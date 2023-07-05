The police are ‘considering’ criminal charges in King Charles’s honors scandal

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Scotland this week for Holyrood Week, or “Royal Week” in Scotland. They arrived in Edinburgh on Monday, and they’ve done various events already, like accepting the keys to the city, some event with a sword, a party for NHS’s anniversary, a rain-soaked garden party and more. Today, Charles will attend his “Scottish coronation,” which (from what I understand) is basically just a church service in Edinburgh. I’ll post the photos from the event when they come in, but for now, just enjoy how Holyrood Week was going – small crowds, little enthusiasm, and anti-monarchy protesters are already gathering on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, in 2021, then-Prince Charles must have been preparing for the throne by trying to get all of his shady information out there before QEII passed away. Every week, there was some new, well-sourced story about what Charles and Michael Fawcett had been getting up to, like exchanging honours to random wealthy foreigners in exchange for huge donations to Charles’s charity. There were many ethical and even criminal issues, and while the foundation was being investigated by the police, everything seemed to come to a stop once Charles became king. Now, the Mail reports that the police are “considering” criminal charges.

Police were last night considering bringing criminal charges over The Prince’s Foundation ‘cash-for-honours’ scandal, The Mail on Sunday has learned.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now analysed evidence into claims first published in this newspaper that foreign tycoons were being offered help to obtain honours in exchange for donations to King Charles’s charity.

The Met Police said: ‘A file was passed to the CPS on October 31, 2022 for early advice. On Thursday, we received the advice and it is now being considered.’

The case focuses on a letter first published in the Mail on Sunday in which Michael Fawcett, a long-time aide of the King and a former chief executive of the charity, offered to help a wealthy Saudi donor obtain a Knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for his ongoing generosity.

Yeah… nothing will happen. At first I thought they would tie everything around Michael Fawcett’s neck and call it a day, but I don’t think they’ll even have to do that. Charles set up Fawcett as a patsy, likely with Fawcett agreeing to fall on his sword for his boss, and after all that, Fawcett will get away with a slap on the wrist at most. And then in a year – if that – Fawcett will be back in the royal fold, I guarantee.

18 Responses to “The police are ‘considering’ criminal charges in King Charles’s honors scandal”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:44 am

    I doubt very much something will happen. He is like a greased pig and won’t be caught and punished.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Shady, thieving lying family. The Trumps but make it British.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Yeah, nothing going to happen here.

    Reply
  4. Chic says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:49 am

    I think Uk and lots of countries are not as accommodating of monarchies as they once were. Luxembourg grand duchess reigned terror and after an inquiry seemed to decamp to Paris. UK will get a change of Gov soon and Labor will look to appease some anti royalists. Interesting times for BRF.

    Reply
  5. Hummingbird says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Watching the presentation of the Scottish Honours to KFC. The crowds are sparse apart from some tourists. There is a large presence of Republic protesters chanting “Not my king.” They drowned out the national anthem as the crown arrived at St Giles Cathedral.
    Go Republic. I hope they are in full voice when the dramatis personae arrive and somehow the message gets through that we, in Scotland are done with them.

    Reply
  6. NJGR says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Those handwritten protest signs in the photo are pretty good: “Only the tourists are cheering”.

    Reply
  7. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 5, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Your unelected officials, Britain. I guess we’ll see if a king is above the law. We’re learning in America if a former president is. The world is watching.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      July 5, 2023 at 9:52 am

      Apparently, our Supreme Court is without any ethical standards at all, and flat-out bribes are just fine.

      Reply
  8. Noor says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:05 am

    Should do charity work with your own money like Bill Gates, Warren Buffet etc.

    Reply
  9. HeyKay says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Nothing will happen.
    Just like Trump.

    It all makes me angry.

    Reply
  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Let’s say for the sake of argument that this is a legit investigation and investigators discover that the now king violated at least one very serious law. How would prosecutors even go about charging the king with a criminal offense(s)? We’re having a hard enough time on this side of the pond holding an ex-president accountable for numerous serious crimes. I’m assuming that charging the monarch with even a minor legal violation would be impossible. I mean, the whole premise of monarchy is that the king is above the law and even IS the law. That’s why Charles has looked so unbothered ever since we first learned about this scandal.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 5, 2023 at 10:04 am

      Charles does carry that look of smugness along with his permanent Cheshire Cat face of having scammed and broken the law knowing that he would never be held accountable. KFCIII had even been cautioned by Harry to stop communicating and giving these oligarchs/Saudis an audience.

      Charles’s doesn’t care one iota of committing crimes. Why should he??? Not one Monarch has been held accountable for their thieving, greedy and looting for centuries.

      Reply
  11. Beverley says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Why do they even bother to report this? KC3 will never be held accountable and EVERYONE knows this.

    Why do the good people of Britain continue to abide this blatant grifter, again and again?

    Reply
  12. Sue E Generis says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Just me, or does Charles look more and more cartoonish?

    Reply
  13. Scout says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:39 am

    If charges are filed, expect a coordinated response from the media/RF by ensuring a scandal is on the front pages to take attention away…

    Reply
  14. Noo says:
    July 5, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Header photo amazing!! KC looks more and more like Wallace from Wallace and Grommit every day… https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQl_VAEmcAuSpLo6QmpZ_TDDwf8OTyAQ3nkFA&usqp=CAU

    Reply

