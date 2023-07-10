Body-language expert: Prince William is ‘self-conscious’ about polo PDA

Every single time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen or photographed, the British papers call in their “body language experts,” all of whom describe Harry and Meghan’s affectionate, adoring body language as pathetic, immature, performative, etc. The experts usually say that Meghan is “dominating” Harry, and that Harry “looks to Meghan for approval.” The body language experts are just tabloid fantasists, but it’s always crazy to see how many stories the tabloids get out of their so-called “body-language analysis.” Only once in a blue moon will those same experts be called in to even begin to untangle Prince William’s balled-up fists, clenched jaw and his visible disgust with his wife. On those rare occasions, the experts will declare William and Kate a true love match because they’re so visibly awkward and uncomfortable with one another. That’s the way it works! All of which to say, I was surprised that the body language experts were called in for William and Kate’s appearance at a polo match last Thursday.
While the Princess of Wales has made a habit in recent years of offering a supportive pat – often on the rear – to her husband at formal occasions, judging by an awkward kiss at the polo yesterday, it seems Prince William isn’t quite so comfortable with overt PDAs, says a leading body language expert.
Kate Middleton, 41, watched the Prince, also 41, play in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor on Wednesday – and the couple partook in a rather formal embrace after the match had finished. As the Princess of Wales strolled over to congratulate her husband on his performance, with others looking on, he offered the kind of greeting you might give a business acquaintance – an awkward peck on both cheeks.
Body language expert Judi James told MailOnline: ‘Kate looks so much more comfortable greeting her husband with an air kiss here but, despite approaching the ritual looking emotionally needy, hunching his shoulders, leaning forward and performing an embrace announcement gesture to register his delight, he keeps things more formal once he docks in.’
James said that while it’s clear ‘the couple are increasingly less reserved about their PDAs recently, this moment shows William can still be rather self-conscious about them.’
And it may be that gender roles are at play, says the expert.
‘There are three quite practical reasons for his reservations here, firstly the air kiss is a difficult ritual that often mystifies men, then there is the macho spirit of polo, where PDAs with wives are less common, and lastly he must be sadly aware of his father’s iconic but telling miss-kisses with his mother at similar events, putting pressure on him to get it right.’
Kate had offered a supportive pat on William’s lower back earlier in the day, something she’s been seen performing a number of times in the past few months. She playfully tapped him on the behind during their day at the Royal Ascot last month, and sent royal fans wild when she performed the same gesture on the red carpet at the BAFTAs in February.
“The marriage is fine because Kate gropes her husband’s ass in public while he is visibly uncomfortable” is a strange message. I also find it strange that William is supposed to be super-aware of his parents’ polo greetings, like the infamous time Charles actually tried to kiss Diana on the lips but she moved away at the last minute on purpose. That… is not what happened between William and Kate. They greeted each other as work acquaintances because they don’t actually know how to be affectionate and loving with one another. They really are such a toxic pair – I’ve said this before, but I genuinely believe that bullying Harry and Meghan out of the country probably brought Will and Kate closer together… at first.
Eat your heart out, body language experts!
Kate tries to be discreet but her anger and frustration are becoming harder and harder to hide. William can't even pretend anymore.
How long before their cheerleader and mouthpiece Camilla Tominey writes a new rumor about H&M's marriage to distract from this crumbling facade? pic.twitter.com/CAQnA18GwH
— Julia (@Julia44993) July 7, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Wow. They just won’t say he doesn’t like her touching him because he doesn’t like her.
I am still convinced she initially went to kiss him on the lips but he caught on on time and grabbed her shoulders to avoid it and kiss her on the cheek instead.
Maybe pda genuinely makes him uncomfortable (their very unsatisfactory wedding kiss comes to mind) but then I remember their tour to Bhutan where they seemed really affectionate. Plus the pap shots of their first tour in OZ where they were spotted holding hands. My guts tell me that something shifted in their marriage and it happened around the time Meghan arrived on the scene
I just did a search on here for Bhutan, and …. wow. What a difference.
I mean, they didn’t like do PDA all over the place. But they looked like a happy couple. They smiled at each other, W wasn’t grimacing like he was in pain, he put his arm around her and didn’t look like he wanted to gnaw it off, etc.
I want the tabs’ body language people do a little side by side comparison and try to justify the changes.
No pda with his wife makes him uncomfortable because he does not love/like her period. The thing that changed was he wants to be done with her and has nothing to do with Meg arriving to be with Harry. She married a cheater and she was the one he cheated with. She can try with the pda but he isn’t having it.
On the India tour in 2016 (same time as Bhutan) the press had been hyping up their visit to the Taj Mahal, saying they were going to pose for a warm loving embrace to show a happy ending/different story to Diana’s famous photo. Instead william refused to put his arm around her. I’m sure they were already broken up by then.
The difference was they were still friendly and probably still living together as a family because William wanted to be part of the Middleton family.
Something changed, more recently, William went off Carol, and doesn’t seem to be friends with Kate anymore.
@ Chloe, my what 7 years can do to a relationship and marriage!! Can’t seems quite enchanted with Keen and is actually standing very close to her and in one photo he his arm around her too!!
It’s quite shocking to see how they were in Bhutan compared to his recent, openly refusal to show any form of affection to Keen…..🤔🤔
@ Cairidh, you are right!! I looked up their photos from the Taj Mahal and it’s completely the opposite of their visit in Bhutan!! It’s as if something happened within those few days!! It’s quite telling actually as something certainly did shift within that one tour.
There were rumors of trouble off and on for years before Meghan came on the scene. Maybe they’ve done all they can and it just isn’t working for. He’s 41 and on his first marriage. I think he can marry again like his father and I think we’ll know soon if he can. This staying together in a bad marriage when you’re looking at the person like this fan fiction. I don’t see it.
@susanCollins, I laughed so hard at this rubbish Susan, to me it looked like keen said to the chap in the suit ” christ they won, quick give me a glass of something strong as I’m going to have to touch and kiss him.! Then William looks asif he grabs her arm to keep her as far away as possible, but at least this article gave us a #for when it happens again (which it will), as in #we have a docking! Lol
The full video is damning and even though they try to use stills and pretend something else happened, it was clear that William stopped her from going for a hug or a kiss and he kept his distance holding her upper arms and they did the air kiss. And then once the photo with the two men is done, he bolts off as she was trying to tap his lower back or even lower. The look she gives him as he bolted shows she was not happy he did that b
#we have a docking 😂 @mary pester! There was a real locking of arms, as in don’t come any closer, and even a little shake but I think the shake might of come from Kate to make it look more affectionate.
Docking LOL. He’s probably whispering in her ear “if you pat my ass one more time I will make damn sure you regret it”.
@ Susan Collins, I think that you have pointed out the obvious truth with regards to Pegs!! Pegs simply refuses to show any PDA to Keen as there is no love and he simply refuses to play into Keens machinations!! Pegs is done.
I must admit that the tweet shown by Julia really hits home as to the true status of their marriage and it doesn’t look good for Keen in the slightest. But I have zero empathy for her.
It’s funny but many people are saying that William held Kate by the shoulders to prevent her oncoming hug. That may be true, but upon seeing the video, I thought that he went for her shoulders in that “Hey, buddy. Nice to see you kiss” as a way to keep her from touching his @ss.
Lol they’ll look at this mess and call it love then say Meghan and Harry holding hands and laughing is a sign of divorce. This is why USA courts don’t take these obscure publications seriously.
That sapphire ring is getting heavier and heavier by the minute.
Ain’t that sumthin’…
They are really working themselves into a twist, trying to polish this turd.
He seems perfectly comfortable inappropriately hugging female soccer players, but the wife…not so much.
Pity it was not the full video, it was like Cain running away from an ice storm.
She reminded me of Melania Trump face with Dumpt, smiling and the grimace 2 seconds later.
I simply cannot get over that ugly dress that most likely cost a few thousand pounds. The pattern and fabric looks like it was meant for a flannel nightgown.
Anyway, carry on with the nonexistent pda.
she looks like a Wedgwood vase, only less modern.
the elastic at the bottom of the sleeves make it look homemade, too
I was going to say it looks like the design on a vintage teacup you’d see in one of those fussy stores that sells estate jewelry and antique books.
Oh good. You guys brought up the dress. It is bloody hideous. It reminds me of Chloe Sevigny‘s character in Big Love. She was the sister,-wife who was the most Conservative, and wore neck-to-toe dresses, looking very much like this one. what is wrong with this woman? All that wealth, and she wears this cheap-looking horror.
Willie is gritting his teeth and saying, “Don’t kiss me. Don’t touch me_”
Are we getting all these fluff pieces about W&K because no one wants to write about the Middletons? Where are they?
‘
Well, it’s been speculation here several times, wondering if he gets ragey and physical with her. Long sleeves and higher cut necklines can hide a multitude of marks, if necessary. It’s also good sun protection. Also, if they think that all this fabric detracts from her far too thin frame, it’s not working. It swallows her completely. I myself rather like the dress, with its nod to blue wedge wood in color and decoration, but it exacerbates her thinness rather than hiding it.
Babz, well, she wore a tennis outfit recently and it showed her arms, so it’s not hiding anything. I almost wonder if she is trying to make people think there are bruises to hide. Yes, she and Ma Mids are very manipulative and that would be right up their alley.
Frankly, I think Wails was going to lay one on her hubby like Meghan and Harry’s kiss at his Polo awards ceremony. I rather think that Fails was anticipating her doing something like that and he was ready for it. He certainly didn’t miss a beat to keep her almost at arm’s length.
The next time people are trying to figure out if she’s grabbing his ass or not, just look at her elbow. It’s turned up to touch him on the back. It’s almost straight down when she zeros in on his ass. She does it deliberately, because she knows he doesn’t like it.
Diana and Charles kissed and looked affectionate after a polo match in 1985. The marriage was in trouble then but they managed to kiss. Will does not want to keep on with the pretense.
Oof. This is embarrassing for both of them: Kate because her unreciprocated attempts at pda are so obvious that now the tabloids have mentioned them, but also for TOB because the “experts” are making excuses for him like “maybe air kissing his wife is too much for him” and “maybe the thought of kissing his own wife reminds him of his parents failed marriage”?
True, Jay! My first comment here was deleted, so briefly: this PDA -was- embarrassing…and what the tabloids aren’t mentioning is that though awkward, W&K’s PDA used to be much better…
Could you IMAGINE the uproar there would be if Meghan had patted Harry’s bum on a work outing?! They’d have been excoriated and called unprofessional etc.
That’s probably why, even though the tabloids are trying to cover for WanK’s awkwardness, they don’t list the @ss groping Kate gave William in church. It’s the most recent but this person left it completely off the list they gave above.
Word, Jay. The air kiss is a European thing, I would expect my brother wouldn’t have a effing clue what to do in this situation, but Willnot????
Yes, please coddle Wills, some more.
I really have a difficult time trying to figure these two out. I see other snip its where they seem OK with each other and other times where they are not. One thing is clear, these two are not on the same page. And I am more perplexed with Kate, it’s as if once she got PoW title, she is acting strangely – almost acting out in a passive aggressive way.
I wouldn’t even say passive aggressive. She’s just getting aggressive. That’s what the ass groping says to me anyway. Will can barely handle an air kiss but she continues to grab his ass, knowing he doesn’t like it. Her mask dropped and you could see how pissed she is. She’s no shrinking flower and she’s not afraid either. All of times he looks wary to be around her, of course I’m no expert.
Yes and if a husband tried to pat his wife’s ass in public when it is clear the other one does not want that, the conversation would be a lot more critical.
William on occasion touching Kate’s lower back, usually to move her along, isn’t consent for whatever she was trying to do.
And keep in mind he took off after the trophy presentation not long after kate tried to go in for a hug and he did not want that.
William is many things that aren’t good, but Kate at this point is just ignoring his reluctance to be touched. She doesn’t get free access to his body just because they are married. Consent is always needed. We are past the stage of this being a one off thing where wires are crossed.
Since she got the PoW title she and Ma have been smug AF and are not hiding it. She’s now one step away from the throne and that has gone to her vapid little head – she thinks the title has given her power over the rest of the BRF, it doesn’t. That power is with William not her.
Mumbles and Ma are the perfect examples of people who should never be in a position of authority/status over others as they use it to abuse others. They are high on a power and status trip – have been since the moment QE2 died.
Once thing is for sure, Kate and Ma Middleton must really think they are secure because Chuck divorced Diana. And History shows married ins are very easy to get rid of. BUT there has been a change in our girl Kate.
I agree, I think the queen’s death and the title upgrade has given Kate an increased sense of security and she cant contain her smugness.
But, there is a very real problem with the Waleses because they cannot fake it for the cameras. I’m not sure why she keeps forcing the issue with these PDA attempts, because it just highlights how much William does NOT want her to touch him.
Agree so much about the fact that they have a problem. Which is that they cannot even pretend to like each other in public at all. The only think I can think of is that Kate is very sure the papers will continue to ignore or explain it away. Seems like a mistake to be that overconfident but who knows.
I think they overestimate their power by a long shot. I mean Diana was pushed out in her lifetime.
@Nic919, RIGH?!?!? I mean Diana was removed and so I can’t possibly fathom to imagine how Ma Middleton may think she is safe since Diana was bue blood and removed.
Unless we have made up a super cunning CarolE and she isn’t – could we be reading too much into it and it’s simply a deteriorating Will and Kate marriage?
I actually think Kate seems more insecure, if anything. All the bum-grabbing and desperate attempts at PDA, when it’s clear William is not having it. And the fact she’s done more “work” events this year. I think she’s flailing around trying to create the impression she’s somehow vital to the royal family – but she just isn’t, and she never will be.
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he has checked out of the marriage. He’s certainly not close to the Middletons any more and they’ve been thrown to the wolves. And I think William’s event with Sophie was to demonstrate that she (or another Royal female) can fill in for Kate if needed – i.e. Kate is dispensable.
After all, the current King and Queen are divorced – that was a big deal at the time Charles split from Diana, but that was 30 years ago. If William and Kate split, I think it would be accepted. She’s not loved like Diana was. I don’t think William even has to re-marry.
It’s precisely because of the Diana scandals and divorce that the palace courtiers think William can never divorce. They think if this generation also has divorce and drama, and scandal, it will be the end of the monarchy. The media think that too which is why they constantly praise William and Kate when they know they’re lazy and workshy.
The media knew at the time of the wedding that William was still in love with Jecca and Kate was a stalker but they cast it as a fairytale love story, true love. They write fan fiction (what they would like to be the truth) because they think they have to, to preserve the monarchy. The newspaper love to attack royals, but if they go too far, and the monarchy is abolished, that’s the end of their golden goose. They won’t be able to keep making money from it.
McGroper should learn to be a body language expert herself and stop sexually harassing her husband in public.
I would say William even during Waity years never seemed like a PDA guy, so its not like he changed after marriage to seem more serious and official as the Cambridges. Some people are simply uncomfortable. Just contrast with his brother ,Harry is a PDA guy you could tell even with Chelsy. ..thats who he is .Maybe Wills and Charles as future Kings feel they need act different .
Lol! That video! Of course William doesn’t like to be touched by her… I think he has shown again and again his discomfort and she keeps doubling down 😂
I was so hoping that video would show up here, because it was viral on Twitter. The music was priceless, which just added to the general feel of it. It was certainly giving Melania Trump losing her big smile when her horrible husband turned his back on her at the inauguration. That disappearance of a huge smile was caught on camera several times with Melania, and Kate’s been giving that same energy lately, too.
Their “fans” and RR mouthpieces are just delusional in so many respects (happy marriage, hard workers, she’s beautiful and he’s a handsome stud, stylish dressers, care about their patronages/“work” and on and on), so what’s one more obvious falsehood to add to their delusion sandwich? Yeah, uh huh, the reason Peggy grabbed his wife by the shoulders to prevent a hug and then practically sprinted away from her after is because he’s shy of PDA. The man who dad-dances and hugs/gropes other women in clubs doesn’t like public affection. Sure, Jan.
I remember some article in one of the rags years ago, BM (before Meghan lol), saying William enjoyed getting his jollies out in the open, in Norfolk (meaning doing “it” outdoors). I don’t think Willie Boy is all that “shy” (as said above, with the Dad-Dancing, the groping of other women, and getting fall down drunk at weddings). I think it’s just with Last -Standing Kate. Even in that hand-holding vid from that Australian tour, they didn’t walk closely, didn’t “look” at each other, they just plodded along (with Kate doing that weird side kick lol- she was apparently so happy).
But even if Will did get one of the women that he *really* wanted, I just don’t think PDA would come as naturally to him as it does to Harry. You can see Harry’s ease with people. And Harry and Meghan’s hands always come together like a magnet.
When William was 18 he was caught in a field, with arabella musgrave, by the farmer.
He’s never been backwards at coming forwards with other women, he’s a womaniser. I think it was just Kate he was awkward with.
I wonder what was the point of this piece – who does it benefit? Is it Kate/Carole trying to cover up Will’s indifference? Is it Charles/Camilla trying to make waves? Is the DM fishing for responses?
My best guess is Kitty, and the “gender roles” part is doing a lot of heavy lifting. She’s trying to make him look cold and unfeeling.
Per usual, it’s anachronistic.
The rebuttal to the video of William bolting like a a wild horse is a photo of William sort of touching her lower back while wearing a polo glove. We don’t see their faces or even the context of the photo, but it’s clear the bots were given marching orders to try and diminish that video.
My theory on all of this is that William set the rules around their PDA (or lack thereof) in the earliest days of their relationship at college, and Kate (and her mother) thought those were actual royal protocols. Yes, Harry and Chelsy (or whomever he was with back then) touched each other normally, but I’m sure William convinced them that Harry was the one deviating from “the rules.” Kate has been trying to drag him into PDA for twenty years–but have we ever seen William initiating an embrace with her at all? Looking back, all the photos from their pre-marriage days seem staged and awkward. And I’ll never forget how Harry had his girlfriend sitting with him in the front row of the Concert for Diana, while Kate was waaaaay in the back. I’m sure William told them the seating at that event was also protocol.
Yes, there are pictures.
Wimbledon, they are laughing & hugging each other, I don’t know what year. They look happy & relaxed with each other.
They once were fine with PDA.
His refusal to engage is because he’s left the marriage & loathes her, but I also think it’s moving fast to apathy, which is worse. He just doesn’t care at all anymore, how it looks & how she feels.
That’s the only time we have seen William show Kate any type of affection. When something big happens (related to sports) he gets very excited. I have seen him hug many people at sporting events. It’s the only time William shows affection.
There are photos from the 2012 London Olympics with William and Kate looking happy in an embrace.
Even those Olympic hugs looked sports celebratory rather than romantic.
At the time of the Olympics hug, all the internet commenters said it looked very awkward, and they didn’t look like a married couple.
It was when the camera panned to them, they awkwardly embraced for the camera.
Honestly watching her sit behind with her brother was embatassing to watch. I think they were on a break or William conveniently broke up with her so he didnt have to act like a decent gentleman towards her in front of millions. I would have kept my self respect and told him to shove his invitation.
Are you referring to the Diana concert that suebarbie mentioned? I had no idea about this…!
The main one I can remember of an actual normal looking embrace is from the London Olympics (?) where they’re watching a game and have a huge hug afterward while they’re cheering (the pic where her shirt is halfway up her belly). But even that one looks like the kind of thing you might do with a stranger in the stands after your team wins.
I also do think there was another Peggy-initiated one where Keen looked shocked for a second (that he touched her first) and then absolutely over the moon. But I can’t remember the specifics.
They probably were ok with each other at the Olympics because they also skipped the Paralympics to “prepare” for their upcoming trip and that’s when the photos of kate being topless in France and doing other “marital activities” were taken.
William wasn’t pro PDA, but he also wasn’t pushing her away in the early years.
There was a switch though. Some state it happened not long after Charlotte was born. But it is hard to deny William just not bothering anymore and that’s been the last two years in a very obvious way.
The Diana concert was whilst they were broken up, the big break up that was officially announced. Also Jecca was there, so William wouldn’t have wanted Kate sitting next to him, with Jecca watching.
“Kate had offered a supportive pat on William’s lower back earlier in the day, something she’s been seen performing a number of times in the past few months.”
Wow, I’ve had subway gropers all wrong my entire life! Turns out they were just being supportive. I have so many apology muffin baskets to send out.
@Miranda
Good one! Apology muffin baskets 😂
On another note, if the FK can’t demystify the process of giving his wife an air kiss, then the monarchy is in big trouble.
Word.
So interesting. Why did the DM write this? The “explanations” are ludicrous. W&K have been married for over a decade – why would Will be mystified by an air kiss from his own wife? Why would a kiss be a shocker at a polo match? Why would he be thinking about his parents when kissing his wife? And why is there no snarky comment about Harry and Meghan? The guns seem to be fully pointed at W&K.
@Eurydice
Here is another thought. What IF Will’s current mistress outlined that there must be no PDA between Kate and him whatsoever in addition to his aversion to public PDA. This makes sense.
He treats Kate like an honoured guest with mild familiarity.
Williams never been faithful to any of his girlfriends, I doubt he’s faithful to the current mistress.
Also, it’s weird that she pats him on the bottom to support him, like he’s a child.
How else would you check a nappy?
@carrot, comment of the day 🤣🤣❤️
I think it’s calculated to remind William of their agreement. He gets to keep Rose as the side piece, and she gets to preen in public.
Compare this to how relaxed William looked when he went on the outing with his Aunt Sophie. Houston, we have a problem here.
Exactly. He was relaxed bc he knew Sophie wasn’t going to pat his ass in front of the cameras so he could unclench.
When you are more comfortable with your aunt than your spouse, there are big issues in that marriage.
At the time of Sophie’s wedding, it was said William didn’t like her, thought she was a social climber, and the wedding photos had to be photoshopped to remove Williams scowl.
At the time of the fake sheik scandal William was said to rage “How DARE she compare herself to my mother?! My mother was a grand lady!”
Cairidh, it looks like there’s someone that he dislikes more, who is also a social climber. I think the best thing he could do is just go to engagements alone or with some other family member like he did with Sophie. He’s so much more relaxed. He doesn’t have to be in the same room with Wails and he doesn’t have to worry about her embarrassing him.
These two need to do a public announcement that they’re separated. They’re not doing the Monarchy any good at all the way it stands now.
I cannot believe that most of the British people still think this marriage is solid. They must be catching on to “this crumbling facade” by now.
There is no indication of what the majority of British population think about the royal including the Wails.
If the coronation is any indication, most seem indifferent to most things royal…..
I agree Well Wisher. I really think most people in the UK are less interested in the BRF vs. the US.
I mean…there’s no indication from England that the people want to rise up and stop paying taxes to this family, full stop. If they want to be indifferent while still giving their money to this “family” they call The Firm, it’s on them.
This: “performing an embrace announcement gesture to register his delight” made me laugh out loud. More like an embrace defensive movement, with Willy stopping Kate mid-approach. I didn’t notice it before, but that is a cute little trophy that probably got a helicopter ride back to KP with Willy and is sitting on his bedside table.
It was “the air kiss is a difficult ritual that often mystifies men” that had me laughing. A difficult ritual!! Air-kissing! Something many men in Europe manage to do daily without problems. Perhaps it’s only mystifying if you would rather not be sharing air with the person you’re air-kissing.
Also, if future head of state and (in his own estimation) master diplomat Will can’t even execute a simple air kiss with his own wife, it does not bode well for Britain on the world stage. I for one would not want to be knighted with a sword by someone who can’t master a kiss, that’s just common sense.
It’s not so much the pda, or lack thereof: it’s that he seems indifferent and uninterested and, importantly, not able to fake it. That’s a huge problem if your whole life has supposedly been preparing you for a public role! Not everyone has the charisma of a Diana, or Harry, or Meghan, but I would have thought that an upper class Brit of all people would be better at masking his boredom! How does he survive in the aristocracy?
You can say a lot about QEII, but she never allowed herself to show that she was fed up or bored out of her mind during public events. Dour? Maybe. But not uninterested or unengaged.
The British press is edging closer but they’re keeping silent. They’re chumping at the bit to talk about the true state of William and Kate’s marriage.
This is a marriage in name only, there is a great divide that goes beyond the cheating rumours.
William does not even make an attempt to ‘dial it in’….
It is as if his mind is somewhere else, when his wife is around.
There maybe a myriad of emotions surrounding this couple – everlasting love is not one of them.
Would he be brave to do the right thing?
The true aristocrats, probably think…..
about Kate and her husband agrees with them.
What is interesting about a woman of which the only constant in reportage is the price of her frocks and outfits?
That gets old fast….
Like Kokiri said.. William is moving straight for apathy. And like I mentioned on the fake news of them playing tennis together.. William just does not care anymore. Not even for the PR.
First, Jordan. Then Ascot. Now Polo. Instead of counteracting how any of this looks he insteads runs off to a night club solo (same night as Ascot), brings Sophiesta to Rhino event and enjoys himself, and brings out George on another single outing for DAD PR without Kate. He completely ignores her on the balcony videos and interacts with only his kids (knowing he will get DAD PR)… And looking back what really strikes me as a SLAP in the face to Kate is Oliver (Rose’s son) being plopped right next to him on the balcony of the coronation where he also happily interacts with him and is photographed doing so. I had thought maybe that affair ended but I’m not quite sure now? Also, even if it did it still was a huge slap to the face. Kate can’t even crop those coronation photos for herself without having his mistress/previous mistress child in the photograph. It was intentional IMO possibly by Camilla but I dont think William was against it given how he kept smiling towards him.
William showed us he can completely put on a show for the cameras given how well behaved he acted on the funeral walk about with Harry & Meghan. Its quite possible he resents his wife more than them at this point. Something changed. And I think he might be done with her.
Also agree she is completely SMUG since she got the new title but I wonder how much longer that smugness is going to last.
The PoW title certainly is a pyrrhic victory for Khate. On the one hand she’s been smug as heck ever since she got it but on the other it’s clear she’s over-stepped her boundaries once again (the coronation faux tiara, showing up to the crowning late, stealing C&C’s thunder at the Chelsea Garden Show, etc.). It’s back-firing on her big time and it’s clear William is done with her and her meddling mother and doesn’t care if the whole world witnesses it. Now that she’s been shoved into the cheap seats at Adelaide Cottage you’d think she would be more careful about her public behaviour but stupid is as stupid does.
In the video snippet she looks sad after William ignores her. He’s always been a jerk and just because she’s nasty I’m not going to forget that he seems to be a raging asshat.
Like many others, W and K got married out of convenience (peer pressure, family pressure, fear of being alone, needing the clout and approval related to being married), and ten, fifteen years later its a distant. Love might have been there at first, or lust, but no tenderness, and no respect. So now they’re desperate to move on. If I’m right, then I’d divorce if I were William and Kate, no matter the public opinion or whatever it is that they get from staying married.
But they won’t because there are too many skeletons, and they don’t respect nor trust each other: they need to keep the enemy close.
Kate is clinging to the marriage she won’t be the one imo to want the divorce. Will was pressured by Kate and her family and the media . Seward wrote an open letter to William urging him to take Kate back during the 2007 breakup
Where oh where can we find this Seward letter?
Not sure if it was a look of sadness in that moment. Disappointment and seething anger more like. But I can believe she is sad at how it’s playing out. Having your husband ignore you in public over and over has got to be awful. Doesn’t mean she should be grabbing his ass out of spite though.
I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when they made it home. Because homegirl was tight LOL. Lots of “pillows” were probably thrown that night.
They likely did not return back to the same place. Perhaps for that very reason. I’m not sure William has ever spent one night at Adelaide Cottage.
I just had a vision of a trundle bed under Kate’s bed, pulled out for the rare instance the kids pester them with, “Why isn’t Papa here?” There’s just so many times Mummy can say, “Papa has work to do early in London tomorrow, so it’s best he stays at KP for now.”
At last year’s Wimbledon Wills arrived after Kate and George. It was in the clubhouse near the door to enter Center Court and Wills was greeting a few men and when he moved to where George was, George was very awkward and didn’t know if he should hug his dad and then he quickly put out his hand to shake his dad’s. The vibe I got was he doesn’t actually see his dad that often and was unsure of how to behave.
KP saw the social media response to that lame PDA and deployed the Fail for clean up on aisle 4. People are not stupid. Perhaps there were problems with the then Cambridge marriage from the beginning. Harry said in Spare William was drinking a bit the night before his wedding to Kate and had to pull him together in the groom wait room at Westminster. Cold feet? Also W and K polo pic also looks exactly the Charles and Diana polo pic – right down to the same jersey number Charles and William had.
This article along with the history of separate bedrooms really shows that a clean up attempt is being made with that awkward polo video.
I was also surprised by that little tidbit in Spare, since I’d never once heard that William was hungover or drunk on his wedding morning. I remember watching it and thinking he looked nervous. There are so many layers to this story!
There has been way too much complaining and explaining recently regarding this marriage. Something very rotten is happening right in front of us and the media know it. The Fail wouldn’t have even dared published an article as odd as this a few years ago. Now all of a sudden they’re explaining away Baldy’s awkwardness as a comparison to his parents own failed marriage? WTAF!
They are edging closer to what they really want to say. It’s not even subtle anymore.
LOL at Willy resisting being affectionate because of the “macho spirit of polo.”
Harry looked at Meghan like she was the prize at his polo match, and could barely hold himself back when he they embraced.
Agreed, they are doing the most to make toxic masculinity a good thing.
It’s going to be tough for Pegs to solve homelessness with this marital strife going on, lol.
Was this article written the same day as the article about them having separate bedrooms? Seems likely there is no PDA from him in private also, never mind public. Seems like she is seeking signs of affection but he is not providing, likely the same in private as it is in public. 😔
Believe me, the night Louis was conceived was the last time. I still halfway suspect a turkey baster.
I got into a debate with someone who swore up and down that body language analysis was real science. And I informed them that uhhh no it isn’t. It takes ZERO formal education (you can literally get a certificate online and call yourself a “body language expert”), is not recognized in scientific circles and is not allowed as evidence in any court of law. And the evidence of what utter bunk body language analysis is in that article lol.
Kate manages to look lovingly at him in public despite all these rebuffs and has resorted to grab ass tactics out of desperation. When I was in my 20s I briefly dated a man who told me to take my hand off his shoulder when we were at a party with friends. Every time I see W blank K in public I remember my own pain and humiliation and no amount of status, fame, money or privilege can compensate. She must be very steely or trapped to be able to continue with Frozen Willy.
She is clinging to the marriage for all it is worth. I don’t feel sympathy for Kate after the way she behaved to Meghan
She’s very cold to let Meghan take the heat for the crying story
Ok just watched that video clip – man she looked p!ssed, you could see her grind her teeth and suck in a breath. He literally could not get away from her fast enough – she wanted a nice photo op and he was ‘nope’.
That a relationship that is dead in the water – it’s only a matter of time before he tires of even doing these events with her.
I still think they will divorce and he, like his father, will eventually remarry.
But who would marry him? What age appropriate woman would agree to put up with the tabloids, the lack of privacy, give up a career, tackle Charles and Camilla, walk that tightrope of not outshining the dullards??? I’ll be very impressed if he has any real prospects
He doesn’t need a wife, he has an heir, and two spares.
This family is so gross.
Ask yourself, who on Earth would take up with either of these two?
William is a LOT of work!
Kate seems even dumber than William. Plus that Mother of hers is a total deal breaker.
These 2 are not brilliant, clever, witty or even pleasant company IRL.
William seems to me to be the very definition of “A Lot of Work”
Kate is a preening, empty headed doofus.
Take a look at Prince Albert & Charlene of Monaco, they seem to be both deeply unhappy, in a loveless marriage, likely living separate lives. And Princess Charlene always looks about to burst into tears, their kids look so sad and depressed, not a smile in public as far as I’ve seen.
Andrew and Fergie are legally divorced, he does what he wants and yet, Fergie defends him and declares him to be “wonderful” constantly. And they live in the same house for decades now.
Palaces people, they are big, bigly, in fact. LOL
They are all better off, unhappy or not, vs. 99.99% of us will ever be.
I know this is not popular to say but I will, again.
William does not like any PDA. Ever.
He has been raised with that Do Not Touch the Royals in Public!
HeyKay, that doesn’t explain how he treats her in public. This goes way beyond “Do Not Touch the Royals in Public”.
So, William was “hunching his shoulders, leaning forward and performing an embrace announcement gesture to register his delight.” Ooh, baby! That’s a hell of a way to describe a kiss between a married couple. Can’t you just feel the heat?
It’s a sexless marriage now and that’s starting to bother Kate. This explains her flirty behaviour at Wimbledon, trying to make Will jealous (when he sees the footage) & showing she’s attractive to another man, and the ass grabbing. She’s trying to get a reaction from Will, any kind of response, but he’s like a stone. I’ve been there. You get desperate and start acting out. It’s doomed.
Why is Kate embarrassing herself like this? Time and time again we see her grasping at him and he literally leaves her hanging and looking a fan girl not his wife/mother of his children.
If Kate wasn’t such a doormat I would swear she stepped out on Will and now he’s publicly punishing her. Men in these circles are allowed to cheat but the women… no. I know that’s probably not the reason for his contempt but that’s what it gives off like he literally can’t stomach her! It’s beyond just being bored with your mate.. he acts like a scorned man. Insane