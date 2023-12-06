Heritage’s targeted harassment of Prince Harry is getting even more deranged

The lunatics at the far-right-wing Heritage Foundation have been targeting Prince Harry for the entire year. Heritage, an American “think tank,” is populated with neo-conservatives and neo-fascists from America and the UK, and it’s clear that the hard right-wing in America and the UK have agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be targeted, they must be subjected to a transatlantic hate campaign, they must be made to feel unsafe. Heritage has repeatedly sued the American government in a deranged attempt to get their hands on Harry’s visa application. They have been repeatedly blocked. Heritage’s lunatics have explicitly said that their goal is to have Harry deported back to the UK. Homeland Security has explicitly and repeatedly said that Harry (and every visa applicant) has a right to privacy. That’s where we are. Now Heritage is throwing another hissy fit:
Prince Harry has been accused of “bragging and encouraging illegal drug use” in the latest court filing calling for the Duke’s US visa application to be released. In his controversial memoir, Spare, The Duke of Sussex described taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, saying “psychedelics did me some good.”
Following its publication, think tank the Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), questioning why the Duke was allowed into the US in 2020, and why he has been allowed to stay. The Biden administration has pushed back with lawyers arguing visa applications are “private personal information”.
But the Heritage Foundation has said the former royal waived his right to privacy when he “sold every aspect of his private life for, in some estimates, over $135 million”, adding that his claims of his right to privacy have been “met with widespread public ridicule”. In a court filing, the think tank claims the Duke had “voluntarily—and for immense profit—admitted in writing to the elements of any number of controlled substance violations. (Indeed, some say HRH has approached the point of bragging and encouraging illegal drug use.)”
They said he had made the revelations “despite the fact that it is widely known that such admissions can have adverse immigration consequences for non-citizens and despite employing preeminent legal advisors on both sides of the Atlantic.”
The “case is further bespoke in that HRH—again for immense profit—detailed his immigration decisions and manner of entry in writing and via Netflix video”, they added, Newsweek reported. The think tank said the Duke’s status as a public figure “significantly reduces his privacy interests”.
“The Duke of Sussex must take the good with the bad. Having sold all manner of private matters for profit—including specific details on his taking up residence in the United States and every detail of his years of illegal drug use to the point of braggadocio—HRH must accept a substantially diminished privacy interest,” the filing adds.
This is a targeted hate campaign being waged by one of the most prominent ultra-conservative think-tanks in America. As I’ve covered this mess throughout the year, I’ve grown more and more unsettled by Heritage’s increasingly deranged claims and their disturbing legal strategy. They know that they have no chance of actually acquiring Harry’s visa records, so their goals are: to bring more hate and danger to Harry’s door, to put an even bigger target on his back, and to provide “content” to the British media. The Telegraph, the Mail, the Sun, all of those outlets breathlessly report on Heritage’s barrage of unhinged filings and lawsuits. There’s real money behind this too. It’s so disturbing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Disturbing unhinged maga trumpian all those words apply and we should be extremely concerned about this so called think tank. It’s not much thinking it’s just a whole lot of hate and discontent being spewed.
I see their at it again. The crazies are running around Washington DC, again. We need to stop giving oxygen to this story — it has no legs. It’s like an organization telling the US government I want to see the paper work, such and such submitted to you, to receive their American Passport.
That ain’t going to happen.
Harassing Harry is bad, but Heritage’s plan for a fascist takeover of the government if Trump gets re-elected is worse. They have compiled a list of over 20,000 people they intend to put into civil service jobs to dismantle government as we know it. Their Plan 2025 is a dystopian nightmare.
everyone needs to go read Project 2025. It’s chilling. Be aware and share widely!
Project 2025: Democratic Doomsday (hopefully link will share if not google, it’s Berkeley)
https://bpr.berkeley.edu/2023/11/17/project-2025-democratic-doomsday/
If Trump gets in 2024 Harry is toast.
@LIBRA
and you will be, too.
That will mean all American Liberties will be shutdown (for everyone) if an authoritarian president and government takes over.
That’s right. We are all screwed if that vile criminal gets his way. Same thing with ANY republican. They are determined to control every part of our lives. It will truly be Gilead.
If Trump gets in again in 2024, we’re ALL toast. At least H&M can afford to flee.
However, what makes the Heritage Foundations case a non-starter is that it opens the floodgates to FOI requests for other immigrants (how DID Melania get here?). Nobody really wants that – even Drumpf.
When/if he’s reelected, he will turn the DOJ into one of his many personal hit squads. Whatever Drumpf wants to be legal will be declared legal. Whomever he wants attacked will be attacked, whomever he wants protected will be protected.
Marijuana is legal in California and in most of the US. Mushrooms soon will be legal in California. Harry’s cocaine use was experimental in high school. What is this about? I feel like there is some master plan. Trump, Heritage Foundation, Brexit, Hillary, Megan. What is driving this? And why is England so willingly becoming so small and isolated? Is it all Camilla’s fault?
Trump’s not going to pursue this because his wife’s entry into the US is questionable. It will trigger calls for Melania’s papers to be made public as well.
Hypocrisy isn’t a thing for them, though. The entire point is the rules are for people they don’t like. There won’t be any calls for anything that aren’t punished and silenced, including with violence.
lol. He entered the country while Trump was president. He can’t do sh*t. And, it still surprises me that people think there is some incriminating sh*t in his application. Yes, the guy who fled his home country from his powerful family is stupid enough to lie to another country and assumed he will get away with it? They are just creating news for British media to write on and to convince people that Harry isn’t living his best life. I can’t believe non-british people are fooled too.
We still have laws. Harry has done nothing wrong.
At this point it might be worth it to sue HF for harassment. Who knows in discovery the financiers of both the HF in general and the campaign against the Sussexs in particular might be made public knowledge.
Absolutely not. If Harry sues he opens himself up for discovery. Heritage keeps punching at him because they WANT him to sue. A lawsuit would 1. validate their actions (in their minds) and 2. mean they could officially dig around his entire life.
Harry’s best bet is to be cool, stay quiet, and eventually they’ll give up because they’ll get tired of spending the money and they’ll move on to a new target.
Also, I’m not saying Harry has anything to hide. I’m just saying he does not need the harassment that would occur if he sued them. Right now they are annoying and he is protected. There’s no point in escalating this.
Privacy is sharing what you want to share and not sharing what you don’t want to share.
Just because Harry shared the things he wanted to share, does NOT mean he has to share whatever the public demands. He does not benefit from taxpayers $ anymore. So he doesn’t have to share shit if he doesn’t want to
There’s also the fact that if a right winger wins the presidency next year, especially Trump, Harry’s visa application will not remain private for long. So they want to keep pushing this to set it up for a Republican regime.
Having read SPARE, I must say I don’t recall all this content, much less bragging content, about drugs. The screwballs at the Heritage Foundation make it sound as if the pages were dripping with drugs and drug talk. I don’t remember it that way. Maybe it went over my head. 🤷
Also, as I recall it, most of the drug talk there was came in the context of dealing with panic attacks and severe anxiety from his PTSD.
If a right wing president allows Harry’s immigration information to be given out that opens up FOIA requests for EVERYONE who supports the right wing political machine. Everyone keeps citing Melania (rightfully so) but they don’t care about protecting her. They care about protecting the power players behind the throne.
Would Trump foolishly allow this to happen? Yes. But that would also put a target on his back (at the least, Putin would no longer see him as useful).
So, I guess we’ll see what happens in November 2024 and 2025 (if Trump is elected).
The derangers go on about harry and Meghan and their children not needing security. This is downright scary and disturbing
WHO is the real money? This is bizarre and I don’t even know how they got here.
K.Tate I contend that it’s just the Brit’s in the heritage foundation. Literally no one else cares.
They are determined to force Harry back to the UK to punish him. If they can force him back and unalive him, then they will have finally destroyed Meghan and the children too.
That’s the endgame here.
The irony is a lot of countries would welcome Harry, Meghan, and the kids and make sure they are fully protected.
I have no doubt the Markle-Spencers* have a back up plan in the event someone allows the Heritage asshats to obtain his visa info. That would be a serious breach of privacy and be a security issue.
*I refuse to call them by the royal’s names.
If H&M ever decide to leave the US, they would have their choice of countries that would welcome them, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, & any European country. They would NEVER have to return to the UK.
But the real issue is, WHO IS PAYING FOR THIS HATE CAMPAIGN?
The right wing everything has become terrifying it’s like watching the start of the nazi secret police. The heritage foundation is just another hate group dressed in suits instead of robes and pointed hats.
It really is terrifying. And the fact that 45 is allegedly leading in polls is chilling
The ridiculousness has crossed over into dangerous.
Also, I kinda love how this far right hate tank has referred to Harry by his HRH.
Harry just needs to go to some magazine and say. That even if he is deported he isn’t going back to England. He can more anywhere in the world. That would put a stop to all of this.
I would be popping smoke to Canada. America isn’t the best in the best of times, and it seems like if Trump gets in that AH would release crap on Truth Social.
I don’t understand what the big question is with this, he’s married to an American citizen (and if there’s any Melania-esque questions about his status when they met, they met in the UK!)
The Heritage Foundation can get bent. At the end of the day, Prince Harry is an ultra rich Christian white man, the laws in the West were built to protect him. Visa applications ask about drug use to vet out criminal drug users who will pose a burden on the tax payers or increase criminal activity and even then rich whites are given a pass. I’m not saying that to be hateful either. It’s just a fact. The HF is of course dragging this cause they want to see Harry’s application and who funded what and who his sponsors are so the the BM can harass and harangue them but they should be aware of opening cans of worms. Open Harry’s visa and now every ultra rich white person will be subject to having their Visa apps reviewed by paries in interest and they do NOT want that now do they.
This is exhausting and it’s clear that the Heritage Foundation is using money provided to them by the British press to harass Harry in the US.
And maybe not just money but also phrases. “Bespoke” is just not an Americanism!
The US let Ozzy druggie British self live here for decades all while his drug use was an out in the open the man can barely talk because of years of drug use. So this targeting Harry for him talking about past drug use is weird. He’s married to a US citizen, his kids are US citizens and he has a job here. As much as the mystery person(s) wants him out unfortunately for them he’s not going anywhere.
Its so stupid. They are suing because they want access to Harry’s visa application. Lets say a miracle occurs and they get it. Having his visa application does nothing. His wife is American and he has 2 anchor babies so he would never get deported. Its clear all this is intended to generate the kind of damaging content that allows the British media to pretend that Harry is “unpopular in the USA” can be “punished” for the crime of talking about his own life and can be forced to leave his wife and kids to “return to the UK”.
The Heritage foundation knows they won’t get access to his visa application or get him deported. Hyperbole like Harry sold every aspect of his private life or Harry is encouraging drug use is just an attempt to do reputational damage.
Harry’s security case is in a three day hearing as we speak. Wouldn’t this RAISE his security risk? Are they really this stupid, or do they want something to happen to him?
There really should be legal recourse to stop this type of harassment. But at the same time if there were would it even be worth pursuing because all it would do is give them more fodder to feed to the British press.
I think, there is SLAPP lawsuits in some states to protect someone from getting harassed through legal system. However, if I am not mistaken, Harry isn’t the other party here. The foundation is suing American government for his records. So, they are literally harassing the government and if they succeed, it will create a precedent for other public figures. That’s why they have no chance to win this, even though legally they have already had no chance to win. Only British media is taking it seriously, I don’t think any American mainstream media thinks there is a case here.
Well, they quoted Newsweek, so that’s mainstream, although it’s seriously gone downhill these last few decades.
The same people funding these nonsense heritage lawsuits must be funding Samantha as well because both Samantha’s and the Heritage’s claims are equally ridiculous and they have no chance of winning yet they will not go away. Its clearly intended to be harassment through the US courts.
Additionally the language both use in their lawsuits align more with British narratives than the needed legalese so that’s another clue right there.
I knew this would pop up again as soon as that Endgame mess started. Its definitely targeted harassment. I wonder if Harry applying for citizenship would stop this? Since they are so eager to “strip” his title, then he should become a citizen instead of someone on a visa. Tell the Unroyals and the UK to F all the way off.
I am gonna guess that if he becomes a citizen, they are gonna start to ask for his citizenship application.
Harry is not a public figure, he is a private individual who works, and does charity work he founded invictus. No signs of illegal drug use there you muppets, not with the amount of organisation that each games takes!, plus he was at school in the UK when he experimented with drugs, and a teenager, he then went on to have a military career and flew apache helicopters!! So no drugs use there, (regular spot drug tests for all military personnel) as I well know! Smoking a bit of weed is not illegal in a lot of states and he only smokes it (if he even still does), in the privacy of his own home!, I have read “Spare” 3 times and no where in the book does Harry brag about drug taking!! He has never been convicted of any offence let alone one connected with drugs. Harry needs to get his solicitors into court with these wnkers, and demand to know just who is funding these vexatious cases and then ask if they have called for visa application information on melania, her family, Harry styles, Ed Sheeran, the stones, the Osbornes and 1000s of others, why just Harry? We know, but let’s see them squirm under oath
“Must take the good with the bad?” That’s got nothing to do with legality. Absurd.
The word “bespoke” is one typically heard only from British English speakers.
Lol all of this is ripped from British media. Its REALLY obvious who’s behind this.
What’s especially stupid about the HF’s efforts is that even IF they got Harry deported (they wont) there is NO guarantee that Harry would go back to England! He would almost CERTAINLY go to Canada…ha ha j/k I don’t know where Harry WOULD go, but I know where he WOULDNT go