Princess Kate wore a sister-wife Beulah London dress to William’s polo match

On Thursday – one of the Princess of Wales’s few “work days” – Prince William and Kate stepped out for a charity polo match. William played, and Kate presented the trophies. William’s team won, and he was the one who had to get a kiss from Kate and collect the team trophy. The British media tried to build this up as a big, romantic moment between the couple, but they honestly greeted each other like work colleagues or distant relatives. They didn’t embrace or kiss on the lips, just a chaste kiss on the cheeks, angled perfectly so Kate’s face was in the photo and not William’s face.

Fashion notes: Kate’s high-neck, long-sleeved dress was new-to-us, a sister-wife look from Beulah London, one of her go-to labels. Considering the “heat wave” in the UK, this is very covered-up and prim look for a polo match in July. It’s not her color either – I have no idea why she insists on wearing pale turquoise? She also wore nude slingback pumps which are ugly and barely a step up from her Wedges of Doom. In fact, I actually thought these pumps were the wedges of doom for a brief moment.

Interesting sidenote: this was a charity polo match, as in a match to raise money for certain charities. The match raised over $1.2 million for “the Prince of Wales’ homelessness charities, Princess Kate’s longstanding hospice support, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and three baby banks.” While Kate has been involved with EACH for years, you know who else has been involved with EACH for a while? The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. She is a patron of EACH and she’s hosted fundraisers for the charity at Houghton Hall.

Last thing: in 2021, the Mail reported that William had given up polo and sold his TWELVE polo ponies, some of which I’m sure belonged to Prince Harry. Then in the summer of 2022, Harry formed a polo team in Santa Barbara and they played charity matches throughout the summer, and suddenly Peg was like “I CAN PLAY POLO TOO, HARRY” and he played one charity match last summer. I’m just saying, Kate isn’t the only copykeener in this family.

Now it’s Prince William’s turn for a prize, presented by The Princess, as a member of the winning polo team 🏇🏻 pic.twitter.com/iDbtq93B2I — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) July 6, 2023