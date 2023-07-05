Ben Affleck, J.Lo & Violet Affleck attended Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party

Here are some photos of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck on the Fourth of July. There’s always at least one major “industry party” on Independence Day, and this year Michael Rubin hosted it. The dress code was “all white,” which… eh. It feels very early-aughts, doing an all-white dress code for a summer party. I remember those Hamptons parties with all-white dress codes. Still, Bennifer was game and so was Violet.

Violet is fully her mother’s daughter – I always do a double-take whenever I see photos of her, because it inevitably looks like Jennifer Garner and J.Lo are hanging out. I wonder if J.Lo does the same double-take. Violet not only paired her white dress with pigtails, she also wore a mask at the party. She’s 17 years old and she’s still like “actually, I don’t want to catch anything.” The only other Hollywood type I’ve seen wearing masks still, to this day, is Leo DiCaprio (and I mostly think that’s about the paparazzi).

Speaking of Leo, Ben and J.Lo are both Leos, with Jennifer’s birthday coming up on July 24th and Ben’s birthday coming up on August 15. Will they do another birthday trip in Europe? Will they get a yacht? I hope so. There are also persistent rumors that Ben and Jen will do a vow renewal this summer for their one-year anniversary. I hope not – I hope they just go on a big birthday/anniversary trip.

Here’s one of Michael Rubin’s IGs about his party, and you can see a great photo of the Affleck-Lopez fam. Beyonce was there!! So were Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and dozens of A-listers.