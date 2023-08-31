DHS affirms Prince Harry’s right to privacy in response to Heritage Foundation

It’s been a few months since the Heritage Foundation provided content for their “niche” British newspaper partners. Heritage is an American think-tank, but they have several British right-wing psychos attached to the foundation, and those Brits decided to waste everyone’s time and resources by going on a months-long fishing expedition for Prince Harry’s visa application. Heritage filed a FOIA request for Harry’s visa, a request which was based on nothing more than “Harry wrote about his drug use” and “how dare the American government keep sensitive immigration documents private.” DHS has rejected Heritage’s repeated attempts and nuisance court hearings to get their hands on Harry’s visa, citing Harry’s right to privacy (the same right to privacy as every immigrant). It’s not a coincidence that the Daily Mail is running this piece as an exclusive just a week before Harry’s breezy visit to the UK, not to mention the Dusseldorf Invictus Games.
Prince Harry still has a right to privacy in regards to his US immigration files despite publicly disclosing intimate and personal details about his life, the Department of Homeland Security says. The Duke of Sussex had no qualms when it came to sharing private information in his memoir Spare – in which he even includes an anecdote about his frostbitten penis – as well as his six-part Netflix series with wife Meghan Markle late last year. But the DHS has argued that such previous public disclosures does not mean his visa records should be released, in a new legal filing which sought to dismiss an appeal by conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, to obtain the documents.
Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told DailyMail.com that the response by DHS was a ‘disgrace’. He said: ‘The Biden administration should come clean over what’s contained in the immigration application. So far they are refusing to release the records which suggests that clearly there is something to hide. Prince Harry himself should support the release of his immigration records – if he has nothing to hide’.
DHS initially rejected the application and the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit in a court in Washington after its administrative appeal stalled. Both sides were asked by a judge to try to work out differences on key points, but after that failed DHS filed a request for summary judgment, or to dismiss the case. In the document, DHS went further than arguing that Harry still had a ‘right to privacy’ as it has done from the start. Now it claimed that even his disclosures made in his memoir and TV series did not mean it should have to hand the documents over.
Jarrod Panter, Acting Associate Center Director for Freedom of Information at DHS, wrote: ‘Prince Harry has not consented to the release of records related to or reflecting information about him. Despite the public role that Prince Harry has played in the UK and despite information that he has disclosed regarding his personal life, he still maintains a strong privacy interest in his immigration status and information about him reflected in (immigration) records. Prince Harry has not publicly or officially disclosed his status in the United States and has not surrendered all rights to personal privacy’.
DHS wrote: ‘Even though he is a public figure, Prince Harry still maintains a privacy interest in these types of records and in his immigration or visa status generally. Even if public figures may have a diminished expectation of privacy, they do not surrender their privacy interests entirely.’ The filing added that ‘were this not the case, a requester could go on a fishing expedition for (government) records for any celebrity at all’.
There are more pissy, indignant quotes from that Heritage douchebag, but I let’s leave it at that. Heritage’s whole argument was always bullsh-t, and I’m glad DHS called them out in legal documents. If DHS granted the FOIA, they would be opening themselves up to releasing the immigration records of every celebrity, if not every immigrant. This months-long Heritage hissy fit is harassment and they need to back the f–k off.
The desperation is real. It’s funny to me how they keep saying William is the future and it’s in good hands with him but here you have people literally trying to force Harry to be deported based off nonsense in a desperate attempt to get him back because the royals are ineffective and losing.
lol. They actually made people in UK believe that Harry will be deported.
Yup. The losers were salivating at the thought.
All of this because his royal cult family is not able to control him anymore. What a twisted family/ institution they are. They will use this 💩 now to try to ruin any way they can the Invictus games and documentary. Well I have news for them the world is watching! What we see is an insane family/institution incandescent with rage and jealousy who do nothing but collect money from the people and give nothing in return.
I will included the britsh entertainment industry. They want to be the only people writing history. They are mad that harry is telling his story. They want to write lies. They want to flip-flop around.
The old “if you have nothing to hide” threat. Never fall for that. Strangely, Harry has been in the US just a few years but is contributing to Americans’ legal right to privacy.
That’s my take. We desperately needed this. Local governments are going digital but don’t understand security. You can’t explain it to them. They are -to use a british expression- thick. These people are using Google docs and Gmail. I would rather use a fax machine.
Love this. Harry has a right to privacy. Stated clearly and succinctly. Some people really need to hear this.
“Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom”
That line right there, how can anyone take these clowns seriously?!
The way various arms of the British royal and media fight to abuse Harry at every turn – it’s chilling. It’s disgusting.
It’s a Murdoch world – zero media integrity.
The DHS is absolutely right and as Kaiser says this is harassment.
Just like Meghan said they don’t report the news they created it this was nothing more than the palace the Deranges trying any way to break up the Sussex’s marriage. The palace the British tabloids knows Harry is never coming back they lose their good goose that had spent years harassing the Sussex’s with every underhand trick using the legal system to do there dirty work for them . I do believe that some people thought this would work and Harry would be back with tail behind his leg that’s how Delusional this people are they are living in a completely different reality than the rest of us .
The DF and a lot of similar newspapers around the world have illegally dug up dirt on famous people. I love this response from the DHS: “The filing added that ‘were this not the case, a requester could go on a fishing expedition for (government) records for any celebrity at all’.”
US government to the Heritage Foundation: famous people do not give up their basic privacy rights just because they participate in a docuseries and/or write a memoir. A so-called “freedom center” (Margaret Thatcher aside) should know this.
Nile gardiner is just trying to undermine the Biden administration. Harry entered the US in 2020 under TRUMP.
Lordy this is just exhausting sometimes. Being a public figure does not mean you surrender all expectations of privacy. Writing a memoir does not mean you surrender all expectations of privacy. Giving an interview does not mean you surrender all expectations of privacy. I mean William is a future head of state and his privacy is more protected than Harry’s.
“Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom”
As an American, it’s refreshing to be able to read something about another country and go “yikes.” It gets tiresome to constantly be the Florida of the world all the time.
Bringing the whole Biden administration into this 😂🤣😂
I shouldn’t laugh. Those MAGA maggots believe every toxic thing they are told as god’s new American gospel.
They’ll only back off if DHS sued them for wasting their time, which DHS should do if Heritage continues to pursue such a losing proposition.
Ooh, some more pointed words from the DHS: “A requester could go on a fishing expedition for (government) records for any celebrity” AKA we see exactly what you and your “very niche” brethren are doing.