Body-language expert: Prince William is ‘self-conscious’ about polo PDA

Every single time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen or photographed, the British papers call in their “body language experts,” all of whom describe Harry and Meghan’s affectionate, adoring body language as pathetic, immature, performative, etc. The experts usually say that Meghan is “dominating” Harry, and that Harry “looks to Meghan for approval.” The body language experts are just tabloid fantasists, but it’s always crazy to see how many stories the tabloids get out of their so-called “body-language analysis.” Only once in a blue moon will those same experts be called in to even begin to untangle Prince William’s balled-up fists, clenched jaw and his visible disgust with his wife. On those rare occasions, the experts will declare William and Kate a true love match because they’re so visibly awkward and uncomfortable with one another. That’s the way it works! All of which to say, I was surprised that the body language experts were called in for William and Kate’s appearance at a polo match last Thursday.

While the Princess of Wales has made a habit in recent years of offering a supportive pat – often on the rear – to her husband at formal occasions, judging by an awkward kiss at the polo yesterday, it seems Prince William isn’t quite so comfortable with overt PDAs, says a leading body language expert. Kate Middleton, 41, watched the Prince, also 41, play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor on Wednesday – and the couple partook in a rather formal embrace after the match had finished. As the Princess of Wales strolled over to congratulate her husband on his performance, with others looking on, he offered the kind of greeting you might give a business acquaintance – an awkward peck on both cheeks. Body language expert Judi James told MailOnline: ‘Kate looks so much more comfortable greeting her husband with an air kiss here but, despite approaching the ritual looking emotionally needy, hunching his shoulders, leaning forward and performing an embrace announcement gesture to register his delight, he keeps things more formal once he docks in.’ James said that while it’s clear ‘the couple are increasingly less reserved about their PDAs recently, this moment shows William can still be rather self-conscious about them.’ And it may be that gender roles are at play, says the expert. ‘There are three quite practical reasons for his reservations here, firstly the air kiss is a difficult ritual that often mystifies men, then there is the macho spirit of polo, where PDAs with wives are less common, and lastly he must be sadly aware of his father’s iconic but telling miss-kisses with his mother at similar events, putting pressure on him to get it right.’ Kate had offered a supportive pat on William’s lower back earlier in the day, something she’s been seen performing a number of times in the past few months. She playfully tapped him on the behind during their day at the Royal Ascot last month, and sent royal fans wild when she performed the same gesture on the red carpet at the BAFTAs in February.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The marriage is fine because Kate gropes her husband’s ass in public while he is visibly uncomfortable” is a strange message. I also find it strange that William is supposed to be super-aware of his parents’ polo greetings, like the infamous time Charles actually tried to kiss Diana on the lips but she moved away at the last minute on purpose. That… is not what happened between William and Kate. They greeted each other as work acquaintances because they don’t actually know how to be affectionate and loving with one another. They really are such a toxic pair – I’ve said this before, but I genuinely believe that bullying Harry and Meghan out of the country probably brought Will and Kate closer together… at first.

Eat your heart out, body language experts!

Kate tries to be discreet but her anger and frustration are becoming harder and harder to hide. William can't even pretend anymore. How long before their cheerleader and mouthpiece Camilla Tominey writes a new rumor about H&M's marriage to distract from this crumbling facade? pic.twitter.com/CAQnA18GwH — Julia (@Julia44993) July 7, 2023