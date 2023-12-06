King Charles really did have crisis talks with Prince William & Kate on Monday

Over the weekend, several British outlets claimed that King Charles would hold “crisis talks” with Prince William and Kate, all about the “mistranslation” of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. The mistranslation, as Piers Morgan announced on live television, named Kate and Charles as the two “racist royals” discussed in Charles and the Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 letters. According to the Express, some kind of crisis meeting was held on Monday evening, a meeting between Charles, William and Kate. There’s no mention of Camilla’s inclusion in the crisis talks, which is weird, right? The way Camilla has completely avoided being named in any analysis of this situation is so odd. In any case, the results of the crisis talks are: no official statement, it doesn’t look like the palace will sue anyone, and the racist royals are currently on a “charm offensive.”
Senior members of the royal family have “no official response” after Piers Morgan claimed that Omid Scobie’s Endgame stated King Charles III and Kate Middleton made allegedly “racist” comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.
“The royals have all held strategy meetings regarding how to handle the accusations of racism,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that royal family members plan to “respond through their actions.”
Multiple reports claimed that the Dutch version of the book was published with the names printed, which the author denied. Morgan, 58, for his part, alleged during a November 29 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored that Charles, 75, and Kate, 41, were the names printed in the Dutch version. The British people “who actually pay for the British royal family” are “entitled” to know, Morgan stated on his show.
The insider told Us, however, that Kate “has made no such comments” and “Kate feels that she has been unfairly dragged into this.”
A separate source told Us last week that Kate “was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it.” The insider added, “She is saddened that her name got pulled into this because she had nothing to do with it.”
Morgan echoed similar sentiments, during his broadcast, saying that he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family.”
[From Us Weekly]
Family members plan to “respond through their actions.” As in, more diversity props, more photo-ops with people of color, more “we’re not racists” charm offensives. They did the same thing after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. I suppose this is their new normal, how miserable. I actually feel sorry for all of the people of color who will get dragged into photo-ops with the Windsors – it’s obvious that in many cases, these are basically hostage situations – you must pose with Kate or William or you will be destroyed by the palace machinery.
As for Kate apparently denying it – lol. I mean, she’s absolutely a f–king Karen and I would imagine she’s said and done a lot of racist sh-t for years. But I’ve always been open to the possibility that Kate wasn’t the person named in Meghan’s letter to Charles. I’ve always believed that out of everyone, the most likely culprits are William and Camilla.
You’re not waving, you’re drowning and I’m not going to throw you a lifebelt
LMAO! I’m only surprised that they’re not referring to it as another “summit”
What a mess! No amount of cosplaying or photo ops will wash away the stench. The veil of mystique has been ripped and around the world, particularly the commonwealth, they have lost face and everyone’s respect.
I’m truly horrified that after all these years they still choose this path. Not addressing anything and going out on a so called “charmed offense” is the most vile thing I have ever heard of.
Agree- their say nothing/ do nothing approach is completely outdated
So they had a meeting to do what they always do. Don’t accept blame. Pull out the old we’re not racist we have people of color photo ops. Status quo with the racist colonizers.
Can you imagine these talks! They make it sound like a G8 summit level power meeting. I recall a courtier saying that when Meghan attended family meetings she floored them; their ignorance and lack of intelligence was so poor in comparison, it was almost embarrassing. I bet Kate said, “wait a mo, Charles, I’ll do the minutes, I’ve got a notepad here, somewhere, it’s supposed to be for my early years’ stuff, but hey ho….”
I really didn’t believe the BRF were THAT ignorant and clueless until I saw the Emily M interview with Prince Andrew. Yes, he’s particularly thick and entitled but I’m sure Chuckles and Baldy aren’t far off. And Kate of course is just garbled mess. What a deep dark hole Harry pulled himself out of.
‘Urgent crisis talks’ about some trivial bullshit or other may be my favourite genre of hysterical royal nonsense.
The side-eye on that girl is everything. Kids and pets *know* when they are being hustled.
Wow..these guys need better strategic PR help. MORE PHOTO OPS ARE NOT THE ANSWER!!! Sorry for the shouting. They need to be meaningful about it for once instead of their usual surface role playing. Nobody is buying what they’re selling.
Would love for the Sussex’s spokesperson next statement about anything to include “We only correct False Information.”
Didn’t Ngozi Fulani experience their total ineptitude with crisis management last Christmas? It nearly derailed her life and charity for calling out racism that she had first hand experience.
Has Ms Fulani been able to return to her job? She had too many death threats before. It’s appalling that neither Camilla nor Charles felt that incident worthy of an apology.
Camzilla’s MO is not to be obviously confrontational. It totally tracks that she would remain unseen here. She likes the shadows.
It took them long enough to pencil in crisis talks on Monday evening, didn’t it. I guess PW didn’t want to come since his name wasn’t mentioned.
All of them have said or done something. The royal family has been lying before and after QE2’s statement two days after the Oprah interview. They can’t sue for libel without being transparent and H&M have receipts. Of course they are going to attempt a charm offensive. Emphasis on offensive.
If there is a teeny tiny bit of doubt in my mind about K. It’s because I genuinely don’t think she has a *voice* in the RF. I don’t think she dares voice an opinion and I don’t think anyone gaf even if she does speak (JMO)
‘can you test the smell by smelling it’ who has a racist ‘friend’ who runs for-profit orgies? Yes, Kate is absolutely racist and egotistical-enough to blurt out whatever she thinks because she feels entitled to do so.
I think during that time she felt very secure about her position. They were already setting up Kate as the perfect english rose princess after all. She and Will were united in their hate for Meghan and their mutual goal to destroy Harry’s relationship.
This is a woman who felt comfortable enough to almost tackle Meghan in full public view during the funeral walkabout. She is never meek or mild when it comes to Meghan.
Everytime we have seen her be publicly rude to someone else, especially monarchs – its a sign to me that she would feel comfortable voicing an opinion. (we always talk about the time she made Queen M wait in Denmark, but wasn’t there an issue with Letizia as well, where she was late or didnt curtsy to her or something?)
I thought it was most likely William (“he said ‘American actress’ like ‘convicted felon'” – Spare) and Camilla (anti-vegan, anti-pronouns, anti-“woke”…I mean, c’mon no way she’s was ok with mixed race royalty) too.
At the end of the day, i don’t think it was really a question of one “racist royal” or two or twenty. It was all of them. Just a matter of degrees difference.
Yeah, I think that William is the culprit. The reason they’re not suing or correcting the story is because that would risk exposing William. And we know the Firm protects the monarch and the heir at all costs.
(But boy, wouldn’t it be karmic if Kate was being thrown under the bus the way Meghan has been for years?)
Yes-my conspiracy theory is that William told Harry that Kate had brought it up. And I’m sure she did-but no way she’d say it directly to Harry and Meghan since she basically had no relationship with them.
The thing I want to come out is what was actually said. You know it wasn’t them wondering what shade the kid was going to be. Even as bad as that is. I don’t think that would have upset Meghan that much. It had to be something much worse. And Charles knows Meghan has a copy of the letters. And that’s why he called the summit. To inform William to shut it. Or it would all come out.
I’m convinced Charles is protecting Camilla by either having his name out there or putting Kate’s name instead.
I also think the second one was William. But the “who’s the royal racist” headlines annoy me so much because everyone knows that they’re ALL racists, ffs.
Archie is going to read all of this someday. The adults are shit-stirring and making this into an attack on *them* without regard for that child. They’re disgusting.
Kate-friendly insider = Carol(E) trying to do damage control for Kate while KP is working on William’s PR and only William’s PR.
I wonder if William has figured out that after the divorce. If Kate doesn’t have enough money. That she will talk with tabloids and burn him down. I know he’s been pushing the story of him being a stud. But you know Kate and Carol will totally destroy him to help themselves. Especially if they try to pin everything on Kate. Which they will. They still haven’t figured out that the Royal family really doesn’t have any power anymore.
Robert Phillips, I think she would to sign something and I wouldn’t be surprised if her Ma, Pa and Uncle would be required to, too. I think there is probably enough info that was and has been collected on the Middletons to ensure their silence. I think they will have to make sure Khate gets an adequate settlement.
“Family members plan to “respond through their actions.”
Translation: nobody is suing, they will just wait and let it die and move on.
As for who is behind this:
1) Camila, as a warning shot for KkKate and her family to stay on their lane, else she will destroy them?
2) William, to start the long game of freezing KKKate out without making him look like a bad guy?
3) Camila, to pull focus on Charles wrongdoings?
4) William, to see of KKKate is willing to be thrown out under the bus and stay quiet as often and as much as he wants her to? I mean, they will no longer habve more children, so he might want to know what else KKKate is good for?
Just like yesterday, you’re making Kate out as a victim here. She. Is. No. Victim.
Kate has agency, Kate has her own PR team from the Fail bought-and-paid by Mummy. Kate is absolutely racist, those of us who’ve watched her for 20 years know this about her.
I’ve written all along that Kate was one of the ones who said this sh!t outloud.
No, not making KKKate into a victim. Never said I do not believe she did not say anything racist about Archie. All I am doing is wondering WHO leaked and WHY Piers Morgan was authorized to do it.
This was no accident.
Kate openly snubbed baby Archie. She clearly has negative feelings about him. She did not let her children near him even if Louis wanted to meet baby Archie. Kate is no victim.
She can be one of the racist royals in question AND be thrown under the bus like @moderatelywealthy said. William is very obviously being protected here.
I agree with you on your point about Piers M, moderatelywealthy – I also have a feeling he was given a go ahead nudge. I don’t know by whom, but I don’t think he was alone in this. I’m not one for conspiracy theories, but a suspicion has lingered with me since day 1 of his broadcast. Also, regarding sue or not sue. I don’t think they will, either. But again I am more than ready to be corrected if and when an announcement is made. I am often wildly wrong.
Agree with moderatelywealthy and Beach Dreams on a Kate angle put forward here. She can be two things at once. I’m amazed at how much William seems to be escaping the fall out on a personal rather than collective level. He may well be delighted at how things have fallen into place, for him personally, considering theirs seems a relatively unhappy marriage. This may simply be a skewed impression from the press I take an interest in, but it’s consistent in what I’m reading. I’m not great on social media stuff.
My people, it’s ramping up. The Left Behinds must demonstrate their very much not racist ways. There will be demands for photo ops with POC, requisitions for your children as they stage photo ops with Black and other nonwhite people to soothe the recent allegations of bigotry and racism.
For god’s sake, if you cannot avoid this fuckery due to fear of losing your livelihoods or good reputations, at least avoid having them touch you. Touch is on a spiritual level – there is an exchange of energy when touch is involved – the last thing you want, is these bigots touching you.
Under no circumstances should you allow any Karen in particular to touch your hair.
Do I think Camilla probably made more than one racist comment, and probably thought she was being witty and hilarious? Yes.
do I think she’s who Meghan and Harry were talking about in the interview? No. Meghan said it would be “very damaging to them.” Who would be surprised to learn that Camilla is racist? It would be brushed off as “oh she’s from a different time,” “oh she doesn’t understand why that was problematic” etc.
It was always going to be someone younger because that’s going to be more damaging. I long thought William and I’m sure he said plenty……but Kate fits here too, especially with the post interview narrative about how William could never forgive the Sussexes for their “attacks” on Kate.
That said…….I like how their crisis talks amount to “more POC as diversity props, more tiaras.”
I’ve never thought they meant Camilla, because as you said, outing her as racist would not be surprising or damaging as her reputation is already in the gutter. That’s what made me think it was Will, but I can see Kate being at Will’s side saying things too. And I think if it WASN’T Kate, some members of the rota would use that fact and say ‘she def wasn’t involved, Omid and H&M are lying liars!!!’ to discredit the whole thing. They haven’t.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate said she didn’t want a Black prince/princess sharing a balcony with her precious white kids. The whole institution is rooted in white supremacy, and deep down, she knows that’s the main reason she was allowed to marry the heir despite her middle-class background (no way they’d have let Will marry someone of color). I think Kate understands that, and at the same time she feels less than because of the class she was born into. That’s why she’s so over the top with her posh accent, the way she dresses the kids, etc. She tries to be more royal than the royals themselves, so I could see her wading into this discussion. I could definitely see her being as much of a voice for keeping the family white than any other racist Windsor, and probably more so. In her eyes, the existence of kids of color in the royal family would devalue her status, her role, everything she’s worked for, especially if those kids were given prince/princess titles.
TigerMcQueen, I agree. I don’t know why people think Khate doesn’t have a voice at all. I wouldn’t be surprised if she didn’t encourage KFC to not allow H&M’s kids to have the HRH titles, because of what it would mean to her kids. She doesn’t want anyone competing with them and certainly not kids who were lily white. She’s manipulative.
I think Cam was doing her usual thing with KFC to make sure that the titles weren’t given to H&M’s kids. Anyone who thinks she would stay out of it should reconsider. Also, as much as her reputation isn’t great, being pointed to as one of the royal racists wouldn’t help at all.
I thought Harry and Meghan said in the Oprah interview that they wouldn’t reveal the names(s) because to do so would be damaging to the monarchy? To me, that was the clue. Of course they’re all racist but who cares about a non-entity like Kate? Has to be Charles and William, the heir to the throne.
No, they said it would be damaging “to them,” not to the monarchy.
Oh, ok, well my reasoning doesn’t matter then!
That wording would suggest it was not from someone who was a future monarch.
I think it was William and Camilla but it was also kate . This is what happens when one family is made up of so many racist, it’s hard to 100 percent blame one or two of them .
How is Kate’s team denying racism to US Weekly and not the British press? This is very strange.
Morgan is obsessed with Meghan and has been for years. The royal family never complains about him.
Yes re lack of complaints. I don’t think I’m alone in thinking someone gave him a nudge on this, which is why I feel he’s safe from legal action. But I’m usually wrong!
A little off the main topic here – but Morgan is only 58? I had to look it up as I thought it must be a typo. That pompous ass looks terrible! I would have guessed he is at least 70.
I’ve thought for some time that any “crisis talks” currently happening are about the state of William & Kate’s marriage.
I also found it weird that before Endgame came out, the palaces were briefing that they’d respond robustly to any accusations of racism, specifically (not William assaulting Harry, not any issues about affairs). Then the book comes out & UK media immediately discovers a Dutch version of the book that names Charles as the “royal racist.” Then Piers Morgan quickly names Charles *but also* Kate. And I don’t believe Piers went rogue. It feels like the media were already set to use Omid’s book to break a certain narrative. I can believe these folks are dealing with some sort of crisis–I just don’t believe it’s about racism.
It’s hard to go on a charm offensive WHEN YOU HAVE NO CHARM.
Their last “charm offensive,” in the Caribbean, went so well for them, yet they’re still using the same playbook. 🙄 Absolute morons.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Morgan saying he doesn’t believe Kate is racist is heading towards “Meghan is a liar” smear campaign. They want to see the letters. Whoever leaked the letter at the palace in the first place couldn’t foresee this might be a possibility?
Well, piers has been calling Meghan a liar for a while now. A clip I saw had him ranting about it being a lie unless there was evidence. Like what kind of evidence does he want? At first, I was thinking he meant recording conversations. But yes, maybe he is referring to the letters.
The kids in the photos above are all the of us. Especially the little girl in that top photo. Dang, she’s great!
The people’s whose names have been conspicuously absent in this are the ones who did it: Camilla & William. And I think the decision to throw Charles & Kate under the bus was a William decision. It got to undermine his father AND throw Kate under the bus. It was a win-win for him. As for Camilla…I don’t she actually cares either way. She’s got the crown and the title. She couldn’t care less if the plebs think she’s racist.
Same. I’m positive it was William and Camilla.
A comment upthread made me go look through old posts related to this topic. Way back in the beginning one royal correspondent, either Richard Kay or Palmer, said maybe the unnamed person wasn’t even a member of the royal family. Obviously that doesn’t make sense but given that a) they like to drop breadcrumbs and b) it’s said that royal reporters knew the identity for years could it be a hint that Kate *was* one of them? I mean, she’s not a blood member of the family.
And Chris ship was naming her as a leading candidate from day one.
Thanks for looking that up. I do notice that no one is shocked that Kate was named from the media circles. It is more of an attack on Omid for the names being released.
All those POC who were thrilled when Meghan married Harry, all those people who thought it was a new era of the monarchy – I wonder what they’re thinking and saying now. I don’t imagine it’s – “Oh, my mistake, I guess the RF isn’t really racist.”
I think Kate actually was one of the ones saying racist shit (I always thought she’d be likely to talk about her racist ‘concerns’ with the Middletons and William), but I don’t think she anticipated being thrown under the bus like this. William was probably the most vocal and repetitive with his racism, given his desperate attempts to talk Harry out of marrying Meghan.
They will never out William as being one of the royal racists for obvious reasons…and once upon a time, Kate would’ve been similarly protected. The fact that she’s been outed and left to shore up her own defenses is a huge red flag to add onto the pile of red flags for her and her family this year. It’ll be interesting to see the vibes of her little carol on Friday.
Meghan letter with the name was leaked to some royal reporters. However, they all decided to keep quiet. Then suddenly, the names mysteriously appear in a Dutch version of Engame, but nowhere else. And you have piss morgan, a friend of camilla, who name them out of nowhere. Those idiots never trusted Harry or Meghan not to say a word and decided to come in the open believing a few pictures with Black people would do the trick.
Can someone tell me where the number of racist brf members came from? H&M never said how many. I know (IMO) Chuck leaked the info regarding the letters, and suddenly we had a number: 2. Meghan’s statement didn’t allow for anyone to use even a portion of her letter. Even if the bm have copies of the letters, which were given to them by the palace, why do we believe them if they say 2 people?
I think all 4 of the current senior royals were involved, and members of the staff. I believe that someone is framing the narrative and that’s why such an elaborate plan to get the names out that they wanted out. We all know that the bm spend their lives making up whatever they want to sell to people.
Also Harry told her there were several conversations. Doubtful they involved the same people. These articles also refuse to mention that Archies title and status were also being discussed and how to deny him his birthright. This was more complex than just what he’d look like. They want to relegate this latest round to a girl fight between Kate and Meghan but hopefully most of us aren’t falling for that nonsense.
I’m sure it was worthy of Mandela’s approval.🙄
Of course they’re going to play ostrich and just pose with people of color. Notice they’ve backed off on trying to blame Meghan for the leak. Assume her lawyers were on standby. Unlike Kate, the Sussexes refused to be dragged into this mess and were smart to just ignore the circus. Cameltoe’s bigoted defense of her went down like a lead ballon and made her look worse. How many times have they mentioned Morgan in this article?Maybe he’s been put on notice. Anyway these people would rather eat glass and do backflips before they admit they did anything wrong or apologize in any way. The way they have handled this is absolutely appalling on so many levels. The layers of both cruelty and incompetence.
OK enough of this crap. Charlie, keen, wank AND camzilla, they are all bloody racist, they can be as performative as they want, but it won’t get them anywhere, apart from Oscar nominations for best actor 😂😂
I’m afraid that the press and Palace can spin faster than Kylie, but the curtains are open, the light is shining in and by christ the sight is horrible. See, even if they wanted and needed Harry and Megan) which they do), there is no way, Harry will allow him or his wife and children to be used to cover for the these clowns, so live long and suffer Charlie, your reign will be remembered as the one that finished the monarchy
So Charles, the great environmentalist, flew to Dubai for the opening of COP but didn’t stay for any of the actual meetings? Way to be performative Charles. CP Frederick, for all his issues, is still in Dubai attending all the meetings as part of the official delegation from Denmark.
The black men and women who are being forced to walk and talk and sit and smile with them are more victims of their racism. That family is disgusting.
How many crisis talks were there when Meghan had suicidal ideation? How many were there when she was denied mental health support? All of this is Charles own making and his inability to make human and decent decisions. They all deserve whatever is flung at them because they are racist, insensitive and misogynistic. Charles has NO CONTACT with his grandchildren for reasons and they are all of his own doing.
I think the reason these so-called “crisis talks” have found their way into the press is more of a signal to friendly outlets that the Windsors are (of course) not actually going to sue anyone, but that they will be trying to play nice and give their loyal stenographers as much “good” content as possible before Christmas.