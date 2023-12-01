Telegraph: Duchess Meghan didn’t leak the royal-racists’ names to Omid Scobie

Everything about Omid Scobie, Endgame and the “royal racists” being “named” in the Netherlands has broken brains in the UK. I can’t even keep up with the mental gymnastics and pretzel logic the British media is using to A) blame Omid Scobie for a Dutch mistranslation he swears is not his fault, B) blame the Duchess of Sussex for talking about the racism of the Windsors two years ago, C) blame everyone and anyone else for the fact that the Windsors have a long history of colonialism, racism, bigotry and sadism. The Windsors are currently huffing and puffing about “legal action,” and no one is really asking… who would they sue and why? Sue Omid Scobie? Piers Morgan? Meghan? Meanwhile, the Telegraph has “sources close to Meghan” who swear that Meghan never leaked any letter or anything.
The Royal family was considering legal action on Thursday night after media outlets around the world began naming the two so-called “royal racists”. The identities of two senior royals said to have commented on the colour of Prince Archie’s skin were first published in the Dutch translation of Endgame, the new book by Omid Scobie.
Piers Morgan then named both on his TalkTV show on Wednesday evening before a series of other news organisations followed suit, including The Guardian, ITV and Sky News, The New York Post, The New York Times and The Herald Sun in Australia.
Sources close to the Royal family said there was no basis to the claims.
Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex, who named the pair in a letter she wrote to the King, have insisted she never intended them to be publicly identified and that the letter was not leaked to Scobie by anyone in her camp.
The row threatens to overshadow the King’s appearance at the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, where he is due to deliver the opening address on Friday.
But behind the scenes, courtiers were locked in meetings with lawyers over how to respond to the furore. A royal source said: “We are considering all options.” Any potential legal action could lead to a high-profile, international court battle, pitting media giants against the monarchy and the royal institution against the Sussexes.
Legal experts said the royals could sue Scobie for breach of privacy or the media outlets for defamation. They could also seek an injunction to prevent the names being circulated any more widely.
The institution has traditionally shied away from pursuing legal action because of the can of worms that could be opened. However, it is not unprecedented. In 2012, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge successfully sued Closer, a French magazine, after it published topless photos of the Duchess on holiday.
Take a journey with me through the royalist’s mind – they believe that Meghan, a woman with agency, a woman with a whole-ass Netflix contract and ability to write and tell her own story whenever and however she wants – leaked the existence of the “letters” to the Telegraph in April, then leaked the letters to Omid Scobie, who then only included the names in the Dutch edition of his book? Please be real. Please think about this logically – if Meghan and Harry wanted the names out there, they would have said the names in the Oprah interview, or the Netflix docuseries, or Spare, or one of their many interviews. Now, I don’t doubt that Scobie knows the identities of the royals who said and did racist sh-t to Meghan – as Scobie has said in interviews, British journalists have known all along. Guess who told them? The royal courts, who can’t help but tell on themselves at every turn.
Here’s yet more confirmation that the identities of the racist royals have been an open secret for years:
This may come back to bite Piers he is not all that well liked
NOTHING will come back to bite PM, absofcukinglutely nothing. The Telegraph itself is just mentioning the obvious, no one in the Sussex camp is talking to these stupid tabloids. Wasn’t it the telegraph that first got the leak from BP and published an article about the existence of a letter(s) from duchess Meghan to that moron Charles? The telegraph is just saying to BP that “look, you were the only that told us about the letters so, technically you are the ones that outed the racists yourselves. And that’s the reason why I know the palaces are just bleating they can’t sue anyone. They already know that people in the royal courts spoke to Omid, they know whatever Omid put in that book he made sure to keep receipts. They know there is a possibility Omid has a copy of the letter, if they sue anyone they’ll do so at their own peril. So, as much as I hate that maggot Piers and would love to see him get his comeuppance, I know that this time he is safe, the palaces are just blowing hot smoke up each other’s arses.
My take is that it was planted by Wills. It knocks the two he despises the most (after Harry/Meghan) down a peg or two and he kinda comes out smelling like a rose.
I do not understand how Willie is coming out looking like roses When a good majority of people are accusing him and Camillia of being concerned racist too. Do you truly think the sane general public believes a SIL went to her BIL a Prince at that, with concerns about the skin tone of his possible future children if that wasn’t discussed between her and Willie and other royal racists privately? come on you’re not that naive.
How are Harry and Meghan being knocked down a Peg when it’s the Royal family with the Racism problem?
@VIVICA, I see what you did there, and I love it!
I said as much yesterday when they tried to say this, and wanted us to ignore the fact that the existence of the letter was printed in their paper as distraction from the coronation and Meghan’s thanks but no thanks. Maybe they got a little nudge from the Sussexes legal team or maybe the palace realized that they possibly could and sent out their flying monkeys. Either way it never makes any sense when they try to argue that the people leaking stuff to them are simultaneously the people that are involved in multiple lawsuits with them. They wouldn’t keep the sources being the Sussexes secret out of the kindness of their heart, and the stuff that they write is never flattering from the sources. It makes zero sense.
I hope Meghan and Harry are planning their Christmas, eating delicious recipes and watching Netflix because they will always be the MVP’s for getting the hell out of dodge. That family and press in England is going to destroy itself. You have some in the press going back to the same blame Meghan storyline but you can tell they know it’s not working anymore. There is glee and happiness that family is being exposed by parts of the press. They’ve been wanting to do this for years. The royals are truly trapped.
Exactly. The rota rats and the rest of the British media under Peggy Boy’s human rights super injunctions are just chomping at the bit to talk about what they’ve admitted they’ve known for years. They’ve taken any excuse to be able to talk freely about it.
I can’t wait for the whole invisible contract to unravel. Let all the racists be named. Let all the abusers and bullies be named. Let all the staff who’ve threatened Harry and Meghan be named. And let them all be shamed.
Has Piers been cut off by Camilla? I’m not sure his motive here apart from gaining attention. He’s an awful person but I’m glad its being publicly confirmed that many people knew who it was. Anything that exposes the Rota rats complicity is good, I’m just sorry for Meghan being dragged in the media yet again to cover for it.
No I think its opposite. Its cam and will separately nudge piers and Murdoch press to ousting those two. Charles going down is good for william and cam. Because cam got the title and if charles forced out of throne cam will be happy because she had the title and retired happily. For william becoming king and divorcing kate or keeping Middleton at leash. Yesterday william was very happy when kate and chuck was ousted as racist whereas after oprah interview he was angry because people were guessing it was him.
Now William can double his efforts of blaming Kate
William for sure would throw Kate under the bus, I think this is a good call. Another impending divorce box ticked.
I still think William said something but as the heir he will be protected. Its so frustrating!
@ Meena, I’m starting to believe it was Kate because we’ve been hearing hints about William being pissed about things said about Kate during the Oprah interview, which wasn’t much anyway. At first I thought it was because Meghan said Kate was upset about something, which to me, was a hint about Kate being emotional about the Rose- William affair. Or that fact it was revealed that she didn’t make Kate cry. The firm knew who talked about those conversations. I’m starting to believe it was Kate because her and William seemed to have lost their marbles since the Sussexes got married and Kate is clearly threatened by Meghan’s existence. I have no doubt that would extend to Archie and Lilli.
I’m so confused though because if it was Katie Kkkeen, why would Meghan have said she was a nice person (or however she phrased it)? Somehow that doesn’t add up for me.
I actually think it was Chuckles and Pegs but Keen is being thrown to the wolves on her husband’s behalf. Gotta protect the heir!
Meena, there’s no way Chuckles is going to allow himself to be forced off the throne. He’s waited his entire life for this. Unless he’s committed murder, nothing will get him off the throne.
i think it was camilla and william simply because they were the ones morgan didn’t name. i think the dutch mistranslation doesn’t have anything to do with anything, and people are taking advantage of the situation for their own needs. i agree with @sussexwatcher that i don’t think meghan would have called kate a good person if kate was the one who had actually talked about skin color.
I’m actually starting to wonder if it wasn’t Charles. Hear me out. Remember when everyone kept saying that Harry got everything out so they wouldn’t have anything to use against him later. What if Charles has gotten tired of the rota pulling his chain. So he is starting to leak the bad things he’s done. A little at a time. Then the rota won’t have any more information. And he will be free of them. It’s not like the media can throw him off the throne. And he doesn’t really care anything about William. So all he wants is to retire to one of his cottages and refurbish old buildings and garden.
Oh please, this is just silly…Charles is not going to be forced off the throne, especially over something like this.
Camilla did not do this. She’s evil but she protects Charles. She has the perfect life—she’s the queen and she doesn’t have to live with Charles or do much “work”.
The only person who benefits from Charles and Kate being named is William.
Having said all that, since Scobie didn’t write the names of the royal racist(s) in his manuscript it’s entirely possible someone in the Dutch publishing office did it to stir sh*t up and get publicity for the Dutch version. We literally don’t know how this happened or who did it. So it’s also possible that none of the royals were involved in this.
None of these people are loyal to each other. Piers, rota and tabloids care about their bottom line. The problem is that newspapers are losing money, readership and becoming redundant. Piers is thirsty for attention and has always thrusted himself into royal business since Diana. I wouldn’t be surprised if he pivoted because I’ve been getting desperation for that media landscape for years now. They’re practically telegraphing it.
You know, commenters are attributing PM’s actions to one palace or another, but I wonder if it is just desperation? I’ve heard his show’s ratings after falling to a fringe network are abysmal. Maybe he’s willing to burn bridges to save his show, which may be his last current gig.
Like when he posted a picture in front of KP before, I believe he has been willing to tweak the royals before just to remind them of his power and why they should keep him friendly. PM’s ego is so enormous that he needs to feel like he is running things and not just Camzilla’s errand running lapdog.
@Pinkosaurus and @Brit, I feel like a broken record, but I’ve been asking for years why the BM had absolutely no problem trashing Charles (and at times both Diana and Camilla) and leaking all of his dirty laundry when he was the heir, but all of a sudden, even when William was still only FFK, W&K must be protected at all costs? Even though the tabloid media is, as you said, beyond desperate for clicks/money and exposing W&K would be huge for them? What changed since the “War of the Walses” was fair game?
Is it just the fact that W&K have cultivated relationships with the tabloids that Charles avoided when he was PoW (but is obviously now all in on as a great strategy)? A commenter here mentioned recently that there is some law that changed in 2013 affecting the grounds to sue for defamation and/or libel, and I wish I could remember the details.
Zoe Williams at The Guardian had no problem basically calling the BRF both racist AND stupid yesterday, lol, and I’m sure her job is fine and the monarchy will not cease to exist. True she was recapping events and not breaking a story like Wootton did with William, but still, it felt *huge* that anyone even said what she did. Even freaking Piers Morgan’s (stated) logic was, “the British people have the right to know.”
I simply do not understand. The monarchy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so why on earth don’t they want to cash in as much as possible while they can?
No, I think this is a two prong… They will put KHate in the middle of the storm and then claim the names had been out there and oh well.. Charlie boy is old.. he says stuff much like his daddy! But KHate! Well… she should know better, she is younger generation.. Bad Racist Keen Kate… so they are trying to put the cart in front of the carriage.. none of this will work.
I assumed he did it with her tacit approval.
So no denial of wrong-doing, just a big outcry against anyone who reports the wrong-doing? How do you sue someone for telling the truth? Especially, if you are making your living grifting off the public.
Must be a day ending in ‘y’.
That’s exactly the script for the uproar over Spare as well. No one denied Pegs is a violent bully or anything else that Harry wrote. They only tried to brush it off as brotherly play fighting or to say those stories should remain private. It’s the same thing here – just outcry about exposing the truth but never regret or apologies for the original racist or violent behavior.
And I wish they would sue! Let everything come out during discovery. They’d be unleashing a much bigger beast and would give the rota rats free rein to talk about it all.
Queue the photo opts with minority children!
I am still so confused by every story I read about this. Were those names correct, or was it a mistranslation? I’m still not understanding how names appeared in the Dutch version if they weren’t in any other version. And how would we even know it is correct if the Sussexes haven’t revealed it themselves? Somebody please spell it out for me as if I am 5. And yes I know it’s a moot point because the whole family is racist af…
Let me try bestie. I am speculating of course.
“Were those names correct, or was it a mistranslation?”
The names are correct, it is added sentences in Dutch version. So, there is no mistranslation and since no royal reporter disputed the names, I am guessing those were the names they got from palace in the past.
“And how would we even know it is correct if the Sussexes haven’t revealed it themselves?”
The letter Meghan wrote and includes the names are in the possession of Charles and his team. So, his team probably spoke to the journalists with the assurance that they won’t reveal it publicly.
“how names appeared in the Dutch version if they weren’t in any other version”
I watched Omid’s interview in This morning show. He plainly said he never wrote the names down, so I believe him. My best guess is the editor Omid was working with or the editor working on the Dutch version. If the british royal reporters knew the names, it is possible that other foreign royal reporters heard it too. Maybe, the editor decided to take the risk or got paid to reveal the names. It is obvious the royal reporters were itching for some time to make the names public, so they would write hundred of articles and blame it all on Meghan.
Thank you! It still seems muddy to me, other than keeping the spotlight on the intractable racism of the BRF.
The names are correct; the royal rota knew about it for years. The only surprising this about this whole situation is that Piers so plainly outed them. I’ve always thought that they all said racist things, but I figured Kate mostly talked about her ‘concerns’ with the Middletons.
Piss Moron: “This is who the royal racists are, every rota journalist knows this and has known for years.”
Palace: “We’re gonna sue Omid and his publisher for revealing the names!”
Lol OK. A simple statement that it was a mistranslation of the passage would have taken care of all of this. Instead, the palace raised such a ruckus that they made it painfully obvious it was accurate and emboldened the rota rats to just confirm it.
They’re not going to sue anyone. It would open up a huge can of worms if either side had to produce evidence. Note there has been no denial of the names, and even if they were incorrect a denial would just imply other members of the family.
I always thought Wills and Camilla were the most likely culprits but in reality its probably all of them.
That’s what I keep waiting for, too. There hasn’t been any pushback on the two names. I find it unbelievably strange that not one of these rota members has written or spoken a word of support or denial for Kate. I keep waiting for the “Kate is too sweet to have done this….” or “Kate would never have overstepped or said anything like that…” But instead, it’s crickets. That’s amazing right there. It’s wild! What a time to royal watch!
How they will stop twitter or international media to obey injection. It may work in uk maybe europe not for rest of the world. Good luck though because piers is the one who said it and I hope they sue piers and battle of ugly start.
@Meena, although we don’t know exactly how this happened, I sure hope that it does give the other ROTA members ideas on how they can go about getting the info they want out there without explicitly saying it themselves! Hopefully they’ll soon be selling all of their tips to foreign outlets. From what Omid said, it sounds like some already do, but as a “side hustle,” nothing that this level. Maybe this will change that.
Dan Wooten probably knew the names. He’s probably on a quiet revenge tour and burning it down. Maybe he had kompromat on some Dutch or American party with access to the book. Just speculating.
MAYBE Jason Knauf didn’t get the severance he thought he deserved. Or Christian Jones. All the people William has been in bed with (metaphorically), either doing his bidding or knifing him in the back. Same difference.
Oh, I forgot about Wootten. This is just up his alley.
Yea, where HAS Wooton been since his takedown, got a side job at a Dutch publishers?
Oh I think Piers is smart enough to do what Cams tells him to do. She lives for this kind of thing (IMO). She saw a chance to let Piers ignite this gossip bomb and is cackling while knocking back a G&T. I doubt Piers would ever reveal such major royal gossip without direct permission from someone in the RF. She knows KC is basically untouchable, so why not toy with Keen, Omid and Meghan for a while.
I said this yest. I think Piers was given some kind of nudge by someone in the RF.
You know what, you’ve nailed it. This absolutely rings true to me, that Camilla thought oh, out with it already and let’s have some real fun and rang up her ole friend Piers. A chance to give Omid a little comeuppance too, who you know she just hates. Yea she did this for sure.
Piers is trotting out the new narrative. Meghan is lying. Bc he doesn’t believe anything she says. Meghan is wrong. It wasn’t racist. It was innocent discussions about how a child would look, just like hair and eye color. And piers says unless we have evidence it wasn’t racist. He’s honestly advocating for what? Conversations to be recorded? Well, he should know as he does have form for that. Either way, we’re back to a bunch of white people with a few paid poc in the UK debating whether it was racist and deciding it’s not. “Poor Kate being accused of this.” Royalists and racists rallying to support her as usual.
That doesn’t shock me at all, and honestly I feel like that’s why she still gets a lot of grace from some commenters here. They don’t want to see how asking questions like that is racist, because they’ve done similar things. And since they aren’t out there slinging around the n-word, it’s just innocent and you’re too sensitive. And then it becomes how terrible it is to be accused of being racist instead of being the target of racism. Poor me I’m just misunderstood and you’re terrible for not just being ok with it.
The innocent discussion spin is making its way around social media and comments sections. What drivel
It will all backfire on piers because he is not popular.
If it weren’t nasty comments/speculation, what was said would have been leaked by now. From the look on PH’s face during the interview it was particularly nasty.
The only thing Piers is advocating for is for more people to pay attention to him, his name in more headlines, and higher ratings for his show. He got what he wanted.
Meghan and Harry literally left the UK due to the racist way Meghan and their (future) children were treated. If Meghan would have wanted this information out there, she would have already done so. I don’t believe she wants tons of articles about how the UK wanted to remove the Prince/ss titles attached to her name. Those kids are going to be able to read tons of stories about their racist royal family and the UK press in the future. Meghan doesn’t want to cause her kids any more pain than necessary! Of course she didn’t leak this to OS.
What a terrible life meghan has, Harry is not worth any of this, it’s obvious his father shared this letter. They don’t care about her, she apparently wrote a letter to Charles first after oprah that’s the induction that this man has no interest in you, yet your husband is still willing to forgive him. Rightfully it makes sense for meghan not to speak to her father but this should also be the case for Charles.
She didn’t write the letter first. She responded to Charles letter.
@ E.A.I disagree. Meghan has an extraordinary life. She has wealth, beauty, worldwide influence, and is married to an extraordinary man, with whom she has beautiful children. Evidently, unlike most of us, Meghan has not settled for a life of mediocrity. The noise follows fearless people and is something they learn to make peace with.
He didn’t share a letter that named himself. Someone in his office read at least her letter–I’m going to bet that someone read the letter HE sent, too–and leaked the contents to the press. The Telegraph then published portions of it to yank Charles’s chain before his coronation.
I imagine he has people who read all his correspondence and hand-pick which ones they hand on to him. He may hand write a select few of his replies (if he can get a cooperative pen), but the rest would be typed out for him.
@ equality He sent the first letter to her, and I imagine that was handwritten, just like his “Black Spider Memos” were. But I mentioned below that I could certainly see him then handing a letter over to someone else to fold, address, and stamp. That’s just the kind of guy he is.
And someone certainly read the letter she wrote back. He definitely has someone read everything that comes in for him.
He likely does have someone to do the addressing and stamping. Even if he didn’t I imagine it would be on the pile of outgoing mail and I could see any of his employees steaming something open to read it, especially if it’s addressed to Meghan.
Oh dear, how sad, never mind! I’m loving this for the BRF. All those “snubs” are really coming back to haunt them. They’ve not got one photograph to put out of the king with all his grandchildren. The Wales, don’t have one photograph of any of their children playing with Archie and Lili. If only they’d sent Louis along to Lili’s birthday party instead of gleefully snubbing her. It would go some way in helping their defence against ‘concerns’ about having mixed raced children in the family. Kate’s only interest in Archie was getting his picture so, she could make money off him. I’m so glad Meghan said no.
Instead of leaking letters and half truths the BRF have been better off employing one of the ‘unsuitable’ candidates interviewed for a Diversity Tzar. By doing so they could have at least looked as if they were trying. By ignoring their problems with the lack of diversity in the palaces, the BRF are now desperately looking for something/someone to get them out of a mess which is their own doing.
I very much doubt the BRF will sue because I believe Meghan’s letter will show her concerns were about the attitudes of William and Kate. I think Piers Morgan (and possibly Camilla) has played a blinder here. The palace(s) can’t say it wasn’t Charles without dropping William in it. The same with Meghan (and Harry), if they say Charles didn’t voice his ‘concerns’ then people will automatically join the dots for themselves and conclude that William and his wife are as bigoted as each other. Therefore the palace will try to do what it has done so successfully in the past. Ignore the problem and hope it goes away.
This! All of this! Liz and Phil weren’t perfect, but you know what? They were good enough grandparents (or good enough at PR) to take a photo with Archie after he was born. Will and Kate and Charles never did.
I think the only public pictures that exist of baby Archie with William and Kate present are his christening photos. He was also at a polo game, I think this was only a month or two after Meghan had given birth in which Kate basically ignored her and Archie. But that’s about it. As for Charles, the only pictures we have of him with Archie are the christening photos.
The idea that Charles allowed Omid Scobie of all people to read the letter(s) is almost too silly to bother refuting.
Don’t agree with blaming this on a Dutch mistranslation when we don’t even know what happened. Or has that been confirmed?
Have discussed with others under previous posts here why this is unlikely to happen on this scale, so won’t do the whole thing again.
Summarized: a mistake is of course possible, but this seems very unlikely to just be added by a professional translator randomly. Dutch and English are very similar and there is less room for interpretation that can go the wrong way than it is with languages that are more distantly related. Again, particularly by a professional translator.
I can imagine a typo like “he say” instead of “he says” but the Dutch version of that, even though that would already be very sloppy, but this? Seems very strange and ‘coincidental’ to me, particularly when this is probably the most controversial topic in the book.
Am I saying Scobie is to blame? No. We don’t know what happened. It can be something entirely different.
@EA Harry is worth ALL this and more. He took on an institution that is 100s of years old, and his family to boot, out of love and respect for his wife. How easy it would have been for him to stay within the Palace walls, living his life and drifting, but he fell in love, and every day he honours that love. Megan is a lucky, lucky woman, she has a man that would move mountains for her and his children
I disagree. Meghan has an extraordinary life. She has wealth, beauty, worldwide influence, and is married to an extraordinary man, with whom she has beautiful children. Evidently, unlike most of us, Meghan has not settled for a life of mediocrity. The noise follows fearless people and is something they learn to make peace with.
Meanwhile, Charles’ big speech is being overshadowed again. The soap opera overshadows everything now. Remind me again. Who’s the Kardashians in this family?
I’m loving this for the Royal Family. If they had dealt with the issue in a mature and responsible way they wouldn’t have been suffering the blowback now. Heck, if they had dealt with the racism when it actually happened, Meghan and Harry probably would have not talked about it in the Oprah interview.
I’ve read the Endgame, which makes it clear that Charles wrote her to clear up that he *supposedly* meant no ill will when he said whatever he said. At the very least, he already outed himself in his own letter. The letter she wrote back to him would’ve just been responding to that.
Perhaps he brought up Kate in his letter, or perhaps she brought up Kate’s name in hers. It doesn’t matter much at this point. Kate’s neither king nor heir, and she’s rather expendable. The people who dislike her are already aware of her racist tendencies, and the people who like her are aware of those racist tendencies and like her for them. The media will cape for her and continue to say she never puts a foot wrong.
Also, there’s no way that the press isn’t aware of the contents of BOTH letters. They keep pretending they’ve only seen or know about the contents of Meghan’s, but there’s so much information about the original letter in Endgame that it’s clear that at least one person in his office knew what he wrote and why he wrote it. The idiot probably had someone else fold it, address it, and stamp it.
Sorry but Endgame doesn’t say anything of the sort. It says that Charles wrote to her to make clear “he felt there was no ill will or casual prejudice present when the two people had spoken about his future grandson” (direct quote) He might have outed himself on that letter or not, we have no idea and Endgame doesn’t say he did either.
So, there are two letters, correct? Charles wrote to Meghan after the interview and Meghan responded. and this came out around the coronation in an attempt to make it seem like Charles had tried to reach out to Meghan. So, the existence of the letters was not leaked by Meghan. She doesnt need to leak jack shit. She had a whole docuseries where she could have mentioned the letters and didn’t.
Yesterday someone brought up the story from two years ago about Charles and Camilla having a breakfast conversation where charles says something to Camilla about the baby’s complexion (when the engagement was announced.)
And from the Oprah interview it seemed that there was one person having the conversation about “concerns” about the skin color.
So turning this over in my head – if we accept both these things as true – it kind of fits. charles wrote to meghan to say that he hoped she didn’t take his comment “the wrong way” or whatever, and that she should also talk to Kate to clear things up. Meghan responds talking about unconscious bias, which fits more with Charles’ alleged comment than Kate’s. It’s not unconscious bias to have concerns about how dark a baby’s skin might be – that’s just flat out racist and you can’t really soft pedal that. But I can see Meghan giving her 73 year old father in law more of a pass for his racist comment than the SIL who is her same age.
this also fits with H&M seeming to extend more grace to Charles than to the Waleses – since Harry probably just expects the older members of his family to make racist comments and think they’re hilarious (I mean…..look at Prince Phillip…..)
I don’t know. There’s something off about this whole thing. I’m also back to why would Kate be having these conversations with Harry in the first place??
What was Charles thinking, putting this information in a letter?! In black and white, in his own handwriting? When everyone knows that Meghan has already successfully sued a tabloid once for printing a letter she wrote to someone else?
WE all know that Meghan has no reason to leak the contents, but from the BRF’s POV, writing any of this down is the absolute stupidest thing they could have done. Especially if you believe that THEY believe the Sussexes would be likely to leak stuff, and I do think that most of the BRF probably does believe this. They’ve talked openly about how they don’t trust H&M and are afraid anything they say to them will end up in the press.
So I don’t think she had won that lawsuit by that point in time; but if she had, that might have been why Charles DID feel secure writing that in a letter – because he trusted that she wouldn’t leak the letter and it would not get published without his consent etc.
And as it happened charles’ team is who leaked about the letters.
This is all so messy.
Charles also successfully sued for something similar once. That’s part of why it was already known case law in the UK when she sued for it.
He’s famously bad at having meaningful conversations in person or over the phone, which Harry mentioned in Spare, but this was one time he needed to get over it if he didn’t want this information to get out. Everyone around him is willing to sell him out to the press, including his own wife. They’ve been doing that for a long time. He must know that–right?
So I’m thinking back to the Oprah interview when she later questioned Harry about those conversations. Iirc, Harry kind of shook his head and talked about how awkward that whole conversation was. Which would make sense if it was Kate. Bc yeah it would be weird if she was having that conversation with him.
So I think there might be more than two letters. In the book it refers to it as a “respectful back and forth” and it also talks about Charles “response” which indicates that after Meghan replied to his first letter being upset they had talked about it on Oprah, he wrote another one.
Whoever works for Charles’s office already knew about the two letters-Charles wrote to Meghan first to try and clear up misunderstandings of his part and then try to tell Meghan what should be done to correct this problem and who to talk to-Meghan responded to this letter to explain what happened and who said what-people working for Charles saw both letters and has known for a long time who this racists were- they want to help the tabloids stay in business and since Charles is very old they are thinking it won’t be long we will our new younger king-Willy boy-Don’t believe for one minute that Meghan or Harry released names-they are moving forward with their lives and their children’s-the royal family can wallow in their own sins and hatefulness to for the rest of lives as far as I am concern-PEACE TO ALL.
“They could also seek an injunction to prevent the names being circulated any more widely.” The horse has left the barn. ROTFL….
I know! That made me laugh.
Haha I know, you can’t unsqueeze the toothpaste back into the tube. The damage is done.
Meghan gains nothing by leaking this information to the British press. Plus, she doesn’t trust the British press.
Meghan said in the Oprah interview that she was not allowed to open her own mail. All the royal mail went to a mail room where it was sorted out. Then whichever office it was meant for would open the mail (to ensure no hidden substances I presume) and then forward to the various private secretaries to be passed on to the recipient. So it should be painfully obvious that there was room for complete invasion of privacy. If I can figure this out, so can people whose jobs are to be much smarter than me.
Please, please, please king Charlie sue, we want you to sue, we will even crowd fund for your legal fees 😂😂😂we just want you and keen and will and cams, answering questions, under oath AND having to show those letters!! We know Megan didn’t leak, she had no need to and hasn’t mentioned you or keen in HOW long, your not on her radar anymore and Harry sure as hell has moved on
So sue, then we will see just WHO in yours or your sons office, likes to leak to the press, but I don’t think you’ll like the outcome, because it could turn out you’ve sued YOURSELF 😂😂
I just think it’s funny the BRF think they could avoid the names in the Dutch “mistranslation” of the book from circulating everywhere. Nothing is secret with Internet and social media and it was so funny watching the British media talk about but not report the names provided in the Dutch version of the book. Is it possible the names are wrong? Sure and if they are, they have every right to pursue legal action.
But given how out of her mind Kate acts whenever Meghan is near, this would explain why the woman can barely function in her presence. When Meghan said “that would be very damaging to them” and if it was referring to Kate, that must have infuriated her. The never putting a foot wrong image would be torn to shreds in one second. To know Meghan had that kind of power over her, a black woman, must have been excruciating for her. She can’t blame Meghan for the identity revelation though, she can blame the entire system of gossipy royal courtiers, the own ecosystem she lives in. This is definitely going to be one of those moments in this royal soap opera that is revisited and revisited.
Yes, the “damaging” comment must have left Kate seething. She would have hated thinking that a biracial woman had any sort of leverage over her.