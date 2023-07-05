Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage?

Almost every marriage exhibited on a Real Housewife franchise ends in divorce, but there were always a handful of couples who managed to break the curse. People thought Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were one of those couples. Kyle has been on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010. She had one of the more stable marriages. But it’s over… after 27 years together. The exclusive came out during the Independence Day holiday here in America, so there was an attempt to bury the news.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirms. A source close to the pair tells PEOPLE: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” Richards, 54, first met Umansky, 53, at a nightclub in 1994. At the time, Richards was divorced from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34. After getting engaged later that year, the couple tied the knot in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. In 2010, their family was officially introduced to the public when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Bravo. As Richards became a mainstay on the reality show for the last 12 seasons, the pair frequently insisted to fans that they were seeing their real relationship play out on the show. “We’re the same, with or without cameras. We’re just super real and we know each other and we’re real,” Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013. “We don’t have any secrets to hide. That’s one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.”

Notably, Mauricio made a point of posting social media photos on the Fourth of July showing that they were spending the holiday together with their children. This seems less like a “reality show curse” and more like two people who grew apart over time, especially with most of their kids out of the house. Portia is their only minor child now. Anyway, the RHOBH fans were really shaken up by this news.

PS… Kyle did an oddly-worded denial on her Instagram, but People Mag has not changed their exclusive story about their separation. So… I don’t know what’s happening.