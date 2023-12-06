King Charles really did have crisis talks with Prince William & Kate on Monday

Over the weekend, several British outlets claimed that King Charles would hold “crisis talks” with Prince William and Kate, all about the “mistranslation” of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. The mistranslation, as Piers Morgan announced on live television, named Kate and Charles as the two “racist royals” discussed in Charles and the Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 letters. According to the Express, some kind of crisis meeting was held on Monday evening, a meeting between Charles, William and Kate. There’s no mention of Camilla’s inclusion in the crisis talks, which is weird, right? The way Camilla has completely avoided being named in any analysis of this situation is so odd. In any case, the results of the crisis talks are: no official statement, it doesn’t look like the palace will sue anyone, and the racist royals are currently on a “charm offensive.”

Senior members of the royal family have “no official response” after Piers Morgan claimed that Omid Scobie’s Endgame stated King Charles III and Kate Middleton made allegedly “racist” comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie. “The royals have all held strategy meetings regarding how to handle the accusations of racism,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that royal family members plan to “respond through their actions.” Multiple reports claimed that the Dutch version of the book was published with the names printed, which the author denied. Morgan, 58, for his part, alleged during a November 29 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored that Charles, 75, and Kate, 41, were the names printed in the Dutch version. The British people “who actually pay for the British royal family” are “entitled” to know, Morgan stated on his show. The insider told Us, however, that Kate “has made no such comments” and “Kate feels that she has been unfairly dragged into this.” A separate source told Us last week that Kate “was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it.” The insider added, “She is saddened that her name got pulled into this because she had nothing to do with it.” Morgan echoed similar sentiments, during his broadcast, saying that he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family.”

[From Us Weekly]

Family members plan to “respond through their actions.” As in, more diversity props, more photo-ops with people of color, more “we’re not racists” charm offensives. They did the same thing after Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. I suppose this is their new normal, how miserable. I actually feel sorry for all of the people of color who will get dragged into photo-ops with the Windsors – it’s obvious that in many cases, these are basically hostage situations – you must pose with Kate or William or you will be destroyed by the palace machinery.

As for Kate apparently denying it – lol. I mean, she’s absolutely a f–king Karen and I would imagine she’s said and done a lot of racist sh-t for years. But I’ve always been open to the possibility that Kate wasn’t the person named in Meghan’s letter to Charles. I’ve always believed that out of everyone, the most likely culprits are William and Camilla.

