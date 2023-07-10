Jonah Hill is selling ‘complete unrelenting control’ merchandise on his website

This weekend, Twitter felt like it used to feel before Elon Musty took over and made it even more of a Nazi hellsite. By that I mean, the Jonah Hill story blew up and women, across the board, used the story to educate and have a larger conversation about emotionally abusive men. It was sad to see the universality of experiences – even if one woman hasn’t been with a man who tries to control her, isolate her and put out her spark, that woman has seen it happen to her girlfriends. Sarah Brady outed Jonah’s emotional abuse by posting his old texts, and the story was picked up by mainstream outlets too, like the Washington Post and Newsweek.

Unfortunately and predictably, there are too many men who are talking over women to mansplain how their abusive, controlling behavior is just normal relationship sh-t. The number of men casually outing themselves as A-OK with emotionally abusing and controlling women is pretty appalling. It was made worse by the fact that Jonah Hill apparently doesn’t see a problem with his ex-girlfriend showing the world just how he tried to control her, isolate her and abuse her.

Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, shared a viral TikTok therapist’s message about the “misuse of the concept” of boundaries following her allegations that the actor was “emotionally abusive” throughout their relationship. Brady, a professional surfer and model, unleashed a series of Instagram stories against the “Wolf of Wall Street” star, saying Hill was controlling, and would “manipulate” and “gaslight” her when they were dating from August 2021 til 2022. In a unique coincidence, the “You People” actor is selling his brand of control on his own “Meaningful Existence” website, with “complete unrelenting control” merchandise.

[From Fox News]

You know what? I am making the choice not to unpack any of Jonah’s bullsh-t. I’m protecting my peace, in the same way I’m not even going to try to figure out the unethical bullsh-t of Jonah making a documentary about his f–king therapist. As many have pointed out – including Sarah Brady – Jonah went to therapy and all he did was learn how to weaponize therapy-speak and psychology to abuse people.

Jonah Hill’s clothing brand is selling “Complete Unrelenting Control” merch amid emotional abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady. pic.twitter.com/WPmB5STl7X — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

crazy how this jonah hill situation has so many men trying to insist that threatening to leave someone if they don’t comply with your demands is “having boundaries” when it’s literally just the most basic textbook level of abuse. all of you just telling on yourselves publicly lol — faye (@fayemikah) July 9, 2023

I think it’s telling how many women are saying the Jonah Hill discourse is triggering memories for them & how many men refuse to see a commonality there & instead are supporting him. If all the women around you are telling you the same thing, maybe you should shut up & listen? — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) July 9, 2023

Let me clear something up for the men of Twitter: Jonah Hill wasn’t *actually* offering to leave the relationship. If Sarah Brady had agreed it was best to part ways, he would have changed tactics to try to get the outcome he wanted. That’s how ultimatums in abuse work. — Dr. Nicole Bedera (@NBedera) July 9, 2023