“Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ dropped today” links

Taylor Swift has dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), her latest re-recorded album. Are people still buying these albums? Yes. They are. [JustJared]
Celebrities like Elle Fanning & David Beckham are at Wimbledon! [GFY]
The full trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon is so powerful. [LaineyGossip]
I kind of love the Moschino heart bag?? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ron DeSantis is trying to appeal to hate groups. [Pajiba]
Iowa Republicans are still trying to ban abortion. [Jezebel]
The teaser trailer for 90 Days: The Last Resort. [Starcasm]
The funniest parenting tweets of June. [Buzzfeed]
Ben & Jerry’s calls out Independence Day traditions. [Towleroad]
Lots of celebrities (like Cardi B) came out for the Fendi show. [RCFA]
This clip of Harrison Ford on Conan O’Brien’s pod show is hilarious. [Seriously OMG]
It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had… pic.twitter.com/I2cLH76EIH
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023
13 days til we return Speak Now to its mother 😝https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA pic.twitter.com/UIO0ZsMnlt
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2023
Forget Taylor, I am insanely excited for “Killers of the Flower Moon!”
Me too! I love Halluci Nation as well. Love that this is being advertised as a True AMERICAN story.
Me too!! Scorsese never disappoints!! I am already choking back tears from the trailer.
As Kaiser said, we will have people claim it never happened. That’s what those that refuse to learn the injustices that white Americans perpetuated against any other ethnicity group. They are “uncomfortable” with the truths.
Yes, they buy them. And she puts out multiple variant covers, so they buy all of them, even while posting on Twitter that they can’t really afford them all. I get that their are fans who want all of this and can easily pay for it, but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
I am a fan who can afford all the stuff she puts out, but refuse to because it is just too much. And it’s fine. If you’re patient, you’ll get access to all the songs for free in time. But if I were a vinyl collector or something, I would be so annoyed. Imagine being like “okay now THIS one has all the songs” and then she releases yet another extended album version 2 months later.
I can afford the merch, too (perks of being an older Swiftie), and I’ve bought one thing myself, and it was the cardigan. I freakin love that thing and have easily gotten my money’s worth. Everything else, I’ve asked as gifts, and my friends and family live having an easy go-to for Christmas and birthdays, win/win.
I’m just so glad she changed the misogynistic lyrics in Better than Revenge.
Yes! The new lyrics are better in many ways.
So much better! It shows the evolution of her songwriting.
I saw someone call her out for these songs not actually being “from the vault” and demanding proof of when she wrote them. Listening to Castles Crumbling, I concur. It seems more a Reputation era song than Speak Now. She references castles crumbling in CIWYWT on Rep, and the whole falling from grace, hiding, people hating her and not keeping promises fit way more with the Kanye/Kim receipts for Famous scenario.
I think Castles Crumbling was actually one of the song titles that floated around for years so I think she might have actually written that back in 2010.
Also, the theme of a ruler falling from grace and being hated by the people reminds me of Coldplay’s Viva La Vida and during her Speak Now promo she did a cover of that song on BBC Radio or something. That song might as well have been her inspiration.
A bit surprised that this is being in the spotlight instead of albums by better people, who actually need the exposure.
I never realized that Conan was that funny but I guess when you are hosting Harrison Ford, he brings out the funny of O’Brien!!
They were really cute together.
Conan has always been this funny!! Always had a self deprecating sense of humor too. His stuff on late night was amazing and absurd. It only started to shift when he first took over The tonight show after Jay Leno.