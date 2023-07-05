President Biden tacked on a 24-hour stopover in the UK, it’s not a ‘state visit’ – lmao

Next week, President Biden will stop by the UK for a whirlwind 24-hour (if that) visit which will see him conducting meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and stopping by Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles. This will be the first time President Biden and King Charles have seen each other in person since QEII’s state funeral last September. Buckingham Palace wanted President Biden to attend Charles’s coronation, but Biden said “no way, Jose” and sent his wife in his place. The palace seethed about Biden “snubbing” the king and they openly briefed the British media about how Biden was “too old” to travel to the Chubbly. Except that Biden went to Ireland just before the coronation and he had a wonderful time there. The British media and the palace seethed yet again.
So, that’s the backstory – POTUS and the king haven’t seen each other in person since the funeral and this will be Biden’s first visit to the UK since before the coronation (when he only went to Northern Ireland, lol). The White House claimed that Charles had invited Biden for a state visit after the coronation, and at first, that’s what this visit might have been. Except that Biden is basically tacking on a UK stopover before he heads to a NATO Summit in Lithuania, so no, it’s not a “state visit.” President Biden is too Irish to be wined and dined by the royals. Which begs the question – how is the British media reacting to all of this?
In April, the White House was under pressure to explain why President Joe Biden would not be attending the coronation of King Charles III in London. Was it a snub by the famously pro-Irish president? Not at all, said his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. The two heads of state had just spoken by phone and the king had invited the president for a state visit very soon.
But when Biden visits London next month it will be a trip shoehorned into a European swing centered around a N.A.T.O. summit. There will be no Buckingham Palace banquet or 82-gun salute as there was four years ago when President Donald Trump was afforded the honor of a full state visit.
DailyMail.com can reveal that no invitation for a state visit was ever extended when Biden spoke with King Charles. Instead, the president is expected to spend less than 24 hours in London before flying on to Vilnius, Lithuania, to meet N.A.T.O. allies. A full state visit would usually last for closer to four days. And need a year of planning, rather than a three-month lead in.
‘There was never an invitation for a state visit,’ said a London source. ‘The point was to try to get away from headlines about Biden snubbing Charles over the coronation, and show that the two had a decent relationship. And the White House managed to mess it up.’
A U.S. official confirmed that Biden would still meet King Charles. In the meantime, British officials have swung into action to tamp down more headlines about Biden snubs and spare the White House more blushes. London’s newspapers have begun describing the trip as a ‘mini state visit.’
But the stripped-down visit will reignite questions about whether Biden is anti-British. During an April trip he spent less than 24 hours in British Northern Ireland, before spending the bulk of his time in the Republic of Ireland. He triggered outrage when he joked that he was visiting to ensure that the Brits did not ‘screw around’ with the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of violence.
[From The Daily Mail]
They are so f–king salty, it’s basically performance art at this point. “British officials have swung into action to tamp down more headlines about Biden snubs and spare the White House more blushes.” Hey, if Biden is making a point of openly snubbing Britain, I don’t think he cares about “being spared more blushes.” He’s not blushing. He’s not embarrassed to be pro-Irish. His apathy towards the monarchy is on the record and has been for years. Sounds more like the palace and the British government is constantly doing damage control about how often President Biden snubs them. And to be clear, half of the time, Biden isn’t even “snubbing” anyone – he’s just not sycophantic towards Britain or Sunak or King Charles. Biden sees Sunak – and Britain – as a respected strategic partner and nothing more.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
01/11/2021. Glasgow, United Kingdom. The President of the United States of America Joe Biden meets Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as they join the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an evening Royal Reception at Kelvingrove Museum as part of the COP26 World Leaders Summit Day in Glasgow.,Image: 641030279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
-
-
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724096227, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph / Avalon
-
-
COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit: Day 2
Featuring: Prince Charles and President Joe Biden
Where: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2021
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR NORTH AMERICA**
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20211102-Prince Charles The Prince of Wales with the President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles and President Joe Biden
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Prince Charles and President Joe Biden
Where: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2021
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden being greeted by family and friends of US Embassy staff after arriving at Dublin Airport during his trip to the island of Ireland.
Featuring: President Joe Biden
When: 12 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Handout photo issued by Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden (centre) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin (left) at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland.
Featuring: President Joe Biden and Micheal Martin
When: 12 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner. The annual dinner raises money for WHCA scholarships and honors the recipients of the organization’s journalism awards
Featuring: President Joe Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 29 Apr 2023
Credit: Nathan Howard/POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner. The annual dinner raises money for WHCA scholarships and honors the recipients of the organization’s journalism awards
Featuring: President Joe Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 29 Apr 2023
Credit: Nathan Howard/POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving on the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today.
Featuring: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 22 Jun 2023
Credit: Al Drago/POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
This is funny. The British press will be crying that he only spent 24 hours in the UK. I love it.
Three prime ministers later and still no trade deal with US, perhaps KC will use soft diplomacy. Nope, Camilla will start leaking about Biden manners or breaking wind etc. Another fail
This too is very delicious, “He triggered outrage when he joked that he was visiting to ensure that the Brits did not ‘screw around’ with the Good Friday Agreement… ” oh the BM and BRF are salty AF, LOL.
Nothing makes me feel MORE patriotic than reading British Media shading President Biden. WHEW give me an American flag please. They are delusional. I’m embarrassed for them.
We are not British subjects, ma’am. Calm down.
Oh pete’s sake, leave Biden alone. He’s got enough on his agenda without having to kowtow to sensational media’s take on him “snubbing” King Charles. The Ukrainian war continent and possible insurgency within Russia that takes precedence over the royal family’s perceived hurt feelings. Trump went all in for all the pomp and circumstance in rubbing shoulders with royalty while destroying his country back home, but this ain’t my President Biden. Wishing him a successful and safe trip for the NATO Summit.
Charles is so petty and small, and President Biden sees him for who he is. No American president ever attended a British coronation but that didn’t stop KC3 from briefing the media about Biden snubbing him. The fact that Jill Biden was seated in the nosebleed section at Chuck’s crowning was just one more example of his pettiness. KC3 and cronies continue to act so badly (ex: evicting H+M, embracing Andrew, letting Clarkson trash Meghan) is mind boggling.
Those seating arrangements are alphabetical.
The seating arrangements were what Charles approved them to be.
Dearest UK government, King Charles, and the British media – the United States of America doesn’t view the UK as the center of the Universe. We’re just not that into you. So don’t expect our president to scrape and bow and breathlessly yearn for an audience with your unelected head of state.
Thoughtful of the US President to even stop by the UK. They better be grateful instead of being nasty. The new world order has Britain listed as an ally and nothing more. We have enough problems in the US. Britain needs to deal with their own instead of expecting a country of 360m to pay homage to them.
“British officials have swung into action to tamp down more headlines about Biden snubs and spare the White House more blushes. ”
LOL, LOL, LOL. Blushes? Really? The Brits are so salty. They think the world revolves around them. Didn’t 2 World Wars where the Americans had to save their asses show them what the 20th and 21st centuries are about? Their time of world dominance is long gone. They still think they are very special. Too bad. You are second rate.
I don’t think a sitting American president has ever gone to a British coronation, have they? Joe ‘fightin’ Irish’ Biden wasn’t going to be the guy to break that tradition and I really don’t think Charles would’ve expected him to. It is just so very strange and out of character for The Daily Mail, the world’s most reasonable and not at all xenophobic or right-wing newspaper, to make a big deal out of nothing. So out of character!
Camilla went around telling everyone that he passed gas in front her. Please, if that didn’t make him blush, this surely won’t. Why would Biden want anything to do with Charles and his trashy wife? They’re both cozy with right-wing tabloid editors and care only about themselves. A fly-by visit is exactly the way to go.
Hmm, a 24 hour stopover, see KCIII and he’s out of there, sounds like Harry’s last trip. I will die if he seen carrying a hanger to the airport in his haste to get away. Also, if KCIII wanted Biden to come for a state visit he wouldn’t have sat Dr Biden in the last row at the coronation.
Seating arrangements after the non Commonwealth countries is alphabetical.
Joe doesn’t put up with malarkey! The salty British press can cry all they want but Joe will do as he pleases nothing more.
This dumbfuck king has clearly forgotten there is a WAR in Europe right now and that he’s not an elected politician. Why does England insist on embarrassing themselves constantly?
Ugh, our crazy stalker ex.
Biden has a lot going on. NATO has the threat of an imminent threat of a Russian initiated nuclear meltdown at Zaporizhzhia going on right now.
Obama did tell them with Brexit it back to the end of the queue, with trade deals.
So they can dance and sing all they want about the special relationship between the U S and Britain all they want, but business is business.
I don’t understand why it’s so important for him to meet Charles anyway – Charles has no political power so what are they going to do? Drink tea and exchange pleasantries? Surely spending time with Sunak and even the Foreign Secretary is a far better use of Biden’s time.
I think Biden having his hand on Charles’ shoulder is a big protocol violation. I’m old enough to remember when a lovely Black lady here in the States hugged the queen while she was visiting and it was a week long story. And we won’t even go into Michelle Obama putting her arm around her. Now here’s Biden all buddy-buddy with Charles. Of course, Biden is white, but he is Irish. The fact is Biden is not easily embarrassed when it comes to dissing the royals. He relishes the chance. No, he ain’t blushing, I’m sure.
I love that President-Uncle Joe doesn’t give a sh!t what the British press think of him or what
C & C think. PJB has actual work to do here in the states, Chuck is lucky to get face time.
Joe as a Brit, all I can say is don’t bother. Charlie isn’t worth your time or energy. He’s just a worthless little man who has no idea about anything other than keeping his surrogate mother happy and dodging his eldest sons rages. Stay on your plane, drop him a message in a bottle saying sorry Charlie no time to pop in, BUT you can always come to me if you ever bother to visit your AMERICAN daughter in law and your son maybe you can see your grandchildren as well, because in the US family is everything! Oh and maybe stop being a Conservative party puppet