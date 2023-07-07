Royalist: King Charles is nothing more than a ‘place-holder’ for ‘Queen Kate’

King Charles and Queen Camilla are not going to appreciate any of the reporting and gossip coming out after their big Scottish coronation. It’s looking very much like Kensington Palace went on a briefing spree after William and Kate’s brief jaunt in Scotland, a briefing spree which centers everything on William and Kate, mostly Kate. KP absolutely went to Katie Nicholl, who literally wrote the book on Kate. And now it feels like those same KP sources went to Tom Sykes to drive the point home in explicit terms: Kate is the only one people want to see, Kate is the monarchy’s biggest asset, Kate is more important than Charles and Camilla. Here’s the Royalist’s headline and sub-head: “King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Just Marking Time for Queen Kate. A lackluster ‘Scottish Coronation’ for Charles and Camilla contrasted sharply with flashbulb-filled appearances for Kate. She is managing her own succession with trademark steel.” Ouch, ouch and triple ouch. Some highlights:
Charles & Camilla are not popular in Scotland or anywhere, really: King Charles and Queen Camilla are struggling to command anything like the same kind of respect, let alone love, across the border. A Scottish coronation in Edinburgh this week was not thronged; banks of Republican protesters waving yellow ‘Not My King’ banners were its most prominent feature. The noises of protest could even be heard inside the church while the ceremony was going on; a report in the London Times patriotically tried to make the case that “the demonstrations seemed to become almost part of the occasion.” Up to a point….In short, it is becoming painfully clear that King Charles III (most recent net favorability: 32 percent) and Queen Camilla (most recent net favorability: 4 percent) have lost vast swathes of the public who supported his mother (deathbed net favorability: 70 percent).
Kate the Modern: In contrast to the two wealthy senior citizens who looked like they might be happier on a world cruise than dressed up in absurd and anachronistic “Order of the Thistle” uniforms at St Giles’ Cathedral, Kate Middleton, sitting next to them wearing a chic electric-blue coatdress by Catherine Walker paired with a gorgeous Philip Treacy hat, looked like she increasingly does these days—the one senior royal who actually understands that the world has changed in the past 500 years. William, although bedecked in ludicrous ostrich feathers and medieval bling, at least managed to smile in contrast to his father, who again spent much of the ceremony showcasing his bewildered ‘big baby’ resting face.
Will Charles abdicate, LOL: It seems sadly inevitable that as long as King Charles and Queen Camilla remain on the throne, affection for the British monarchy will dwindle. There is a not-so secret hope among many royal loyalists that Charles will abdicate on or around his 80th birthday, handing the controls to William and Kate while they are young enough to make a difference. The nightmare for the institution is that he chugs along into his 100s (his father lived to 99) refusing to hand over power until death, while the great balloon of monarchy slowly deflates, leaking credibility and influence as it sinks to earth.
Waity & Wills: Kate and William must do little other than wait, and rear their children, which they will do happily for now, having no desire to immediately give up their largely private existence….But if Charles does hang on to the crown until death parts him from it, a time may come when the Waleses tire of waiting. Although the dynamic of the two courts has been largely free of petty feuds so far, there have been some classy power plays from William and Kate’s side. They have, for example, made it very clear that the days of being told what to do by Charles and his office are over.
Charles can’t scold William & Kate any longer: But we are clearly a long way from the time when Charles’s office felt able to “openly scold” Kate and William for “drawing attention away” from him.
Charles the place-filler: Charles may not want to believe it, but for many of his subjects he is just a place-filler between the twin stars of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Kate. There is no doubt that when the moment comes, the reign of King William and Queen Catherine will be radically different to what has gone before. And it seems increasingly clear that it is Kate who is shaping that dramatic shift in tone.
Am I crazy or does it seem like the royal rota is trying to egg on Charles and Camilla, trying to get a negative reaction from them, trying to get the king and queen to put William and Kate in their place? That’s what it feels like, and it’s some next-level strategy from the rota, if that’s what they’re really trying to do. Charles hasn’t even been king for a full year, and Kate’s people are already openly briefing the press that her father-in-law is nothing more than a place-filler? Come on. Sykes also mentioned the Chelsea Flower Show debacle, where Kate deliberately scheduled her appearance to pull attention from Charles and Camilla. What goes left unsaid is that immediately after Kate’s flower show stunt, Charles and Camilla slapped back hard, and there was definitely a push of negativity against Kate AND the Middletons. Like, all of the reporting about the Middletons’ shady finances, their fraud and bankruptcy, that all came out immediately following Kate’s flower show stunt. What will the punishment be now that Kate is making Charles’s Scottish coronation into the Queen Kate Show?
This is kkkate trying to say she is too important for the pegged one to divorce. Ish must be really bad. I expect Chuck and Cams to hit back hard with stories of kkkeens laziness, drunkenness, how will is embarrassed of her. I love this for all parties.
Drunkenness? I’m sure she drinks but is she reputed to imbibe to the point of losing control of herself? I imagine everyone in the family drinks, but holding your liquor is considered key.
Annel- she was constantly drunk in the waity years. Falling in and out of clubs.
Both she and William have been photographed three sheets to the wind, a.k.a. drunk, after clubbing.
The tabs will spin how they want. Saw a screenshot of one of the tabloid covers from the polo game and it’s a huge pic of Kate’s head tipped back as she drinks a glass of champagne. I mean I’d be having a glass of champagne too as I watched the cute polo boys so I don’t think her having one should be a big deal. But the tabloids can make it one if they want. Choosing to put a pic of her drinking champagne on the cover means they have it in their back pocket for future stories if they want.
This whole article is Tosh. Kate is the most unpopular member of the royal family in decades or was until Prince Andrews nature was revealed more recently.
She’ll be the worst Queen in British history, doing as little work as she can get away with.
They can’t have said two stars, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Kate with a straight face. The best British Queen in history and the worst.
King Charles has worked hard and is good at the royal job. It’s his personal life that has made him unpopular with some people.
I think they got their numbers mixed up. QE*1st* did more for England than QE2. What did Liz do, other than pose for pics/work as a mechanic during WWll? I can’t think of any social programs she enacted; what she did do was hide multi-millions in offshore accts (Panama Papers anyone)? She redirected monies meant for upkeep of the palaces to herself (or in “private” art/horses/etc) and upkeep for “Mummy’s Favourite Pedo”, so now you have the burden of sky high costs to actually fix these crumbling palaces.
So other than living/reigning longer than anyone before, just *what* did QEll do?
While Kate is very unpopular by readers of CB she is pretty popular in England. I think there have been polls where her numbers were higher than KCIII, Camz and Peggy. I was there a few weeks ago and anytime the royals were discussed Kate got the most love.
This article is bonkers though and can’t wait to see how C and C retaliate
Kate is younger and more attractive than Charles and Camilla and William really. The papers would prefer her on the cover even when the articles are subtly shady. So it wouldn’t surprise me if she is more popular. It’s just not a high bar to clear. But yeah how C&C respond will be interesting.
The opinion polls disagree with you.
We have gone from replacing Charles with William to now replacing him with Kate? That’s not going to sit well with monarchists. Already the deranger factions are fighting on Twitter.
Also did anyone recall how unpopular both William and Kate were in Scotland during the Covid choo choo tour? Kate being more popular than Charles doesn’t mean she’s actually popular. The polls still tend to show William ahead.
But it doesn’t even matter because the monarchy is not about popularity but about birth order and royal blood. Kate is neither.
The worst queen? Hmm… I’d give that title to queen Mary I, also known as Boody Mary.
Mary the first was monarch. Kate won’t be. Mary selected the worst choice of husband. Philip of Spain guided her into disastrous decisions. She was madly in love with him he did not return her love.
Holy Moley, how delicious. So “Queen Kate” is more beloved because she dresses like it’s the 1980’s instead of the 1680’s? There’s progress for you.
Love that Camilla is at 4%. So interesting that Harry and Meghan don’t appear until the penultimate paragraph.
“So interesting that Harry and Meghan don’t appear until the penultimate paragraph.” – The new agenda is gathering steam! I love this.
Agreed! That 4 % vote for Camilla’s favorability gives me hope that the brits aren’t quite as horrid as I had imagined (given the fact of how they have treated Meghan & Harry). Here is something interesting for those open minded folks. Not sure if anyone is familiar with Nostradamus but he was a 15th (?) century psychic who has many predictions which have come true. Evidently, according to one of his predictions, he indicates that King Charles does abdicate the throne very shortly after becoming king. (The length of time wasn’t mentioned.) But interestingly enough, William does not become king. Someone else (an unexpected someone) becomes king. Maybe things will devolve so badly between Charles, William and Kate that someone else assumes the line. Not saying any of this is true or even possible but it is an interesting thing to consider.
@ Kissed by the Sun, that’s very interesting!! I am much more likely to believe Nostradamus than the Britshidmedia or Keens feeble attempts, again, at painting herself sole protector of the Monarchy and Billy the Basher. 🙄🙄
Keen keeps pushing her narratives and shooting direct hits at C&C, as well as Willy, are not wise as they are foolish as she is. Charles nor Camzilla will stomp on Keen for running roughshod. Camzilla is going to bring down the hammer and Willy will happily join alliances with Camzilla too!
I thought the interpretation of that prediction was for Edward VIII who abdicated shortly after he became king, the throne unexpectedly going to the future George VI. But it’ll be interesting to see what plays out down the road.
And it’s so transparent that the story is a Middleton ploy because of Kate being pushed forward as presumably the next monarch after Charles. Huh? This isn’t going to sit well at all with C&C.
Unless William withdraws himself and his heirs from the line of succession, then George will be the next King if it’s not William. And as the next person in line over age 21, Harry would be George’s regent if he’s still a minor. That would certainly be an unexpected king!
“… his father, who again spent much of the ceremony showcasing his bewildered ‘big baby’ resting face.” Oof!
I went back and looked at the pictures after reading that line and was like- damn- that is a spot on description.
His whole 70+ life spent waiting for this- and now he has a- is that all there is? kind of ennui going.
Oh my. That has got to hurt! But don’t forget this part: “William, although bedecked in ludicrous ostrich feathers and medieval bling, at least managed to smile…” Whoever thought a UK paper would put “big baby resting face” (from here on known as BBRF), ludicrous, and Will smiling in a story about the royals! It’s almost like the fog of hasbeen traditions is clearing…
This isn’t from a UK paper. This is from HuffPost, so essentially another blog site. Usually written by Tom Sykes, who swings around like a flag in the wind and spews vitriol like the rota rats so it’s an understandable mistake.
Charles waited his whole life to be King he’s going to die on the throne like his mother. I agree with Kaiser that there is an eagerness from the Royal press for a feud to break out between the Wales and the monarch. I think Charles knows he can only go far because his biggest trump card the Duchy of Cornwall money is no longer his to use as a threat against William. But the piece does show quite well how eager Kate is to be Queen.
Charles did need to borrow money from the queen to divorce Diana because he could not take it from the duchy itself. And the helicopters and other perks are from the sovereign grant not the duchy
Big baby resting face?!?
THE THISTLE SHANT BE THUS DEFAMED!!!
Big baby resting face is pretty funny actually.
It’s hilarious because it’s true, but I can’t believe they said it.
@ Bizza
*snort*
That very comment made me snort… if that isn’t a throwing down the gauntlet, I don’t know what is!
So the rota thinks that “Not my king” chant is about Charles in particular, and not about the institution itself? Interesting. Stupid, but interesting.
And they most certainly are goading Charles and Camilla. The rota needs to be fed and wants Charles and Camilla to throw them something to feast on. They do this by riling up Charles and Camilla or highlighting their irrelevancy. Now watch Charles and Camilla obey their (media) masters….
The rota are delusional if they think the anti monarchy protests are just against Charles and Camilla. The late Queen was beloved by many. No current royal is held is such high esteem by the public. William is boring and lacks charisma. Kate is all they have and the only vaguely interesting thing about her is her fashion. Very few people under the age of 35 are interested in any royal.
It looks like the rota just want some drama because the future of royal reporting looks boring now the Sussexes have made it clear they are not returning.
I agree 100% that if they think Not My King is only about Chuck, that is stupid at best and very interesting that they are THAT tone deaf and blind to the times.
Exactly, the monarchy as a whole is losing popularity. Anyone who thinks Kate can save this dying institution just because she gets more front pages and polls slightly better than the others is delusional. Many people have just lost interest after the death of QEII. There is not much royalists can do about that.
It’s fascinating to watch anyone try and make Kitty a thing, that is popular and good, for the future of a country. Salty Isle is in a bad way, if the best they can hork up to keep the monarchy relevant is Cannot.
I mean, I can’t disagree, she’s all they have to work with, currently. Too bad Willnot never bothered to care about anything. Of course, this is all moot if he divorces her, he will suddenly be praised for every single thing he does. Knowing him, it will also be nothing, but it will be single dad nothing, and as a single mom, I can promise you, single dads are sprinkled with fairy dust, everywhere they go.
I have the perfect solution for Chuckles – abolish the monarchy. That would show ’em!
@Josephine. Now that sounds like a great idea. He will be the last king and the rest can pound sand.
*This would be what William (and Kate) wants though: all the wealth and *none* of the work (except meet n’ greets w/celebrities). The *only* way it’d work would be to abolish the monarchy (and all properties AND INCOMES held by the public revert to the public ie: Duchies), and then BBRF has to change his will (no pun intended! lol) to give away ALL *PRIVATE* income to Cam’s kids and others (or charities, like Prince’s Trust). This way, Willie won’t have a private income to fall back on.
Never gonna happen, but it *would* make me evilly smile lol
If Kate is the one briefing against Charles & Camilla she isn’t being very smart (because she isn’t very smart). Camilla is the one with the friends in the press. She has wielded them like weapons against for years (look at what she did to Harry). And I think we all know Kate (and William) have far more to hide then Charles & Camilla do. Does she really want to play the snake while being in a family that has a King Cobra?
Exactly. When you are already at 4% popularity (I love that for Cam, btw), then you really have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Kate, on the other hand, has a lot to lose. The sad thing for both Will and Kate is that had they not been such vipers, H&M would have been there by their side and helping with this. As it is now, they’re on the own.
Camzilla is very well versed in retaliation against anyone who attempts spoil her plans!! Make no mistake, Keen will be hit so hard by Cams strikes of putting Keen, and by proxy Ma Meddling, neither one will know what hit them. They had better put on their seatbelts as they are in for a bumpy ride into the black hole of floating aimlessly for eternity.
I see it differently. Kate is untouchable right now. She keeps doing these photo ops showing her “affection” by tapping Wills backside to offset any talk down the line about her coldness. William can’t divorce her because an affair will kill his chances of being received in public with any kindness. Charles and Camilla have already played the Middleton card and there are very few skeletons left there (maybe?). Also, Charles and Camilla can’t go full heel on Kate because they are already at odds with the Sussexes. Can’t remind the public of what they did to Diana. I just think Kate is in a power position.
Sorry, but all it would take is a single interview by Will to win hearts. People are always, always keen to make the woman the wrongdoer and this particular woman has done plenty to make it easy to see her that way. I frankly think that Will is playing the longest game of them all.
Only the blood royals are untouchable. Especially the ones close to the throne. Kate is so expendable it’s not even funny. She already is disliked in many circles and Harry’s book showed her as a petty woman. William just needs to say he was lead astray by the grasping Middletons who are also now bankrupt and the English crowd will turn on her and her family in an instant.
That headline is hilarious! LOL
That’s all I can say.
Good grief, what in the world? LOL
The entire sham is built on Blood Lines and History.
Kate is married in and disposable all day long.
Classy power plays? Omg, says who? All four of them live in the land of petty. Crass and petty power plays more like.
@Jais, they are going to slap back BIG TIME on this, Charlie is going to throw a massive one and camzilla is calling her tame paps as we read. The middle bums are in for a very ride as are William and Kate
Stories are going to start surfacing about both of them, especially when they jet of on holiday AGAIN. Harry, I hope your laughing long and hard at all this, and Megan, your doing it right head down, work and let the UK Royals destroy each other. Your both so better of out of harms way
Yes, I was just thinking that @mary pester! The Wales are about to be gone for a good while so it will be interesting to see what stories surface in the papers during that time.
OMG. Sounds like Carole is letting loose with the stories to make Can’t the savior again. Just waiting for Queen Can’t my a**.
William will not allow Catherine to be Queen. He will divorce her marry Rose. Catherine has embarrassed him and defrauded him. He will divest himself of all but the essential assets to be live a life of service. He will set his children up for a life of service and educate them all to be self sufficient. He sees his brother has done this and will want it for himself.
I would love to hear from ‘sources’ about Rose H.
Like if Peg does end up divorcing Khate would Rose actually marry him and give up a cushy life with relative anonymity? Or is she power hungry and wants more than the old dude she’s with now has to offer?
I honestly believe Peg will stay with Khate as a divorce would shake things up in the worst way possible and potentially bring the relevancy of the monarchy question even more to the forefront. Plus even tho history shows us otherwise – these damn side chicks can’t keep getting prominent roles because wtf!!!!
Yeah no. It’s possible William and rose are still dealing with each other. Or not. Literally have no clue but I just cannot see Rose marrying William. Her life seems chill and cushy. Maybe one day I’ll be eating my words but I just don’t see it.
Are we talking about the same William? He has no interest in a modest life of service. He certainly has given no indication of that so far in his mediocre existence thus far…
I was listening to the Duchess of success podcast and she mentioned that William and rose have been spotted having lunch together, so they may not be as over as originally thought.
@ RYNTHIA, Willy won’t marry Rose as Rose simply shagged Willy a few times to scratch an itch she had. Rose is where she wants to be and is perfectly content with her lifestyle, her freedom, her husband, and her children. Rose has her social standing and her vast friends within the Toffs community and a beautiful set of vast homes and properties to create beautiful art installations and hold vast parties. Rose will never walk away from her current life to enter an archaic institution because she shagged Willy a few times.
Now, Willy would dump Keen in a heartbeat as soon as he finds someone else, which I suppose he has been in the hunt for in the last few years as he has seen his future with Keen and he is itching to change that.
@BothSidesNow, Charlotte Casiraghi is married now (but who knows, she might be available again when he dumps Kate) and I’d love to see the heads explode if William married her. Now THAT would be a gossip feast the BM could live off for decades, lol!
We actually don’t know what Rose wants in all of this, if anything. Would she really want to deal with Billy the Basher fulltime, plus all the royal crap? She has a pretty sweet life now, as it is. We may be barking up the wrong rose bush here….only time will tell.
Kate’s hat is definitely better than Camilla’s but I wouldn’t call it “gorgeous.” How nauseatingly fawning.
Liz made Chuck wait until he was past 70. What makes them think he would do things any differently? That’s not how it works. Delusional.
And nothing about Kate says ‘modernity’ or an understanding that the world has changed in the last 500 years.
Camilla was wearing a Tudor hat because that goes with the regalia of the order. Kate wore some flight attendant thing with feathers. Camilla was at least following tradition whereas we are supposed to pretend that kate was not wearing a silly hat.
Wow. “Queen Kate” is such a weird spin as it would be King William and she would be just along for the ride if she can hang on long enough.
Right? Is this really coming from KP or Camp Middleton? Or are there now two separate leaking factions coming from KP, one for Kate and one for William? Bc I do not see William approving this.
@ Jais, it is quite alarming with the publication of these two bizarraro-riddled stories today.
Willy was certainly instrumental in spinning how “distraught” he was/is of the Oprah interview. But it appears obvious the author was influenced into adding Keens own personal spin to further bolster that she is what keeps Willy grounded and supported.
Is Keen trying to claim that without her that Willy is incapable of handling his own emotions without Keen, as she has done this before?? These two articles from the lulu-land sounds and smells like it’s solely camp Keen perpetrated by CarolE with Keens blessings.
I could see Will approving this. Three birds with one stone. Make his father and Camz look bad and their retaliation make Kate look bad. He’d be the last one standing.
Does anyone know what Harry calls her, does he use Kate or Catherine? I’m always curious about that.
He called her Kate in Spare whenever she was referenced, and he always called her Kate anytime he spoke about her in the past. Meghan also called her Kate in the Oprah interview. I could be wrong, but I don’t think I’ve ever heard either of them refer to her as Catherine.
Keen only became obsessed with being called Catherine once Meghan arrived on Salty Island of Petty, otherwise she has been perfectly content with Kate. She even bamboozled Willy to address her as Catherine as well.
@Joanne, color me confused but, what’s Harry calling KKKHate anything got to do with this story??
@Taytanish I was just curious as there seems to be a push to call her Catherine and it made me wonder what the family called her. She seems to be pushing for the dignified Princess of Wales and expecting more deference.
Actually, William has always called her Catherine in public from the first interview when they became engaged. I always felt it was to present her as more regal or was on the advice of BP/QE2 not to use her shortened nickname in public (same as the many nicknames of QE2).
Exactly what I was thinking! Very weird angle to push…then I started wondering “what if William is declared incompetent to rule while George is still a minor”…is she starting her campaign for Queen Regent (or Regnant, I can never remember the difference)?
Regnant is the monarch.
Regent is the one who wields power when there’s an underage monarch.
I can’t think of any wife of a king that has made much impact. The last Queen consorts that had a prominent place in history were HenryViii wives. She is not going to be a major figure in history.
And they were prominent because they were either killed in childbirth or killed by Henry.
Whoooooaaaaa, that was unhinged. Let me grab my popcorn! This is gonna be good.
Sounds like Kate took that “Catherine the Great” shit to heart and wants to plot a coup to put her own flat commoner ass on the throne. I mean, it’s definitely not gonna work, but f–k it, I am SO here to watch her try.
This is hilarious. Kate in her ankle length coats and sister wife dresses is the one who understands that times have changed??! She’s literally a symbol of tradwives. Literally the trad movement holds Kate up as an example. There is nothing modern about her at all.
Also imagine writing this about someone without a hint of scolding. Apparently it’s okay to undermine the monarchy with “steel”.
OK, I can obviously guess what “tradwives” means but is this a movement? I hadn’t heard of it.
AnneL ‘trad wives’ is huge discourse on twitter.
Thoughts and prayers if you intend to dive into that rabbit hole.
I looked up the meaning and I’m sorry I did.
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/jan/27/tradwives-new-trend-submissive-women-dark-heart-history
It’s basically real life handmaids tale promoted by many Christian religions.
Tradwife = Traditional Wife
Some of them have YT channels.
Wow — Sykes is doing some next-level trolling here. It’s like chumming for sharks. Will Chuck or his courtiers be savvy enough not to take the bait? Very doubtful.
I can not wait for the divorce. She soooooo has it coming. It will be glorious. She thinks she is the new diana, and she can talk her way into being indispensable. She is in for a rude awakening.
3 things.
If anyone in the family or rota actually thinks that man who waited 50 years for the throne is going to abdicate after 6, I have a bridge to sell them.
I’m willing to buy Kate understands how times have changed, but she’s digging her heels in hard to get to live like they haven’t.
“Must do little other than wait” – frankly they “must do” some real work. Make a difference instead of lazing about for once – people might not like him as much as the queen but no one makes snide comments about Charles’s work efforts and that he’s actually had an impact as prince of wales.
Ugh these people.
This new power play dynamic is entertaining. I’m looking for more shenanigans. Let Kate continue to embiggen herself at the expense of Charles and Camilla. They deserve it. I am also here for the retaliation to come from C&C.
In my opinion William is lost at the moment. With is recent failures from the Homewards project, he is at a loss for a solution to be adored by the people. With the super injunctions he has out there, the tabloids don’t seem to be strongly on his side. Kate’s in charge and she’s feeling herself. I’m here for the continuing Windsor soap opera.
Yeah this whole article made me scratch my head and wonder what is wrong with William? It’s like when they used to say he needed Harry when he’s King, I guess Kate is stepping into that role now…but seriously, what is wrong with William?
I believe people said William needed Harry because Harry used to be the one to bring out his better nature – keep him grounded. The one person who could and would talk shit to him. Kate will not bring out his better nature. She’ll reinforce the worst parts of it. William definitely has seemed lost to me. On the other hand, if you believe Spare he finally has a little bit of freedom. He controls a lot of money now and doesn’t need to rely on Charles’ largesse.
William was more into charitable work prior to meeting Kate. His association with her and her family has made him more shallow and resentful. I often wonder what he would be like had he married someone who made him a better person not whatever has happened with kate.
Williams a heavy drinker…. Maybe it’s a serious problem.
Maybe he wouldn’t have drunk so much if the woman he was in love with wasn’t refusing to be with him. (Jecca)
“With the super injunctions he has out there, the tabloids don’t seem to be strongly on his side.” Great point! That superinjunction must rankle, even if William had been feeding them info about H&M.
Queen Kate is an even bigger joke than Princess Kate, the bum-flashing mattress of St. Andrew’s, Kate Middlebum. Seriously? These people are an insult to everything decent. And Katie Nicholl is a liar anyway.
This may be a slight aimed at Charles and Camilla but personally I think it’s a warning shot to William. The story here is that William alone isn’t popular enough to lead without Catherine by his side. Me thinks the rumors of divorce are true and this is Kate’s response to William i.e. don’t even think about divorcing me if you want to secure your future. The RF’s legacy is that of petty drama smh.
Kate is living in fantasy land, if she thinks that. People don’t love her more than they love the monarchy. And Bachelor/Single Father William will become instantly interesting- where is he going, who is he seeing, oooh there he is being a good dad to George.
Agreed, but I don’t think Kate is willing to go out with any sort of class. She fought hard to be Queen. She won’t let William divorce her without a fight. It feels like Will and Kate are battling it out in the press. Will’s father’s day press coverage very much gave “single dad” vibes. Meanwhile Kate keeps pawing at him in public to make it look like their marriage is hot and heavy. Just a mess.
Diana was a whole lot more popular than Kate. Diana was expendable despite it all.
@Tessa – Exactly. Even though the people loved Diana and still do, she’s still not more important than the monarchy. Monarchists might not like Charles, but they still want a King.
o!m!g!!!
I can’t believe they literally called the king a “big baby”
All four of these people are vile but I have long believed that Kkkhate is a horrible, nasty scheming witch . Like Camilla but less smart.
I believe that she instigated many problems in that family -not just with Williams relationship with Harry but also with his cousins. I firmly believe she was the main driver of the hate against Meghan. I have woman like her in my family. They know exactly what to say to whom to get the desired outcome they want. E.g. William can support Meg made Kkkhate cry because kkkhate went home and MADE herself cry and complained to William, who she knows will react.
And as much as I can’t stand Camilla I hope she opens a can of whoop @$$ on Kkkhate.
William and Charles need to get clarity and grow a spine here. There has been an enemy within all along and that enemy is NOT Meghan or Harry. It’s Kkkhate. William should have long been worried about this messaging too. Believe that Kkkhate does not want William on the thrown either.
Why so toxic Tom ?
Good question, Noor. I said something similar about CRex’s Chubbly in an earlier article here on CB today, but I’m shocked at how blatantly Tom Sykes wrote about it. The embiggening K crap is ridiculous, but he’s actually spot on about C&C with a more venomous pen than usual.
I always wondered why the WanKs worked so hard to smear Meghan and tried to ruin her popularity. After all their positions were secure so who cares how popular the 6th in line and his wife were? BUT now I get it, I really do. In that firm popularity lets you dictate how things can be done. If you are not popular you have to move cautiously no matter the rank.
This “Kate the Great” PR is what she was doing around the time of the Diana statue unveiling when Willy was trying to bench her. She’d had the kids and knew that her only value to the monarchy was that she was more liked then her husband, Chuck and Cammy. If she was not popular and was not needed to show up and garner goodwill she would have no voice or sway in that monarchy until she was Queen. Meghan and Harry’s enormous popularity and skills undermined what little power she had in the monarchy. She was no longer wanted for bread and butter engagements and no longer wanted for tours. Everyone wanted to see Meghan. Her press allies were harder to satisfy because her best Diana cosplay couldn’t sell as much a Meghan’s left pinky.
This is why they have their bots, trolls, and UK press allies going on and on about how the Sussexes aren’t popular NOW. The more they look like the firm’s only hope for survival the more power they accrue. Charles & the Co-hoe are so unpopular compared to Kate that she now has enough juice that she can have her press allies tell Chuck to shut up about overshadowing and tell him to abdicate when he hasn’t even been King for 12months.
“If she was not popular and was not needed to show up and garner goodwill she would have no voice or sway in that monarchy until she was Queen.” – hence why she’s done a lot (relatively speaking) of work recently.
I hate to say it but Wills was played by Kate and her family. She is more popular than all of them and she is showing them or better outmaneuvering them daily. I think that Wills has realized what she’s done but it’s two late. I am not saying he didn’t participate and that his jealousy and one sided competition with his brother is his undoing. However he has lost the once close relationship he has had with his brother although a bit one-sided and he is never getting that back. Harry will never trust him again. He knows if he drops her now they will take a huge hit. Besides she hasn’t put up with his family in order for her to be replaced. She strikes me as not going down without taking him with her. She’s out there smiling and laughing giving the public and media what they want while William and his dad look sulky and Camilla’s hiding. She knows it’s a numbers game. Chuck and Cam don’t have long while her and Wills have 40+ years. If I was the media I would definitely be on her side. The question is what does Charles and Cam do to compete with this.
The media will always side with the heir not the wife if they are asked to choose. Kate doesn’t have the popularity or charisma of Diana to weather negative press. If William ever decides he is done with her the media will turn on her and everything from the rift between the brothers to the departure of Harry and Meghan will become her fault.
I agree! The Windsors are just too dull
This is the stuff that utter delusion is made from.
Ouch if this is what Kate is now feeding to the Rota then things must be very fraught behind the scenes.
Let the Game of Thrones commence – LMAO
“the dynamic of the two courts has been largely free of petty feuds” – Sure, Jan!
“Am I crazy or does it seem like the royal rota is trying to egg on Charles and Camilla” – It’s just bizarre that the British media is now driving the bus so much. They really do make news, not report it.
Camilla is at 4% approval?! Whoa.
They are paid lying hacks, nothing more.
4%, harlarious like I need to see who does approve of Cams.
Only her family.
I’m cheering for a Wales divorce. Kkkhate has it coming! Meanwhile, the Rottweiler will drag her ass. It’ll be a thing of beauty.😁
I hope they eat each other alive. I look forward to that entire klan’s downfall.
I loathe Camilla the sidepiece but I do respect her ability to get down and dirty. I’m quite looking forward to seeing her rip Kate to shreds. Camilla how no boundaries and is ruthless. This should be entertaining to watch two such loathsome creatures going at it.
Is this Kate embiggening herself? Or the Rota trolling C&C? Or is it C &C and W setting up a “uppity, arrogant, defiant Kate is power mad” narrative? If divorce is looming, a “Kate’s a hungry golddigger” narrative will be easy. And this story would support it.
Does this feel like some weird attempt to start an royal feud? Like the tabloids need fresh drama and Harry and Meghan arent playing their game anymore so they are trying to start some. Its like that “C’mon Do Something” meme but with the Royals. Whats sad is it will probably work
Kate ego with the princess wales title has gone to her head she really behaving smug lately . She has been openly disrespecting King Charles I think kate feels like she secured in the royal family. nothing to lose she doing the most between her failed tiara at the coronation and being late wearing bright colors to stand out more and her behavior with roger and constantly trying to get William attention. This will backfire against kate only kate because William is the heir .
Once again, Kate has a huge target being put on her back. The question is why and by who? Thin skinned Charles, rage monster Will or Crocmilla? Or maybe all three? One reason to get rid of Kate would be disloyalty.
Not true. Charles knows he won’t have a long reign. If he lives as long as his father, he’ll be on the thrown for 26 years.
There is no target on Catherine’s back. She is the wife and mother of the next two kings. Her popularity is good for the monarchy.
Diana was also once in this position, wife of the heir mother to the heir’s eldest son. Nothing is ever certain for royal wives. Her popularity is like a ladder made of sugar cubes. Not based on anything substantial and can easily be knocked down.
She us not all that popular with all.
The mother of the next king has been dead since 1997 and somehow the system has continued. Kate is not required anymore. Her job was to provide the heirs. That’s done. She has no power unless it is given to her by William.
Even Camilla doesn’t have power on her own, but Charles is prepared to give it to her. And even there he’s not letting Camilla make decisions relating to being head of state.
Kate setting herself against William is the dumbest thing she can do because if he hates her, she has got nothing.
Analyzing modern history – as women, unless you are the born crown, data shows it’s actually better to be level/medium in your popularity in the RF….longevity comes from being like Ann- popular yes, but not the flashbulb, headline fawning popularity. The Queen grew in her popularity – again steady, not flashy popularity- Data also shows no matter what, the born royal always come out winning in the long run….Diana was very popular, and looked at how the media lashed out against her…we always forget that Diana’s post divorce treatment in the media ….
I wish them all to heal as humans as this cannot be a healthy way to live….but who I feel empathy for, is Mirka Federer – as she just accompanied her husband to celebrate him and because the PoW and RR-BM, her name is now a tad besmirched…the Telegraph piece disrespected this woman who did nothing….Every time there is a woman of star quality around Kate, the BM always have to do a comparison and position Kate higher at the expense of the other women…..I remember when they used to do it with Kim Sears, Andy Murray’s wife…and during her 40th birthday coverage, they insulted the Queen of Spain ….regardless of what happens in her trajectory in the Royal Family, for her reputation, she needs to fix this issue as no woman will want to work with her and as Queen – she will need to meet and partner with women of high quality otherwise she will be Queen with no one wanting to be around her, unless they need her “star power” but that won’t be a good thing…as it will only attract the wrong crowd…when you talk to the everyday people, they aren’t as vested in the coming and goings of the RF and quite a few regular women find it annoying how she is held us as the best of Britain and shoehorned into things….When she isn’t as accomplished….if the media stop coverage for 1 month, people won’t miss it…it is very media driven….
I noticed during the coronation – Jill Biden’s social media posts while here, were about her interaction with Akshata Murthy, nothing of the event at Buck House, while Kensington Palace posted the shot with JB and FL of Ukraine but it just seemed lacking of substance.
@hillary- the way you said that any woman with star power who comes into proximity with Kate gets pitted into a competition by the BM and then denigrated so that Kate comes out on top! Whew that’s really how it goes. And yeah Mirka just had one afternoon of that and look what happened. Meghan didn’t have a chance in that setup.
Thinking back to the photos at Wimbledon, there seems to be no photos of Kate interacting with Mirka at all. At the William and Harry polo game, when Archie was still an infant, there was not a single picture of Kate interacting with Meghan or Archie. The closest was Kate sitting on the ground while Louis was trying to catch Meghan’s attention. If there had been any interaction with Meghan and Archie, there would have been a picture. I’m sure that’s what the photographers were waiting for. Instead, the women were two solitudes. The impression that Kate is one of those women who see all other women as rivals, and has no time for female friendships certainly seems born out by her public behaviour. It was a moment for Federer to savour with his wife and parents, and Kate’s behaviour took that away from him and just made the moment rather tawdry on her part. The BM took the opportunity to humiliate Mirka, but obviously Kate’s inappropriate behaviour was also revealed.
Once again, when Kate is too close to William he leans away. How can they paint this as a happy marriage? He can’t stand her.
Well, the first thing I thought when I read this is that in the past KFC would be murdered, so that the heir could become King. The next thing I thought is that a separation must be imminent. This article is working way too hard to make Wails the savior of the brf.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this was Ma Mid trying to stop the inevitable–or perhaps it was Fails. One of things I’ve thought of is the fact that Fails has staff because that’s being funded. I assume by KFC. He could fire all of her office staff and then where would she be? I don’t think Wails should mess around like this. She doesn’t have the brains God gave a goose. She was taught how to position herself in specific circumstances, but once that’s attained, she really doesn’t have a clue what to do. Spending money isn’t what those positions are SUPPOSED to be about.
I think Fails should do more engagements alone or with someone like Sophie. He and Sophie seem to get along and that shows. Instead of disappearing this Summer like Wails, he should do engagements with and without someone else.
Oh, and I don’t think Wails is happy at all having to stay in Adelaide Cottage. I don’t think she’s getting anything else, so she needs to suck it up.
Chaz and ,Cowmilla have separate residences and as are the kids. Will can’t stand Kkkeen but aligns with her on his father and the Sussexes? How does that work?
It sounds like Carole wrote this.
Anyone else thinking they’ll announce a separation and then disappear for the summer?
I just don’t see any signs of a public breakup, Seems like speculation
They both have too much to lose so I agree, no public breakup but in private, separate lives.
No matter what happens, we’ll always have “bewildered ‘big baby’ resting face.”
That is just pure gold.
I’ve long thought Willy would dump Kate. This article makes me think the dumping is either imminent or underway. This has to be Kate’s last-ditch power play, right? Why else would she risk Cam’s wrath?
This man has waited 70+ years to be king (literally the longest wait in history) and people think he would abdicate in favour of w&K for the sake of the monarchy?
Hahahahahaha. Why on earth would he ever do that? If the monarchy falters after his death why would he care? He’ll be dead. This is the wishiest of wishful thinking on the part of KP and the RR. Chuck is only leaving his kingship in a casket. Believe that.
I do have to agree with @Kaiser that there have been negative articles on Kate this week. Not blatant like they do with Meghan but recent articles isn’t putting Kate in a positive light.
During the polo match, the People article had photos of her drinking. I’m thinking to myself it’s prob to calm herself. Lol..
I remembered when my cousin from NZ was here this past spring, she had the same opinion as the Daily Beast article. In NZ, they just see Charles as a place holder until William becomes king. The problem is more people are seeing WandK for who they truly are. Not to mention, there’s also more people who want to abolish the monarchy period. Gen Z cares even less about them. And Supposedly the monarchy stands for stability, but anyone with eyes can see WandK marriage is not solid at all. And as the time goes by, they can’t fake it any longer, and it will be harder to deny.
What is “Queen Kate” going to do?
She doesn’t have the charisma or work ethic of either Diana or Meghan.
Don’t see her be the head of a glorious new era or whatever
Well I actually agree with Sykes article! Nobody gives a hoot about Charles and Camilla unfortunately, Kate and William are definitely easier on the eye even though they lack substance!
Kate is better looking than C&C but I would hardly call William ‘easy on the eye’. As a British person I don’t believe my fellow Brits are just waiting for the reign of Billy and Kitty. Most of us don’t care. We are far more pressing things to worry about than the outdated monarchy.
Lol everything about England is outdated!
The only one in the whole miserable Royal family who actually looks reasonably happy is Kate .
Charles and William look like defeated men really .
William looks exactly like Harry said , trapped .
Both Charles and William are probably regretting the choices they have made but know there is no turning back .
They are trapped in their cult .
So proud of Harry making the choices he has had the courage to make .
Despite all the abuse he has copped , his heart is free and full of love for his own little family .
He is an independent man now and it must feel so good ❤️
Is Khate really popular, why ? She does nothing except spend money, do her open mouthed grin and wave her hands around, what does she actually do besides desperately posing for every camera. If the British people really think she is so wonderful ,their standards have reached rock bottom. She must know a lot of secrets, the constant tributes to how wonderful she is in the DM are repulsive and ridiculously over the top.
Kate’s electric blue dress is really something. It looks like it has a light source of its own. It sucked all the color out of the other three. Not that they didn’t deserve it. But, yes, she’s on a mission to steal focus from now until her bony arse is on the throne. Love this for Charles and Cammy.