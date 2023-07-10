DM: ‘There are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted’ with Prince Harry

Last week, the Daily Mail’s editors wept as they described Prince Harry’s absence from his friend’s wedding in the UK. The friend is Jack Mann, and his wedding was somewhere in the English countryside. It happened during the Fourth of July holiday weekend here in America, and clearly, Harry’s bigger priority was going to the Independence Day parade in Montecito with his wife and children. Harry’s absence was the headline in the Mail, just as his absence was the framing device for King Charles’s Scottish coronation. They truly believe that Harry should be desperately flying back and forth to the UK for every little thing. Well, Harry’s absence from Jack Mann’s wedding was the lead story for the Mail’s Palace Confidential thing, where they anxiously discussed the idea that Harry might not have the same BFFs he had six years ago. Gasp.
The Duke of Sussex’s absence from the wedding of one of his closest friends reflects the ‘sad situation’ Prince Harry finds himself in when it comes to those formerly closest to him, according to the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden.
‘We don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not, but in Harry’s memoirs, at the end he talks about how he was “chastised” – in his words – after the interview by some of his closest friends,’ he tells this week’s episode of Palace Confidential. ‘He’s done a lot of damage to those old relationships.’
The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English says that the fallout from his former friends has been profound.
‘From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family. They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other. There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said “we’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid”’.
The Duke of Sussex stood shoulder to shoulder with Jack Mann and his other closest confederates in the ‘band of brothers’ photograph at Windsor Castle on the night of the royal wedding. Also in the snap were financier Adam Bidwell, PR guru Lord Vivian, car collector Henry Warhurst, nightclub entrepreneur Charlie Gilkes, Mann and Prince Harry’s long-time mentor Mark Dyer. And, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials, it was suggested that Mann was not just one of the ushers but was, in fact, his ‘real’ best man, rather than Prince William. So there was disappointment at the weekend among royal fans that Harry and Meghan were not present at Mann’s own big day.
Let’s be real: the only “disgust” is coming from the palace and Windsor loyalists, because those are the people in Harry’s crosshairs. He hasn’t said sh-t about his friends, he hasn’t been “disloyal” to those people. The code of omerta he “broke” was the Windsor omerta, not the “Harry’s BFF omerta.” That being said, it’s abundantly clear that over the course of the past six years, Harry has learned which friends genuinely love him and want the best for him and which friends… aren’t like that at all. It would not surprise me if Harry used to have a lot of friends who expected him to be Peter Pan forever, to always be the funny, damaged guy who could never really get it together. I get it – it’s tough when your friend grows up and moves on and you haven’t. But again, that’s not Harry’s fault.
The only people disgusted by Harry are the ones who have absolutely no control over him. They can’t stand the idea that he has moved on and they have no more access to him. To those people I say too bad so sad go pound sand losers.
Yeah, Becky English has Camilla sources and KP sources so I’m sure the people she talks to are really disgusted. She has no idea about Jack Mann. I bet Harry and Meghan sent a lovely gift and a thoughtful note.
And Harry’s politics have changed. Apparently, some of these guys are still mired in racism and misogyny.
So stupid! Jack Mann, as his father before him, is likely a mecenary. There are lots of reasons to ease up on friendships. Do Murdoch rags want us to believe that only Russians run mercenary armies? https://en.alwasat.ly/news/libya/382512
This is hilarious because there are plenty of documentaries where these same royal reporters suggest these pals of Harry were a bad influence on him. Oh how the turn tables lol
I remember this! I know they thought Skippy was a horrible influence and wanted Harry to drop him.
These former friends of Harry sound like they will NEVER grow up. They want to be drunk all of the time and falling out of clubs well into their 60’s. A good friend would be supportive of you finding happiness and doing whatever it takes to protect that happiness. Harry now has surrounded himself with real friends.
Disappointment among royal fans? But I thought Meghan and Harry were the most unpopular Royals ever with a negative 192% popularity score? Which is it? Interesting that the article doesn’t say that Harry’s friends were disappointed. I’m sure the bride and groom were happy not to have the press overanalyzing everything said, worn and done by the Sussexes at their wedding.
Interesting that they write about disappointment among royal fans, not about disappointment among Harrys old friends.
Maybe the old friends understand and support his decision and don’t want the media drama during their wedding? And thats why the RR had to go with the quote about fans.
And why the heck should royal fans have any right right to know, who turns up for a private wedding?
I wish they knew how to quit him. Because don’t need need these leeches to suck off his back forever!!
And judging by the way the derangers have not taking Lili Diana’s close resemblance to her grandmother well, not even the Wales kids will get hounded (in their teens) like the salty brit media will attempt to do with the Sussex’ kids.
I’ve followed Harry’s story since he was born, and I never heard mention of Jack Mann til that photo from his wedding. I’m sure he’s a friend, but they need give it a rest
This! Jack Mann may be someone important to Harry. ‘Recollections may vary’ but I don’t recall the BM/RR’s mentioning him previously as someone tight with Harry.
People disgusted by Harry calling out racism and abuse have something to hide. Namely, their own racism and abuse.
Right, those ‘disgusted’ by Harry are upset that the status quo and the establishment has been shook. History has shown how those who rock the status are viewed upon. Thier true friends will be happy for them.
How about Harry’s disgust for those who refuse to grow, mature, and recognize their own misogyny and racism?
I agree, @thatsnotokay, the use of the word “disgust” is loaded. I can’t imagine anyone looking at Harry being finally fulfilled and in love with his wife and family and think “that’s disgusting!”. “Disgust” smacks of racism to me, and Rebecca English has been writing too long to miss the implications of her words. She knows exactly what she’s doing.
I’ll tell you who I’m disgusted by. Rebecca English and the whole rancid rota.
This is just more grandstanding and pushing a narrative from the Fail. They must be petrified.
The fact that they are acting like any of this is breaking news is absurd. Behold, from 2020. But sure, Salty Isle should be salty again, some more, ad nauseum.
https://www.celebitchy.com/648314/prince_harry_cut_off_many_close_friends_last_year_bros_dont_have_his_cell_number/
Maybe Harry is still friends with this guy, but the British media has made it VERY clear why Harry would never go back to England for one of his friend’s wedding. How many times are they going wring their hands? Answer: Until they die, bitter and alone.
I used to think that at some point the royal family and the UK press would accept the situation and move on, but apparently grudge holding is eternal to these people.
They definitely hold a grudge. Was reading an old article written a few years before her death about the Duchess of Devonshire and how much she hated her brother-in-law who married her sister Jessica Mitford and they ran away together to fight in the Spanish civil war. The guy died in WWII, her sister had passed away in the ‘90s but she still hated that long gone guy with a passion. These people are never getting over Harry leaving and definitely not getting over Meghan. They’ll take that grudge and resentment to their grave.
suggested that Mann was not just one of the ushers but was, in fact, his ‘real’ best man, rather than Prince William.
Such an interesting tidbit. Why would Harry have a ‘real’ best man if he and Will were so close? Having Will stand by him was at best a tradition at worse forced by the powers that be.
Harry said in his book that his real best man was Charlie ( and Harry was HIS best man at his wedding a few months later) the palace pushed for William to be seen as the best man. And you could tell Harry didn’t want William there beside him. When I watched the wedding I noticed something off with Harry and William.
Word was also that Will has his own “real” Best Man as well, right? I can’t remember whom though.
If the friends are disgusted, then its because their bona fide link to royal circles fled the country and they lost access/clout.
What’s going on with the guy on the right side of the photo?
There’s a strong possibility that there will an avalanche of articles such as these the closer it gets to Harry’s court appearance against the DM. Once again this article is reliant on these “experts” who have unnamed “sources.” The Mail is scared because it looks like their chickens are coming home to roost and they’ve not got anything on Harry to fight back with. The problem for the media is they’re having to rely on rehashing “old news” for their attempted character assassination because there is nothing coming out of Monticeito.
ETA: When Harry does arrive/leave court expect to hear “rentagob” shouting about how Harry has betrayed his family or some other nonsense.
Harry hasn’t said a word about any of his friends. They are just mad that he didnt go so they couldnt abuse him. And try to report where he stayed, how he got there, or how much they spent on one thing or another.
Again the tabloids need a story to make money and despite not having and facts about Harry’s current relationship with his friends, they’ve pulled together something based on conjecture and snippets of information gathered about his past friendships from Harry’s memoir. Lack of sources and facts – Richard Eden seems to be just a huge gossip monger.
The wedding, that Harry did not attend, was last week. This article can be summarized by a sentence which appeared in this article, “ We don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not,…”
The DF is Camzilla territory. For years, H&M have been used as the scapegoats for whatever the RF don’t want in the news. They have no new info to give. Learning that W wasn’t H’s real best man doesn’t benefit W&K. So after a disastrous Scottish coronation and Michael Fawcett re-entering the news, presumably this comes from BP to change the news cycle and deflect from C&C, right?
As asserted by many onlookers, the Sussexes opted to stay away with the blessings from the couple.
Both parties deciding that they do not want the nuptials into a circus featuring clowns with cameras.
Unless the Fail states in every published article that it is in litigation with some famous people, including Prince Harry; their allegations remain a moot point.
Meanwhile, the voices shouting “Leave them alone” grow louder.
A good feeling all around.
It’s pretty uncommon to stay close with all of your friends after a big life change, like getting married, moving for a job or starting a family. Friends come and go. Or they become more distant friends who you stay in touch with, but don’t necessarily travel to go see. That’s all very normal. I don’t see why it would be any different for Prince Harry.
If he has formerly close friends who are salty, what they’re really salty about is that their friendship with Harry is worth less socially, economically, and politically if Harry is estranged from the RF. Users.
And conveniently no criticism or commentary around Wails and Fails not attending which seems more significant given Jack Mann is Charlotte’s godparent.
Yes I do remember reading about Jack Mann being her godfather. So yeah, not a peep about those who live right in the area not coming but a shitstorm about those who live an ocean away not making it. Interesting. Did someone tell Maureen Eden this fact?
Okay, that seems like a bigger deal. If William is the godparent but he didn’t attend with Kate when they’re in the same country!!!
Jack Mann is not one of Charlotte’s godparents.
Apologies and ignore my earlier comment. I misread last week’s DM on the same topic. It was Thomas van S who is the godparent.
I went to the Lana del Rey concert at Hyde Park yesterday. Beautiful day and evening with gorgeous weather.
Walking through Kensington gardens, for some reason I thought of Diana, Harry and Meghan – experienced sadness (odd isn’t it, for people I have never met?) for all they have lost and the gratuitous hatred being unleashed towards them.
I thought about Harry’s excerpt about him and Meghan listening to The Hyde Park concerts from their garden in NottCott.
They have both made a lot of sacrifices and stood by their principles.
From not thinking about Harry at all or having a slightly dim/neutral to mildly negative view of him (indeed the whole RF was at the periphery of my awareness) , I now respect and admire him for having the courage to take on such powerful entities.
I now would be proud to have someone like him as a friend or family member (and have a very low opinion of his fair weather friends/family/acquaintances ).
“we’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid”’.
Rupert Murdoch, Lord Rothermere, is that you?
If you go to the tabloids to talk crap about him or Meghan, you are not being loyal to him.
My simple answer to these people who are so genuinely disgusted with Harry is okay. Stop talking about him then. Stop watching his documentaries, don’t buy his book, stop writing articles about him, stop tweeting about him. If you’re so disgusted, it’s a you problem and only you have the power to avoid feeling that disgust. It’s not rocket science. But these clowns enjoy swimming around in all their icky, disgusted feelings, so they keep signing up for Harry daily.
It is so pathetic when the bots and derangers.go on about all that harry gave up and how ungrateful and then blame meghan. Harry was treated horribly. His father did nothing to correct wills behavior to harry. Harry gained leaving the toxicity and he’s not going back.
Oh my goodness, can you imagine the press intrusion & insanity if Harry & Meghan turned up to the wedding? He would have been upstaging whatever went on during the rest of the week. The Sussexes have no home in the UK, no security, it would have been a nightmare.
I agree with every single word Kaiser has said here. When Becky English speaks about people being disgusted she’s talking about herself as she considered herself. Harry has admitted that he has lost friends but it wasn’t because of what he has done but because they couldn’t accept Meghan as his wife.
They (read BM) are mad because they have no new Sussex content. H&M being at the wedding would have generated content focusing on how they got there, what they were wearing and the cost, pictures and videos for body language experts to analyze, speculation about whether they brought the kids or not, columns and discussions on breakfast tv about how they could come for a wedding and not his father’s stupid parties and what not and if they’d ever reconcile with the BaRF while accusing them of being attention seekers and taking the shine away from the couple’s big day. H&M denied them all that so they have to stalk them all the way in Montecito.
Now please forget Will and Kates awkward kiss at the polo match where he literally turned his back on her and walked away as fast as he could. They play pickle ball, okay. They throw pillows ,not heavy urns, okay. And Harry is unpopular and nobody buys his books. Believe all this before they are forced to drag out the kids again.
The glaringly obvious part of this dross is that they DONT NAME who is supposed to be disgusted with Harry, but I can tell you who they are. They are the Royal reporters and so called “experts”, who don’t name names because they are talking about themselves, and the reason they are “disgusted” is because their biggest source of revenue, ie Harry and Megan will not bite at any rubbish they print and they are fast running out of stories to write. Stay disgusted you muppets
I can’t decide if Maureen is delusional or an expert at gaslighting , but I’m convince there are framed pictures of Harry and Meghan on his nightstand.
Drifting off subject for a minute my lovely Celebitchy friends, I need some honest opinions from you. By now you all know that at times can be a bit daft with what I say, however. On Friday I was discharged from hospital with the news that this Christmas will be my last (if I get there), so to save my loved ones any hassle I have spent the last few days arranging my funeral. I have made a CD that I want played (in full) but it won’t start until everyone is seated, (after walking in to freddy mercury singing “who wants to live forever”, then the first word is a very loud BOO, that woke you all up didn’t it! Then there are individual messages to my lovely Glynn and my children, a few moments silence and then Leona Lewis singing “footsteps in the sand, prayer of good by and then Eva Cassidy singing “over the rainbow” as they leave
Thoughts please my friends
Sounds perfect! And very thoughtful of you. Let’s just hope that day is a long, long way off. Sending you healing light and love.
Sounds like a very Mary Pester-style affair and your friends and loved ones would find it to be just right ❤️ It has to have some laughs included or it wouldn’t be you.
That sounds like perfection.
Awww Mary, this has me weepy reading it. It sounds beautiful and so well thought out and will save your family so much stress.
I’m saying this as someone who had 2 of my brothers pass with no warning (and no will) on the other side of the US and down in the Caribbean. The fallout was tremendous, not only did we have to deal with the grief but the legalities, OMG. I came home after the Caribbean one and immediately made out my will, POA and DNR documents.
I have enjoyed your posts and humor so much and am sending up prayers for a miracle for you, I’m not much of a church goer but for you, I’ll make an exception. Much love to you and your loved ones.
@ Mary Pester, I’m not upset, I’m in awe of your strength and will.
Just feel sad. Mum’s anniversary on 24th. It’s lovely that you’re so positive and I’m sure your family will be thankful.
@chattykath and miss kitty, I’m so, so sorry if I upset you, it wasnt my intention, but please if you can, find the Leona Lewis “footsteps in the sand”, it’s a very comforting song and the words might help you as I hope they help my loved ones x
@Mary Pester, your post brought tears to my eyes. What a lovely ceremony you’ve planned! I hope it’s a very long time before this day. I’ve enjoyed your posts and wish you all the best. Your humor has sent me into fits of laughter over this last year. Thanks for making my day on numerous occasions.
Although I don’t *know* you, I’ve come to learn about you through your posts. I think this “sounds” like you 😊, and I think (if I was there) it would feel comforting, and it’d make me smile through the sadness.
My heart goes out to you and your family, and my wish for you is that the coming months are filled with family and love ❤️ 🙏🏻
I think this sounds lovely. I only know you through this forum, and have come to truly enjoy your posts. They make me think, and they make me laugh out loud.
One of the things I treasure is to hear the voice of a departed one. I hope you will give the CD to all your loved ones.
I don’t want to be morbid, but how will we at Celebitchy know that you have gone to that gossip hotel in the sky?
@TEAGIRL, my daughter has my logins, and will let you all know that I have said goodbye, but I’m hoping that after I start my big sleep I can spend a lot of time hanging around BP and KP putting the fear of god up all of them, wonder how they will feel about flying wiglets, pegs and buttons 😂
My son passed from cancer when he was 9. We played Space Jam and Elton John at his viewing. They were his favorites!
That sounds wonderful! And very thoughtful of you! One of the best gifts my Mom gave me was a very specific sense of what she might like as part of her funeral — while also making sure that I understood that she wanted me to do whatever was “easiest” for me. She also left a special gift for me in the packet that she knew I would use to plan her service. I think your CD is a perfect way to help your family cope with grieving — and I’d guess that in years to come, the CD will be a source of ongoing comfort.
Your “Boo!” is awesome! Shared laughter amidst the loss —for me, at least, is a good way to affirm and celebrate and connect even amidst grief.
Thank you so much for sharing your wisdom, wit, humor…. So many enriching and generous aspects of yourself here.
I will play Eva Cassidy’s “Over the Rainbow” in your honour when I know you’ve gone onto your next big adventure and cry huge sloppy tears. I know I speak for many here on CB that we’ve so enjoyed your posts, your sharp sense of humour and your utter disdain for the BRF. I hope your final months are filled with family and love!
So clever and very you. I’m sure it will give everyone wonderful memories of you. Much love to you and your family.
Love, laughter & good music. It sounds perfect, Mary Pester.
I absolutely love this idea. DJing your own memorial and letting people hear your voice. It’s beautiful. I hope it doesn’t happen for a very long time. I’m so sorry you’re having to deal with poor health, it’s exhausting. Sending hugs from across the pond!
Oh, my goodness, Mary Pester! You will be missed not only by your family & friends, but by us absolute strangers connecting here. Your plans are perfect; don’t change a thing! (unless you can figure out a different way to attend).
This is absolutely perfect, and so special.
Mary Pester, I think what you’ve planned is really you. They’ll laugh and cry and get their chance to say goodbye. Your love for them will shine. I’ll be adding my positive thoughts and prayers for a wonderful Christmas for you filled with the love of all of those you love.
Of course Harry knew there would be a media frenzy if they attended that wedding. It would have overshadowed the couple on their day. I hate the DM with every fiber of my being. Murdoch is pure evil.
If the Sussexes had attended that wedding, it would be an insane media circus and everyone knows that. They’d be blended for upstaging and upsetting. As for not attending the event in Scotland, were they even invited or expected to be there. These people don’t understand that the Sussexes lives are in the US, they went to a July 4th parade because that’s what you do when you have little kids. They have no info on the Sussexes and they have nothing to do with the UK, which is still bothering these people for some reason.
These gutter press are so intent upon creating a negative narrative re this wedding no show, they have chosen not to consider the possibly that Harry and this man spoke and it was consensual he would not attend because of the press coverage he would generate on this man’s special day. For them to be harping on amount Harry not showing suggest they were waiting on Harry to attend so they could pounce on him.
This last sentence says everything: ” So there was disappointment at the weekend among royal fans that Harry and Meghan were not present at Mann’s own big day.”
Who is disappointed? Not Harry’s closest friends.
The rota were disappointed. That’s all.
Until I hear Mann’s own words of disappointment I will not believe one word of this rota drivel.
Who is this guy Mann? Why do these rotas say a lot of fans are disappointed Harry did not attend his wedding? Most of Harry’s fans don’t even know the Mann! Stop believing these rota clowns please !
When the media say a lot of people it is a way of spreading propaganda making people think a lot of people dislike harry. Which I doubt is true.
Especially this particular entity, instead of standard operating practices the Fail never discloses its relationship with Prince Harry.
The ongoing court case and allegations against them, is cause for their animosity towards him and the little matter of profits.
Their bottom line.
They continue to carry on the fantastical premise of their capacity to manage Harry and Meghan’s reputation by making unsubstantiated assertions of their social and private life.
Harry’s true friends will never share their feelings about his actions with this newspaper.
Lol being disgusted because your friend grew up, stop being used and abused by his family and is now working on press reform and trying to make the world a better place for his kids would be a odd choice to make.
More UK press lies hence Harry working to reform them.
I re-watched the Harry & Meghan doc over the weekend and Harry said that some of his friendships haven’t survived all of this. And he didn’t sound all that torn up about it. One thing you learn as you get older and you go through things is that the “Real Ones” in your life step up. And the “Fake Ones” get phased out. I think Harry has the people in his life that he values and that value him and respect him – and his wife.
There are a lot of people all over the world who genuinely love Prince Harry.
After reading for years, I must sign in finally to tip my hat, raise a glass, don coconut bra for the ritual dance, in honor of Mary Pester.
Prince Harry’s private life with Meghan. Archie. and Lilbet are for his eyes only-not for tabloid fodder and so-called friends trying to make a buck off him-Harry had a chance to test his friends when Meghan and him was living and working in the UK-don’t make Harry write a second book detailing how his so-called friends talked shit about his wife among themselves and to the tabloids. When things get rough he found out who his true friends were and who were not. Harry knows who has his back who didn’t.