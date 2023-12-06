Prince Harry already got & turned down a wedding invite from Hugh Grosvenor?

While I’m extremely wary of Page Six’s royal coverage and their motives, even I have to admit that Page Six has run more than a few pro-Sussex stories over the past year. It’s pretty weird and I don’t know what’s going on. During the whole “controversy” over the paparazzi chase in New York this past May, Page Six even ran several confirmations of the Sussexes’ version of events. The outlet – part of The New York Post and owned by News Corp – has been running positive stories about what Meghan’s next business moves could be. Like, it feels as if they’re trying to be a more Sussex-friendly outlet. For what it’s worth. All of which to say, Page Six has an exclusive on the whole “Hugh Grosvenor won’t invite the Sussexes to his wedding next June” story. And Page Six’s version is A) very likely and B) hilarious.

Prince Harry declined to attend his posh pal the Duke of Westminster’s wedding to avoid an awkward clash with his brother Prince William and other family members amid their boiling family feud, Page Six can reveal. He got a “Save the Date” card to the wedding next summer — but then called the Duke, Hugh Grosvenor, personally to say it would be best if he and his wife, Meghan Markle, didn’t come. It would have been the first meeting between Markle and Kate Middleton since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. His decision was made well before new tensions with his brother caused by the publication of controversial author Omid Scobie’s “Endgame” last week, which launched new salvoes against William and his wife Kate Middleton, including naming her in a Dutch translation as one of the alleged “royal racists.” Harry and Markle have kept silent over the book and the mounting storm over it. Both Harry, 39, and his older brother Prince William, 41, are BFFs with Hugh Grosvenor, who is godfather to both their sons, Prince George and Prince Archie. However, a storm erupted when the Sunday Times claimed that Grosvenor chose future King William over Harry to attend his wedding to Olivia Henson next summer to avoid a clash among the warring brothers. But a source told us: “Harry actually got a ‘save the date’ card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood.”

Yeah, I think this is entirely possible. I think it’s highly probable that this is exactly what happened – that Hugh sent out invitations to the Sussexes and the Waleses, and Harry already told Hugh that they would be unlikely to attend. Then William heard about it and twisted the whole thing into “William threw a tantrum and Hugh succumbed, all to snub Harry!” I still say that William’s behavior has been utterly classless, and I would imagine that has not gone unnoticed by the aristos. William leaking all of this sh-t about the Grosvenor wedding to his favorite royal reporter is really tacky and obvious.