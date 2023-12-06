Prince Harry already got & turned down a wedding invite from Hugh Grosvenor?

While I’m extremely wary of Page Six’s royal coverage and their motives, even I have to admit that Page Six has run more than a few pro-Sussex stories over the past year. It’s pretty weird and I don’t know what’s going on. During the whole “controversy” over the paparazzi chase in New York this past May, Page Six even ran several confirmations of the Sussexes’ version of events. The outlet – part of The New York Post and owned by News Corp – has been running positive stories about what Meghan’s next business moves could be. Like, it feels as if they’re trying to be a more Sussex-friendly outlet. For what it’s worth. All of which to say, Page Six has an exclusive on the whole “Hugh Grosvenor won’t invite the Sussexes to his wedding next June” story. And Page Six’s version is A) very likely and B) hilarious.
Prince Harry declined to attend his posh pal the Duke of Westminster’s wedding to avoid an awkward clash with his brother Prince William and other family members amid their boiling family feud, Page Six can reveal.
He got a “Save the Date” card to the wedding next summer — but then called the Duke, Hugh Grosvenor, personally to say it would be best if he and his wife, Meghan Markle, didn’t come. It would have been the first meeting between Markle and Kate Middleton since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. His decision was made well before new tensions with his brother caused by the publication of controversial author Omid Scobie’s “Endgame” last week, which launched new salvoes against William and his wife Kate Middleton, including naming her in a Dutch translation as one of the alleged “royal racists.”
Harry and Markle have kept silent over the book and the mounting storm over it.
Both Harry, 39, and his older brother Prince William, 41, are BFFs with Hugh Grosvenor, who is godfather to both their sons, Prince George and Prince Archie. However, a storm erupted when the Sunday Times claimed that Grosvenor chose future King William over Harry to attend his wedding to Olivia Henson next summer to avoid a clash among the warring brothers.
But a source told us: “Harry actually got a ‘save the date’ card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood.”
Yeah, I think this is entirely possible. I think it’s highly probable that this is exactly what happened – that Hugh sent out invitations to the Sussexes and the Waleses, and Harry already told Hugh that they would be unlikely to attend. Then William heard about it and twisted the whole thing into “William threw a tantrum and Hugh succumbed, all to snub Harry!” I still say that William’s behavior has been utterly classless, and I would imagine that has not gone unnoticed by the aristos. William leaking all of this sh-t about the Grosvenor wedding to his favorite royal reporter is really tacky and obvious.
Harry’s class vs Wank’s crassness.
💯💯💯💯💯
I really hope Grosvenor is pissed at Pegs. It would be so deserved.
Imagine how his fiancée must feel having the wedding overshadowed by this aristo infighting BS. I would be PISSED.
I would imagine he (and his financee and family) are livid. Not only is the whole story about your wedding about you ‘snubbing’ someone (and you know that every story written from now until the wedding will include this) but its made people go through your history and bring up some not great things (the whole eviction of tenants for luxury condos) AND reminded the world that you inherited 10 billion without paying tax! For a family that doesn’t really court attention this must be very annoying. I know some other commenters on the original story said that he is pro-monarchy (which I’m sure he is) and would be fine with being a typical British stooge for the monarch but this family doesn’t need to suck up to the Windsors.
Right, your wedding is now all about how you snubbed an old friend who happens to be one of the most famous people in the world (and british tabloids aside, is also hugely popular) in order to do the bidding of the bullying older brother because of hierarchy.
If Hugh Grosvenor did agree to take one for the team and not invite Harry (which does not appear to be the case but lets play along), he’s probably ticked that it got out so publicly and now his wedding is getting more publicity because of who is NOT going to be there.
Tina- yep, this story is bad for Hugh and co in so many ways. Pegs is making enemies.
I would be furious.
Lol, it’s what we’ve been saying here all along. As for William being tacky and tasteless, I can imagine aristos blaming the influence of Kate’s “middle class values.”
It all comes back to that old chestnut, Money (and status apparently) can’t buy you class.
Harry has it in spades. William is leaky vessel.
Elegance IS love, my friends.
Well I suppose that it could have happened that way. Harry received a save the date and decided to call and let them know that they wouldn’t be attending. Peg found out and decided to tell the British media is something Peg would for sure do because he is a childish little brat. So if this is all true then I would be pissed at Peg for dragging me into his childish behavior.
This is most likely: Harry got a save the date, contacted Hugh and said, “can’t come but congrats.” So Harry and Meg never actually got an invite. Ergo, they really weren’t invited but through their own choice.
Agree. This narrative makes the story that they didn’t get an invitation technically true.
You don’t send people you don’t want to invite a save a date LOL
I completely agree. H&M already refused to go to weddings to avoid the media pressure and in addition to the rest of the circus since the Netflix documentary, I can see them refusing to put their security at risk to spend the evening trapped with H’s family.
Because we also need to remember that every day is a death threat level for them because the BM dog-whistled so many awful things to hateful people.
I think there are editors at the NY Post who understand that their bread is buttered on this side of the Atlantic. They have read the room and see that the monarchy is a dying institution. Especially with the leftovers being the public face now.
Exactly this. In the end it comes down to money and the hate articles are just not hitting anymore. The more that Harry and Meghan just live their lives and ignore the royals the more the insanity of the constant attacks on them seem.
Indeed. Spitting into the wind, doesn’t make it rain. In the UK, they can keep trying to make fetch happen and insist H+M are irrelevant, desperate and miserable despite all evidence to the contrary constantly slapping them in the news cycle. Media over here can’t as much. It looks so dumb to be like “nobody even wants to hang out with them” and then literally EVERYONE hanging out with them …
Also, we just dont have as many rules about what our celebrities “should” be doing. Like the stupid story in the DM yesterday about Meghan SMILING as she ran errands. so? Most Americans dont care if a celeb smiles when they run errands regardless of what their family is doing. We EXPECT our big name celebrities to do things like sit in the VIP areas at concerts or rent out whole suites for Beyonce or make appearances at the Variety women event etc.
There is a loose expectation of philanthropy from our celebs – but we like to see them living that high life as well. Even people I know here who don’t love Meghan just shrugged at her being at Beyonce. The dancing was the surprise part, not her attendance.
Page 6 knows it cant run endless stories lambasting H&M for living because then what are they going to say about every other celebrity?? they need stories about Taylor Swift going to dinner, H&M going to a fundraiser at Kevin Costner’s, etc. That’s much more interesting to their readers than the Duke of Westminster snubbing harry over a wedding invite.
I think the tabloids have made me a cynic. I see this (page 6 neutrality-see reporting facts) as a ploy by newscorp to have an excuse for saying the Sussexes speak to the media
I just don’t trust them. Any of them. They have been steps ahead (painting Meg as a liar and difficult for years so they can discredit her)
Or playing both sides to get the audience they don’t get with their Meghan-hating outlets. It’s still Murdoch owned, so I wouldn’t read it if they paid me.
ITA, Brassy Rebel. Essentially the most interesting British royals and the ones who earn the papers the most money are Stateside. The BRF is dull and out of touch. There’s new leadership of the Murdoch empire and it simply looks like they’ve decided to slowly see what happens if they do things differently for a while.
That’s what I think, too – it’s not so much that they are “pro-sussex”, just not willing to parrot the lies fed to them by a dying Windsor cult.
Plus, Murdoch is usually happy to help out other billionaires, so I’m sure it was a no-brainer to write a story that paints Grosvenor as less of a stooge.
@Brassy Rebel- I think you’re right. The royals are so dumb though, they’re making themselves look punitive,petty and racist. They forget that no one owes them deference here, they keep acting like it’s owed to them. Nope.
Hmm…I’m dubious. Are sources talking to Page Six or did they get this story from their sister paper, the Sun? The press never talked about Grosvenor being friends with Harry, they’ve always associated him with William. I do think KP used Grosvenor to distract from the racism story and that William told him that he and Kate wouldn’t be there if he invited Harry. I don’t think Meghan would have been invited anyway nor would she gone if she was invited. Anyway I saw Richard Eden being upset about this story and that made my day. He’s complaining that sources told the press that Harry and Meghan turned down the invitation but they won’t make a statement about the Royal Family’s racism.
What gets me is how Eden and the rest make sure we know that sussex sources briefed page 6, which may or may not be true. Like how did we know in the first place about this stupid story…bc KP briefed the times. That’s why I prefer the Sussexes stating things directly. So I’m also dubious about the page 6 source.
I think at this point that if the Sussexes want to say anything they do and they put their names on it.
If I’m a news site who wants to get some clicks and run a positive story about them (whatever the reasons behind that) I could write this without speaking to anyone with actual knowledge of the matter. I am my ‘source’.
We didn’t believe that a true friend would have declined to invite one (feuding) brother to placate the other one. It made no sense.
Could the less anti/ more pro Sussex stories simply be down to the fact that Rupert Murdoch has been removed from most of his empire and his son views the whole thing differently? The Sussexes earn the media far more money than the BRF, they’ve been unavailable, and so the Murdochs in the next generation are up to changing course?
honestly, I think this happens a lot with these invites and the “Harry was snubbed” stories – Harry is invited, harry says no, and it becomes “HARRY WAS SNUBBED” so that the Windsors can act like they still have control/power over Harry and Meghan.
I do think its interesting that this is out there in Page 6. I don’t think most Americans, even those who loosely follow the royals, care all that much about whether Harry received a wedding invite for a summer wedding for a person Americans really have never heard of (I only have because of this site and my hobby of extreme royal watching.) So why the need to tell us that he WAS invited but turned it down? It almost reads to me like someone at Page 6 is annoyed on Harry’s behalf and wants to outdo the British tabloids here.
Yes, if you figure that H&M would not be speaking to Page 6, either by themselves or though an intermediary, then this story could only come from one of Page 6’s other “sources” (like the guy in the next cubicle) and why would they print something pro-H&M? Interesting.
@Becks 1- “So why the need to tell us that he WAS invited but turned it down? ” They do this so that the hateful BM/ Daily Fail can say ” see Harry is an outcast & no longer important or influential , no longer have any meaningful social standing or capital .
They continue to plant the negative narrative in the hearts of their readers especially those who have deeply engrained and entrenched beliefs in the class system, hoping that such stories would sway the opinions of the readers until Harry actually becomes diminished in their minds… It’s all a battle for the affections for the heats and loyalty of their readership as they are aware of Will-not falling popularity.
Some of them that are staunch ROYALIST may think they are doing it for KING & COUNTRY
Confirming Harry got an invite I think does the opposite shows dailymail and other UK tabloids are propaganda for the royals. It also proves everything Harry have been saying.
@Jemmy you said – “They do this so that the hateful BM/ Daily Fail can say ” see Harry is an outcast & no longer important or influential , no longer have any meaningful social standing or capital .”
But its the exact opposite. Telling us that Harry was invited but said “no thanks” destroys the narrative of Harry being an outcast and no longer important or influential.
The BM want us to think that, hence the whole “he’s not even being invited!!!” but then hearing that um, actually, he was invited, and actually, he was the one who said no – that proves harry is not an outcast, he does still have social standing, etc.
My pet theory is the nyc chase was the Daily Mail or Daily Mirror and Murdoch was in a position to report on it in News Corp titles without being implicated.
What I still to this day find weird about Murdoch’s response to that car chase was to break that story with his West Coast gossip site TMZ and ignore it in fricking NY. PageSix is based in NY! So your pet theory isn’t completely bizarre, Interested Gawker.
How many articles have been written claiming the Sussexes either were snubbed or snubbed Charles/William? Reading between the lines of the original article I guessed this is what really happened.
It may be noticed by the other Aristocrats but will they do anything about it? That is where the problem lies, Peggy is a rage filled bulldozer willing to destroy anything and anyone in his path to smear and lie about his brother and these people remain silent.
Duke of Westminster is classy – Duke of Sussex is classy – both doing the right thing for a friend. DofW for inviting a good friend and DoS for saying… look mate, I don’t want to overshadow your day, I look forward to seeing the photos and I bet he also sends a lovely gift… a gift for someone so wealthy needs to be well thought about and not expensive…something from the heart.
And then there is Willi… classless , cold, vile and a racist.
The Duke of Westminster tried to kick out people out of the council houses so he could build luxury apartments. He’s not a good guy or classy. And given that he’s an aristo, he’s probably racist too.
Cue the Mail to immediately write about how they are speaking out about not being invited to a wedding but are staying silent on the racist allegations. If I’m reading between the lines, it looks to me like they are simply speaking out to correct lies. 😂
As Meghan said before, they are creating stories, not reporting it. Some right-wing newspaper reports that he was snubbed, other one reports he actually declined. They both win with clicks, comments to the stories and bury the other stories they don’t want to report.
Exactly.
And it lets the rota accuse the Sussexes of leaking stories. Right after omid’s book laid out clear evidence of William leaking against his brother. Convenient.
I think William will lose friends if he continues the controlling behavior.
I’m not so sure. People in his orbit are tied to him for their own gain/wanting to continue being a part of that social scene and/or are just as bad. How many of them would count as genuine ‘friends’ is another matter.
This was always my feeling. There have been two articles qualifying the initial DM gloat fest article – inc one by Eden. I suspect that, rather than a issuing a personal rebuttal, Hugh demanded a re write of sorts to correct the misrepresentation of his actions. He must have been fuming.
I now get why Eden was upset about this story. I forgot he had a follow up to Roya Nikkhah’s story. I’m still doubtful for sources said anything to Page Six.
Exactly. I think Eden was tapped on the shoulder by the BRF to help tone it down and get some qualifications out against the first outrageously gloating story in the DM. W&K used this wedding invitation to score points. I am hugely doubtful Hugh would have been happy about their tactics; he has the power to put the pressure on and I think he did just that.
Sparrow, That’s an interesting thought: Hugh himself asking for pushback to the original story. Have any stories similar to the one in PageSix run in the British media?
Hi ML. There was a massive, gloating article the other evening in the DM, “hot off the press” crap, complete with loads of pictures of Kate and William with Hugh etc. Lots of photos of W&H growing up as school friends of Hugh. Headline being that Harry had no invitation and that William was in the running for best man. It was really nasty in tone, and the DM comments underneath were agony to read. Couple of days later Eden qualifies it slightly. Then today it’s qualified again. The report said that the Sussexes confirmed they had been invited but turned it down because they did not want to overshadow the event. All of this has been in the DM. Thing is, coupled with the Sussexes’ input, I firmly believe Hugh insisted that the story was corrected, hence Eden popping up the other day. Hugh has clout and lots of connections.
So lots of “why is Page six running this?” on this post. And to me, the answer is simple.
1. Duke of Westminster is piassed this sh*t leaked, and that it’s had enough traction to bring unwanted scrutiny to him.
2. DoW put a bug in the right person’s ear to clean this sh*t up. That means someone properly placed in the Murdoch empire.
3. Murdoch corp can’t run this new narrative in the Brit outlets, as they’re committed to the snubbed story and Pegs will be upset with them if they change course.
4. Et voila, the story ends up in an American Murdoch outlet.
Yeah, I have a feeling the “source” is either the DoW or someone in his camp. I’ve heard he likes his privacy, so he’s probably pissed that the palace dragged him into their one-sided war.
Rapunzel, I can totally follow your logic. The only issue I have with it is that if there’s no 5. The PageSix info is widely quoted in the UK, then what is the point of correcting the story if no one where you live can easily tell? If I were the DoW I would not be happy with Murdoch correcting things in the US as opposed to in the UK where the main audience is. Otherwise it looks like he’s saying one thing to Harry in the States in the States and another to William and the rest of the guests in England. It actually makes him look worse.
@ML I think this is getting picked up in the British media. Someone said Eden has had to update his story about this a few times now?
I suspect the Wails won’t attend the wedding because they are lazy & they think they are better than everyone.
William will likely attend since he does have a history of attending the aristo weddings. Kate is far more unlikely; she’s only attended the weddings of royals or her siblings over the past few years. Can’t even think of the last aristo wedding she’s been to.
This is going to be a continuous thing because if Meghan steps foot in the UK, she will very likely be attacked or worse, killed.
No one is seeing how successful that family and the rats made Meghan a walking target for just liking, dating, marrying and having a family with a Prince.
Look knowing the way these aristos work, a save the date card would have been sent out at the beginning of this year, or, as soon as they decided on the date of the wedding. They know full well the way diaries get filled months in advance, so early invitations are a must! Look how they screamed with rage, because Harry didn’t want a long engagement. The save the date card arrived at Harry and Megan’s, and Harry looked at the pending court cases, thought about wank, keen and his father and the way THEY BEHAVE, and thought, sod that, I’m not letting that lot spoil their wedding day, because Billy basher is quite liable to throw a strop, keen will wear white or pale lemon just to try and compete with the bride, camzilla will get pissed and papa will be asking why we are making his last years so miserable, yeah pa, ask your rage monster heir. No, we will stay home, send a lovely gift, and tell them they are welcome to stay at any time.
“They know full well the way diaries get filled months in advance, so early invitations are a must! Look how they screamed with rage, because Harry didn’t want a long engagement.”
Thanks Mary Pester—I never thought about why aristos have such long engagements. It makes sense now. As does the part with Harry.
Until the Sussex security situation is resolved in the UK I can see how it would be difficult to attend events in the UK. THAT would keep Harry and Meghan away not an awkward encounter with William and Kate. They’ve already been around each other for funerals, jubilees, walkabouts and coronations so why would a large wedding be difficult?
BUT I must applaud billionaire Hugh for killing this story so quickly. If William had his way he would have turned his “dear friend’s” wedding into a media circus with every talking head on British tv using Hugh’s wedding to discuss the Sussexes.
Kate flashes to steal focus and competes with other women because she’s desperate to be the center of attention and William leaks about everyone he knows just to attack his little brother and to protect his secrets. They must be a thoroughly unpleasant couple to be around.
Page Six probably (finally) realized that as an American outlet, they were only compromising themselves and their success, by acting like a British tabloid. We don’t do royal bootlicking/Sussex hate, here in the US
“I still say that William’s behavior has been utterly classless, and I would imagine that has not gone unnoticed by the aristos”
This isn’t news to them, they already know. They know him. That’s why none of their women wanted to marry him.
It would be rather risky for Harry to go. Remember be gets minuscule, if any security in the UK. He has a target on his back thanks to his Machiavellian family.
With everything going on in the middle East, he would be a prized target. Terrorists would happily disrupt the celebrations to get at him. No to mention any other prominent guests.
While I dont buy the quotes or reasoning Page 6 lists here tor why Harry would decline an invite I think you’re right that this does seem like the more likely scenario seeing as it was just a few months ago that the Fail and other UK papers were crying about how Harry skipped another society wedding of one of his childhood aristocrat friends like they do every wedding/funeral/random event that happens in the UK that he doesn’t attend.
Their tack is usually to attack Harry for not going and claim he turned his back on everyone and of course blame Meghan but this week they decided to twist it as a snub like they tried to do with the Beckham wedding so that Willy can soothe his ego and try to make himself look strong by making it seem like he has the control to ban Harry from an event Harry likely wouldn’t have attended anyway.
Even though Hugh sounds like a rich, racist asshole, I feel kind of sorry for him that he’s been caught up in Hurricane William. William is going to churn through all of the UK aristocracy in his pursuit of what? He’s already king in waiting, what else does he want? How pathetic of a person are you, that with all you have you are still so insecure?
Prince Harry to the rescue! This does sound more plausible than Hugh not inviting him at all. Harry leaked this side of it to help Hugh not look like an a-hole or like he picked C and W over Harry.