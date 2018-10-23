“Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to a Boston cop named Elizabeth Rooney” links
  • October 23, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell, 56, is now engaged to Elizabeth Rooney, 33, a Boston police officer. This will be Rosie’s third marriage. [Perez Hilton]
Sometimes the Wiki description of a scary movie is scary enough for me. [Jezebel]
Fran Drescher really wants Cardi B to be in The Nanny reboot. [The Blemish]
Beautiful Ted got meme’d, to horrible results. [Pajiba]
Niecy Nash is giving white people a special hotline to call. [OMG Blog]
Wonder Woman 1984 won’t come out until 2020. [LaineyGossip]
A woman is suing Billy Idol for standing her up. [Dlisted]
Katy Perry wore an okay Balmain. [Tom & Lorenzo]
This is one iconic photo of seriously funny people. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Embed from Getty Images

12 Responses to ““Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to a Boston cop named Elizabeth Rooney” links”

  1. Ellie says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Random. Is Rosie moving to Boston or something?

    Reply
  2. Nikki says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I love how Rosie says the 23 year age difference doesn’t concern her! Sure, she won’t be the 60 year old with the 83 year old wife!

    Reply
  3. Electric Tuba says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    That ain’t gonna end well, Rosie. This is a very very bad idea just like her last four engagements and marriages. I do not see this ending in anything but horrible, avoidable drama

    Reply
  4. Zan says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Niecy Nash is a national treasure.

    Reply
  5. T says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    She’s actually a Worcester police officer, not Boston.

    Reply
  6. Helen says:
    October 23, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    rosie, we’ve been through this there is no need to actually get married

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    October 23, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    It’s her business but she doesn’t seem to be very good at marriage.

    Reply
  8. Reef says:
    October 23, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    This is how you smile when you secure the bag.

    Reply
  9. Other Renee says:
    October 23, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Rosie and this latest fiancée haven’t even lived in the same city yet and it doesn’t look like either is in a rush to move. Yeah. That has success written all over it. Never gonna make it down the aisle.

    Reply
  10. SJhere says:
    October 23, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    I feel like Rosie has a pretty low success rate in her relationships. She strikes me as a lot of high maintenance, drama, and hard work all the time.

    What’s with all these celebs getting engaged so quickly lately? Just for attention?

    Reply

