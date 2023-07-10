President Biden meets with Rishi Sunak & King Charles during his UK stopover

I would absolutely love to hear President Joe Biden discuss, without filter, what he really thinks of the British Conservative Party and the British royal family. Those people despise him, openly and vehemently, and they’re all so f–king mad that Biden isn’t playing their reindeer games. He has never made a big deal about the British-American “special relationship,” he’s called out the British government for their shenanigans when it comes to Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement, and seems to maintain good relations with the European Union and many European leaders. All of which has led to some really negative press for President Biden in the “niche” British media. They think he’s woke! They think he’s too friendly with the Sussexes! LOL.

President Biden is in the UK today before he heads off to the NATO Summit in Lithuania. When Biden turned down King Charles’s invitation to the coronation, the White House said something about a state visit, but this does not qualify as a state visit. This is basically a whirlwind stopover which was tacked on at the last minute. These are photos of President Biden outside of 10 Downing Street, where he had a somewhat brief meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. After Downing Street, Biden headed straight to Windsor Castle to do a brief photo-op with King Charles. Keep in mind, both Downing Street and Buckingham Palace have been openly seething about Biden for months. It came to a head during Biden’s lovely trip to Ireland and Biden’s refusal to attend the coronation. The palace and the Tories were crying to the press about how Biden is too old to travel and how he’s being so mean to them. This was how the Telegraph greeted Biden’s stopover:

When President Biden arrived in Britain on Monday, with much pomp and circumstance rolled out to make him welcome. Nobody will mention the fact that he did not come to our first Coronation since 1953. He slighted Charles and Camilla by sending Jill Biden, the First Lady, instead. Was that a petty act of revenge for their refusal to give him pride of place at the late Queen’s funeral? As a guest at Windsor on Monday, we may be certain that the President will be warmly greeted by the King and Queen, and the meeting is being viewed as an olive branch offering on behalf of Biden. Joe will turn on his folksy charm and crack a joke and Charles will chuckle politely. Rishi Sunak will be cordial too, even though the King’s octogenarian guest has the devil of a time getting his name right. So far, the Prime Minister’s diplomacy has made little impression in the Biden White House. Luckily we don’t play cricket with the Americans. There is the usual waffle in our media about the “Special Relationship”. Across the Atlantic, the President’s visit will be treated merely as a stopover en route to the Nato summit at Vilnius, the real purpose of his trip.

So, I often get stuck in my mindset of “these people are unhinged about Harry and Meghan.” It’s somewhat comforting to see that they’re cruel and unhinged about everything, especially everything about America. They believe President Biden got his feelings hurt over… funeral seating, and that’s why he skipped the coronation? They’re mad that Americans view this visit as what it is: a brief stopover. They’re also really mad that Biden didn’t put his support behind a British guy for NATO secretary general – Biden threw his weight behind Ursula von der Leyen rather than Ben Wallace. They imagine this is a very specific snub to all of Britain, rather than Biden understanding European diplomacy better than the Brexit clownshow.

Pres. Biden is welcomed to Windsor Castle by King Charles III and a rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner." https://t.co/Cy7IumTTRG pic.twitter.com/SNQSVuANiW — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2023

Pres. Biden inspects the Guard of Honour, formed of The Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards, as he meets with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. https://t.co/Cy7IumTTRG pic.twitter.com/NqkscKFTj0 — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2023

