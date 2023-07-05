President Biden tacked on a 24-hour stopover in the UK, it’s not a ‘state visit’ – lmao

Next week, President Biden will stop by the UK for a whirlwind 24-hour (if that) visit which will see him conducting meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and stopping by Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles. This will be the first time President Biden and King Charles have seen each other in person since QEII’s state funeral last September. Buckingham Palace wanted President Biden to attend Charles’s coronation, but Biden said “no way, Jose” and sent his wife in his place. The palace seethed about Biden “snubbing” the king and they openly briefed the British media about how Biden was “too old” to travel to the Chubbly. Except that Biden went to Ireland just before the coronation and he had a wonderful time there. The British media and the palace seethed yet again.

So, that’s the backstory – POTUS and the king haven’t seen each other in person since the funeral and this will be Biden’s first visit to the UK since before the coronation (when he only went to Northern Ireland, lol). The White House claimed that Charles had invited Biden for a state visit after the coronation, and at first, that’s what this visit might have been. Except that Biden is basically tacking on a UK stopover before he heads to a NATO Summit in Lithuania, so no, it’s not a “state visit.” President Biden is too Irish to be wined and dined by the royals. Which begs the question – how is the British media reacting to all of this?

In April, the White House was under pressure to explain why President Joe Biden would not be attending the coronation of King Charles III in London. Was it a snub by the famously pro-Irish president? Not at all, said his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. The two heads of state had just spoken by phone and the king had invited the president for a state visit very soon.

But when Biden visits London next month it will be a trip shoehorned into a European swing centered around a N.A.T.O. summit. There will be no Buckingham Palace banquet or 82-gun salute as there was four years ago when President Donald Trump was afforded the honor of a full state visit.

DailyMail.com can reveal that no invitation for a state visit was ever extended when Biden spoke with King Charles. Instead, the president is expected to spend less than 24 hours in London before flying on to Vilnius, Lithuania, to meet N.A.T.O. allies. A full state visit would usually last for closer to four days. And need a year of planning, rather than a three-month lead in.

‘There was never an invitation for a state visit,’ said a London source. ‘The point was to try to get away from headlines about Biden snubbing Charles over the coronation, and show that the two had a decent relationship. And the White House managed to mess it up.’

A U.S. official confirmed that Biden would still meet King Charles. In the meantime, British officials have swung into action to tamp down more headlines about Biden snubs and spare the White House more blushes. London’s newspapers have begun describing the trip as a ‘mini state visit.’

But the stripped-down visit will reignite questions about whether Biden is anti-British. During an April trip he spent less than 24 hours in British Northern Ireland, before spending the bulk of his time in the Republic of Ireland. He triggered outrage when he joked that he was visiting to ensure that the Brits did not ‘screw around’ with the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of violence.

[From The Daily Mail]

They are so f–king salty, it’s basically performance art at this point. “British officials have swung into action to tamp down more headlines about Biden snubs and spare the White House more blushes.” Hey, if Biden is making a point of openly snubbing Britain, I don’t think he cares about “being spared more blushes.” He’s not blushing. He’s not embarrassed to be pro-Irish. His apathy towards the monarchy is on the record and has been for years. Sounds more like the palace and the British government is constantly doing damage control about how often President Biden snubs them. And to be clear, half of the time, Biden isn’t even “snubbing” anyone – he’s just not sycophantic towards Britain or Sunak or King Charles. Biden sees Sunak – and Britain – as a respected strategic partner and nothing more.

  1. Amy Bee says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:28 am

    This is funny. The British press will be crying that he only spent 24 hours in the UK. I love it.

    • Chic says:
      July 5, 2023 at 8:55 am

      Three prime ministers later and still no trade deal with US, perhaps KC will use soft diplomacy. Nope, Camilla will start leaking about Biden manners or breaking wind etc. Another fail

    • Taytanish says:
      July 5, 2023 at 9:27 am

      This too is very delicious, “He triggered outrage when he joked that he was visiting to ensure that the Brits did not ‘screw around’ with the Good Friday Agreement… ” oh the BM and BRF are salty AF, LOL.

  2. Abby says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Nothing makes me feel MORE patriotic than reading British Media shading President Biden. WHEW give me an American flag please. They are delusional. I’m embarrassed for them.

    We are not British subjects, ma’am. Calm down.

  3. Mireille says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Oh pete’s sake, leave Biden alone. He’s got enough on his agenda without having to kowtow to sensational media’s take on him “snubbing” King Charles. The Ukrainian war continent and possible insurgency within Russia that takes precedence over the royal family’s perceived hurt feelings. Trump went all in for all the pomp and circumstance in rubbing shoulders with royalty while destroying his country back home, but this ain’t my President Biden. Wishing him a successful and safe trip for the NATO Summit.

  4. Michelle says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Charles is so petty and small, and President Biden sees him for who he is. No American president ever attended a British coronation but that didn’t stop KC3 from briefing the media about Biden snubbing him. The fact that Jill Biden was seated in the nosebleed section at Chuck’s crowning was just one more example of his pettiness. KC3 and cronies continue to act so badly (ex: evicting H+M, embracing Andrew, letting Clarkson trash Meghan) is mind boggling.

  5. Beverley says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:37 am

    Dearest UK government, King Charles, and the British media – the United States of America doesn’t view the UK as the center of the Universe. We’re just not that into you. So don’t expect our president to scrape and bow and breathlessly yearn for an audience with your unelected head of state.

  6. Maxine Branch says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:38 am

    Thoughtful of the US President to even stop by the UK. They better be grateful instead of being nasty. The new world order has Britain listed as an ally and nothing more. We have enough problems in the US. Britain needs to deal with their own instead of expecting a country of 360m to pay homage to them.

    Reply
    July 5, 2023 at 8:39 am

    “British officials have swung into action to tamp down more headlines about Biden snubs and spare the White House more blushes. ”
    LOL, LOL, LOL. Blushes? Really? The Brits are so salty. They think the world revolves around them. Didn’t 2 World Wars where the Americans had to save their asses show them what the 20th and 21st centuries are about? Their time of world dominance is long gone. They still think they are very special. Too bad. You are second rate.

  8. A says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:45 am

    I don’t think a sitting American president has ever gone to a British coronation, have they? Joe ‘fightin’ Irish’ Biden wasn’t going to be the guy to break that tradition and I really don’t think Charles would’ve expected him to. It is just so very strange and out of character for The Daily Mail, the world’s most reasonable and not at all xenophobic or right-wing newspaper, to make a big deal out of nothing. So out of character!

  9. Jais says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Camilla went around telling everyone that he passed gas in front her. Please, if that didn’t make him blush, this surely won’t. Why would Biden want anything to do with Charles and his trashy wife? They’re both cozy with right-wing tabloid editors and care only about themselves. A fly-by visit is exactly the way to go.

  10. Lizzie says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Hmm, a 24 hour stopover, see KCIII and he’s out of there, sounds like Harry’s last trip. I will die if he seen carrying a hanger to the airport in his haste to get away. Also, if KCIII wanted Biden to come for a state visit he wouldn’t have sat Dr Biden in the last row at the coronation.

  11. Susan Collins says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Joe doesn’t put up with malarkey! The salty British press can cry all they want but Joe will do as he pleases nothing more.

  12. Jillian says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:56 am

    This dumbfuck king has clearly forgotten there is a WAR in Europe right now and that he’s not an elected politician. Why does England insist on embarrassing themselves constantly?

  13. Miranda says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:56 am

    Ugh, our crazy stalker ex.

  14. Cosmic Cow says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Biden has a lot going on. NATO has the threat of an imminent threat of a Russian initiated nuclear meltdown at Zaporizhzhia going on right now.

  15. Jan says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Obama did tell them with Brexit it back to the end of the queue, with trade deals.
    So they can dance and sing all they want about the special relationship between the U S and Britain all they want, but business is business.

  16. Polly says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:18 am

    I don’t understand why it’s so important for him to meet Charles anyway – Charles has no political power so what are they going to do? Drink tea and exchange pleasantries? Surely spending time with Sunak and even the Foreign Secretary is a far better use of Biden’s time.

  17. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:29 am

    I think Biden having his hand on Charles’ shoulder is a big protocol violation. I’m old enough to remember when a lovely Black lady here in the States hugged the queen while she was visiting and it was a week long story. And we won’t even go into Michelle Obama putting her arm around her. Now here’s Biden all buddy-buddy with Charles. Of course, Biden is white, but he is Irish. The fact is Biden is not easily embarrassed when it comes to dissing the royals. He relishes the chance. No, he ain’t blushing, I’m sure.

  18. girl_ninja says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:32 am

    I love that President-Uncle Joe doesn’t give a sh!t what the British press think of him or what
    C & C think. PJB has actual work to do here in the states, Chuck is lucky to get face time.

  19. Mary Pester says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:33 am

    Joe as a Brit, all I can say is don’t bother. Charlie isn’t worth your time or energy. He’s just a worthless little man who has no idea about anything other than keeping his surrogate mother happy and dodging his eldest sons rages. Stay on your plane, drop him a message in a bottle saying sorry Charlie no time to pop in, BUT you can always come to me if you ever bother to visit your AMERICAN daughter in law and your son maybe you can see your grandchildren as well, because in the US family is everything! Oh and maybe stop being a Conservative party puppet

