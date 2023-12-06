Prince Harry’s royal protection was suddenly cut off in February 2020

This week, Prince Harry’s lawyers are in court, arguing about his security when he’s in the UK. When QEII was alive, she made sure that he and Meghan had royal protection when they visited, but this situation is now in dire straits with Harry’s father on the throne. Something that never made sense to me about the timeline in 2020 is when did the Sussexes’ royal protection really get pulled and when were they officially “cut off” from the institution? Omid Scobie writes, in Endgame, that the final cutoff happened in July 2020, when the Lord Chamberlain made good on his threat to cut off Harry when Harry refused to drop his legal action against the Sun, which led straight to Christian Jones. But we also know that Tyler Perry basically had to provide his private security to the Sussexes by the end of March 2020. Now, at least the timeline makes slightly more sense – Ravec cut off Harry’s security rather suddenly in February 2020.
RAVEC, a committee that also included police and senior palace aides who Harry had fallen out with, made the decision in February 2020 after he announced his decision to quit a month earlier and before his final royal engagements that March.
Shaheed Fatima, Harry’s attorney, told the court RAVEC’s own policies suggested an assessment by the Risk Management Board (RMB) should have been taken before he was stripped of his protection.
“In this case RAVEC chose not to follow its own written policy,” she told the High Court in London. “RAVEC chose not to do an RMB risk analysis. RAVEC therefore chose to apply a far inferior procedure to [Harry] that lacked the critical safeguards that have been built into the written policy.”
The prince’s team believe it is the first time the Home Office has done this and Fatima added: “No good reason has been provided for singling [Harry] out in this way. The critical point is that when that decision was taken he was still a full-time working member of the royal family,” she continued. “He was plainly still in the RAVEC cohort and the written policies should have been applied to him.”
She said “the court does not need to make a decision about” whether Harry should get “protective security,” but rather whether the decision was unlawful. It is possible that even if Harry wins, the government will simply take the same decision again using a different process.
“It is possible that even if Harry wins, the government will simply take the same decision again using a different process.” Yep. I mean, I support Harry and I find this case really fascinating, because Harry is exposing some really disgusting sh-t at the heart of the royal protection bureaucracy, but nothing is going to change. It’s through this case that I learned that royal protection does not follow the threat, it follows favoritism and rank. Harry and Meghan were in serious danger and under siege from violent racists and lunatics – but because Harry was disliked by Edward Young and because the Windsors wanted to put the Sussexes “in their place,” they limited and ultimately removed the Sussexes’ protection. It’s short-sighted and extremely dangerous. And whatever happens with Harry’s case, the end result will be the same – Ravec has made it abundantly clear that the Sussexes need to be in mortal danger and that the Sussexes cannot pay for their police protection if they ever visit the UK.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
If nothing else, he is exposing their dirty shenanigans in court on the record.
I think that’s his goal. I’m sure he and his legal reps realize that the end result will likely not be favorable, because they will always find an excuse to not protect him.
It will change things. For one, it makes the public ask multiple questions about how shit is done. Secondly, it’ll push more of the commonwealth to leave. I’m loving the fall of the house of Windsor.
Which goes back to Charles. Did the Queen understand what was happening to Harry? I expect the lowest of the low from Will and Kate. But Charles never fails to demonstrate what a terrible father he is to Harry, even risking baby Archie.
Which needs to happen and I agree with equality on this. Expose the corruption and even with the reluctance in this country to report favourably on anything H&M do this all becomes public record. With the increased scrutiny of the monarchy we need more stories like this in the public sphere.
I’d be willing to bet Harry is doing this to expose what likely happened to his mother and contributed to her death.
This is just the first move.
Charles is a piece of excrement. Clearly, the Sussexes are under constant threat, especially in GB. Not making security decisions based on threat but rather on who pisses you off or might be doing something which could damage the monarchy shows how cruel and despicable Charles is capable of being.
…so how do they expect him to visit if they do not provide security??
They don’t even allow them to pay for it! It’s like they are joyfully putting them in harm’s way 😬
The Palace’s answer would be that Harry has come to the UK many times without security being provided.
But the children haven’t since they lost the security they would have had at Frogmore.
@equality: There hasn’t been any reason for the children to go to the UK and I doubt Charles is clamouring to see them.
PH and the children have other family in the UK, such as Harry’s aunts. He has also said that he wants them to know his home country. And PH has business in the UK at times and might like to actually have his children with him. I wouldn’t say there is no reason for them to go to the UK. Seeing KC is probably low on the list.
The only time the children came was when the queen was alive and presumedly provided security. They don’t want Harry, his wife or his children to come to England at all.
This Lord Chamberlain is a recent new name to me but he sounds like a terrible person with too much power.
Good job Newsweek reporting on the royals (a different thing from “royal reporting,” ie the rota) clearly and factually. More of this please and thank you!
Newsweek only reports on Harry and Meghan, not the the royals.
Because no one cares about the other royals.
Lady Esther, Newsweek is right biased. Don’t be surprised when they report something in a negative way about H&M that they pick up from the bm.
It kinda proves his institution wants him dead. They will deny him protection in the UK any way they can including breaking their own rules or laws. I hope Harry will be ok when he has to testify for the trial that is coming up. I hope his military friends will continue to have his back.
I am waiting for them to reveal that Diana did not reject royal protection, but instead it was stripped from her. It makes no sense that an ex-wife of a royal would get security protection and the SON of a MONARCH would be denied. Something is rotten in Denmark.
The palace would protect that info from coming out. I tried to go back and read what was written about her security at the time and it was a lot of ex-police officers saying it was thought that she refused security. But even then it wasn’t that clear. I found two other articles that said she was given security when she was doing a work event but that was it. So the palace took away security for her all the rest of the time, if she just wanted to go to dinner or anything that wasn’t related to work. Which would make her a homebody. So I don’t think it was ever a matter of her simply denying security bc she thought they were spying on her but that is the narrative we hear. Maybe she did deny it or maybe she wanted certain people on her detail. But everything Harry is going through should make it clear that just because something is said in the papers does not make it so.
My memory is a bit hazy, but my recollection is that after the divorce she was no longer “entitled” to security because she was out of the firm and family. The boys had RPO’s with them everywhere they went so when they were with her, she had it by extension, but when she was on her own she had none. The wisdom of that wasn’t questioned until after her death.
I can also see her refusing it even if it had been offered. I am sure the guards and staff at Kensington Palace reported back when she was coming and going and who came to visit, so security also meant surveillance.
I have never despised a country more than I do England.. I refuse to even fly through that country, Germany has much better airports anyways. I just hope they realize I am not the only one that feels this way, why would I, or anyone, want a stamp to add to the tourist numbers of that evil country. What they did to Princess Diana and are currently doing to Prince Harry and his family are the very definition of evil imo.
We travel a lot! After the violent and racist treatment of H&M I would never set foot there. Yuck. They seem so tacky and cruel
I had long wanted to visit England, go to all the tourist destinations but no more, that country will never see a penny of my tourist money.
I think Harry’s main purpose in bringing this case is to expose the inner workings of the Palace. I’d be surprised if Harry wins and I think he knows that it’s quite possible that he will lose. As for the Queen providing security after Harry left, she did it for the Philip’s funeral and the Jubilee but the others times, Harry didn’t have security, hence the reason he brought the case in the first place. He filed his case after he was followed by paparazzi when he visited in July 2021 to attend the Wellchild Awards.
Another twist that was revealed in the court filings is that Harry has to apply for security 28 days in advance and he has done so every time. And every time, he’s been denied security. Which is so messed up.
What he’s also exposing is the undue royal-influence on RAVEC. RAVEC isn’t just about royal security, it is about security for other high-profile UK citizens. Do any of them have to give 28 days notice? What level of threat are those others exposed to and what level of security do they get as a result?
What’s being exposed, and I hope is listened to, is how the royal plants on that committee are deliberately trying to bring harm to Sussex Family. Those people need to be removed from any and all RAVEC decision-making about Sussex Family moving forward. Let the other people on RAVEC make the decisions based upon the proven threat level for a high-profile UK citizen – who happens to be HRH Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Just as they do for others.
This is why Meghan and the kids will never go back to that crusty mess. She knows that if they do, their lives are in danger. And even if he wins and they magically approve security, would you really trust them? I don’t think I would.
Not after royal protection officers were involved in that racist WhatsApp group, specifically targeting Meghan.
That’s the whole point of removing security isn’t it? Keeping Meghan and the children out while allowing Harry( and only Harry), to apply for protection. They get what they want. Harry. Alone.
Except they’re not even giving Harry security. Every time he has applied to RAVEC, he has been denied security. Not even for the kings coronation.
I think he just wants it on record that they’re insidious. There’s no reason why he can’t pay for security, they just don’t want him to have the ability to and he wants it on paper. Historical record.
Agree. And also for bay critics that might say he abandoned his country. Well, he’s literally going to court to be able to visit his country in a safe way. No one can accuse him of not trying.
Any critics🙄
Does anyone else have jumping comments? I scroll down, an ad pops up and puts me at the beginning again. Super annoying. Just me?
Not just you. And it is super annoying.
this happens when I’m on my phone or ipad. It doesn’t happen on my computer bc my work blocks most of the ads lol. It’s super annoying though bc I lose my place in the comments. If a post has more than 20 comments or so and I’m on my phone I usually don’t bother reading or commenting (or I’ll just post a reply to one of the first 10 comments or something.)
This provides more clarity as to why Meghan and the kids rarely went over to the UK when Harry went. The lack of security would matter, especially with kids.
Now why would Harry lose his security because he had evidence that Christian Jones was leaking to Wootton? Evidence which was presented to Scotland Yard. Isn’t the normal reaction to fire the employee leaking about the family? Or at the very least a reprimand? Christian Jones is being protected over Harry and it has to be since he has information that would compromise William.
My guess is that Jones and his partner got something on video about William , which is one of the few explanations for the Lord Chamberlain protecting a comms secretary over the then 6th in line to the throne.
The the 100$ question. Why would they protect Christian Jones over Prince Harry. I really hope that information would come out. In any organization he would have been fired not rewarded. That has to be the ultimate betrayal to Harry.
Umm.. They protected Christian because he was doing what Willy asked him to? Wasn’t that obvious? Omid said Christian asked Willy if the affair story is true. So, Will knew that his employee was trying to kill the story, but not succeeding. Christian first went to Omid to convince him to give stories in Finding Freedom to Dan, so he would write about H&M instead of Rose & Will. A few months after Omid refused, negative stories started to appear in Sun about H&M and no stories about Rose & Will. It is apparent what happened. Christian convinced Dan to kill the story and in exchange he would feed him H&M stories through his partner. Harry was on his way to expose Christian, which would lead to his own brother Willy.
The point of Harry’s case is that HOW the decision made to remove security was unlawful and violated RAVEC’s written policies and current practices. RAVEC did not conduct a risk assessment which is supposed to be done for everyone. RAVEC did not allow Harry to have representation and a member of the royal household who bore a grudge against Harry was on the decision making board which is a clear conflict of interest. Additionally when Harry abided by RAVEC’s ruling of requesting security 28 days in advance of a visit he was still being given inadequate security. Which is more evidence that Harry is being treated inferiorly to everyone else within the RAVEC cohort.
Harry is fighting to have the same rules applied to him that are applied to everyone else. No more, no less. Could he win and when RAVEC is forced to reassess they change their rules to still exclude him or give him inferior security? Yes, BUT the new rules would have to be applied equally and would impact everyone else in the cohort as well. Do we really think former Prime Ministers, government officials and other notable figures in the UK are going to allow their security to be cut or accept inferior security just so Charles can continue to endanger his son, daughter in law, and grandkids?
I think not.
the July 2020 timeline compared with February or March 2020 is interesting – I feel like H&M made it sound like they were cut off when in Canada and that combined with the border closing had them going to Tyler Perry’s. Did they not have security when they came back for their Bad Bitch tour?
We’ve seen July 2020 more than once and I wonder if that’s more a technical thing than anything -if Charles still had H&M on his books until then even though he wasn’t supporting them at all after March 2020.
Regardless, i’m glad Harry is exposing some of these inner dealings even if the end result will still be that he doesn’t have security in the UK – its clear his security was yanked as a way of punishing/controlling him, and that’s just really disturbing.
Someone the other day commented that Diana’s death was the best thing that happened to the royals and no way would Charles have cried at her death. But it seems that way now, 26 years later. At the time, her death was a huge crisis for the royals. It was probably one of the biggest crises of QEII’s reign.
And it likely could have been prevented had Diana had RPOs who were actually interested in protecting her.
So all that to say – its clear to me that Charles has forgotten what a big crisis that was, because he seems fine with a repeat of it with his son and DIL and grandchildren. If something happened to them that could have been prevented had they had appropriate security – it would be a huge crisis for the monarchy. And I cant believe Charles doesn’t realize that. he may not love his son, but he loves his crown and you would think he would try to protect that at all costs.
I think the only satisfaction Harry will obtain from this case is putting all the underhand and vindictive actions of RAVEC and the institution (Charles) in the public domain. I sincerely hope Harry applies for US citizenship once the judgement is handed down. This country is run by the establishment and it protects the monarchy; Harry is seen as a direct threat and will always be expendable. It’s utterly disgusting.
Just adding, this is one area where the RF and the press are not aligned. The BM would likely prefer the Sussexes to still have frogmore and security and the ability to come for short visits with the kids. Imagine the stories that could be generated. Whereas Charles and William seem to want the family fully exiled.
King Charles, Prince William and the grey men in the palaces are scum and so petty. It’s disgusting. So glad Harry and Meghan are away from this dysfunctional inbred family and enjoying the California life.
And in the words of princess Margaret, “that which they can’t control, they seek to destroy”. Or in Harry’s case, they have given others carte blanch to destroy him. They took away security from him and his family, and let every nutter on the planet know they had, so target painted LARGE AND LOUD. They tried to “Diana” her son the sick bastards, and these dates also prove what lieing shits the British press are about WHEN Charlie cut the funds of. Will Harry win this one, I don’t know, I would like to think so, but, what it has done is shown the rest of the world what bastards his family are, and what liars. The press are still telling lies by omission, as are the barristers representing RAVEC. They are not admitting that Harry offered to PAY for his security, or that he also employs his own private security detail
There has to be so much more to this story than a vindictive, petty sovereign and a rage-filled jealous heir.
Dogsh*t Charlie wants his “Darling Boy” dead. Period.
He sees Harry as a race traitor and a whistleblower who must be punished.
Charles wants to look wise and reasonable to the rest of the world, but inside he is seething, enraged, and wishing he had the murderous power of his predecessors.
He already succeeded with Diana. He’d prefer to eliminate Meghan and the mixed race kids who “thickened“ the blue blooded royal DNA and save Harry. But he absolutely WILL destroy Harry to save his own (or Queen Jump Off’s) hide.
I really liked Diana. She went through the same situation as Harry is facing now except the stakes are much higher now as his wife and children are also put in harms way on purpose. It was sad how Diana experienced that level of coercive control and died because of it. I hope her son and his family survive and thrive and bring the monarchy down. I think the reason the world stopped and grieved Diana the way that it did was because she was so loved and on some level everyone knew the grave injustice to her and felt awful about how she went. I have never seen such an outpouring of love everywhere for her. Imagine if the public knew then what Harry is trying to break the lid off now that would have ended the monarchy right then.
I think Diana had a few more things going against her. Her children were part of the firm, so she could never break away fully like H&M. Also, even though British media doesn’t write about it, H&M have many powerful people on their side thanks to Meghan’s American connections. Although Harry is scared for his family’s security, he also has them as a source of strength. He is fighting the tabloids for Meghan and for their children’s future. Harry said, he couldn’t imagine how his mother went through the same things all alone.