Ben Affleck, J.Lo & Violet Affleck attended Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party

Here are some photos of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck on the Fourth of July. There’s always at least one major “industry party” on Independence Day, and this year Michael Rubin hosted it. The dress code was “all white,” which… eh. It feels very early-aughts, doing an all-white dress code for a summer party. I remember those Hamptons parties with all-white dress codes. Still, Bennifer was game and so was Violet.
Violet is fully her mother’s daughter – I always do a double-take whenever I see photos of her, because it inevitably looks like Jennifer Garner and J.Lo are hanging out. I wonder if J.Lo does the same double-take. Violet not only paired her white dress with pigtails, she also wore a mask at the party. She’s 17 years old and she’s still like “actually, I don’t want to catch anything.” The only other Hollywood type I’ve seen wearing masks still, to this day, is Leo DiCaprio (and I mostly think that’s about the paparazzi).
Speaking of Leo, Ben and J.Lo are both Leos, with Jennifer’s birthday coming up on July 24th and Ben’s birthday coming up on August 15. Will they do another birthday trip in Europe? Will they get a yacht? I hope so. There are also persistent rumors that Ben and Jen will do a vow renewal this summer for their one-year anniversary. I hope not – I hope they just go on a big birthday/anniversary trip.
Here’s one of Michael Rubin’s IGs about his party, and you can see a great photo of the Affleck-Lopez fam. Beyonce was there!! So were Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and dozens of A-listers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Tom Brady giving off nothing but “the Backstreet Boys video for I Want It That Way” vibes
Tell me whhyyy??!
Ben Affleck is 6’4″, and Violet standing next 2 him with only 2 inches difference in height. And is wearing flat sandals. That girl is talllllll!!!
She is tall but side on shows she is in wedges not flats
Even so, she’s close to 6′ tall. Jennifer Garner is around 5’8″ and from the photos from the State Dinner, Violet towers over her.
Photos from this party is giving hot, sweaty mess.
It looks like a sweaty mess of a party, and the men look like inmates. Reminds me of the time my sister dated then married a convict and all the pictures he would send her of him and his prison buddies. 😬
I saw some tiktok of Kim, Hailey et al in all white and didn’t have any idea of the context. I love a themed party but I agree with y’all–this looked hot and sweaty.
I did but I have to admit that our Queen B Beyoncé and JayZ looked cool as cucumbers and brought the all white up several notches that not one couple could compete against!!!
Also, how could TWO Leo’s marry?? I too am a Leo and I would not be able to live or even consider marrying another Leo……😵💫. I am utterly, head over heels in love with my Aquarian ❤️❤️
IIRC, Jessica Chastain is still diligent-and unapologetic-about masking.
I honestly cannot imagine Ben Affleck agreeing to go through all of the fuss of a vow renewal just a year after they got married.
Vow renewals after a year seems so excessive to me. Sign if a weak union. After 25 years, maybe. But one?
This Rubin must be a big deal if he got all those A listers under one roof for JUST a party!!!
Michael Rubin is I believe valued at 11.4 or 11.6 billion and he owns Fanatics, the sports apparel company. He’s a sports guy so not sure why all the celebs are there.
Kim, Kendall, Lori, Lala, and Hailey all did a Tiktok together. Someone posted it on Twitter (I don’t do the Tiktoks). It was cute. Also, Tom Brady looks SO out of place. 😂