DM: Prince Harry didn’t attend his groomsman’s weekend wedding in the UK!

The Daily Mail is really going to frame every event, every story as “Prince Harry didn’t come to this,” aren’t they? They did the same with King Charles’s Scottish coronation service and, let’s not forget, the Mail and other British outlets spent months solely focused on whether the Sussexes would come to the coronation in London back in May. Harry’s absence from that salty isle will be the framing device from now on. Which is a story in and of itself. Anyway, one of Harry’s good friends got married in Sutton over the weekend, and wouldn’t you know, Harry did not attend.

The Duke of Sussex stood shoulder to shoulder with Jack Mann and his other closest confederates in the ‘band of brothers’ photograph at Windsor Castle on the night of the royal wedding. And, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials, it was suggested that Mann was not just one of the ushers but was, in fact, his ‘real’ best man, rather than Prince William. So there was disappointment at the weekend among royal fans that Harry and Meghan were not present at Mann’s own big day. Mann, 40, exchanged vows with osteopath Isabella Clark at St Peter’s church in Stutton where guests included Harry’s friend Thomas van Straubenzee, godfather of Princess Charlotte. Van Straubenzee was accompanied by his wife, Lucy, an assistant head at Charlotte and Prince George’s former school, Thomas’s. It’s not clear how close Harry remains to Mann, whom he met at Sandhurst where both were commissioned into the Blues and Royals. The Duke admits in his memoirs, Spare, that he fell out with some of his old pals after he attacked the Royal Family on television.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m surprised the Mail didn’t calculate the time it would have taken for Harry and Meghan to fly into the UK, detail all of the available flights in the necessary time frame, and itemize the cost of hotels and clothing Harry and Meghan could have worn. That’s actually the level of obsession we’re dealing with. Anyway, I always get the feeling that Harry’s real friends have accepted him and his journey and they don’t expect him to stay frozen in royal amber for the rest of his life. They also don’t expect him to fly twelve hours on a holiday weekend just to attend their wedding.