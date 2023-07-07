Princess Kate wore a sister-wife Beulah London dress to William’s polo match

On Thursday – one of the Princess of Wales’s few “work days” – Prince William and Kate stepped out for a charity polo match. William played, and Kate presented the trophies. William’s team won, and he was the one who had to get a kiss from Kate and collect the team trophy. The British media tried to build this up as a big, romantic moment between the couple, but they honestly greeted each other like work colleagues or distant relatives. They didn’t embrace or kiss on the lips, just a chaste kiss on the cheeks, angled perfectly so Kate’s face was in the photo and not William’s face.
Fashion notes: Kate’s high-neck, long-sleeved dress was new-to-us, a sister-wife look from Beulah London, one of her go-to labels. Considering the “heat wave” in the UK, this is very covered-up and prim look for a polo match in July. It’s not her color either – I have no idea why she insists on wearing pale turquoise? She also wore nude slingback pumps which are ugly and barely a step up from her Wedges of Doom. In fact, I actually thought these pumps were the wedges of doom for a brief moment.
Interesting sidenote: this was a charity polo match, as in a match to raise money for certain charities. The match raised over $1.2 million for “the Prince of Wales’ homelessness charities, Princess Kate’s longstanding hospice support, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and three baby banks.” While Kate has been involved with EACH for years, you know who else has been involved with EACH for a while? The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. She is a patron of EACH and she’s hosted fundraisers for the charity at Houghton Hall.
Last thing: in 2021, the Mail reported that William had given up polo and sold his TWELVE polo ponies, some of which I’m sure belonged to Prince Harry. Then in the summer of 2022, Harry formed a polo team in Santa Barbara and they played charity matches throughout the summer, and suddenly Peg was like “I CAN PLAY POLO TOO, HARRY” and he played one charity match last summer. I’m just saying, Kate isn’t the only copykeener in this family.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
She touches him on the arm and he looks annoyed. That outfit yes was sister wife look
Annoyed? He’s smiling at her.
More like a grimace.
And holding her at arms length. LOL.
Libra what are you looking at? It’s more of a Catherine smile 😁 than someone who is looking forward to a congratulations 👏 from his wife.
Of all times to have an appropriate PDA session it’s this one. Yet he looks at the ground more than looking at her while walking towards her.
He kinda bumps her to take the quick pic with the 🏆, and when she goes to reach for him after the pic he doesn’t acknowledge her, nor does he turn towards her while she’s reaching out for him, and keeps it moving by not even waiting to see what she says. People while 📸 are rolling.
Besides the jockey and Peter and the guy who she was walking in holding the 🥂 noone really spoke to her and even when Will got 📴 the🐎. He didn’t acknowledge her
He knows the cameras are there it’s a forced smile and he is looking at her hand and arm as she touches him and is ready to pull back.
I do like the dress very much 🤭.
1- The color is season-appropriate.
2- The old-school print is a reminder of English 18th century embroidery.
3- Over the years, the Kardashians have triggered in me some sort of oversensitivity and arch repulsion for low cleavages, bare shoulders, metallic astronaut figure-hugging dresses, fishing nets, see-through garments, and decapitated lion heads. I blame them for my Mormonic sartorial tastes.
lol @Sugarhere, well said
@Sugarhere
I’m fully onboard with her dress style for her too. Although it’s a sister-wife look I’d rather see her wear her own style rather than cosplay someone else look.
This color looks nice on her and cool and breezy for the warm weather. It’s a nice fresh color and the matchy matchy purse works well.
I don’t mind it. It’s one of those dresses that I cannot imagine working well at literally any other event, but it seems fine here.
I think i would like it more if the sleeves were a bit shorter and the dress hem was just a touch shorter. I do like the pattern and the color. It’s very appropriate for summer and I’m sure it’s lightweight too. It’s fitting for the occasion.
Agree. This works for her. I know so many women who wear this style of dress that it barely fazes me anymore.
I’d also call this a Wedgwood blue rather than pale turquoise. It’s more blue-gray than blue-green.
A shorter version of this dress worn with sneakers would have been cute. But Kate has no clue how to wear the expensive clothes she has.
@Sugarhere, i agree. i gravitate towards severe styles myself. i love a high neck and wear long sleeves all year because of my sun intolerance. i love the color and pattern. i think i would prefer if this was sleeveless (with a little white cardi, maybe/) and knee-length, i think that would make it more ‘summery’.
It’s pretty, I don’t know why I think so, glad commenters above are more articulate.
I am also happy to read that lots of you pointed out that the dress is objectively pretty, but it is the way unimaginative Caty accessorized it that makes it sister-wifey.
If she had an inner sense of style and proportions, or a moderately competent stylist, she would have gone for:
– Sleeves stopping at the elbows without elastics, absolutely.
– Off-white Converse sneakers, indeed, especially on grass.
– Her signature brag high & tight ponytail to complement the breezy aspect of the skirt.
But this would have required an extra 60 minutes of work she wasn’t prepared for?
I actually like this dress also. It could maybe be a couple of inches shorter.
I don’t see turquoise at all. Sky blue/ Wedgwood blue.
And dare I say it? No buttons! ( that I can see)
@ michyk, I do too. I tend to gravitate towards higher neck lines, longish loose sleeves and a shorter length. I prefer to keep my skin as protected as possible. And I do like this color! It’s perfectly suited for spring and summer too!! It can also be accessorized for different times of the day too!!
for my eyes it’s that the length of the hem causes an awkward cut in the pattern, which has such definitve possible cut points
The photographers really work hard to hide the awkwardness. If you watch the video, kate tries to go in for a hug but William blocks it by holding on to her arms in that way and they do the air kisses.
And once the photo of the four of them are done, he scoots off as fast as he can.
It’s SO AWKWARD. I get the power of photography. The video made me blush from embarrassment.
I saw the video, and she reaches out to take his arm or link arms and he speeds away. In the kiss still she doesn’t actually look very happy. They are donezors or else going through a very rough patch. TBH I cannot imagine being married to either one of them. It must be exhausting!
This is one of the better sisterwife dresses to come down the pike, and it’s very well pieced – the pattern lines up. I think it would be better with either just below the elbow sleeves, or even puffy cap sleeves. But maybe she needs to cover up.
All nude heels should be burned up in a fire. Unless you’re wearing all beige they look terrible. White espadrilles would have been so much better.
If I were going to pick a dress designed to look sort of appropriate but also hide every gaunt bony bit from commentators who felt free to say things about my body, this would be a good choice.
We aren’t even commenting on her gauntness but on how William is totally brushing her off.
I’m sure you thought you did something there.
WanKs are the best example of greeting a relative you can’t stand but pretend to enjoy seeing. That’s their vibe.
That dress is something else. Bad pattern & sleeves. The color is nice?
Kate was going to lean in for a big Meghan hug and he stopped her with a stranger’s peck on the cheek. They took the pic and she was going to say something private that would have looked absolutely charming for cameras and show that they are a loving couple, but he was gone already, no interest in any PDA or interaction with her.
He really can’t wait to get away from her….check out the very end where he walks away while she is trying to hold on.
No he can’t. Though I would understand if he is all sweaty and gross, if that were his head was at, but it happens all too often at every public event.
How much do you want to bet that Rose dresses like this?
Clearly, there’s a zero chance of a polo baby with these two.
😂😂😂
LMAO!!!!
At this point, I’m thinking these two have never had sex, and science was involved with their 3 kids.
They are copykeeners 100% but i kinda disagree with the dress. I like it, even the nude shoes although they seem to dip into the grass, maybe the wedges would have been better lol. Their smooch reach zero on the sexy meter and kate is so extra to try to be touchy feely because they’re just no chemistry between them.
I think the smooch id minus 10 on the sexy meter. Kate’s Duggar inspired outfit deducts even more points.
Kate is DESPERATE for some pda/ physical touch and it shows especially because she kept touching him after he had expertly swerved her attempt at a kiss on the lips
I almost feel bad for her
I’ve written on yesterday’s post that Kate tries really hard to imitate Megha and Harry’s PDA with light touches but she fails spectacularly because William doesn’t collaborate…
William kept avoiding her because he was afraid she was going to try and grab his ass again. As soon as he got his photo with Kate he got the hell out.
I don’t think that was actual lip to skin.
I think he pushed his cheek into her. It looks like his lips could have been near her ear but still hidden by her hair.
It was the air kiss thing that many people do when greeting each other. The photographers are working hard to create angles that show something there isn’t.
She literally is wearing marys dress from little house on the prairie, a show set in the 1880s. Her wiglet is tacky and she looks high. He looks annoyed that he has to do the fake kissy thing bc she decided to throw herself at Roger Federer.
Wow! In the vid, not only were they like kissing cousins, after photo it’s like he couldn’t get away fast enough
Yes. Really shows how much photographers can manipulate a narrative.
Completely agree with this. The pictures tell a completely different story than the video does. These reporters/photographers should be getting some kind of kickback from the Keens because I believe if it wasn’t for them, a lot more people would see the true state of the Keens’ marriage.
+1000
Hard to believe she didn’t set up any Diana cosplay pictures of her looking as miserable kissing William as Diana did when she Charles at a polo match.
Oh no kate looked like the cat that got the cream in most of the pictures i saw. She was giggling, smiling and grinning like an idiot. Likely because, although this was williams match, she knew all the attention would be on her. Waity loves attention
I think because palace courtiers ordered William to kiss her and smile at her, to make up for two ass grab glares, an eye roll and a Rogering.
She looks like she’s wearing Wedgwood blue jasperware. Awful dress. Way too fussy, and that Victorian neckline! Wth? My 92 yr old aunt might (at a pinch) wear it. Oh and sling backs with long sleeves /high neck? Weird
Why the awkward darts in the chest area?
I think they’re only awkward because there’s extra room in the bust.
Much like with the nipple buttons at Wimbledon earlier this week, flourishes that draw the eye to her nipple area are a signature style choice for Kate
I’ve definitely eaten off that dress before.
I definitely have some of that dress floating around my house.. Some from same said aunt!
I have a duvet cover that matches her dress.
Well, I’ll be attacked for this, but I actually think it’s quite a pretty dress on its own! I don’t love the neckline and odd chest pleats, but that might just be because I know they wouldn’t flatter my figure. The color is pretty and the pattern mixing is interesting. But per usual, the dress is let down by the styling — specifically the shoes, in this case.
I saw this dress on the model on the company’s site and it was really cool. I could wear it but not on a hot day in July !!! I don’t know what are the temperatures in England these days… is it cooler than the rest of Europe?
I forgot to mention that the original dress is shorter…is this considered a bespoke?
The dress itself is ok but Kate tends to make everything she wears look dowdy and pastels are not her best colours.
I want this dress to be sleeveless, lowered to a jewel neckline, and the pattern to be broderie anglaise rather than a print. That would look so much more summery and fresh.
This dress brand and style is not for me but it seems popular among aristos maybe. Bea wore a Beulah London dress to ascot I think. Also which had the print vibe of a duvet cover. I don’t mind the color or pattern. It’s the collar up to the neck and the long sleeves and sister wife vibe that I don’t love so yes @miranda, your alterations sound good to me.
I dislike the puffiness of the sleeves. A lot.
It hasn’t been that hot lately. It was lovely right up to the beginning of Wimbledon when the weather decided to get colder and wetter, right on schedule.
Apart from their strange “interaction”, all I can see is that she’s alarmingly thin. In the video when the wind blew towards her, one can clearly see her bones.
When she wears covered-up clothing like this dress, she does look very slender. But after seeing her in tennis gear with Roger Federer, I think she appears fit and toned rather than skinny.
She looks like Wedgewood china in that dress! She probably wanted to match her plate settings at home.
K’s acting was OTT at this event (if that’s even possible). Hands cupping her cheeks in surprise, clenched fists raised in victory and hyena-like smile on full blast. Desperate, desperate times…
I thought she looked half in the bag in most of those shots. Probably would not take much champagne given her weight.
The posing was ridiculous. What she thought worked for her 10 years ago, now makes her look more than a bit unhinged.
She knew the photographers were going to be watching her reactions so she gave them a few posed looks. Chris Jackson was there too which explains a lot of the exaggerated poses.
Did they practice this horrible display? Could they have been more awkward? This is truly a fake marriage in my opinion.
If there was anytime for a short sleeve mini dress with some flat sandals it was yesterday. William and Kate looked like brother and sister not husband and wife.
Ooh, what a beautiful pattern…for my dining room table with off white cloth napkins and bone china to serve my roast chicken on.
😀
And don’t forget the bouquet of flowers as the centerpiece – maybe roses???
As a Victorian nightgown, it’s not so bad.
That Beulah London brand makes some ugly ass clothing….I’ve seen it on both Kate and Sophie and I’ve yet to see anything that looks nice. It’s all too much. But I guess they’ve found their niche 🙂
I took a look at their site. Even on the model the dress looks frumpy.
And it’s 550 pounds?!?! Wtf
I actually liked it better on Kate than the model, which is a first. Except that as usual Kate’s wearing it 6 inches too long.
Beatrice, Sophie Winkleman and Lady Gabriella Kingston have also worn the brand. I think I read on this site that K used to date the designer’s husband when they were at uni. The designer is an aristo so another reason why this seemingly cosy deal exits between the brand and so many Windsor women.
Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs who has known William since childhood, her father was friends with Prince Charles. It was reported she was friends with William, possibly had a fling as she is exactly his type and looks like his ex girlfriend Arabella Musgrave. Possibly not as she was said to be kind and angelic and he’s a womaniser.
She married Rupert Finch, Kates ex whom she possibly dumped for William or cheated on with William. The one who looks like Roger Federer and Mr Darcy.
The company employs ex trafficked women to make their clothes, and gives 10% of profits to charity, so I would have wanted to buy them. Shame they’e not very appealing.
The kisses he gave her on the cheeks seemed so forceful, like a robot trying to mimic human actions but with too much strength haha
Reminded me of the kiss scene in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence.
The way he ran from her 😂😂😂
That last big pic “excuse me what are you doing?”
He walked straight off after that, not a care in the world for her.
Great observation about Peggington having gotten rid of the polo ponies…only to reconsider that move after Harry got loads of positive attention for playing polo with Nacho in sunny California. For charity.
And I also very much appreciate reading that Kate AND Rose are involved with EACH.
Kate should wear jewel colors. Not pastels. Tbf with the long sleeves: the past several days have been in the high 60s (very low 70s) here. Today is the first hot day in a while in the NLs.
I wonder what W muttered in K’s ear when they “kissed?”
“If you grab my a%#3 I’ll cut your allowance”
Kate’s working that PDA for two. The way Willy stomped off he’s literally treating her like a stalker now.
She sure loves the camera does our Kate ,
That bolus of filler to the right of her mouth looks quite bizarre in the cousin kiss photo
Dear Kate:
That dress is AWFUL! What’s wrong with it? The color. The neckline. The sleeves (its July). The hemline. The pattern (reminds me of a Nordic sweater).
You want to be covered up? Try a Hawaiian print. They are light and airy (perfect for July weather). The colors are vibrant (we know you want to stand out) and they come in oodles of lengths. They also dry almost immediately.
Pair that with some nice sandals (give the b unions a break) and sandals even come in wedgies (in case you feel the need to rise above everyone else.
Did it look to anyone else like she tried to go in for a hug at first but he didn’t reciprocate so she sort of awkwardly grabbed his shoulder instead?
YES JB, I thought so also. Secondhand embarrassment here when I first saw it. Why could he not even fake a dry quick kiss on the lips? Diana and Chuck HATED each other and mostly managed that. Yikes
In the video she definitely went in for a hug and William gripped her arm a bit to turn it into the air kisses.
1. I have a theory about the sporadic ultra modest dressing by K and I don’t think her outfits are about modesty necessarily per se.
Rather I believe that Kate is possibly hiding evidence of an eating disorder, self harm or even bruises for other reasons yet unrevealed.
It’s just an odd choice of dress when you consider her earlier sartorial choices when she first joined the Royal Family.
2. I find it interesting how much Beulah Kate wears considering who owns the label (Rupert’s wife).
It’s almost like she has a hotline to Natasha Rufas Isaacs.
And as we’re often told the Royal ladies dress symbolically ….
She made sure to wear a sleeveless tennis outfit and short tennis skirt when she did the video with Federer, which was recently done.
I think she tends to wear the sister wife stuff when William is around. Because she’s done solo appearances with pretty low cut blouses.
Then that is a level of either of some form of coercive-control, self protection or thinly veiled passive aggressiveness that we all will never understand.
Never will I judge how someone chooses to express themselves in that way, but the need to be seen as this chaste around only your husband is very telling.
@Nic919 – that’s a good point. On the Wimbledon video I actually commented how little she was wearing – a skirt that barely, barely covered her arse and a small, sleeveless top that showed her whole arm. Sort of wearing a crop top, it wasn’t possible to wear less without becoming indecent. Likewise, the mint cauliflower, Balmain jacket was low cut and would have shown cleavage – if she had any.
It seems likes she lurches from one extreme to the other but she’s pretty consistent about being completely covered up around William.
Possibly she wears Beulah dresses because Natasha probably wears them regularly. It’s Natasha cosplay. Kate probably still has the hots for Rupert, and even if not she would want him to still be attracted to her. She wants every man to want her, and that would especially apply to exes.
Also when she wears Beulah some newspapers probably write that’s it’s owned by Natasha who married Kates ex Rupert, so the newspapers remind everyone Rupert was her boyfriend. If William reads it, he’ll be reminded. Or she might say to him “it’s a Beulah dress” which would remind him of Rupert.
Flirting with Roger, and reminding people of Rupert in one week….coincidence?
I can’t stop laughing at him practically running away from her once the PR ‘kiss’ was complete. It was like witnessing a captive running free when the guard isn’t looking. These two weirdos truly deserve one another. As for her dress, I’ve eaten many hot meals off of it.
Omg that video! I swear I would have more affectionate physical contact with some of my co-workers lol.
I’m not going to criticise the dress too much because for once she’s dressed in whatever’s trendy for aristos at the moment (Sophie and Bea have appeared in a few similar looks recently) like a normal 40 year old woman rather than cosplaying her dead MIL or SWF-ing her SIL.
Is this supposed to be damage control after the way she slobbered all over Roger? She’s a terrible actress.
He’s grabbing her arms like he wants to keep her at a distance. Or shake her.
The dress is pretty and it looked much better before it got “bespoke” for her (longer length). Ivanka wore it in original style and its nicer on her. Considering the hot weather, she could’ve opted for a sleeveless or two piece style .
On a side note, I’d say goodluck to this brand. She likes Emilia Wickstead and this brand because they’re two people from the posh/aristo circle and I feel like at any point they’ll end up the same fate as Vampire’s wife brand and all the other brands that she used to wear that tanked
^^This 100%
I wonder if this is also happening with Meg’s Aquazurra’s i.e. did their marketing dept love-bomb the Aristo set bc of the guaranteed free publicity that will then inevitably take away their cool factor from the global glitterati ?
Being associated with the Aristo set is the g’teed kiss of death for any brand. Many a UK brand has succumbed and never recovered.
I’m fully onboard with her dress style for her too. Although it’s a sister-wife look I’d rather see her wear her own style rather than cosplay someone else look.
This dress looks nice on her as well as cool and breezy for the warm weather. It’s a nice fresh color and the matchy matchy purse works well.
William is using his grip on Kate to prevent her from hugging him. Men and women do that when they’re trying to prevent physical contact. PM Trudeau did that to President Trump to prevent that weird handshake dominance thing Trump did.
She looks ready for her closeup
That very first pic William looks like a zombie. God I’ve watched so many zombie shows it’s all I see now 😆😆
I prefer to have W&K play polo for charity vs. either of them giving speeches.
Kate looks fine, I agree with above commenter, better this style vs. Kardashian style.
That video was painful to watch!
i used to think Kate has horrible taste…but now i’m wondering if she’s just peak example of rich white women aristocratic fashion. Very few of them look fashionable. It’s like a rule to be aristocratic you gotta look dowdy. No wonder their husbands all fool around when their backs are turned.
I’m sorry, but what’s with the tartan stuffed elephant as polo trophies? Is it the charity mascot?
Finally! Somebody else who wants to talk about that trophy! A stuffed elephant with tartan accessories? At other polo matches the winners get trophies by Baccarat or Tiffany’s, and they get stuffies on a box made by Miss McTavish’s 4th grade art class?
Yes, l was going to mention about the glitzy swag awarded at other matches in comparison to this toy trophy, but was giving the benefit of the doubt because of the charity association. Inquiring minds want to know!
They haven’t kissed each other as a couple in public since their wedding.
The awkward body language between these two is awful but William’s butt clench in the “kissing” photo really shows how much he is repulsed by Kate.
The Fail referred to this as an electric glance but it brought back memories of Lisa Marie Presley unconvincing smooch with Michael Jackson at some awards ceremony when they were also “uniquely happily married!”
I think if the dress was a v-neck it would look much better because it would break up that print. With Kate been tall and long bodied, high neck clothing would only look good if it was in separates, to break it up. But because this dress is high-neck, floor length with long sleeves, it’s just too much fabric. That high neck only elongates her already long torso.
William is literally holding Kate at arm’s length.
Her dress looks like something a school marm would wear. Tragic.
I agree. It’s too much fabric. Is it cold in the UK? Or does she have a full body rash she doesn’t want us to see? If the dress were short sleeved, maybe with a V-neck just below knee-length, it would be a nice. Even the pattern would be okay, but she looks like she stepped out of the early 20th century, down to the flowing (fake) hair. What a waste of money but she can’t seem to buy taste ( or class).
Kate, Kate come here and listen to me NOW, today we are going to play Megan and Harry. I’m Harry, I’m going to play polo and when I win (which of course I must as I am the heir), you will pretend to be Megan, but DO NOT try and full on kiss me, DO NOT touch my bum, DO NOT hug me, just give me the trophy, a quick peck and smile. There is a new dress hanging in my wardrobe for you to wear, do not change it and for gods sake keep that bloody wiglet out of my face, and do a nice normal smile, just like Megan’s, no mad eyes and no jazz hands, are we clear
Kate heard, ‘polo’, ‘new dress’, ‘wiglet’, & ‘smile’.
Is this a new wiglet? It goes almost all the way down to her ass! Or does she think we’ll buy the idea that her hair grew another 6 inches overnight?!?
So, maybe she wears the long sleeves even in the heat because she gets cold easily? I mean, she’s so thin she’s almost disappearing? I have a friend who is like that. Always cold even in the 100+ heat we have here in Texas. (She’s just as thin as Kate too)
William once said “Kate has the coldest hands ever” or it might have been feet. But he confirmed that she’s always cold.
Common symptom of being underweight.
In the top photo of them running at each other Kate looks like a crazed fan who broke through the security guard line and Will looks like he’s stopping her.
She just wants to touch his face.
She’s lucky security didn’t slap her.😉
I have a mother who forced me to dress that way as a child. It became my subconscious fashion until enough men I dated complained they couldn’t see me because I was covered in fabric from ankle to wrist to neck to ankle. In my case, I think my narcissistic mother wanted me to be her mini me and she is a traditional religious narcissist. Whenever I see Catherine in these dresses I am reminded of those dresses I had to wear as a child into my twenties until I put a stop to the repression.
My narcissistic mother had me wear dresses like that as well, when I was a child, early teens. With her it wasn’t to cover me up, it was partly because she resented spending money on me, so she’d dress me in clothes sent in for the church jumble sales (friends with the priests and jumble sale organiser so got them for free) and partly because she wanted me to look daggy, not cool, because she resented me being popular. I couldn’t believe it when I was 11 and a girl in my class said she liked the dresses and asked where they were from because she wanted to buy one.
The dress looks like a grandma’s nightgown. Awful
I saw that video via the article on People yesterday. It was awkward to say the least. And caught on camera. Delusional WandK fans on Twitter were defending it saying what do people expect tongue. Such denial. If HM did exactly the same kiss they would be all over it.. lol..WandK kiss was more of acquaintances or just friends. Again actions speak louder than words.
The longer clip following William leaving is awesome. He couldn’t get away fast enough and she totally deflated
https://twitter.com/_incadove_/status/1677195142414086144?s=46&t=snBKx7MHXD3mvKIUMD3KTA
If she wasn’t awful I would feel bad.
Though I don’t care for the clothes, I applaud their mission which is to provide employment for previously trafficed women. Stated at bottom of their website.
Perhaps the styling is modest because they don’t want these women to make hoochie clothes given their former life where they HAD to wear them.
These dresses are rather all alike and could be easy for someone with no experience to learn to sew.
So actually, a reason to spend a lot of money if you have it.
I am sure everyone realizes you are supporting a charity but Waity just wore it because it’s a thing with the aristo crowd and maybe by being modest, a little bit to say, hey I am a good modest wife even though I flirted with Roger Federer?
She has no interest in charity.
Is Prince William on Ozempic? He’s looking very slim in these pics.
If he is, he’s probably even grumpier than usual. Being undernourished isn’t good for you.
As much as I can’t stand her, I don’t think Kate dresses all that bad. This look on her is not bad. I don’t feel sorry for her or anything like that, I just don’t think she dresses that bad. Although, she should have her own style.
Those bodice darts tho, wtf?
It’s subtle, but check out the comparison to the 2012 polo match congratulatory PDA in Santa Barbara- things are not ok with these two.
https://www.insider.com/public-affection-kate-middleton-prince-william-pda-photos-2019-2#when-england-won-an-event-prince-william-and-middleton-hugged-10
AJ, if you scroll down, you’ll see their ‘recorded’ PDAs over the years. Yep, there’s a difference.
I’d like to point out in the twitter video (#53 above) that Wails’ elbow is bent and her hand is on Fails’ back. So, she knows where his back is, she just prefers grabbing his butt in Church, etc.
Wow! It struck me immediately how these are an exact copy of the Charles & Diana polo pictures. And still the Meghan bashing continues. Shouldn’t think King Charles will be pleased
I personally don’t like the dress – it’s too much “Grandma’s tablecloth” for me, and I’m not a fan of high necklines, especially in the summer. I actually don’t mind the colour of the shoes – seeing her wear white high heels constantly was getting pretty boring – but it doesn’t seem that they go with either the dress or the venue. I wonder if, as others have suggested, Kate wears high collars and long sleeves due to her continuing weight loss. I am not a Kate fan, but I find it very sad that she appears to have an eating disorder which has just gotten worse over time. I truly hope she is receiving help for it. (Knowing how Meghan was denied mental health treatment while living in the UK does not give me much hope that anyone is looking out for her sister-in-law.)
She has a sleeveless tennis outfit on last week with a very short skirt. The main difference was that she was with Federer.
@chattycath – I was also thinking the same exact thing yesterday. WandK kiss and awkward exchange was like a throwback Thurs (TBT) to Diana/Charles kiss during a polo match years ago. And look where that marriage ended up!
The kiss that saved a marriage! So awkward and posed. Not a natural bone in their bodies. They read the bad press and this is the response. Oh the passion! Yawn.