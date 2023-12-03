The Sussexes are being ‘urged to speak out in defense’ of Charles & Kate, LMAO

Remember when BBC Radio personality Danny Baker tweeted a photo comparing Prince Archie to a chimp? Remember when Boris Johnson’s sister wrote about then-Meghan Markle’s “exotic” DNA “thickening” the royal bloodline? Remember when the Duchess of Sussex was suicidal and begging the institution for mental health treatment? Remember when several royals had several conversations expressing their concerns over how dark Archie would be? What do all of those incidents have in common? During absolutely zero of those scandals, controversies or pleas for help did the Windsor clan offer public or private support to Prince Harry or Meghan. At no point did they treat Meghan with care, empathy, concern or love. Instead, they told her to suck it up, stop whining, stop talking about race, stop expecting anyone to help. Now that King Charles and the Princess of Wales have been curiously outed as royal racists, suddenly those salty folks are now demanding that Harry and Meghan speak up in their defense. How the white supremacist worm turns.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to speak out in defence of the King and Princess of Wales, as leading public figures rallied to support them against accusations of racism.
Prince Harry and Meghan have so far remained silent after the pair were named as the royals alleged to have made remarks about their unborn child’s skin colour.
The identities first emerged this week in the Dutch translation of a new royal book, Endgame, by Omid Scobie, before being reported by news organisations worldwide including, on Friday morning, the BBC.
Buckingham Palace maintains that “all options” are still open for their own response, as the King flies home from the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai and into discussions about how to deal with the row.
However, a source close to the family urged the Sussexes to speak out and defend their relatives.
They told The Telegraph: “For the couple that talked about ‘death by a thousand no comments’, the silence at this point is deafening.”
Another pointedly described the decision not to respond to the claims as “interesting”, given the Sussexes made repeated complaints about being left undefended against negative press stories themselves while at the palace. Sources close to the Sussexes have previously emphasised that the Duke and Duchess have not said that either the comments or those who made them were “racist”.
[From The Telegraph]
If I’m being honest, I wish Meghan would speak out, not in defense of Charles or Kate, but simply to clarify who said what. Enough with the mystery – let’s have it all out there on the record, in her own words. I know she is unlikely to do that now or anytime soon, but I hope at some point we get that. As for the present Windsor crisis… this might be the biggest FAFO I’ve seen in years. Are they really expecting Meghan to come out and say “on second thought, being concerned about how dark my babies’ skin would be wasn’t racist at all, you guys!” Again, think of all the mental gymnastics taking place – as Omid Scobie and Piers Morgan have made clear, all of Fleet Street has known for years who said and did racist sh-t to Meghan, and they know because their palace sources have been spilling their guts for years. Meghan has never backed down from what she said in the Oprah interview, and she named the racists in her letters to Charles. Why all of this performative bullsh-t?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gut gelaunt im Buggy auf dem Weg zur Schwimmhalle fuer die Schwimmwettkaempfe bei den Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 805068101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex verfolgen das Finale im Rollstuhlbasketball Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
-
-
Herzogin Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, und Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex, bei ihrem Besuch der Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in der Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf. Düsseldorf, 15.09.2023 NRW Deutschland *** Duchess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during their visit to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf Düsseldorf, 15 09 2023 NRW Germany. Copyright: xChristophxHardtx,Image: 805739495, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Christoph Hardt / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch the swimming finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 13 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex (right) looks forward as the Duchess of Sussex (centre) poses for a picture at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 14 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I believe “ Never complain Never explain” is the only correct response here! 🤣
Too funny! So true.
And best delivered while wearing bare legs and dark nail polish!
😂😂😂😂😂
As usual the royal white supremacists want the abused by them black lady to come to their defense and save them so that they can continue to be the racists we all know and detest. Sure sure
That sounds familiar. Shades of Ngozi Fulani, another victim who “misunderstood” that racism was merely “curiosity”.
Silence is the best response
What can Meghan say that would be more damaging than these fools tripping all over themselves? Silence is the only response.
Piers needs to be called to account as why he named names. He cannot stand Meghan and has been ranting about her for 7 years. Where was Kate when false accusations about Meghan were left in the media. Kate sat back and said nothing. And the nerve of Carole sending out uncle Gary to the media. Charles is so bad at being a parent. Heir or no heir William should not have been allowed to run rampant. Any statements about this episode need to be sent by both harry and Meghan. And they should not apologize they are owed apologies.
When uncle Gary comes out and says Kate isn’t racist because her mother grew up in an area with a lot of South Asian people, you know they are scared.
Kate chose a racist painting for her home and left it there for the Obama’s. Art history expert chose a racist painting from hundreds of historical options from the royal collection. That’s who she is.
So many examples of kate being racist and piers saying it out loud has freaked her out.
Willy’s just as racist and the conversations that he had with Harry were probably worse. But there is more photographic evidence of Kate picking out racist art and shrinking back from black people to be used against her. Now I’m starting to suspect that Murdoch is helping Willy with his divorce rollout by painting Kate as someone who is not fit to be the Queen of the Commonwealth. Pranking Scobie at the same time was just for laughs. This coordinated callout for the Sussexes to defend the crown is just distraction. Notice that we aren’t seeing coordinated headlines about William’s fury that Kate was named?
I 100% think that William said racist stuff too and he’s the one I think Harry refers to in the Oprah interview, but piers didn’t name him because William is the one who has to be protected at all costs. Kate is expendable hence the panic.
Face it. Piers could have named any two (Windsors) and he wouldn’t have been wrong.. They are ALL racists.
Wasn’t the advice to H&M to suck it up, that they ALL go through these things? Suck it up, Charles and Kate. There’s no need for H&M to tell what is said. One of the RR’s will break eventually like PM and tell all.
Charles told his darling boy not to say anything to counter lies in the media
I feel sad for Harry and Meghan that this is all being brought up again. They’ve moved forward and our focusing on upcoming Invictus and upcoming projects. This stale rehashing from Omid just makes everybody go backwards. I truly wish they had an IG page so that anybody that wants to talk about them could go to their IG page and get information about what they’re currently doing.
What nerve! The Windsors deserve no help from H & M. Let them live with the consequences of their own vile behavior.
I do not want Meghan to touch this with a thousand foot pole! If one of them “should” speak out, it should be Harry, NOT Meghan.
Technically since this is already “so well known” among the BM, the BRF, courtiers, and friends…why not have THEM speak out instead?
Yes harry should. His wife is being blamed by some in media and the articles are so offensive. Yes if anyone says something it should be harry
Neither H nor M should say a single word on this matter. They hv nothing to do wth this bk. They hv nothing to do wth those people over there.
M already had her say when chucky’s people leaked their correspondence at the time of the CONanation: “The Duchess of Sussex is living her life in the present and is not concerning herself with letters written 2 years ago about matters that occurred 4 yrs ago.”
Boom!
@ML – 100% agree – Meghan should not be expected to address any of this for anyone, unless she herself decides if she ever wants to say something, on her own terms. The UK royals made the mess, the UK royals can clean it up.
I love the use of “curiously” by Kaiser. Heh.
Curiously, NO ONE is denying it. LOL
H&M said what they had to say; no need for anything more. The RF has spent years making it clear that they don’t want or need H&M. H&M solved their problem by leaving – now the RF can figure out their own problems by themselves.
“Buckingham Palace maintains that “all options” are still open for their own response…”
Options for what? Legal action? PLEASE do so, we would LOVE to see what else comes out in discovery.
“Another pointedly described the decision not to respond to the claims as “interesting”, given the Sussexes made repeated complaints about being left undefended against negative press stories themselves while at the palace.”
YES. That’s right. They ALMOST have it. They’re SO CLOSE to figuring it out. Now, eff orf. The Sussexes don’t owe them a single thing, especially any kind of defense.
Karma hasn’t even gotten close to what the RF deserve.. King Charles would do well to remember what happened to Marie Antoinnette.. riding around in gold fucking carriages with his side piece …
Well, now they’re stewing in their own juice (or to put it politely, they are suffering the consequences of their actions), and they don’t like it. A touch of poetic justice.
Kate is panicking here. There is Tominey writing nonsense about Meghan not introducing Doria to W and K and then uncle Gary writing crap and the wedding non invite story.
These all scream the kinds of things that a pathetic woman desperate for social acceptance would use to try to lash out for being exposed as a racist.
It’s been proven that #camillatomineyisaliar is stupid but to see her fool like this just to defend racist kate was something else . Kate is racist and there is no sugar words from her sycophants can change that . They are just making her look bad by the nonsense they write.
Why in the world would M introduce Doria to W&K when they were so hostile to her? I wouldn’t want my mother to meet people like that either.
We can see that Meghan was protecting Doria from these racists as much as she could. She wasn’t wrong. Doria didn’t need to hear insulting comments from those two.
At this point, I’m thinking if we knew exactly what Kate said, it would be very bad. Worse than Charles. That’s why she’s panicking and getting her media friends to shore up support.
I agree. Besides Charles wrote to Meghan about it and Kate has said nothing. Even if Charles said something about Archie, it probably had more nuance to it hence Meghan responding to his letter.
Kate is in panic mode briefing her friendly rota peeps.
Kate is definitely panicking. It was always going to be worse for a younger member of the royal family to have to made the comment, and we’re seeing that play out. Kate wouldn’t be scrambling like this if she wasn’t worried.
I said last week that i wonder if Charles made a racist comment (like the story that has been previously reported about “wonder how dark their complexions will be” or “will the baby have an Afro”) but KATE was the one who specifically had “concerns.” A comment like that from Charles is still racist but H&M could maybe excuse him bc he’s older, there wasn’t ill intent, etc. but Kate having “concerns” would be a different thing altogether.
Also having concerns about your niece or nephew plays different than a grandfather wondering about his grandchild. It is racist in both cases, but it’s a lot weirder to have concerns about a baby that isn’t your direct descendant.
Yes, just like Charles supported them when they were bullied by idiots in the media like you 😂😂😂😂😂. Besides only abusers will want the victims to defend them when their actions are made public . The world has seen how racist they are and there is nothing they can do about it
Well really, Meghan already spoke out in defense of Kate during the Oprah interview, when she called her a “good person”. Now, whether that came from Meg being her generous and compassionate self and feeling genuine sympathy for whatever she believed Kate was going through (just being married to William could be enough to evoke some pity from someone as kind as Meghan), or if it was a some sort of shady “bless your heart” type sentiment, I can’t say. But wherever that remark came from, it was far more than Kate deserved.
I think it was “bless your heat” type sentiment.
Saw Meghan doing an interview, and she can do a Southern Accent well.
She also said they called Kate, waity Kate and that was not nice, but she used it for comparison, saying it was not the same as racism, just maybe she was saying who the racist was.
This is part of what confuses me about Kate and Charles being the Royal racists. Meghan referred to Kate as “a good person.” Would she have done that if Kate had said this? And Meghan wrote a letter to Charles naming the racists. Would she have written this to Charles if he was one of them. I don’t know that we’ve got the right two, yet.
My money is on William and Camilla.
#Mariana , it can be that she was writing how she felt his concerns were racist and for him to do better. Saying kate is a good person doesn’t mean she wasn’t racist , I think she just threw her a bone ( which she didn’t deserve) , we saw how mean kate has behaved in public with meghan But that doesn’t mean william and mistress ain’t guilty either.
Kate does not have a clear conscience. Sending out Uncle Gary is a proof of that. Now I totally agree that William and possibly Camila are mentioned in the letter too.
As a biracial woman, Meghan knew she couldn’t say anything other than “Kate is a good person.” To say otherwise would have heaped nuclear level abuse down upon her. I think those words were meant similar “bless your heart” and for the viewer to draw their own conclusion based on what we knew of Kate’s behavior.
@Mariana: Meghan knew that if she said anything critical about Kate she would have been attacked. That’s why she said that Kate was a good person. It was a defence mechanism and said for self preservation. Heck Meghan said that Kate was a nice person and that she apologized and the press and Palace still attacked her.
Meghan corrected the crying lie and magnanimously called Kate a good person. And yet still the BM writes that Meghan ATTACKED Kate in that interview. She did not. But imagine if she actually had. The pitchforks would be more than sharpened.
Meghan said the “good person” comment to show that the intent of the Oprah interview wasn’t a malicious hit piece or an attack on the family ((mafia) like the media and the firm claimed. They were trying to explain why they left and how they were treated badly, especially by the media. That’s why Meghan gave Kate that lukewarm compliment. Of course the Never-Wrong Klan couldn’t take the bone the Sussexes threw them but instead decided to dig in further. So here we are.
What’s odd to me is, regardless of the reason why, Meghan said it. So why isn’t that being focused on for Kate’s defense? That’s what I’d do. It’s a much more significant point than, Kate can’t be racist because of where her mother grew up. Meghan is hardly likely to respond, oh, I didn’t really mean it, especially since she’s also on record saying she’s not thinking about a letter she wrote two years ago, about something that happened four years ago.
M&H should devote the amount of time to speaking out in defense of the BRF that the BRF spent speaking out in defense of M&H.
LOL
ZERO.
Chucky the turd, didn’t look confident at the summit, his suit looked rumpled, what is going with his ill fitting suits nowadays.
Al Gore poke the British Government environmental policies, saying Chucky gave a great speech, but in essence it meant nothing.
Charles always gives a great speech which means ZERO.
Well the only plus for charles in giving a great speech signifying zero is that it will make wills useless speeches and even more pathetic efforts look like the continuation of a long family tradition…
The big question for KM is will she even be attending said wedding as FK’s plus one? I seem to remember the Fails society column noting that the Royal Ingenue had given up attending the weddings of FK’s friends a few years back. They seemed to think him going solo was significant??
Shocking but not surprising that, once again, H&M are expected to step up for royals higher in the hierarchy when the whole royal machinery failed them so totally. Notice we’re not even talking about if these conversations about Archie’s skin tone ever happened. We’ve seamlessly moved to who said them. And, yet, the Sussexes, especially Meghan, are expected to cover for the royal racists. I have no idea what happened with that Dutch edition of Endgame, but, boy, am I glad it went totally off the rails.
I don’t think Harry should speak out for Charles, since Charles never spoke up about the “Harry Hewitt” rumors. Even though Harry and Charles have the same damn face with the same close set eyes that can only come from the Windsor side of the family.
Fake babies? Not a peep. And yet Harry and Meghan have a duty to deny a true statement someone else wrote? Oh please.
Royals have an official policy: no comment on rumors of family spats where one royal is pitted against another in the press. So there you have it.
I hope the Sussexes’ continue to maintain a dignified silence. The BM has spent years harassing and abusing them and telling them to shut up as the abuse ramped up while the Rotten Family maintained a never complain never explain facade as they repeatedly fed them to the wolves. Surely other members of that family are chomping at the bit to defend the royal racists and extol their virtues. Let them eat cake and let both palaces continue to panic bc the BM will continue to feast on this fiasco.
The audacity of the press to ask Harry and Meghan to speak out about this after years of saying that they needed to shut up. Well Harry and Meghan are shutting up and I hope it stays like this. This is the Royal Family’s mess and they should be the ones to get themselves out of it. Plus everytime Harry and Meghan have spoken out the Palace and press has accused them of lying so why would they be believed if they spoke out now? Silence is golden and this is Karma for all the times the Palace refused to speak out in defense of Harry and Meghan.
This is the exact same playbook as Ngozi Furlani, where they basically forced Ngozi to appear in a photo with Susan Hussey to quiet the racism.
In the world of the RF, it’s the accuser’s responsibility to make the racist feel better and absolve them of their “mistake”.
Okay so I wonder, tin foil tiara style, if the press is begging for this “defense” from H&M because they know the racists are not Chuck and Katie. Or at least not both of them. And they want the Sussexes to clarify.
Like, I think William definitely said something.
No, it’s kinda been confirmed that it was them. The comments that Omid made about Fleet Street knowing who “had the concerns” points to PM naming the correct names.
I’m sure William talked as much racist nonsense as Kate but WITH Kate. He may just may have been savvy enough not to say anything directly to Harry about it. So either Kate directly talked to Harry about this, which I think is actually possible. Or William mentioned to harry that Kate had concerns and used her to express what they both had actually said. Bc otherwise, William’s name would be mentioned in the letter. William being in cahoots with Christian jones and Dan whooton is likely the main reason for space between the brothers.
I bet Harry’s phone has been ringing non stop with people wanting to threaten him to say something to save them. I hope he has turned his phone off and keeps his family in their bubble of peace and happiness.
This family is racist through and through. What about the policy that black and brown people couldn’t hold any administrative positions in the palaces? What happened to the Diversity Czar and the “sensitivity training” they were going to undergo? If it walks like a racist and quacks like a racist, well… Harry and Meghan should tell that bunch to go kick all of the rocks in England.
Let me see if I’ve got this right; a 1000 year old British institution, claimed to be one of the most powerful on earth, the epitome of values and honor now needs a biracial American woman to save it because 2 of its most senior members were outed for making racist comments ? I am impressed by how truly powerful Meghan is, not only in Britain but worldwide!! Only she can “save” this venerable 1000 year old institution!!
I strongly believe it is William and Camilla who were cruel about Archie’s “color.” They are throwing Kate (also racist) under the bus. And no one likes Camzilla so KC3 took one for the team.
It doesn’t really matter who said what. The fact is the entire family is racist.
Racists often insist that the victim do whatever they can to rehabilitate the abuser in other people’s opinions. This has been my personal experience. Racists want you to announce that they are great people, no matter how shitty they’ve treated you.
That’s par for the course. White supremacy holds itself above reproach. If anything, blame for the shitty behavior/attitudes/comments is placed on the non-white victim, as if to accuse them of forcing the asshole to be racist. Straight out of any bigot’s playbook.
Meghan will be crucified no matter what she says.
Besides, the rota rats are just starved by the Sussex silence. They WISH Meghan would say anything at all for the sake of their clicks. Let em starve, Duchess. Never forget what they did to you and your children.