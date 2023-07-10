DHS told the Heritage Foundation that Prince Harry has a right to privacy

For months now, the Heritage Foundation – a neo-conservative American think-tank populated by lunatics – has been trying to force the Biden administration into publicly releasing Prince Harry’s visa application. The idiotic crux of Heritage’s argument is that Harry wrote about his drug use in Spare, so they should be allowed to go on a fishing expedition to see IF Harry lied on his visa application. They have zero evidence that Harry lied, but Heritage is in league with the British media (several members of Heritage are British) to provide outraged content attacking Harry and trying to get Harry “deported” from the US. In June, Heritage’s FOIA request was laughed out of court, but we knew it wasn’t over. These Heritage d-bags were going to continue to make asses out of themselves and they would continue to demand nuisance-hearings about Harry’s visa. So, here’s the latest.
The US Government was last night branded ‘outrageous’ for refusing to reveal details about Prince Harry’s American visa application – on the grounds he had a “right to privacy”. It came as a bid by campaign group the Heritage Foundation to uncover whether he lied about his drug use was rejected for a second time.
Immigration authorities claimed that the prince, who wrote a memoir and did a six part Netflix series about his life, had a ‘right to privacy’. But a US think tank which is seeking the material claimed that the refusal was just a delaying tactic and the idea they were playing games was ‘outrageous’.
If the prince did not tell the truth on his entry forms then he could be removed from the US. DHS initially rejected the application and the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit in a court in Washington to overturn that decision.
The letter said that the US’s claims that the Heritage Foundation’s points were just ‘inflammatory allegations’ was just ‘an effort to distract from the record’.
The idea that it was not acting properly in court was ‘outrageous’, the foundation said. The letter said the foundation wanted a quick decision on whether the case would proceed but accused the US of ‘dilatory’ conduct. Instead it has reluctantly agreed to a longer timetable with motions being filed until November and a judge’s decision after that.
In its second refusal, DHS confirmed for the first time that ‘entry and exit records’ for Harry do exist, though it refused to elaborate further.
The department said that even though Harry was a ‘public figure’, that does not mean that he would ‘forfeit all rights of privacy’. It said: ‘Providing the Duke’s entry and exit records would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy’. DHS said that it would only release the material if there was strong evidence of ‘government impropriety’ rather than a ‘bare suspicion of misconduct’ as was alleged.
DHS said: ‘Information that may have subjected a traveler to additional scrutiny at one time has the possibility of being considered untimely and irrelevant at a later date. Given these facts, one person’s CBP entry and exit records, even a famous person’s, is insufficient evidence to undermine public confidence in CBP and its application of equal justice under the law’.
The Freedom of Information application was filed by Nile Gardiner, director of the foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom.
In case you missed it, this Sun exclusive was provided by the Heritage Foundation because DHS sent Heritage a letter rejecting their second FOIA request, and DHS told Heritage that what they’re trying to do is insane and a breach of privacy. Think-tanks can’t randomly decide that they have the right to see a private citizen’s visa application or their travel records, which is what DHS’s letter to Heritage says. Instead of going with the headline and story of “DHS laughs at a bonkers Nazi think-tank’s attempt to get their hands on someone’s visa records,” the Sun went with “Exclusive: ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ Fury as ‘outrageous’ US government refuses to reveal details of Prince Harry’s visa application on privacy grounds.” I did laugh at “Immigration authorities claimed that the prince, who wrote a memoir and did a six part Netflix series about his life, had a ‘right to privacy’.” LMAO!! You mean Harry can keep his American visa paperwork private even though HE WROTE A MEMOIR?!!? These people are morons.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Well there you have it. He has a right to privacy like any other ordinary person. He has done nothing for them to question his application and it is outrageous to ask. Will this stop the harassment? Probably not. They will look for some other way. The tabloids and his family are insane with jealousy and want to end him like they did his mother.
It’s not the foundation’s business. If the government had suspicions and concerns about him lying and thought they might warrant deportation, they’d be on it themselves. They don’t, and aren’t.
Will they ever get over the fact that Harry left? Damn it’s getting embarrassing for them now
I am imagining a guy sitting at his desk at DHS looking at the Heritage Foundation letter and thinking “bring it on, you muppets. We can do this all day”
‘Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom’ – as a Brit old enough to remember some of her policies this gives me the LOLZ all day long.
She’ll always be the milk-snatcher to me.
I think Gardiner actually worked for Thatcher back in the day.
I wasn’t even alive during the Thatcher era, but I do remember being almost in awe of the fact that there were many people openly celebrating her death, like throwing street parties and shit. I was kinda jealous because such things would be unthinkable following the death of any American leader, no matter how vile. We gave NIXON a respectful state funeral, FFS. Of course, I could see that taboo disappearing when Trump, at long last, shuffles off this mortal coil (especially in NYC).
That this is a real organization, not a parody of one in a dystopian sci-fi comedy show, is damn chilling. The name is legit an oxymoron.
The irony of an ostensibly patriotic, traditionalist American think-tank, whose unhinged obsession with America’s “heritage” (a dog whistle if ever there was one) is right there in the damn name, having British members…
This argument that because Harry has in the past chosen to share some information means that he no longer has a choice on what information is shared It’s very bizarre to me, because they don’t apply it to anyone else. They seem to have zero concept of consent. If you’ve ever said yes you can never say no again. Which shouldn’t be shocking to me that that’s the thought process that a lot of them have but it’s disgusting to see it in print.
What pathetic losers. May they stay losing in all of their endeavors.
They used that argument in Meghan’s lawsuit when they published her private letter and lost.
The British tabloids fundamentally believe that anything and everything about a royals life is fair game and in the public’s interest because they are taxpayer supported. It doesn’t matter if Harry is no longer taking public money, they still believe they own him.
Not all the royals- we don’t see them harassing anyone but Harry and Meghan, really.
That’s because they cut deals to prevent it. Watch any documentary on it and the tabloid writers will admit that the palaces will trade stories to keep their principles negative stories out of the news. When they were younger Charles threw both Harry and William under the bus. Then William did the same by throwing Harry and Meghan under the bus.
Bahaha, it’s so lovely to see some of the worst people not get what they want! Bless their cold little hearts but they keep trying it.
These are the same people that are like “You don’t have a right to know about what Boris did as PM at this party in Italy that he attended alone, and William has a super mysterious press injunction, and Charles doesn’t have to disclose his wealth, and the late prince philip’s will is sealed for a hundred years, but sure – they should somehow be able to see Harry’s visa application!
The funny thing is that there’s literally no interest in the US about this. Nobody cares and it’s not in the mainstream press.
Right, well The Sun (which doesn’t believe Harry has a right to privacy) broke the scandal of a male BBC presenter who groomed a teenager and sent that person £35 thousand. They know who this presenter is and ARE NOT PUBLISHING who he is.
Welp as I saw a Republican call them on Twitter, they are a “nest of kooks”. Isn’t The Sun part of Murdoch’s stable? I can’t remember anymore, they all run together.
This “Think Tank” and the British media are all insane. Rational people do not behave like this.
They can keep effing around and they WILL find out. Some other group will file something equally outrageous. Melania Trump got in on a genius visa, so I think it’s only fair they finally reveal her applications. After all, she posed nude for modeling pictures, why should she expect privacy now? Personally, I would donate to any organization that did this just to needle the Heritage Foundation.
I am waiting for someone to file a FOIA for her visa application. And her parents.
The British tabloids should understand that King Charles is not the monarch of the USA. Their invisible contract with the monarch does not allow them the right to demand private information from the government of the USA because they have a suspicion about what Prince Harry may have entered on a visa application. The US government is not His Majesty the King’s government, USA is not a part of the British Empire. Thousands died in a war for independence from HMTK.
Harry chose to live in the USA 🇺🇸 with his family, away from the toxic royal institution and British tabloids. He is thriving in the US so now they want him deported to return to the toxicity? I’m sickened by the level of control these people want to exert over the life of Prince Harry and his family. He is a human being, not some animal that needs to be culled or controlled by the tabloids or the royal institution. Their continued pursuit of Harry and his family and investment in wanting them to fail so that they can be dependent on and controlled by the royal institution and tabloids is disgusting 🤮.
However, with the court cases that Harry has in motion, I think I understand what is driving the tabloids’ frenetic agenda. Harry’s financial independence and separation from the institution allows him the power to pursue the court cases. If Harry manages to shift public sentiments about the tabloid media’s unlawful information gathering practices and the media is required to be independently regulated, the power of Murdoch and other newspaper owners have over his majesty’s government may be limited. Maybe the pseudo democracy the UK has might thrive without the media racket that currently influences and controls his majesty’s government. It will be refreshing to have proper media ethics in British reporting. That’s my hope of what can be the ultimate impact of the cases Prince Harry and the other litigants have brought against the tabloids’ unlawful information gathering practices.
“Instead it has reluctantly agreed to a longer timetable with motions being filed until November, with a judge’s decision after that”…I
Haha. The HF decided to play a stupid game with the Dept of Homeland Security so they could possibly be filing motions for decades, not just until November. And I think this article shows that the fact that DHS could tie them up in court for a long time and still not comply is slowly dawning on them. They and their BM cronies need to accept that 1) they aren’t getting those records and 2) they won’t be able to force the U.S. Govt into doing anything it doesn’t want to. They need to leave the British King’s son alone and the Tory govt should shut this bs down tout de suite. There are some agencies that you just shouldn’t p*ss off. Like the IRS, the DHS, the Dept of Justice, the state and local Dept of Motor Vehicles….
Someone should remind them that in the government even the lawyers have lawyers. Nothing to do but file paperwork all day long……
The bottom-line is DHS never releases a person’s private information so the Heritage Foundation on a hiding to no where. But as long as the British press is paying them to do this nonsense they will do it.