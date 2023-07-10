President Biden meets with Rishi Sunak & King Charles during his UK stopover

I would absolutely love to hear President Joe Biden discuss, without filter, what he really thinks of the British Conservative Party and the British royal family. Those people despise him, openly and vehemently, and they’re all so f–king mad that Biden isn’t playing their reindeer games. He has never made a big deal about the British-American “special relationship,” he’s called out the British government for their shenanigans when it comes to Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement, and seems to maintain good relations with the European Union and many European leaders. All of which has led to some really negative press for President Biden in the “niche” British media. They think he’s woke! They think he’s too friendly with the Sussexes! LOL.
President Biden is in the UK today before he heads off to the NATO Summit in Lithuania. When Biden turned down King Charles’s invitation to the coronation, the White House said something about a state visit, but this does not qualify as a state visit. This is basically a whirlwind stopover which was tacked on at the last minute. These are photos of President Biden outside of 10 Downing Street, where he had a somewhat brief meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. After Downing Street, Biden headed straight to Windsor Castle to do a brief photo-op with King Charles. Keep in mind, both Downing Street and Buckingham Palace have been openly seething about Biden for months. It came to a head during Biden’s lovely trip to Ireland and Biden’s refusal to attend the coronation. The palace and the Tories were crying to the press about how Biden is too old to travel and how he’s being so mean to them. This was how the Telegraph greeted Biden’s stopover:
When President Biden arrived in Britain on Monday, with much pomp and circumstance rolled out to make him welcome.
Nobody will mention the fact that he did not come to our first Coronation since 1953. He slighted Charles and Camilla by sending Jill Biden, the First Lady, instead. Was that a petty act of revenge for their refusal to give him pride of place at the late Queen’s funeral?
As a guest at Windsor on Monday, we may be certain that the President will be warmly greeted by the King and Queen, and the meeting is being viewed as an olive branch offering on behalf of Biden. Joe will turn on his folksy charm and crack a joke and Charles will chuckle politely.
Rishi Sunak will be cordial too, even though the King’s octogenarian guest has the devil of a time getting his name right.
So far, the Prime Minister’s diplomacy has made little impression in the Biden White House. Luckily we don’t play cricket with the Americans.
There is the usual waffle in our media about the “Special Relationship”. Across the Atlantic, the President’s visit will be treated merely as a stopover en route to the Nato summit at Vilnius, the real purpose of his trip.
So, I often get stuck in my mindset of “these people are unhinged about Harry and Meghan.” It’s somewhat comforting to see that they’re cruel and unhinged about everything, especially everything about America. They believe President Biden got his feelings hurt over… funeral seating, and that’s why he skipped the coronation? They’re mad that Americans view this visit as what it is: a brief stopover. They’re also really mad that Biden didn’t put his support behind a British guy for NATO secretary general – Biden threw his weight behind Ursula von der Leyen rather than Ben Wallace. They imagine this is a very specific snub to all of Britain, rather than Biden understanding European diplomacy better than the Brexit clownshow.
The UK is a second class country who are not German because the Americans came to their rescue twice in the 20th century. My grandfather was a disabled vet from the Somme in 1918. My father is a Purple Heart recipient from WW11! Without the US they would be toast.
You didn’t come to play, did you? 👏👏👏
No she didn’t and I do not detect any lies that @ chill posted!! And yet Brits seem to still be bitter that we dumped their Tea Trojan horse in the Boston harbour!!
Or to quote Jack Geller from Friends
“I’m not paying for your wine cellar you thieving, would-be-speaking-German-if-it-weren’t-for-us, cheap little man!”
Yes! I’ve always said one day Joe’s gonna get pissed at these petty amateurs and whip out the old (correct) adage of ” you’d be speaking German without us”. And I’d be so happy…
He shouldn’t have even sent Jill to the stupid coronation, she is too good for them.
They seem to forget he has sooo much more to focus on than his seats at a funeral.
@ Linds, it certainly seems to cement the speculation that the BRF are nothing but a bunch of bitter, little minded, jealous and spiteful bunch of man-babies!!
Pains me that JB has to meet with this trash (grand)father, father-in-law, sorry azz of a human. I fantasize that he raises the deplorable treatment of an American woman who joined their ‘family’/firm, that he refers to it a diplomatic issue.
Oh snap! You should change your name to “Stone Cold”!
Radar won WW2 for the Allies. My grandfather worked on it.
I have great respect for intelligent, clever people like your grandfather.
Please let’s not use the Murdoch et al tabloids as a bellweather of US-UK relations. The American-British relationship should continue as a strong relationship. Remember that half of the Brits even agree with us regarding the royals. Let’s look at what President Biden himself has said @ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/10/king-charles-joe-biden-discuss-climate-crisis
Biden is statelier, handsomer, taller, more poised, and smarter than Charles. And it shows. That’s what’s got the niche British media’s knickers in a twist.
Not to mention fitter and more mentally agile that Chucklehead
We should also add that Biden is commanding over a country of 325ish million people with strife running rampant in our country as we fight to reestablish ourselves as a powerful country with great allies in which we support and defend.
What exactly does KFCIII do besides sit about while he negotiates with Sudak, the Torries and mingle about as the largest land owner in Britain with an estimated wealth that is not under any obligation in self reporting and relies on the purse stings of its taxpayers all of which isn’t held to pay any form of taxes at all???
And yet they call him the King’s octogenarian guest😂😂😂. I’m sorry. But who looks better? Who looks older? Joe or Charles? Who has an accomplished and beautiful wife? The answer ain’t the king for any of those questions.
omg, I wasn’t going to say it but I’m going to agree right here. :’D … KC3 makes our old guy look positively vibrant and attractive. I’m dying
CNN made a good point, Charles and Joe have a lot in common. They are close in age and have waited their whole lives for the job and both are a little bitter about it.
In what way is Biden bitter about the job?
What a bunch of malarkey, @Lizzie. President Biden is much too busy accomplishing things for the American people to be bitter about anything.
Not bitter about the job, just the wait.
Bitter? Joe? lol.
Ummm @Lizzie Chuck couldn’t be King until his mom died. Waiting is how that whole thing works. If he’s bitter his mom didn’t die sooner that’s between him and his God.
Biden could have run for President at any time after the age of 35. That’s how our democracy works. He chose to wait. In fact Biden specifically stated he did not want to run in 2016 because he was still mourning the loss of his son and needed to heal.
There is also no guarantee he would win because unlike a monarchy he has to be elected. Just like there is no guarantee he will be reelected for a 2nd term. The idea that he would be “bitter” about his own decision to wait combined with the implication that him winning the Presidency is a foregone conclusion is weird. Despite them shifting to the right I would be very surprised if CNN reported that.
Nothing is a guarantee in a democracy lol if it was Trump wouldn’t have lost his reelection.
@ Lizzie, Biden isn’t bitter about the choices he has made in his political career. Biden has always taken made his decisions based on his discussions with his wife, and at a time his children. Biden has made it is life’s commitment to serve the country in his best capacity.
Oh Lizzie wizzie wizzie –
Are you part of the Brit media who tried to convince us last week that Biden (gasp!) just walked off coldly from an interview after seemingly cutting it off short without conclusion last week?
Ahem. That lovely interview Biden had with former GOPer Nicole Wallace on MSNBC? That 19-minute interview where Biden made his commitment to NATO very clear? Then joked briefly with Nicole (who told him he was welcome back any time) before they reached clear conclusion, and then he walked off?
You sound very Brit media-ish when you dismiss Biden’s grief over losing his son Beau and opting not to run in 2016 as “waited their whole lives for the job and both are a little bitter about it.”
In fact, you sound like a BM troll.
EXACTLY! @Thatsnotokay
Just like with Meghan and the other royals they resent how mediocre King Chuck looks in comparison to American President Biden while openly celebrating that their culture insists on never changing, improving or striving for more.
This is why they often look unhinged. They celebrate stagnation and then get mad when that doesn’t hold up to the dynamic innovation that exists on the global stage.
@ ThatsNotOkay
Not to mention better dressed, JB dressed for the 21st century; why does charles look so disheveled? Surely all that money he saved not paying for Meghan could have been spent on proper fitting suits and a decent pair of shoes?
I love that Biden lives rent-free (presumably right next door to his supposed BFFs, the Sussexes) in their heads; meanwhile, I don’t think he’s even actively snubbing anybody. It seems more like an “I don’t think about you at all” thing.
Just like the Sussexes lol!! @Miranda These people excel at creating non existent competitors and enemies. Meanwhile the “enemies” don’t think of them at all.
@ Miranda, right?? I think that Charles should have his nose looked at by a physician, for the constant “snubs” that he has “unfairly” been forced to endure. Give me a break…
i’m beginning to think that what the press prints might not even be briefed by the RF, at this point. it’s nonsense the press are posting to cause strife with England’s closest allies.
The propaganda that led to Brexit worked, why not further cut off England from America? I strongly suspect that Russia is behind this divisive social propaganda too.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/21/russian-meddling-brexit-referendum-tories-russia-report-government
Dang they are salty. Does Biden mispronounce Sunak’s name repeatedly? That seems weird, and what’s up with that “we don’t play cricket with them” line? Is that some sad British slur I’m not catching or is the Telegraph literally insulting America because cricket is not popular?
The cricket comment relates to the second test of the five test Ashes series against Australia. The Poms have been outraged for a week and more salty than ever over one of their players being dismissed by being stumped by the Australian wicket keeper Carey in circumstances they thought ‘not in the spirit of cricket’. Complete hypocrisy led by the Fail and Piers for Tears Morgan. It’s been front page for days. Sunak bought into it and criticised the Australians – appealing to the popular vote. They really have nothing to do over there except complain.
@ Salty Palm, please accept my condolences for living in a country in which your PM would be driven to stoop so low to publicly criticize Australians.
The cricket comment made me laugh because…..Americans don’t give a shit about cricket? I understand the reference and what it means to be “not quite cricket” and all of that, but I certainly don’t know any of the rules or teams nor do I want to in the slightest. We’re obsessed with baseball over here, thank you. And it might be a little slow, but it’s a freaking jaguar compared to cricket.
Funny you say that as in 3 weeks the US gets 6 pro cricket teams . They are running a T20 league . Currently running a Minor League tourney with 20 teams T20 for the past 3 years
Washington Freedom
MI NY (own by the same people who own Mumbai )
Seattlle Orcas
San Francisco Unicorns
LA Knight Riders
Texas Super Kings
And the States are hosting some of next years World Cup games . I watch Cricket For Americans on Youtube
https://youtu.be/k0RGAY-sinw
Fortuona, that seems to be a pretty well kept secret. This is news to me. They might make a go of it, but I believe you’ll find most Americans don’t know anything about cricket and really could care less. That’s just a fact.
@Saucy&Sassy: this American will never understand a sport that takes a dinner break. I mean—?????
It bears repeating. No US president has ever attended the coronation of a British monarch. Not even the ones who are somewhat likeable which Charles isn’t.
Exactly 👏🏼.. just another fact that the rags and salty Isle choose to ignore. Is it just me or does President Biden make King Chucky look feeble?
I came here to say this, we don’t do royalty here in the US, in fact, we fought 2 wars (1776 & 1812) to not bow to British monarchs. I guess their still salty about it over on Isle de Salt.
Eating Popcorn, Ikr? I have to say that I wasn’t very happy when FLOTUS went. They should have stuck with what’s happened in the past. I believe that the US Ambassador and a General have attended in the past. Done.
Right? The first once since 1953? Notice they didn’t happen to mention that Ike did NOT attend that one either.
I wouldn’t say Ursula von der Leyen is the best choice for the role – just ask the Germans about how she managed the German military and a scandal that involved contracts she awarded to ‘friends’. The German authorities want to subpoena and question her on them. She is a Macron ally but it will be interesting to see if she gets the support from the rest of the NATO countries, esp her home country where she isn’t very popular.
Digital Unicorn, I read an interesting article recently that Germany seems to be the country that will be the ‘leader’ of Europe replacing the UK. It was quite interesting and logical. That could be behind the push for a German Commander of NATO.
Making mountains out of molehills…
Why do I feel like they insulted Dr. Biden, our First Lady? As if the monarch doesn’t send proxies to ceremonies. And I seem to recall reading where President Biden mentioned the “special relationship” between the US and UK on a call to Boris Johnson and Biden was accused of being “patronizing”. Now that Brexit has blown up, its all ” but what about us?”
Even if the seating arrangement wasn’t intended as an insult, I think they’d already disrespected Dr. Jill by forcing her, an educator who chose to go back and earn her Ed.D. relatively late in life and now holds a paying job in addition to her duties as First Lady, to hang around with a lazy dingbat like Kate.
@ Miranda, that was so cringy that I image that Dr. Biden still gets the yuckies shake when she reminds herself of that entire fiasco!!
I can’t believe someone wrote that article with a straight face. The UK has slipped in their standing with the rest of the world because of Brexit but they are loathe to admit it. I’m just shocked at how childish and petty the press has been about it.
Yeah, whenever I see the Brexit-voters get mad about how the EU doesn’t do this or that for them anymore, I have to laugh.
They blamed all their problems on the EU, but did not realize that they were making a lot of money because of being in the EU as well.
There are also plenty of companies that moved to the continent, specifically international companies. They have no need to be in the UK, when they can go to another country that is also part of their market.
So, those companies moved. The foreign people they needed for the extra language skills moved with them and are no longer paying taxes in the UK. The British people in those companies lost their jobs, which are now done by people who can also speak English, but can also communicate in one or more additional languages.
This is how they always think. This is WHY we had brexit. Because the people in power and media and their egos can’t bear the idea of being equal across the board when their families were so white and wealthy back in oppressive times. So they have deluded themselves into thinking they still have their imperial clout (if only it wasn’t for all these foreigners muddying the waters) and every time their narcissism gets a smack of reality (brexit and the world lol) they must double down even harder to continue to make themselves the main characters.
Britain has not been the main character for quite a long time, but you’d never know it to be here.
Look at our poor President Joe’s face at that Guard of Honor. I think he’d rather be raising a pint in Ireland 🇮🇪
Wow salty isle really doesn’t like anyone. They should be grateful that Joe gave them their photo op but no they want to complain about it.
Unemployment fell even further in June under Biden, with many extra jobs.
Biden is doing a lot of great things with long-term benefits, but Republicans try to move the conversation away from that in any way they can.
The one problem that Liberals have is that media loves to ignore the good things they do and quite a few liberals don’t bother to talk about it either, without saying ‘but’. It’s often liberals themselves who distract from the good things too by changing the subject to different topics instead of taking a good look at the good things that are being accomplished.
Native Delawarean and proud blue hen here. Biden even manages kind words about Mitch McConnell and refuses to disavow his backstabbing (fairweather) friend Lindsey graham. Trust me, he’s not seething about funeral seating or anything else British. He doesn’t truck with the petty bs such as the British media is obsessed with. Now THEY are seething and making themselves look asinine, more so than normal, in front of the world. Biden is focused on continuing to right the ship of state our former potus had run aground. Now HE would be the type to throw petty bitchfests. Maybe they’ve forgotten what normal grownup statesmen look like after trump and their own BoJo.
Sending Jill instead of Joe, Charles chuckling politely, Rishi remaining cordial… wtf?! What a way to encourage a foreign delegation to visit and do business with you.
I love our President 🇺🇸…
Me too as I am loving having a POTUS that doesn’t cause me to the depths of anger, despair and all-out-embarrassment! Though, I must admit that I am much more fond of Dr. Biden!! She is such a class act!! She oozes chic, intelligent, interesting, compassionate as well as down to earth!!
Well it IS merely a stopover enroute to the NATO summit. We call ’em like we see ’em. I resent this performative BS taking up my president’s time. Biden knows he will be talking climate with a complete hypocrite who refuses to fly commercial while he is freezing palace staff with a lowered thermostat. Bow down and be grateful, BP.
I don’t think Biden cares about Charles’ hypocrisy. Biden is a life-long politician who has worked with countless politicians and leaders – everyone can be accused of hypocrisy at some time or other. Biden will focus on the things he wants to say, move on and let the people of the UK figure out their King.
It’s not a state visit, it’s an official visit and it’s what the UK deserves.
Well said @ Amy Bee!!!
For a group claiming to be world class diplomats they are a joke. Referring to a visit from Dr Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States as a snub is a huge insult to the US, the First Lady and to the president. The tabloid talking points always come from the the palace so we see Charles is not the soft diplomat he claims to be. No wonder his reign has been a dud.
I hate that the tabloids, the government, the Mandarins at Whitehall are so clueless, or desperate for a bit of sensationalism that they go on about the Coronation even though No American President has EVER attended a Coronation. Oh for a bit of calm sanity in the UK.
Yikes the official stance seems to be they are the center of the world, very condescending and narcissistic. No wonder Meghan was not acceptable if this is how they treat the president
Biden had to meet Racist 1 and Racist 2. That’s my idea of a bad day. Frankly the UK should be glad they haven’t been kicked out of NATO seeing as they think they exist in a vacuum (i.e. not Europe).
Asking as an American, isn’t Britain a less powerful country since Brexit and therefore a less important stopover? Seems like there are many consequences.
Brexit didn’t make any difference to perceptions of the UK. The Scandinavian countries and the British Isles were never identified as continental Europeans like the French, Germans, Belgians, Dutch, Swiss, Austrians etc.
What a waste of POTUS’ time.
Biden has so damn much work on his desk, he should be staying at TWH, nose to the grindstone.
Of course, politics requires him to be diplomatic.
Fast run by, gotta get going I actually WORK on Policy for the people of the USA, not like you petty, costumed, idiots. Tell Cam I said Hi Ya.
Biden out.
Hello
It sounds like the bm is working overtime to find things to write about to keep their readers. They need to find a different play book. I don’t think this is going to work for them. If they want to keep their readers, they need to start reporting accurately about what’s going on with the people who live there. About their cost-of-living crisis and how that’s affecting them. That would keep their readers.