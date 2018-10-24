Kris Jenner supposedly bought her friend a facelift, but it sounds like a sponcon



Why is that rich people get so many things comped despite the fact that they’re one of the few people who can afford luxury goods and services? That’s rhetorical, but I assume it’s because they’re influencers and some of us plebes will go “Wow I want to live like that, what does it cost?” It costs your soul, but Kris Jenner can’t afford that. Kris reportedly bought a close friend a facelift. Given how detailed US Magazine’s reporting is on this specific procedure, it sounds like a sponcon. Plus it was all featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Apparently the doctor does a bunch of smaller procedures so it’s not just one facelift one time, and it’s customized to each patient or something. Give me a break. I’m not including the details from the doctor, but US has them if you’re interested. It just sounds like a way to hype a specific service and charge people more.

Kris Jenner has upped the ante in terms of friendship: it was recently revealed that the momager and reality T.V. star recently splurged on a facelift for her longtime friend Sheila Kolker. And, of course, the whole thing played out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner, no stranger to going under the knife herself, explained that when she had her own face done “That was a really hard thing for me to go through. And who was there every single step of the way? Sheila.” And that’s why she returned the favor by gifting her pal with the same procedure: The Pinnacle Facelift courtesy of Dr. Garth Fisher in Beverly Hills. And we turned to the doc to get all the details on his signature face refresher.

[From US Magazine]

If I chose to get a facelift, and it’s not out of the question I’m not going to lie, I would want to get it all done in one go. I wouldn’t want to keep going back and to have to deal with the bruising and recovery every time, even if was minor. I’m not watching this show to find out, but I hope Kris’s friend actually wanted a facelift and this wasn’t one of those “you need this” gifts, like when you buy someone exercise equipment or tools they’re never going to use. Kris seems like the type of friend to get someone a gift that they don’t really want at all.