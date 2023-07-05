QEII paid Prince Edward & Sophie £250,000 to get them to quit their jobs

So much of the insanity coming out of the Windsor clan and the British media (working in concert) about the Sussexes is simply about control. Prince Harry and Meghan cannot be controlled by the UK media or the royal family. H&M make their own money, they don’t give a sh-t about titles, and (most importantly) they can afford private security. The Windsors lost their ability to control and contain the Sussexes using their conventional methods, methods which “worked” on other royals… like Prince Edward and Sophie, the current Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Edward and Sophie both used to have “real jobs”… until they didn’t. Until their wings were clipped. This compare-and-contrast is part of a new documentary, and none of these royal experts are talking about what they think they’re talking about.
A new documentary has explored the similarities between the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Edward: Will He Change the Royals?, looks at Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son’s journey to becoming one of the most senior members of the British Royal Family. The couple have become hard-working, valued senior royals, but it wasn’t always this way; they had series of scrapes after they married that saw Sophie boasting to the News of the World’s ‘Fake Sheik’ about her PR firm’s royal connections.
Edward’s film company, Ardent, then made attempts to get around a ban on filming his nephew, Prince William, at university in St Andrews. There was also his disastrous appearance on It’s a Knockout at Alton Towers in June 1987. Both were lambasted for trying to cash in on royal links. But unlike Prince Harry and Meghan , Sophie and Edward wound down their businesses and dug in to royals duties, rebuilding their reputations within the Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh reportedly received a one-off payment of £250,000 to end their controversial business careers in 2002. It was said to be passed off as ‘ compensation’ for loss of earnings.
Speaking on tonight’s documentary, journalist Emily Andrews said: ‘The Queen effectively asked Edward and Sophie to give up their careers and become full time working royals. As an effective sweetener, she gave them £250,000 in compensation, if you like. There are parallels between Sophie and Edward and Harry and Meghan. I mean Sophie and Edward were the forerunners of trying to balance their royal career with actual money-making careers.’
Royal commentator Katie Nicholl echoed this suggestion, adding: ‘I think you can draw parallels, absolutely, with the Sussexes. Harry also wanted to strike out, do things a little differently, and just as Edward found, these parameters are quite rigid, they don’t really budge and kick against them too hard and you get badly wounded in the process.’
In March, after Prince Edward was handed his late father’s title, the Duke of Edinburgh, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘This rewards hard work and dedication to royal duty. Since they have decided that their children should have the option of titles, Harry and Meghan might take note that, in the face of initial adversity when they too had problems and bad press, Edward and Sophie have done remarkable service to the Royal Family. They deserve this reward.’
[From The Daily Mail]
This carrot-and-stick approach to Edward and Sophie “worked” because they had few other options – Sophie and Edward’s businesses were not successful, they were embarrassing the Firm, all while they lived in Buckingham Palace and had royal security. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan simply had other options, they could leave and make their own path. More than that, the Sussexes HAD to make their own path because the Firm chose the “all stick, no carrot” approach. The Windsors were on the war path and they’re all still trying to devise punishments for the Sussexes – strip them of their security, no, they can’t even pay for their own security, not like that! They need to pay for their own lifestyle, no, not that way, we’re going to smear their business deals! Where is the “offer” to buy the Sussexes out of their private businesses? Oh, right, it never happened. It’s all about control, and Sophie and Edward getting a relative pittance of $250K as a payoff is hilarious. That’s all it costs to get a lifetime of service from Sophie and Edward? There are rumors that they can’t even afford the upkeep on their giant, 120-room mansion, Bagshot Park.
Wait, so titles are earned by working for the firm and not making waves and not earning your own money? So then, this royalty thing… not by birthright. Right?
As for buying Harry and Meghan out of their business deals, at this point, KFC has to spend money shutting up Pedo Andy and Edward and Sophie, who all know where some of the bodies are buried, so perhaps buying out the Sussexes, who have done very well for themselves, isn’t such an attractive option regardless.
If harry and meghans netflix deal really is worth within the 100 million then buying them out would be a hard task. Give up that amount of money just to receive not even 1 million from your pa and be financially dependent on your jealous brother and his witch wife for the rest of your life?
Oh and let’s not forget the shack they’d have to return to. If they would even get frogmore cottage back because i can see the windsors give them some room in windsor castle instead.
In return for letting you appear in public with us, here’s $250,000. We know you’re just desperate enough to accept this offer. The British media really thinks it’s an honor to be called “royal” and that the Sussexes are eager to get back in this meaningless institution.
Wow they sold out for cheap. I would have asked for a lot more to stop the embarrassment of the so called jobs. I guess they had to take what they could get. I don’t feel any sympathy for them.
A $250K payoff is not enough even back then!
Why are these royals living in castles that are in need of such upkeep? Just find a smaller spot and live there. I don’t get how these people live. Meghan and Harry renovated the Frogmore cottage and from the looks of that kitchen alone, did a great job of it. I think they knew that they didn’t want to deal with the draftiness of an old castle and that’s why Harry turned down on the larger option QEll offered.
The Royal Family believed that Harry and Meghan would fail just like Edward and Sophie hence they felt there was no need to offer them a carrot. They thought that Harry and Meghan would come crawling back within a year thus they put in place the one year review. I’ve always believed that Charles worked with the press to ensure that Edward and Sophie would be forced to give up their jobs. Harry and Meghan moving to the US meant that Charles lost the ability to do the same to them.
Was there even really a one year review? Cause I think that was made up BS. I’m pretty sure that was just a story to make it seem like the Sussexes might return. Like, the BRF consoling itself with “maybe they’ll come back”
We’ll only know if Harry tells us. But the Palace wanted an excuse for the press to keep the focus on Harry and Meghan rather than the royal family. Putting it out there that they might come back was to stay in the press’ good graces after they lost the golden goose.
Maybe it’s the American in me, but it seems like these people will give up their freedom, break rules, ethics and morals for such paltry sums of money. Just so they can be a part of the royal fold or adjacent to it.
The salaries of royal employees are complete shit. The payoffs are terrible. 250K? I would have demanded MILLIONS. Or an ANNUAL payment of 250K for the rest of my life.
And I don’t think these journalists are raking it in either. Victoria Arbiter torpedoed her career for $360 dollars. That’s how much those pranksters paid her to lie on camera. I think that Christian Jones got 4K to leak on the Sussexes. Michael Fawcett got 250K to fall on his sword for Charles over cash for honors.
Are these people that broke and desperate? I wouldn’t destroy my reputation and career for such paltry sums.
I’m not wealthy, but that would not be enough for my wife and I to quit our jobs. It’s a sad indication of how badly those two sucked at their chosen employment.
They speak of Edward’s “journey to becoming one of the most senior members of the British Royal Family” as if he rose up through the ranks with hard work and perseverance. Nope. He just popped out of a queen’s body and didn’t die. That’s how he got where he is, which is actually much lower in the line of succession than he was before Charles, Andrew, William and Harry had kids.
I wil try this question again. Do the senior working royals get an ACTUAL salary ? Do they get a debit or credit card, all their basic expenses have to go through BP ? I hope these grown folks have some sort of financial freedom of their own.
Nope. Sussex is their title and they should use it. If the UK wants different, let them take it away. Then they can show how racist they truly are while letting a sex/trafficking pedo and the wife he divorced keep their castles and titles. All while selling honors to foreign autocrats with briefcases full of tax free cash.
Didn’t Queen also pay their debts as well? I remember reading something like that.