Heritage’s targeted harassment of Prince Harry is getting even more deranged

The lunatics at the far-right-wing Heritage Foundation have been targeting Prince Harry for the entire year. Heritage, an American “think tank,” is populated with neo-conservatives and neo-fascists from America and the UK, and it’s clear that the hard right-wing in America and the UK have agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be targeted, they must be subjected to a transatlantic hate campaign, they must be made to feel unsafe. Heritage has repeatedly sued the American government in a deranged attempt to get their hands on Harry’s visa application. They have been repeatedly blocked. Heritage’s lunatics have explicitly said that their goal is to have Harry deported back to the UK. Homeland Security has explicitly and repeatedly said that Harry (and every visa applicant) has a right to privacy. That’s where we are. Now Heritage is throwing another hissy fit:

Prince Harry has been accused of “bragging and encouraging illegal drug use” in the latest court filing calling for the Duke’s US visa application to be released. In his controversial memoir, Spare, The Duke of Sussex described taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, saying “psychedelics did me some good.” Following its publication, think tank the Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), questioning why the Duke was allowed into the US in 2020, and why he has been allowed to stay. The Biden administration has pushed back with lawyers arguing visa applications are “private personal information”. But the Heritage Foundation has said the former royal waived his right to privacy when he “sold every aspect of his private life for, in some estimates, over $135 million”, adding that his claims of his right to privacy have been “met with widespread public ridicule”. In a court filing, the think tank claims the Duke had “voluntarily—and for immense profit—admitted in writing to the elements of any number of controlled substance violations. (Indeed, some say HRH has approached the point of bragging and encouraging illegal drug use.)” They said he had made the revelations “despite the fact that it is widely known that such admissions can have adverse immigration consequences for non-citizens and despite employing preeminent legal advisors on both sides of the Atlantic.” The “case is further bespoke in that HRH—again for immense profit—detailed his immigration decisions and manner of entry in writing and via Netflix video”, they added, Newsweek reported. The think tank said the Duke’s status as a public figure “significantly reduces his privacy interests”. “The Duke of Sussex must take the good with the bad. Having sold all manner of private matters for profit—including specific details on his taking up residence in the United States and every detail of his years of illegal drug use to the point of braggadocio—HRH must accept a substantially diminished privacy interest,” the filing adds.

This is a targeted hate campaign being waged by one of the most prominent ultra-conservative think-tanks in America. As I’ve covered this mess throughout the year, I’ve grown more and more unsettled by Heritage’s increasingly deranged claims and their disturbing legal strategy. They know that they have no chance of actually acquiring Harry’s visa records, so their goals are: to bring more hate and danger to Harry’s door, to put an even bigger target on his back, and to provide “content” to the British media. The Telegraph, the Mail, the Sun, all of those outlets breathlessly report on Heritage’s barrage of unhinged filings and lawsuits. There’s real money behind this too. It’s so disturbing.

