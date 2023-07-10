Cary Grant’s daughter: I doubt he was into men, but I’ll never know

Of all the Old Hollywood leading men, my two favorites are Humphrey Bogart and Cary Grant. If you haven’t seen his movies, Cary Grant comes across like this incredibly suave, debonair guy. And he is rather debonair. But the magic of Cary is that he’s a great comedian. He never takes himself too seriously onscreen. He wears his elegance lightly and gives off an effortless vibe. There have long been rumors that Cary was gay. He lived with another actor, Randolph Scott, on and off for twelve years, and some people believe they had a relationship. He was also married five times, which doesn’t prove anything one way or another but is good context. His only daughter, Jennifer Grant, has consistently denied these rumors for years. Jennifer was asked about it again recently because she’s producing a TV series about her dad, Archie, for ITV, a British TV channel. She is continuing to insist that her dad was not gay–but she also includes the caveat that she ultimately will never know.
“If you’re around your parents a lot, you see them in ways that almost no one else does. And I never saw a hint of that,” said Jennifer, 57. “I think I would have picked up on it — not that I would’ve cared.”
“But I have to speak the truth of the matter: Dad was charming, and he had great friendships, but he wasn’t flirtatious with men,” she continued. “A friend of mine sent me a picture the other day of Gregory Peck, my father and Mervyn LeRoy, and they’re good buddies. But I never got that hint.”
Said Jennifer, “Perhaps earlier in his life he had an affair [with a man]. I’ll never know, but if he did, fantastic. I hope he enjoyed it.”
This is what Jennifer wrote in her 2011 memoir: “Can’t blame men for wanting him, and wouldn’t be surprised if Dad even mildly flirted back. When the question arises, it generally speaks more about the person asking. … Dad somewhat enjoyed being called gay. He said it made women want to prove the assertion wrong.”
I personally think there’s probably something to the rumors, though it remains a matter of dispute among Grant’s biographers. But I also think we should not try to make definitive claims about the sexuality of a person who is a) long dead and b) wouldn’t have been able to come out until after they retired. If for argument’s sake Cary was gay or bisexual, being open about it could have ended his career. I also think that coming out is a deeply personal thing, and people should do it in a way that feels right for them, and maybe that means they don’t want to come out at all. It should be completely and totally that person’s choice when and how to come out. Cary was notoriously private and discreet and grew up in a different time. If he was queer, he might have chosen to keep it to himself when he was retired just because he believed it was nobody else’s business. That’s why I’ll never definitively say that Cary (or any celebrity from that time) was gay if he didn’t say it himself, and all we have to go on is speculation. It feels like I’d be taking something from him–his right to come out in the way he chooses–that he didn’t really get in his own lifetime. I’ll finish off by encouraging everyone to watch Cary’s movie Bringing Up Baby if you haven’t already. No matter how sad I am, it never fails to make me laugh.
I’m of the mindset who cares if he was or wasn’t. He was a great actor and I enjoyed his movies. I say stop asking his daughter if he was or wasn’t.
Grant could do drama or comedy films. He was hilarious on arsenic and old lace and the awful truth. He was so great in the drama penny serenade.
I have to disagree a little. I’m of the mindset that it’s kind of important to know this info, because he was a superstar and if he was forced to live in the closet, that’s an indictment on us as a society and we need to do better. Plus, knowing great artists like this were part of this community or that one is empowering for those within that community. It allows them to identify with him and recognize they are not anomalies and outcasts, but rather part of the greatest fabric of society and should be celebrated. It might help others feel more comfortable with their own sexuality. So, yes, coming out is a deeply personal and private thing and should not be forced, but this man is long dead and knowing more about who he truly was is the point of revisiting any history. Same as if someone we thought was white was actually passing. It’s important to know.
We know that many stars of that era were forced to live in the closet. I don’t think it’s necessary (or maybe even possible) to know who they all were. And, yes, Bringing Up Baby is hilarious and always makes me laugh too. I think the photo, however, is from The Philadelphia Story. 🤔
Yes, I was just going to post this – definitely The Philadelphia Story.
Fun fact, he was born just up the road from where I live and a street artist has re-created that picture of him sitting cross-legged on the house.
I like how she’s handling these questions.
@thatsnitokay- totally agree that it would be important for the community to be able to claim him. And also, it’s insane that his daughter is making any claim that she would have known if he were gay. In the last 30 years as more people have come out, how many families have been gobsmacked by the revelation that their beloved dad/mom was gay/trans? It literally just happened to my friend this summer – thought her parents were a 40 year love story and it turns out he spent the whole marriage having sex with men.
It seems likely that he was bisexual, but, really, what does it matter? Would knowing for sure make his films more or less enjoyable for anyone who isn’t a total ass#ole?
Also, forget Bringing Up Baby – go for His Girl Friday with Rosalind Russell. The rapid-fire dialogue changed cinema forever and never fails to make me laugh. For a slightly deeper cut, I suggest Arsenic & Old Lace, a deeply enjoyable comedic farce, if ever there was one.
Both BUB and HGF are terrific. No need to choose. Caution: both films are products of their times on the subject of race. There are a couple of cringeworthy lines of dialogue.
I loved his girl Friday with Rosalind Russell. Great chemistry with Russell and grant. He and irene Dunne also had chemistry. I was sorry he never did a comedy with Carole lombard. They did dramatic films together only.
The only movie in which he really had to act his ass off was Penny Serenade with Irene Dunne. It was certainly no comedy, but he was great in it. And I think he was Oscar nominated. You will need a whole box of Kleenex for this movie.
How come no one is asking these questions about Randolph Scott? Not that well known today, but he was famous as well, especially later in his career as he became a big box office draw (1950’s). He was married twice; his second marriage lasted 40+ years. But then, he had a stable upbringing in a well to do family, while Grant’s British background was impoverished and chaotic, with a difficult and mentally ill mother – which could partly explain his five marriages.
Doesn’t mean anything one way or the other regarding either man’s sexuality of course, but we do know for at least a dozen years Scott was supposedly the other person in a long term living situation. I agree with Brassy Rebel above; we already know many stars of that era were forced to conceal their true selves, and it’s not necessary for us to know the details.
He was great in everything he did-he elevated silly movies into things that are totally watchable. My favorite Cary Grant movie, and it also stars a delightful Audrey Hepburn, (and the city of Paris, really) is Charade!
His movies are such a delight, BUB is a fav of mine as well, and Philadelphia Story.
I don’t think anyone is entitled to know anyone’s sexuality if they don’t want it known.