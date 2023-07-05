Sydney Sweeney, Kate Hudson & Laura Dern attended the Armani show at PFW

Here are some photos from Paris Fashion Week, where a surprising amount of big-name celebrities came out specifically for the Armani show. I wouldn’t want to spend a rain-soaked holiday in Paris, but sure – maybe Armani paid some of these women to show up for the show.

Kate Hudson was there with her fiance Danny Fujikawa, and Kate was given a tube top and a bubble skirt. She sort of makes it work, but that ponytail is doing a lot of work to make this cute. Speaking of someone’s natural beauty elevating a weird design, Nathalie Emmanuel was given the most tragic top I’ve ever seen. Why would you put nude/illusion netting there and why is it f–king baggy??

I think one of the biggest design fails is what Sydney Sweeney wore to the show – while the dress itself is beautiful and wearable (I can see that on like twenty different Emmy nominees), it’s so utterly typical of fashion designers to make the big-chested woman cover up to this degree IN JULY. Look at what Kate Hudson and Nathalie are wearing and tell me small-boob privilege doesn’t exist.

The Armani show was also a family outing for Emma Thompson and my nemesis Laura Dern, both of whom arrived with their daughters. My nemesis actually looks okay – Armani suits her lanky frame.

16 Responses to “Sydney Sweeney, Kate Hudson & Laura Dern attended the Armani show at PFW”

  1. Seraphina says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:50 am

    All of these outfits are eye sores. Especially the bra and blazer – maybe I am getting old.
    And Kate made me do a double take. She usually dresses better. She’s also been tweaking her face and it shows – and not in a good way. I did not recognize her. I get aging is a bi***, I too see it in the mirror and it’s a downer. Having to compete with the younger talent coming in must be a bigger bi***. The struggle is real.

    Reply
    • SeemaLikely says:
      July 5, 2023 at 12:06 pm

      If memory serves, Goldie Hawn once said you should get your first facelift while you’re still in your 40s, so that subsequent ones are just minor tweaks with less drastic results. Of course, this was back when surgery was the only option. But I would guess that mom’s philosophy has been passed down to daughter.

      Reply
  2. Kate says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:51 am

    I think Kate looks really cute! Her partner is not too bad either!

    Reply
  3. Gobo says:
    July 5, 2023 at 10:53 am

    I think it’s a nude mesh top over a crystal bra, rather than a single top? It’s an odd aesthetic, but i kind like it as a way of tongue in cheek “muting” the sparkly bra top.

    Reply
  4. HeyKay says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:00 am

    None of these outfits look good to me.
    Kate H seems to be out and about with her partner, Danny K., pretty often lately.

    Reply
  5. Ameerah M says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:01 am

    Laura’s daughter’s dress is nice. I don’t mind Nathalie’s look – it’s very on trend atm. I personally didn’t like the bra as top trend back in the 90s and I don’t like it now. Kate looks like Kate. I think this works BECAUSE it’s her. And Sydney Sweeney… I like the dress, but…am I the only one who feels like she has ZERO charisma? She makes everything feel so basic to me.

    Reply
  6. Lens says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Agree about Kate looking awful and with that high pony tail it gives I dream of Jeannie retread. And that is Laura Dern’s daughter? Looks nothing like her and I mean zero. She is all dad I guess, whoever the dad is. Sydney looks fine but at a design show you want to be a bit more than just fine. She’s young so let her enjoy more than a long black gown.

    Reply
  7. Josephine says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:25 am

    At least Sydney Sweeney looked good as no one else did although the color on Laura Dern’s daughter is beautiful. And I did not recognize Kate Hudson at all – that’s some wonky make-up or bad work.

    Reply
    • Angie H says:
      July 5, 2023 at 11:57 am

      I’m thinking bad work. Face doesn’t look the same

      Reply
    • Coco says:
      July 5, 2023 at 12:14 pm

      Ya Kate got too much fillers done and she didn’t give it time to settle before the event so it’s extra noticeable. The high ponytail doesn’t help to make ether, but I’m guessing it “helps” with pulling the skin on her face back.

      Reply
  8. Dierski says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:35 am

    I LOVE Sydney’s dress… just not at all for summer, wtf.

    Reply
  9. Kirsten says:
    July 5, 2023 at 11:46 am

    I cannot fathom why Nathalie’s top has illusion netting over her stomach and arms. What is that even for? Just let her wear the sparkly bra.

    Reply
  10. Angie H says:
    July 5, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    Sydney’s dress may be overdone but wow that lip color is gorgeous & gorgeous on her!

    Reply
  11. Cali says:
    July 5, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    Emma Thompson’s daughter reminds me of Billie Lourd. The lips maybe? But clearly much, much taller. Laura Dern’s daughter is gorgeous

    Reply

