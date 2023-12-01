Omid Scobie was asked, in all seriousness, if he would apologize to the Windsors

Omid Scobie began his in-person UK promotional blitz for Endgame on Thursday by the looks of it. His appearance on This Morning (on Thursday) was fascinating because he made news by confirming that the names of the “royal racists” had been widely known among the royal press corps. That interview was messy because of the interviewers, who kept interrupting him and insisting that he must have been personally briefed by Meghan. The level of delusional obsession on that island is something. Speaking of, on Thursday evening, he did a BBC interview (in-studio) and Victoria Derbyshire asked him, in all earnestness, if he would apologize to the royal family. LMAO. These people will simply never recover.
After a Dutch translation of his book Endgame named Kate Middleton and King Charles as the alleged “royal racists” who questioned Prince Harry about his children’s likely skin color, Omid Scobie Thursday night ducked responsibility for making the claim in a BBC interview, instead blaming “irresponsible people” in the U.K. for repeating the names.
Although he did not mention Piers Morgan by name, it was Morgan who last night said the royals’ names on his Talk TV show in the U.K., leading to a firestorm of follow-up media coverage. He said he was “frustrated” that the names had appeared in the Dutch version, saying: “The book was heavily vetted—legaled, i’s dotted, t’s crossed—and a book that I was extremely proud of [has now been] completely overshadowed…we have a full investigation going on into the series of events that happened.”
Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire had previously pointed out that one of the translators earlier Thursday told the Daily Mail: “As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.”
Scobie added, “The English version of the book, the only one I know, the version that I signed off on; that is the book that is out there today. That is the book that has no names in it.”
He appeared to suggest he had not included the names because he would not be able to produce evidence for the claim, saying: “Ultimately, to write the names is a show and tell situation. There is no ability to show, so there was never any attempt to name.”
Derbyshire said: “But in some version you must have written the names in,” and asked Scobie if it was all a “publicity stunt.” He said it was not, adding, “I feel hurt by some of the things I have seen, suggesting all sorts—the conspiracy that this is a publicity stunt, that I am in cahoots with ‘my pals.’”
Asked if he wanted to apologize to the royals he said, “It’s not for me to apologize because I still want to know what’s happened.”
Derbyshire said: “The buck stops with you, surely?” Scobie replied, in what seemed to be a shot at one of his most famous detractors, Piers Morgan, who was the first British broadcaster to name Charles and Kate on air: “It doesn’t stop with me because there are irresponsible people in this country that have broken the law and repeated names that should never have been repeated. The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed off on, did not have the names in it.”
She wanted him to apologize to the Windsors for… what exactly? A translation mix-up? The poor, racist, colonialist, bigoted Windsors, what they’ve been put through! The poor sausages cannot complain or explain, remember? Anyway, Omid has been handling his business very well in this interviews, to the point where he looks like the only calm, reasonable one in what can only be described as a “clownstorm,” a clownshow sh-tstorm. In this interview, he also confirms that he’s received twenty death threats just this week. All because he wrote a historically accurate book about the Windsors, their racism and bigotry and how they can’t problem-solve their way out of a wet paper bag.
'A book I was extremely proud of… now overshadowed'
Omid Scobie describes the fallout of a royal family race row sparked by his latest book Endgame. https://t.co/nsTbPkSrNo
#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/XOuKkyWkup
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 30, 2023
Screencap courtesy of BBC, additional photos courtesy of Omid’s social media.
These people go to school for journalism, work hard and become successful only to risk all that for a glorified, pale, stale group of welfare recipients. Truly, Omid needs to move on to bigger and better things and leave the rota all together because these people are losers. That symbiotic relationship is truly toxic. Omid and the Sussexes are too modern, adaptable and smart for this foolishness. That’s why the press are bitter because they don’t have the guts to get at the heart of the problem. They wish they had Omid and the Sussexes bravery. The royals and press need to stop acting as if people are stupid. Everyone knows the royals and press are in bed together. Spare and the documentary, not to mention Diana herself already exposed this. Why keep hiding it?
Yup, Omid is too good for this nonsense. I hope he makes bank on this book and can move on to something better. He got too much integrity and talent to deal with this liars and scammers all the time.
He did say he knew he was burning bridges with the publication of this book. I think he’s already moved on. And good for him!
Everyone is missing the most important question in these interviews with him. He’s apparently 42 (!!!). How does he look so young?! I want the details on his skin care routine! Omid, please publish a wellness book next!
Omid is not part of the rota! not all “royal reporters” are.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Rota
Omid was very good in this interview as he was in the previous one. I liked the part where he said Harry and Meghan is irrelevant to this story, which is true. This is about the future of the Royal Family which doesn’t include Harry and Meghan and the press refuses to acknowledge that and to have a serious discussion about the Royal Family. I’m still pissed that, in publishing excerpts, People Magazine chose to focus on Harry and Meghan rather than the rest of the family. I believe that was deliberate to get clicks and to stay on the Royal Family’s good side.
@Amy Bee, ITA, he’s handling it really well, and he’s pretty much the only person doing so. I feel so sorry for him. There is something seriously fcked up when a reporter is receiving death threats for something like this (I know that journalists have been receiving death threats and harassment since forever, but this is out of control and totally out of proportion considering the actual content of his book).
Very proud of Omid, he gives great interviews with a lot of self control 😍
He shouldn’t bother with British interviews and just let them continue to promote the book for him on their salty island.
There are loads of Brits on here, so some of this is well known to them not just me. The context on Omid’s first interview -This Morning is a daytime magazine show. The hosts really aren’t that bright. They are also very mainstream and keen to remain on the good side of the BRF (Philip Schofield was scathing about Meghan’s accusation of racism post Oprah). His later interview – Newsnight in the hands of Emily Maitlis. Brilliant. Victoria Derbyshire. Not so much. She’s really brought it down a rung, IMO. Omid should take comfort from the fact that he appeared on a Newsnight that’s past its prime.
Thanks for this! Emily is awesome. I’m going to try to find that interview. I’ve also just seen that he sat down with James O’Brien!
James O’Brien! Cannot wait! Thank you!
Not sure it’s fair to say the this morning hosts aren’t that bright. It’s a show with a more light-hearted focus. And still, they were more hard and serious with omid in a way I’ve never seen them do for any of the other white royal authors. As for the bbc and Victoria, again, I’ll say why don’t they ask Tom bower to apologize to the RF? Or any of the other royal authors? Whether it’s the bbc or a morning show, none of them are looking very bright on this topic. They’re all looking like sycophantic gate-keepers to the RF. They only want certain people to tell the story.
That’s exactly it. They only want certain people telling certain stories. Unfortunately that’s not how the world works, regardless of the fact that they’ve been able to control the ROTA for so long.
From what I have gathered the morning shows seems like Fox and Friends. A right wing show pretending it is light entertainment, with empty headed hosts spouting a scripted agenda.
You would not see Good Morning America treat any guest so poorly.
Why isn’t Piers Morgan in trouble for revealing the names? Or is that a stupid question? 🤔 I, for one, hadn’t heard them until he opened his pie hole.
@brassy rebel, that’s exactly what I’ve been thinking! People are pointing their fingers at the wrong individuals here. Deflection has always been the strategy for the Royal Family and the British Media.
Exactly. Piers outed both and no one is mentioning him at all. Of course they are coming for Omid because how dare he slightly criticize the RF. All of these journalists know what Omid said it true, a hit dog will holler
Even further, why isn’t every member of the rota being asked to put it on the record, once and for all? I can only assume by their silence that what Omid said is perfectly true: they all knew. Hopefully the public starts wondering what else these stenographers for the palace are willing to keep secret.
Otherwise, we would see outraged, upset reporters right now – frustration that they missed out on a big scoop or were misled by their sources. But we don’t see that.
that’s exactly what i was going to comment here! no one would know the names if morgan hadn’t said them. why is scobie being asked to apologize when it was morgan who spilled the beans? i thought he answered that question really well.
Technically, Piers is right in that the information was already all over SM that day. Although, I’d argue the section about Kate was actually harder to confirm over SM but maybe that’s just what I noticed on that day. Piers had a choice. He could’ve said names are revealed but we’re not going to pay it any mind bc omid is a liar with no sources. That’s what they say about him anyways! There was a space where this could’ve been denied. But Piers chose not to do that. Bc he knew the names already. And was conveniently ready to talk about it that night almost as if he was anticipating the Dutch leak. Y’all, PM phone-tapped, spied on people and has done whatever he feels he needs to do. Ugh, I hate leaning into conspiracies but this is so weirdly convenient.
I hope Omid makes enormous bank 💵💰 from this book and leaves the BM and Rota in the dust. Hopeful he’s already got his future mapped out and will be going on to bigger and better things. He needs to leave Salt Island cause he’ll never be safe there.
Well done, Omid. Well done.
I guess for the BRF they would rather people be obsessing over whether it was Omid or Murdoch who put the names in than everything else discussed in the book.
LMAO at the idea that Omid should apologize to the BRF. Ummmmm okay?
@Becks: Most definitely. The Royal Family is a rotten institution.
What???
I seriously start to question if it’s time to leave the UK because the racism and gaslighting has become so unbearable?
I again find myself ashamed to be British. We are a laughing stock, politically, constitutionally and journalistically. I repeatedly find myself daydreaming of leaving so I hear you.
“A clownshow sh!tstorm” is the perfect description of the madness that calls itself journalism in the UK. And apologize to the Windsors – for doing nothing wrong? Why aren’t they beleaguering Pestilence Morgan for an apology? Imagine people being so insanely outraged that they have actually sent Omid death threats. Meghan said in the H&M Netflix documentary that this really frightens her…that people are so full of hatred that they have actually threatened her life. I’m SO glad she and Harry escaped when they did.
I want to know why the focus isn’t on PM who actually said the names in Britian to a British audience where these “privacy” laws apply?
The focus should be on the death threats and this witch hunt needs to stop. It looks absolutely insane especially to the outside world. I imagine the Sussex’s threat level increased dramatically also.
These people just can’t fathom a world where the Windsor’s are the party who is wrong. This is the same thing they ask about Harry and Meghan. Wouldn’t things just be better if they just apologized?!! Because as usual the REAL victims here are not the people perpetrating racist and violent actions, issuing out death threats, no it’s the people whose behavior that was reported on that deserve consideration, concern, and action. It’s so bizarre to be so wrapped up in an individual family culturally that despite all evidence to the contrary you just can’t acknowledge they aren’t great people.
What he should apologize for telling the truth? Stick to your guns Omid and keep telling the truth.
I have no idea how he keeps a straight face with all these dumb*ss questions. He needs to share what meditation he does before going into these interviews. He is the only person who talks like a journalist in the royal reporter / rota world. No wonder he is the only one exposing the system. I hope he keeps safe. There are a lot of stupid, radicalized people out there.
I went to my local B&N but couldn’t find a copy. Store employee said they were supposed to get the shipment in already but something happened with the shipment and it’s being held up. I wouldn’t be surprised if some salty Windsor fan was behind the hold up.😄
I ended up just ordering it and now listening to Audible version until it’s delivered.
Good for Omid.
On a more important note, I know the ads are needed to generate money for this site but it’s becoming unreadable with all of the ads. The page is constantly reloading and jumping around to accommodate ads.
Ditto. Migraine inducing.
agree, @fancyhat. the ones that frame the page are the worse (especially on mobile).
Since the Windsors don’t give apologies, they don’t deserve them.
I think I have it figured out. Omid purposely slipped the names in the Dutch version, so that he could use mind control on Piers Morgan to reveal the names that everyone already knew.
This is getting ridiculous. The BM need to get a grip, and maybe focus on the fact their king said those horrible things about his grandchild.
If everybody look back at the Oprah interview of Meghan and Harry-I believe one of said the conversations about his children came up before they got married or before she got pregnant-that tells me the royal family had a problem about Harry’s children’s color and how they could be darker and that would look strange or odd in this family-Somebody recheck this -because if you are talking to Harry before the marriage and before Meghan got pregnant you are alarmed about the color of Harry’s children not fitting into the white space of the royal family
This has the feeling of a fragging. Get the names out there, have the “translator’s error” become the story rather than what’s actually in the book.
Do I think that’s what actually happened? No. But it feels like the Dan Rather incident from the 2000 campaign. He was investigating how Bush avoided the draft and that he didn’t actually show up for his National Guard duty. Rather ran his well researched report. Immediately there was hue and cry over one of the documents being forged. However, Rather forging the document is ridiculous. His report would have stood without it. Far more likely is that someone arranged for him to get a forged version of accurate information. Scobie is dealing with the exact same sorts of people here.
Very interested to see where this leads.
I’d forgotten about the Dan Rather incident; it was infuriating. This is, too, and I’m glad Omid is standing his ground and not admitting to something he didn’t do just to appease some nasty people.
This is the version I have heard and it does sound possible. In a much earlier draft of the book, Omid pencilled in the margins a sentence he wondered if he could use regarding the race conversation and was shot down by the lawyers who said no. Because different countries have different publishers, somehow this draft survived and the interpreter added the sentence.
He clearly said he never wrote down the names though. In Dutch version, there are full sentences with the names. So, someone wrote them and added to the final version. The truth will eventually come out, so there is no advantage for him to lie about that.
Piers Morgan leak their names, and yet omid has to apologise? Gawd I hate these people.
Sorry, but she should have said, “Omid, do you agree that the likes of Tom Bowel Angela LEVIN and Peirs Morgan, should now be apologising to Harry and Megan, because as you said, the names of the Royal racists have been known in fleet street for a long time, so NO Harry and Megan were not lieing in the Ophra interview. Then shouldn’t Morgan be apologising to the Royal family for outing the racists on television without telling them first, and before he leaves the UK for the US, where he will be fronting another talk show for Mr murdoch
Victoria Derbyshire is usually a bit more even-handed than this, so I’m disappointed that she’s putting the blame squarely on Scobie when he’s shown more journalistic integrity in his decade as a royal reporter than most so-called regular news journalists in the UK tabloids full stop.