Secondly if it is true, I think they are saying this because they can see the writing on the wall. They see how it is turning out for Eugenie and Beatrice. W+K have 3 kids already, the second son’s kids (Andrew) are not being allowed to be working royals. Chances are H + M kids won’t be either, so better so put a good face and spin on it now. Better their kids are like Princess Anne’s and not like Andrew’s (no offense to E and B who I like). Lastly, normal for them isn’t like you and me, it is still a rich, privileged life, just not as working royal.
I assume they mean less public. The kid is obviously going to have enormous privlage and very experience life in a different way then normal people but I guess they won’t have to spend as much time in the pearl bloc stage like their cousins and mainly George will. I wouldn’t want my kid to be the heir to the Throne. Such an unnatural way to see life. Maybe that is what Harry means but let’s face it. He has that option because Wills kids are the ones who were born to the future king.
Neither Harry or Meghan would be considered normal to the average Joe. Diana herself was far from normal coming from an aristocratic family. Harry has lived a privileged life from the moment he was born. Meghan didn’t have much in common with the average person either, she attended fee paying private schools, and as an actress she commanded a high salary mixed with lots of vacation time, red carpets, expensive designer clothing, & socializing with the rich & famous.
The young royals & a lot of celebrities like to use the ‘normal’ card because it makes them seem not so out of touch.
I don’t think this would be the worst idea, honestly. The kids won’t be working royals and there just seems to be so much internal angst in the family over the role of the York princesses. I also think it might help weather any anti-monarchy surge after the queen’s death if the family is seen as “smaller.”
Well, there are different kinds of normal.
Even a middle-class person’s version of normal is going to be different from a poor person’s version of normal. I don’t even think Meghan’s upbringing was that normal (i.e expensive private school before public schools became known for being really terrible) even if she used to be a so-called peasant.
They likely want him to have an aristocratic version of normal (which I suppose Diana had up to the age of 19). Basically, no paparazzi around the kid, which is likely the unifying version of normal for everybody who isn’t an actor or royal.
Anyway, the kid is going to be pushed further and further down the line as George, Charlotte and Louis start having kids so it’s probably a good idea to have the kid used to some idea of normal. No need for him to get the shock of his life like Andrew seemed to when he hit his 50s (and he lost his looks and whatever charm people perceived in him when he was in his 20s and dating pron stars). It’s probably a good idea to give the kid some idea of the fact that people are going to be all about George when he grows up even if the kid gets a lot of attention in his youth for being Diana’s grandchild. That kind of attention can give a sense of entitlement and in a way I think it’d good if they prepare the kid for the fact that George and Charlotte are going to have articles praising them for being cutie-patooties until they hit middle-age (and even then it’s likely they aren’t going to be ugly — the only way I can see an heir and a spare losing attention). Harry and Meghan’s kid will have to be super-hot to steal attention from them….although by the time the kid grows up we’ll probably have so many famous people in the age of social media who knows if anybody will care.
As the child of a Duke, Baby Sussex will be born with a title. If a boy, he will be an Earl of Dumbarton. If a girl, she will be Lady X Windsor or Lady X Mountbatten-Windsor.
When Charles becomes King, their titles will be HRH Prince/Princess X of Sussex unless the parents and/or grandparents decide that she/he/they should continue to be styled as children of a Duke, in other words the same scenario as the Wessex children.
There aren’t enough eye rolls in the world for this.
I would challenge them once they have the child, to try just a month, of having a ‘normal’ wage, in a ‘normal’ house, with household bills, rent, c tax, crippling childcare costs… then come back and tell us how much they loved being normal.
Come on now.
