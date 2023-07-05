The police are ‘considering’ criminal charges in King Charles’s honors scandal

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Scotland this week for Holyrood Week, or “Royal Week” in Scotland. They arrived in Edinburgh on Monday, and they’ve done various events already, like accepting the keys to the city, some event with a sword, a party for NHS’s anniversary, a rain-soaked garden party and more. Today, Charles will attend his “Scottish coronation,” which (from what I understand) is basically just a church service in Edinburgh. I’ll post the photos from the event when they come in, but for now, just enjoy how Holyrood Week was going – small crowds, little enthusiasm, and anti-monarchy protesters are already gathering on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.
Meanwhile, in 2021, then-Prince Charles must have been preparing for the throne by trying to get all of his shady information out there before QEII passed away. Every week, there was some new, well-sourced story about what Charles and Michael Fawcett had been getting up to, like exchanging honours to random wealthy foreigners in exchange for huge donations to Charles’s charity. There were many ethical and even criminal issues, and while the foundation was being investigated by the police, everything seemed to come to a stop once Charles became king. Now, the Mail reports that the police are “considering” criminal charges.
Police were last night considering bringing criminal charges over The Prince’s Foundation ‘cash-for-honours’ scandal, The Mail on Sunday has learned.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now analysed evidence into claims first published in this newspaper that foreign tycoons were being offered help to obtain honours in exchange for donations to King Charles’s charity.
The Met Police said: ‘A file was passed to the CPS on October 31, 2022 for early advice. On Thursday, we received the advice and it is now being considered.’
The case focuses on a letter first published in the Mail on Sunday in which Michael Fawcett, a long-time aide of the King and a former chief executive of the charity, offered to help a wealthy Saudi donor obtain a Knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for his ongoing generosity.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah… nothing will happen. At first I thought they would tie everything around Michael Fawcett’s neck and call it a day, but I don’t think they’ll even have to do that. Charles set up Fawcett as a patsy, likely with Fawcett agreeing to fall on his sword for his boss, and after all that, Fawcett will get away with a slap on the wrist at most. And then in a year – if that – Fawcett will be back in the royal fold, I guarantee.
