DHS told the Heritage Foundation that Prince Harry has a right to privacy

For months now, the Heritage Foundation – a neo-conservative American think-tank populated by lunatics – has been trying to force the Biden administration into publicly releasing Prince Harry’s visa application. The idiotic crux of Heritage’s argument is that Harry wrote about his drug use in Spare, so they should be allowed to go on a fishing expedition to see IF Harry lied on his visa application. They have zero evidence that Harry lied, but Heritage is in league with the British media (several members of Heritage are British) to provide outraged content attacking Harry and trying to get Harry “deported” from the US. In June, Heritage’s FOIA request was laughed out of court, but we knew it wasn’t over. These Heritage d-bags were going to continue to make asses out of themselves and they would continue to demand nuisance-hearings about Harry’s visa. So, here’s the latest.

The US Government was last night branded ‘outrageous’ for refusing to reveal details about Prince Harry’s American visa application – on the grounds he had a “right to privacy”. It came as a bid by campaign group the Heritage Foundation to uncover whether he lied about his drug use was rejected for a second time.

Immigration authorities claimed that the prince, who wrote a memoir and did a six part Netflix series about his life, had a ‘right to privacy’. But a US think tank which is seeking the material claimed that the refusal was just a delaying tactic and the idea they were playing games was ‘outrageous’.

If the prince did not tell the truth on his entry forms then he could be removed from the US. DHS initially rejected the application and the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit in a court in Washington to overturn that decision.

The letter said that the US’s claims that the Heritage Foundation’s points were just ‘inflammatory allegations’ was just ‘an effort to distract from the record’.

The idea that it was not acting properly in court was ‘outrageous’, the foundation said. The letter said the foundation wanted a quick decision on whether the case would proceed but accused the US of ‘dilatory’ conduct. Instead it has reluctantly agreed to a longer timetable with motions being filed until November and a judge’s decision after that.

In its second refusal, DHS confirmed for the first time that ‘entry and exit records’ for Harry do exist, though it refused to elaborate further.

The department said that even though Harry was a ‘public figure’, that does not mean that he would ‘forfeit all rights of privacy’. It said: ‘Providing the Duke’s entry and exit records would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy’. DHS said that it would only release the material if there was strong evidence of ‘government impropriety’ rather than a ‘bare suspicion of misconduct’ as was alleged.

DHS said: ‘Information that may have subjected a traveler to additional scrutiny at one time has the possibility of being considered untimely and irrelevant at a later date. Given these facts, one person’s CBP entry and exit records, even a famous person’s, is insufficient evidence to undermine public confidence in CBP and its application of equal justice under the law’.

The Freedom of Information application was filed by Nile Gardiner, director of the foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom.