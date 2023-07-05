DM: Prince Harry didn’t attend his groomsman’s weekend wedding in the UK!

The Daily Mail is really going to frame every event, every story as “Prince Harry didn’t come to this,” aren’t they? They did the same with King Charles’s Scottish coronation service and, let’s not forget, the Mail and other British outlets spent months solely focused on whether the Sussexes would come to the coronation in London back in May. Harry’s absence from that salty isle will be the framing device from now on. Which is a story in and of itself. Anyway, one of Harry’s good friends got married in Sutton over the weekend, and wouldn’t you know, Harry did not attend.

The Duke of Sussex stood shoulder to shoulder with Jack Mann and his other closest confederates in the ‘band of brothers’ photograph at Windsor Castle on the night of the royal wedding. And, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials, it was suggested that Mann was not just one of the ushers but was, in fact, his ‘real’ best man, rather than Prince William.

So there was disappointment at the weekend among royal fans that Harry and Meghan were not present at Mann’s own big day. Mann, 40, exchanged vows with osteopath Isabella Clark at St Peter’s church in Stutton where guests included Harry’s friend Thomas van Straubenzee, godfather of Princess Charlotte. Van Straubenzee was accompanied by his wife, Lucy, an assistant head at Charlotte and Prince George’s former school, Thomas’s.

It’s not clear how close Harry remains to Mann, whom he met at Sandhurst where both were commissioned into the Blues and Royals. The Duke admits in his memoirs, Spare, that he fell out with some of his old pals after he attacked the Royal Family on television.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m surprised the Mail didn’t calculate the time it would have taken for Harry and Meghan to fly into the UK, detail all of the available flights in the necessary time frame, and itemize the cost of hotels and clothing Harry and Meghan could have worn. That’s actually the level of obsession we’re dealing with. Anyway, I always get the feeling that Harry’s real friends have accepted him and his journey and they don’t expect him to stay frozen in royal amber for the rest of his life. They also don’t expect him to fly twelve hours on a holiday weekend just to attend their wedding.

Photos courtesy of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “DM: Prince Harry didn’t attend his groomsman’s weekend wedding in the UK!”

  1. Nicki says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:04 am

    It’s this level of scrutiny and hysteria that likely prevent Harry from partaking. He knows he’ll become focus of the story and will hijack the event. So he’s a good friend and stays away.

    Reply
  2. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:05 am

    I’m laughing that the “band of brothers” photo doesn’t include, you know, Harry’s actual brother, The Other Brother.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:07 am

    Omg. They are on roll with the nasty pieces. Well they are always on a roll for that but the pickings are getting slimmer.

    Reply
  4. Anna says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:07 am

    The Duke admits in his memoirs, Spare, that he fell out with some of his old pals after he attacked the Royal Family on television.

    Did he? I read Spare awhile back, but I don’t recall this

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      July 5, 2023 at 10:10 am

      I don’t think he fell out with anyone over the interview. I think when he started dating Meghan, some of them showed their racist, sexist, xenophobic asses and Harry cut them out of his life.

      Reply
  5. Lila says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:08 am

    I’m sure they also understand the absolute nightmare of trying to provide private security….for an entire wedding and reception that is someone else’s and filled with THEIR guests…all while not having access to UK security threat data.

    Reply
  6. MsIam says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:11 am

    The Fail is pathetic. I think the fact that some of these “pals” were leaking to the press about Meghan is the real reason for the fall out.

    Reply
  7. Nubia says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:11 am

    I saw Spare at a book shop yesterday and got so excited and almost bought it but then i was nervous it was a fake as it had no pictures,is this the case ?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment