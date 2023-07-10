DM: King Charles & Camilla sleep in separate bedrooms, as do Will & Kate

Breaking my silence: I dislike sharing a bed. For my entire life, I just have a high internal body temperature, and I can’t stand having a (temperature) hot body beside me or sleeping near to me or on me. It has to be a very cold night for me to even sleep with extra blankets – usually one blanket will do, and I kick it off and on several times throughout the night. I need my space, even when I’m sleeping (especially when I’m sleeping). So, I perfectly understand the more “traditional” custom of spouses sleeping in different bedrooms. That’s simply the way it’s done in the British aristocracy and among British royals – married couples rarely sleep in the same room. Well, I tend to think the Daily Mail is making a point of directing everyone’s attention to that fact:
A restful night’s sleep – on one’s own – could be the key to the King’s successful long-term love with Queen Camilla, a royal expert has speculated. The monarch, 74, and Camilla, 75, spilt their time between places, and although Buckingham Palace is officially their place of residence, their London base is thought to be Clarence House.
It is not unusual for members of the royal family to retire to different bedrooms for the evening. The Prince and Princess of Wales slept separately when they lived in Kensington Palace. And it was speculated that the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip even had rooms in completely different areas of the Palace.
However, it has been said that the reason behind Charles and Camilla separating for the evening is due to the King’s health. He suffers from back pain and it has been speculated that sleeping alone can ease the pain and would therefore be beneficial for the royal.
Royal expert Joshua Rom suggested that Charles and Camilla kipped in different rooms because of their ‘hectic schedules’, as reported in The Mirror. A source has previously told the Daily Mail that the new monarch and his wife share three bedrooms at Clarence House.
‘His Royal Highness has a room with a double bed, decorated to his own taste, then Camilla has her own room with a double bed, decorated just the way she likes it,’ says the royal pal. ‘In addition, they have a shared bedroom with a double bed that they can use whenever they like. The arrangement suits them perfectly.’
But the couple don’t just sleep apart at Clarence House, but also when they travel to the countryside in Gloucestershire. Camilla is also said to have her own room at Highgrove Mansion but she prefers to spend time at Ray Mill as it is closer to her family.
The royals are not the only ones to sleep apart, as it has been reported that around 25 per cent of all US couples sleep in separate bedrooms and four in ten UK couples now sleep apart most nights. UK sex expert Tracey Cox says that despite the stigma around sleeping separately, choosing to sleep in separate beds could actually improve your love and sex life dramatically.
[From The Daily Mail]
Again, I understand the logistics of why married couples would sleep separately and I’m not judging – I would do the same if I was married. Charles and Camilla’s sleeping arrangements make sense for them, and they’ve probably always had that kind of arrangement. It’s especially clear that Camilla likes to have her own space, and that Charles doesn’t actually need or want Camilla around him constantly. It works for them. It’s hilariously out of touch – oh, darling, just get three bedrooms and 13 homes like the king and queen! – but again, it works for them.
Note the part about how William and Kate had separate bedrooms in their KP apartment – that’s interesting. Especially because the family supposedly moved into Adelaide Cottage, which simply doesn’t have the space for that kind of arrangement. William probably does maintain a separate bedroom… somewhere else entirely. I saw that tweet about a helicopter flying into KP every evening too – maybe William likes his private bedroom in KP while Kate enjoys her private bedroom in Adelaide Cottage.
Camilla does retreat to a separate home. Raymill for years. She hosts her children and grandchildren there.
The main reason why no one speculates that Charles and Camilla are getting a divorce despite separate bedrooms and homes is because when they are together they don’t give off vibes that they hate each other.
William and Kate and unable to pretend at this point, mostly William.
Good point. I guess all speculation about Will and Kate heading for a divorce can now be put to bed because their arrangement to live separate and remain married is normal royal/aristocrat lifestyle. Makes sense, they’re both in in for the long haul – King and Queen of the UK is the ultimate goal/prize and they will stay together and stay focused on that. And like QEII and Philip, the side piece will be embraced as long as it’s done quietly. Don’t get messy about it like Charles and Camilla? 🤷♀️
Exactly. Charles promotes Camilla (for better or worse). They hold hands or stand close. And, let’s face it, we all heard the freaky deaky phone calls back in the day. He stills seems pretty much as infatuated and horney for Camilla as ever lmao.
If they were going to fall apart, they’ve had a long time to do it.
MSTJ, I don’t think Wails will ever embrace a side piece and therein lies part of the problem. She doesn’t like it that he has mistresses. He doesn’t care what she thinks.
They probably get along better having their bedrooms in different cities.
chuckie can’t tolerate little kids.
I think separate houses is closer to the truth, in both cases.
This is the answer.
This IS the answer and yet they are still trying to sell the perfectly happily married scheme when we all see it differently.
Are W&K simply pushing this nonsense due to Harry and Meghans marriage?? We all see how they love each other unconditionally, fully supportive of each other and have built a loving and supportive marriage. I am actually curious if this is why W&K are shoving their sham marriage due to H&M.
My partner and I do this, as well, and have been going strong for nearly 20 years, so in and of itself it doesn’t say anything to me. But I still believe Will and Kate have a strained and toxic relationship. I suspect Charles and Camilla’s marriage is strong, which is fine, as those two horrible folks deserve each other.
For those curious, we do NOT have a separate, third bed for “whenever we want” activities, lol. They happen organically as and where they do. We also tend to sleep in the same bed when we travel, which is nice and part of the holiday, but day to day, separate bedrooms works best for us. We rise and go to sleep naturally at different times and both have mild sleep trouble that customizing our spaces helps with.
Mu husband and I are the opposite. We sleep together, but we love sleeping in separate beds when we travel. He’s very snuggly, so he’d never be on board for sleeping separate at home despite my restlessness and him getting up at 3:30 am for work.
I’m with you Mrs. S., my husband would throw a riot if I even proposed sleeping in separate beds. He is a cuddle monster and very much the romantic though. I couldn’t imagine sleeping in separate beds or rooms. It isn’t the american way to do things (thank God for that). But with that said, to each his or her own. If it works for a marriage that’s cool. From the outside, it does seem isolating and rather polarizing – sleeping in different beds and for american culture, people assume married couples that do that are in an icy, loveless marriage with little to no intimacy. (I know that isn’t always the case but the assumption is still made.)
Yep. And the reason this article is actually only about Kate and Wills is that Charles and Camilla have always lived in separate houses, even with separate spouses…but they always come back to each other and aren’t trying to present the perfect nuclear family image. I mean, we all know Charles is a cheating shit so who cares if he’s in a different house
Years ago, my ex worked in an an art gallery. He told me that owners, a married couple and both artists, actually had separate houses right next door to each other. At the time, they had been married well over 30 years and we devoted to each other, but they were literally the night owl and the morning dove. They spent most of their time together each day, but discovered that the need for personal space and painting/creating habits became a sticking point. They decided they would have separate homes, and it worked beautifully for them. I thought it was crazy when he told me, but now that I’ve lived alone for 30 years, I totally get it. If, by a miracle, I were to meet someone, they’d have to maintain their separate quarters, because, at 70, I’ve become too set in my ways to change. I absolutely see the merit in maintaining separate spaces if that helps to make the relationship work.
Absolutely, and it’s quite a way to spin a married couple living in separate houses. So, if I can get this straight, William and Kate sleep in separate bedrooms (because they’re actually living in separate houses) = “what a wonderful thing and, wouldn’t you know, it presages good things about their marriage and it’s longevity.” However, if Harry and Meghan are reported to have spent the night separately because one was in a hotel in a different town, well then: “Divorce, divorce is pending!!!” Sounds about right, by British media standards to me.
And, by the way, I’m not even one of those who believes that WanK will divorce in the future. I think that whatever happens, Kate will stick to William like a barnacle on a boat’s bottom, no pun intended. He would have to shake loose of her, not the other way around.
I can’t help but think that 20-30 years from now, when Louis’s tell-all (book, interview, brain-download…)comes out, we will look back at pieces like this and breathe a sigh of relief that Wills did not stay in the family home all the time.
Insisting on having a double bed is probably strategy on Peg’s part to keep Keen away.
“In addition, they have a shared bedroom with a double bed that they can use whenever they like.”
I don’t think I’ve ever read anything so mundane, and yet also incredibly TMI, in my life. 🤣🤣 I’m just so squicked out at the mere suggestion of any sort of intimacy between these two!
@miranda, nooooo, they thought of that 3rd double bed was nightmare inducing 🤮and we all know that baldric and keen don’t have SEPERATE beds, they have separate homes!
Yes, these are absolutely bonkers with these intimate TMI creating images that causes me to want to scrub my brain of what my brain is thinking……yyuukkkkk!!
Oh yes, Incandescent with Rage cannot stand being in the same space of a few feet yet alone a bed!! He would probably burn the bed first than having to share it with Keen!!
What bothers me is- all this money and sleeping in a double bed?!
I wouldn’t share a double bed with anyone either!
Maybe they should take some of that Saudi money and upgrade to a King bed!
Same! I can hardly share a double with one of my young kids. My parents still sleep in a queen and I don’t get it. My husband and I have a king sized and that still isn’t enough anymore and he started sleeping on the double in the spare room. It actually started when we had our last baby and we wanted to split night duties with kids and he was getting up early for work. I would stay in our room with the baby and he would be responsible for the other kids if they needed anything at night. Now after sleeping apart for so long we’ve tried to sleep in the same bed again but it just sucks because like Kaiser, he runs hot and I am cold and he kicks all of the blankets off onto me so then they hang off the bed onto the floor next to me and I’m constantly pulling the heavy blankets back up and he also moves way too much. It was never actually good sleeping together because I would always complain about his RLS keeping me up and the blankets. Now that we are older though his snoring has gotten so much worse and I’m starting to have hot flashes at night so I don’t see us sharing a bed to sleep in again anytime soon.
completely bonkers that they’re sleeping in double beds
A double bed in Europe doesn’t mean the same thing as it does in the States. I’ve never quite understood the difference, but its at least a queen, often a king. I have to get exact bed measurements when booking rooms/houses because I get so paranoid my husband I will be scrunched up in a full size bed.
So gross! A specific “doing it” bed. *shudder*
Yes, that would certainly diminish the need for birth control…..🤢🤢🤢
Maybe there are some really awful flashbacks when they see the third bed.
With so much money at their disposal, they choose to put a double in the shared bedroom? I haven’t had a mattress as small as a double since I was a kid. I sleep alone in a king, and I love it.
Trying to make it seem normal for Can’t and Won’t. Might work for Horsilla to sleep in her stable rather than with the King but they are trying really hard with Can’t and Won’t. From the non pda to now they sleep separately. Just tells us what we already know that they don’t live together.
You made me lol with the stable comment 😃😃
“in her stable” LOL. Thank you for this post!
I do understand sleeping separately. It used to work fine for my husband and me to share a bed; but I started having trouble with sleep when I hit around 35, and having a 6’2″ frame tossing and often snoring next to me just makes it worse. We share a bedroom, but I often move to a spare room if just can’t fall asleep or if I wake up at 3 AM and can’t nod off again. If there’s no spare room, then to the couch.
That said, Charles’ arrangement with Camilla makes me wonder why he bothered to marry her at all? He had two heirs. Is there some requirement that the monarch be married? And Will and Kate can’t claim to be this “refreshingly normal” couple with Kate’s famously Middle Class values if they are clearly not even sharing the same home.
Camilla needed to be legitimized to protect her. Harry expected the same for Meghan but she was never granted the protection afforded to married ins.
Very interesting they don’t comment about the lack of bedrooms available for this option at Adelaide Cottage. And that they point out the extra bed for C and C.
The attempts to provide cover are really looking weak.
It seems like this story was only written to tell people that W&K don’t share a bed. I don’t think it would surprise people that C&C don’t, because it fits with their generation, that’s what aristos do, and their health problems. Plus, who would care what C&C do? But the Keens not sharing a bed, or even the same house, is more of a head turner. Many people still believe that W&K have a real marriage. Sleeping separately doesn’t really go with their middle class values schtick either, coupled with the polo mess, and the helicopter business at KP. It starts to paint a picture.
Yes, 100% this article is shade written to stir rumours/hint that they separated.
C&C are different since they’ve always lived apart and got married really late in life when they both had their homes, lifestyles etc. the way they liked it and clearly found a relationship that worked for them, which happened to be living apart, and weren’t going to change.
W&K have been together since uni and always made a big PR deal of being a normal middle class family with a regular loving marriage, so for news articles claiming they’re sleeping apart to suddenly appear is a significant thing.
Kate and Willy sleeping separately is not part of their brand. Feels like the soft rollout of the separation is happening, and surprise, surprise, Willy is now using the formerly reviled Chuck and Cams as the model for royal marriages. The subtle manipulation of public perception will take time, but articles like these are the way they will do it.
In two months, it will be a year since Betty kicked it. A suitable mourning period for the nation before being asked to soak in more bad news. But Willy is itching to get on with his life sans Kate’s ball and chain, and a gradual let-down of the public is going to have to start sometime. The Fail will be instrumental in this manipulaton. Should be an interesting summer.
@Harper I agree 100%.
This is what I also think is happening, I think WanK are ‘soft launching’ their separation so that there is no ‘surprise’ when they start living apart.
I think people forget that even before they were separated Charles and Diana lived apart. Charles literally bought High-grove so that he could retreat and continue to see his mistresses with the full support of neighbouring Aristocrats.
Also more importantly Ray-Mill is just 15-20 minutes drive from High-grove….
In the 1980’s the UK public were unaware of the intricate dynamics of the Charles/Camilla/Diana triangle because of the lack of social media and also the rags were not as bad back then. Fast-forward 30 years and the media is a water-tight propaganda arm of the establishment and smart phones means a picture can circulate on social media in minutes. So if William wants to live his own life, it needs to be launched separately as a separation. This is why we’re seeing all these articles about Kate and other men etc etc
Personally, I don’t see them getting divorced just yet (if at all), but essentially their ‘marriage’ is over. Wether they actually LEGALLY separate will be interesting to see also. There is a possibility that if William found someone he really liked more than himself that he would then divorce Kate.
I also think that as others have said, they just can’t be bothered to fake it. Kate has produced the heirs and William is over it. They’ve both done their duty Including driving off the melanated members of the Monarchy.
I have also started to believe recently that whilst Kate was successful in shooing of Meghan, that also meant that Harry was shooed off and I think William has very mixed feelings about that, because whilst he has treated Harry like crap his whole life he still considers that he has lost the right to treat his brother like crap.
Fundamentally WanK’s reaction to Meghan was because WK&H all functioned as a dysfunctional trio. Harry provided the emotional support and attention to Kate that William was incapable of and this is why the Rota want him back so badly.
Paradoxically scapegoats are often the glue that keep dysfunctional families going as everyone has someone to blame and project all their frustrations onto. I also think William is aware that Carole worked so hard to get rid of Meghan and in doing so Harry also left.
Um, sorry, but does anyone remember when they got engaged that the BM made a big deal out of the fact that Kauliflower and Pegs slept together in the same bed? And how that made them so normal and modern?
Now they sleep apart? Is this whole article designed to drop that one factoid?
💯. However, they were being very careful about dropping this tidbit. Notice all of the times “speculated” is repeated. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in an article about the Royals. They know someone is going to be big mad!
It’s pretty weird, when you think about it, that members of the press are openly speculating about when the king & queen sleep together, or the prince & princess of Wales. They’re not embarrassed? Call themselves professional?
Seems like a rollout. Will and Kate sleep in separate rooms, just as the other royal couples do. Next, it will be William sometimes sleeps at KP when he has work to do in London while Kate stays with the kids in Windsor (yes, I realize the work to do part is the harder sell but still that’s what will be claimed). Going for a nothing to see here vibe. Which would work if the Wales didn’t look like they can’t stand to be near each other in public, or if William at least tried.
@Jais. I think you are correct on the roll out. Maybe a way to let us know Peg is leaving the marriage?
Maybe? This seems like cover though for any future tweets about helicopters landing at KP. Sometimes they don’t sleep in the same bed or even the same house bc of duties in London. That just seems like the next logical step. Which would suggest they’re not ready to publicly announce any separation but want to be able to explain why William is often seen in a place other than Windsor. However, there’s a subtext in the writing for all those who are in the know of what’s really going on. Which is likely the majority of the rota and possibly other aristos.
When i met my long term partner i was just shy of 40 and he was 55.
When i moved into his house- it worked for both of us to have separate bedrooms- we had both been single for quite a while, and both needed our own space.
We hang out together in my bedroom, dogs, tv, snuggles, but this is what works for us.
I am a huge fan of personal space.
Neither of us ever had kids- so- we have the space to use.
I would absolutely sleep alone if my house had the space to accommodate that. But they are totally posting this because we can all do math and know this ain’t an option at Adelaide. So where is William sleeping? Especially since that KP helicopter tweet got so much attention. Lol this is all so ridiculous. This must be such a strange system to exist in. A real life soap opera with new episode each day.
My husband sleeps on the couch 75% of the time while I get the bed (he falls asleep watching sports or movies a lot, and I like to share the bed with the chocolate lab, LOL) so I get the appeal of separate bedrooms.
but again – I feel like I’ve been saying this a lot lately – its interesting that they’re including Will and Kate in this, right? The older royal couple, who weren’t married until 2005 (so spent most of their relationship in separate houses), and who have physical issues and busy schedules, like to keep separate bedrooms. I don’t think anyone would be surprised at that.
But they’re really going out of their way to point out that W&K had separate bedrooms at KP. They can’t do that at AC bc it doesn’t have enough bedrooms. So it leads one to figure that either Will or Kate is not sleeping at AC on a regular basis (and we know its William.)
I just really feel that lately the british press is going out of its way to leave all these breadcrumbs about their relationship.
Exactly, I was wondering this on the other post about the PDA. On the one hand, we have stupid reasons to cover up why William is uncomfortable with Kate and, on the other, we have the separate bedrooms. Somebody is trying to sweep up the breadcrumbs.
I imagine the tone would be very different if Meghan and Harry sleep in different rooms. Especially considering how they tried to make Harry staying at a hotel a story. The double standards are insane.
I agree about the breadcrumbs. So glad Harry and Meghan are away from that toxic swamp. In killing their golden goose, the BM has made the rest of the royals look stale and rancid. Couldn’t happen to a more worthy bunch.
@Ianne: I was just thinking the same thing. My goodness, the fuss they made about the hotel, or Meghan not present during Harry’s interviews for Spare. In their minds, THAT was a sign of an impending divorce, but relatively young people not sharing a room, or a bed, oh, that’s normal because of their full work schedule. Just the excuse of the “work” schedule alone is not credible.
This is definitely some kind of shady article. No one was questioning the sleeping arrangements of Charles and Camilla. They are cover for the younger ones.
Yeah, it’s definitely a suspiciously timed story. Were people really clamouring for details about Camilla and Charles sleeping arrangements? Or whether QEII and Philip shared a room?
It seems like the whole point of this article is to drop hints about William and Kate sleeping separately. Which, is very on brand for aristos and even ideal for those who have the space. I’m envious! And it would not be a big deal at all…if the cracks weren’t starting to show in other parts of the Wales’ public image.
I think it’s common among aristocratic marriages that, once the heir and the spare are out of the way, it becomes more of a partnership and both parties might have affairs. For example (allegedly) Philip and Penny living out at Wood farm. But you would still preserve the public face of your marriage and allow affairs to be discrete – that was the the trouble with Charles and Diana, not that they had affairs but that the affairs became known and that they aired it all in public.
So, I think this is a warning to the Wales, and in particular to William. That regardless of the actual state of their marriage, they are not doing a good enough performance to keep the whispers down. If they want the tabloids to hold up their end of the deal, they need to either get some acting lessons or cough up some alternative juicy content so that the papers will have something to cover over the summer lull.
40% of couples in the UK sleep apart most nights? I am also a big hater of sharing a bed but I’ve got to assume these numbers are including couples that don’t live together full-time?
Am I poor that I’ve never lived in a family home with enough bedrooms for every person including parents to have their own room?! Damn.
This is a response to the daily KP helicopters story I’m sure (and they’re seemingly rattled by the awkward PDA attention too). We’re surely going to get more “workaholic Will basically living out of KP with his homeless initiative work” stories.
I understand this. Get off of me. Don’t mess with my blankets.
Nothing feels better than when Mr. Serphina gets up in the morning and I lay across the entire bed for another half hour of sleep. NOTHING. So I get it.
Now, I also agree with everyone saying this feels like a gentle step forward in a narrative the Firm wants to have in place in the near future. Now, is it a narrative that W&K are like C&C and want space but do love one another or is the narrative a divorce???? That is the question.
My husband snores like a chainsaw – I try to sleep in the same bed, but often go to the guest bedroom because it’s more than I can ignore and he isn’t ready to admit it’s a problem (because he knows it could indicate bigger health problems). I’m not fun when I haven’t slept, so in the interest of everyone’s sanity, we often sleep apart. Seems like a really personal detail for Royals though.
My husband getting a CPAP changed our lives! It’s a pain to get the hang of, but totally worth exploring.
There’s no problem to me for couples to sleep separately. My parents did it for their entire marriage, first because they worked opposite shifts (day shift vs night shift) then my dad found the recliner more comfortable for his various physical ailments including sciatica, arthritis, back pain, and pain associated with post polio syndrome, than the bed. Plus my dad (like me) slept with a million blankets and preferred an ice cold room while Mom likes minimal blankets and to sleep in a sauna.
The difference between couples like my parents and even Charles and Camilla when compared to couples like Will and his wife is that when awake, they don’t/didn’t seem to despise each other with each breath..
OMG! Now I understand why 4 bedroom Adelaide Cottage is not working out for the Waleses and they are gunning for Royal Lodge. With 3 kids in separate rooms, only one room remains for the parents? So does William sleep on the couch at Adelaide Cottage? Maybe the boys are sharing a bedroom to accommodate separate bedrooms for Will and Kate at Adelaide Cottage. Hmmm 🧐. Interesting to learn here that they slept in separate bedrooms at Kensington Palace. Looks like DM is well sourced for this article. They didn’t speculate about Will and Kate’s sleeping arrangements at KP. They stated is like it is a fact. Hmmm 🧐, quite interesting.
Royal/Aristocrat bedroom practices not withstanding, Charles and Camilla on the other hand, hmmm, they never struck me as a loving married couple. They always seemed to have been in a relationship for benefits, all the way back to their affair days. I’m not surprised that the two of them would have separate bedrooms and also separate homes to jet off to for their individual lives.
Why don’t W & K just admit they are separated, before someone leaks an embarrassing text, email, video; or the official side piece does a sit down tell all interview outside the UK? Will the UK really fall into the sea if the marriage is done?
Since I was a child I thought having separate houses would be an ideal situation. My hubby and I do sleep in the same bed but I go to bed hours before he does as it’s harder for me to fall asleep while he can fall asleep on cue. Plus, he works out of state and is gone for weeks at a time so I do get lots of solo sleep as well.
Hmmmm. Interesting. I get it, but I’m also a stage five clinger when it comes to my husband and feel so weird not sharing a bed with him. Even nights where I’m having a rough time sleeping and go on the couch (and vice versa) we always wind up wandering back into bed and cuddling up each other anyway. Hot flashes from radiator body temps and all. Our two cats also try to sprawl out over us, it’s a mess and we are looking into upgrading bed sizes haha. But I just love the love.
My co-worker shared that she and her husband slept in separate beds and my other co-workers thought they were bonkers, but I know there’s plenty of reasons where separate beds works. I donut know if Will and Kate’s reasons are in that category though.
How sad for Kate. They pretty much confirmed that she and William are living apart. In the past he didn’t do birthdays with her, didn’t do Valentine’s Day with her, he didn’t do road trips with her… It is sad since she doesn’t seem the type of person who has a lot of friends of her own who aren’t primarily her husband’s or sister’s friends first.
It seems like William is having her live his dad’s dream for Diana- a pretty person who will give him attractive children, keep her mouth shut, give him worshipful stares in public, look nice on his arm, and go away when nobody is watching.
Omg she IS leading the life Charles wanted for Diana.
Kate has chosen this business arrangement relationship for 20 years. I have no sympathy for the fallout of her stalking a man who never loved her.
My husband flailed around me for 10 years, sometimes elbowing me hard when he’d sleep-grab and scrunch his pillow! I have endo so not sleeping made my pain so much worse. Now that we’ve ended up with several dogs all wanting to share too, I said we have got to do something different… so when my sister got rid of a king size mattress she had only had a year, we took it and got the same platform frame, put the two beds together with a twin mattress at the middle bottom (for the Great Dane mutt) and I have never slept better in our entire relationship.
Also, just going to say if you have a large dog like ours that’s ~200 lbs it’s cheaper to buy a discount twin mattress and memory foam topper than to try and buy a thin, crappy ‘4xxxl dog bed’ that doesn’t even fit them for $200-$400!
These people are hilarious. They live in castles and palaces. They couldn’t knock down a wall and put separate Queen/King sized beds in one en-suite bedroom? Noooo they need separate rooms & separate houses so they can “sleep” comfortably.
🙄They are fooling no one. Just like aristocratic arranged marriages in the past these people just don’t like each other that much.
I’m sure this really strikes a chord with the unhoused that Willy professes to care about.
Mr. Jaded is type 1 diabetic and has an insulin pump as well as a continuous glucose monitor attached to him. They beep and honk and vibrate depending on where is blood sugar levels are so we start the night together (twin beds shoved together so you don’t feel the tossing and turning much) but by midnight the orchestra starts so he moves to the spare bedroom. The cat and I sleep so much better as a result 🙂
A king-sized bed, with separate top sheets and duvets, is our answer … especially because our rescue dog sleeps between us.
I understand the sleeping apart thing — sleep is important! do what works! — but this is a whole story aimed at telling us the Wails live separate lives.
I mean, we already knew C&C slept apart — if she’s as “fragrant” as has been reported, I’d insist on some distance, too.
Charles and Camilla were never meant to be married so I understand the separate bedrooms but as I said on another post, the press is edging ever so closer to revealing the true nature of William and Kate’s marriage.
My OH has been sleeping in the spare room since Christmas of 2021 after I developed an issue with herniated discs in my neck and only way I could get comfortable enough was to lie with the arm it affected most outstretched effectively pushing him out of bed! But between me being a late owl/waking him on coming to bed, him getting to the age of needing to get up during the night and then his kidney disease making him get up 2x a night, me being menopausal and constantly hot and needing a light duvet & not sleeping with heating even in the winter (oh the joys!) it was easier just for him to keep sleeping in the spare bedroom. Just means anyone wanting to visit will have to say in a hotel/B&B somewhere (that makes me HAPPY!).
I get Charles & Cam not sleeping in the same bed, even room. Making it a thing for Waity & Peg, trying to trivialise it is interesting. Is this them making way for it to be ok for Peg to “sleep” elsewhere and for Waity to be ok with it?
Why do people care about whether or not William and Catherine share the same bed?
Well yes, exactly. Why is the DM writing about it? That is primarily what is being discussed in these comments. Why is the DM dropping this detail about Will and Kate into an article about where Camilla and Charles sleep, as if people would care about the sleeping arrangements of either couple. They write about this as normal, which it is for many couples, but when they write about Harry and Meghan possibly sleeping in different places, it’s apparently the end of their marriage.
Honestly, separate bedrooms and quarters, if I could afford it, would be amazing! Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton joined 3 houses together for separate quarters. Yeah!
Honestly when I read the article I assumed prince and princess of wales meant Diana and Charles in those days! Lol
Bonus; he doesn’t have to see her without the inch of makeup.
It’s a running joke in my home that we bought separate beds on our 15th anniversary. We bought a sleep number and while expensive it was by far the best decision we ever made. My husband is a human furnace and I can’t sleep hot. I will always side eye the royal family but this is the first (and only) time I find them somewhat relatable.
What I find puzzling is why are these folks sleeping arrangements up for discussion ? and why do we need to know this? Geez this all sounds pretty macabre to me.
I’ve reread this a couple of times and I think Prince and Princess of Wales, the author is referencing Charles and Diana, not W&K. I believe this because if you read this in its entirely W&K are never mentioned, only Charles, Queen E, never William. Charles and Diana lived together at KP with the children before they divorced.
They wouldn’t still refer to King Charles as the Prince of Wales. They would at the very least have called him the “former Prince of Wales.”
Or, “when charles was married to Diana” or something like that.
the only way I think this might be 100% about Charles (so slept separately from Diana, sleeps separately from Camilla) is if the DM is being deliberately obtuse with their wording so people think its about W&K but they can say its about C&C for coverage.
In other words – W&K aren’t sharing a bed and the DM knows it and this is just poking the bear a bit.
@kcturn. You may be right. The article states ” the Prince and Princess of Wales when they lived at KP “. Past tense. The current Prince and Princess still have the KP apartment, present tense.
This is what I also thought – they meant Charles and Diana.
The article could still be referring to W&K, as they also no longer live at KP. W&K, the current PPOW, now “live” at AC in Windsor. Their KP apartment is supposed to be their office space.
You are very correct!
kcturn, that’s quite a stretch there since they didn’t have a problem naming KFC and The Escort. The bm has never passed up an opportunity to stick it to Princess Di, so if they were talking about something that happened in the ’80s/’90s they would have just stated it. The current P&PoW USED to live in KP. That apartment is now office space. We were all told that’s why they still have it. I think this is just the bm letting everyone know what’s going on without outright stating it.
Honestly if I had the space, I would love my own bedroom. I don’t mind sharing with my husband and kids sometimes but I am such a sensitive sleeper and can’t fall back asleep once woken up. I will never understand those people that can fall asleep anytime anywhere no problem. I need a specific pillow, specific, supplements, a fan, noise machine, etc. I’m kind of losing my mind from lack of good sleep these days. Basically I’m jealous these a holes have such big homes to pull this off!
Wait a minute….all those rooms and they sleep in DOUBLE BEDS?! Also, the DM is failing to mention that Will & Kate’s separate bedrooms are also in separate HOUSES. LOL
I thought they all slept hanging upside down in their crypts.
We do the same thing, as I’m a very light sleeper. However, we ARE in the same house! 🤣
first, they’ll report that it’s completely normal for couples to sleep in separate beds – look at all the other royals who do. next, it’s completely normal for royals to keep different residences. then, it’ll be look at how other royals have mistresses – completely normal for william to have one too.
my uncle used to constantly cheat on my aunt. at first they lived at the same house, but were essentially living separate lives. then my uncle moved out to one of their other houses (they owned multiple properties). And life continued that way until the day my uncle wanted a divorce cause he wanted to get remarried. They were married for forty odd years. I kinda think that’s how WanK will be, but I don’t think they’ll divorce anytime soon or maybe not at all.
Is that why Kate looked so bloody desperate for physical contact from William after the polo match last week, Zero polo babies for Kate!
We’ve always had a king bed, and while it doesn’t change his sleep-talking tendencies, for each of us to have our own preferred mattress type and own comforters, it’s so much more comfortable ( yes we share a sheet set because we still paly footsie sometimes). Highly recommend.
I guess if I shared a room with someone with CPAP or untreated buzzsaw snoring, I’d appropriate one of the kids’ rooms, lol.
So we have one article about William’s “uncomfortable” attitude toward PDA (although we have all seen pictures of him throwing his arms around his various cousins) and then an article about Charles and Camilla that is really, in my mind, throwing shade at William and Kate’s marriage. I definitely feel there are more hints coming out in the press about we already know. This marriage has gone down the toilet, and all the butt touching and open mouthed hyena grins does not change that fact.
Who cares?
I wish I had more bedrooms I could have to myself!
They can each have a bedroom in Adelaide if the boys share but we all know William lives elsewhere.
If I had the money for more room at home I’d definitely sleep alone!
A whole article on the sleeping arrangements of the senior royals. It’s obvious the intention was to let us know the Wales are leading separate lives. No surprise there, as all indicators were pointing in that direction anyway. I don’t think this signals a divorce is coming, I think it’s just the Rota sticking it to the Middletons and the Wales that we will continue to name and shame you unless you feed us. You are stuck in this arrangement and we know it. William is not going anywhere because no one will have him. We know when your cycle is, where you sleep, that you never have sex, that you have a girlfriend, that you like to peg and that you love helicopter rides. They will torment them in little, subtle ways. And I love this for them.
“sleep in her stable” & “hanging upside in their crypts” 😂🤣😅😆😁
Despite the unnecessary information of the sleeping arrangements, there are visible signs that the marriage is practically over.
They may choose to stay together for whatever reason or have a divorce; it is almost impossible to look with unvarnished eyes and see anything else.
Looking at this farcical display gives one unease, there is no pleasure in seeing a marriage fall apart.
Now I can tell my husband that it’s not because of his swing shift and snoring, we’re just being aristocratic!
(that sounds like I booted him, I didn’t, but when we bought our house there was a small bedroom downstairs that’s easy to black out for day-sleeping, so he claimed it. And he’s self-conscious about the apnea/snoring stuff. But we share a bed sometimes! Just not for sleeping…lol)
Same, Kaiser, same! I can’t do it. I’m too hot natured.
As for this shady article, just further proof these two are not living together. I believe the guy who lives near KP, who sees the helicopter delivering William home. That was the whole point of the hedges and moving. People were clocking their movements too much. I actually don’t understand why they stay together. William’s impatience and disdain for his wife is actually worse for the monarchy than another divorce. Not a good look at all.
They are all playing charades.
I’m not surprised that W&K are separated. I think it was all the way back in 2019 it was first rumored that they were separated because people started noticing that for months they would both show up to joint events in separate cars. Once an article came out about it they immediately stopped showing up separately.
Nothingburger new story at 9.
Marrieds sleeping arrangements are whatever works for them. When I’m dating, I HATE sharing a bed, which is why I live on my own. Growing up my parents shared a bed but not once in my life did I see my grandparents share a room. So that was normal to me. My grandfather was a healthy, active dentist that woke up every morning at 4 am for his routine and was in bed before 10 pm every night. My grandmother was an insomniac smoker that fell asleep somewhere between 3 am and 5 am and would take cat naps during the day. He slept upstairs in their bedroom, and my grandma slept on the couch in the den watching TV into the night. They had completely opposite sleep schedules. It worked for them. I don’t know when they stopped sleeping in the same room but it was pre-80s before I was born. Still loved each other (probably more because they didn’t share a bed LOL)
i would happily sleep in a separate room from my partner who i love a lot, but it would cause him to make a sad puppy dog face so unfortunately no separate bedroom for me lmao
A propaganda tabloid the Daily Mail has finally confirmed William and Kate are not sleeping together anymore. That’s a lot of admission from a lapping tabloid.
Not sleeping together and William’s obvious disgust with Kate in public are signs of a marriage gone wrong. Tabloids cannot hide the truth anymore. William and Kate’s marriage is loveless and gone.
Spouse and I downsized our apartment so we can save and buy a house in the next 12-24 months. While we would sleep together before we downsized, the extra bedroom was nice if one of us had any issues. We’re currently sharing a one bedroom apartment now. We both agree that when we buy our place, we’re going to have separate bedrooms and sleep separately. I have night terrors due to PTSD and my spouse has sleep apnea. We both realized as much as we love each other, we aren’t getting any younger and a good night’s sleep is important.
I can understand married couples who’s been married for years don’t sleep in the same bed. In my case as I have become a light sleeper through the years, my husband and I sometimes sleep in separate beds . But why does DM bring this up? It’s way too much information for the public to know their sleeping arrangements . Is this something they want to desperately prove that WK are still ok or as someone mentioned above a rollout they will be separated soon… To me, it just gives even more suspicion how they’re living separate lives not just separate beds. This article is more like code that WK(imo esp William) has fallen out of love.