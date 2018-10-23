“Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to a Boston cop named Elizabeth Rooney” links

Rosie O’Donnell, 56, is now engaged to Elizabeth Rooney, 33, a Boston police officer. This will be Rosie’s third marriage. [Perez Hilton]
Sometimes the Wiki description of a scary movie is scary enough for me. [Jezebel]
Fran Drescher really wants Cardi B to be in The Nanny reboot. [The Blemish]
Beautiful Ted got meme’d, to horrible results. [Pajiba]
Niecy Nash is giving white people a special hotline to call. [OMG Blog]
Wonder Woman 1984 won’t come out until 2020. [LaineyGossip]
A woman is suing Billy Idol for standing her up. [Dlisted]
Katy Perry wore an okay Balmain. [Tom & Lorenzo]
This is one iconic photo of seriously funny people. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Random. Is Rosie moving to Boston or something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how Rosie says the 23 year age difference doesn’t concern her! Sure, she won’t be the 60 year old with the 83 year old wife!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The marriages Rosie had with someone closer her age didn’t work out, either, so who kmows. Sometimes you meet your match and it just clicks.
Congrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That ain’t gonna end well, Rosie. This is a very very bad idea just like her last four engagements and marriages. I do not see this ending in anything but horrible, avoidable drama
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Niecy Nash is a national treasure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE this ad (and Niecy)! Needs to be shared … sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s actually a Worcester police officer, not Boston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
rosie, we’ve been through this there is no need to actually get married
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s her business but she doesn’t seem to be very good at marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is how you smile when you secure the bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rosie and this latest fiancée haven’t even lived in the same city yet and it doesn’t look like either is in a rush to move. Yeah. That has success written all over it. Never gonna make it down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Rosie has a pretty low success rate in her relationships. She strikes me as a lot of high maintenance, drama, and hard work all the time.
What’s with all these celebs getting engaged so quickly lately? Just for attention?
Report this comment as spam or abuse