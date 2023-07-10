“What’s going on with Ryan Murphy and the writers’ strike?” links

What’s going on with Ryan Murphy & the WGA strike? [LaineyGossip]

First photos of Jenna Ortega on the set of Beetlejuice 2. [Buzzfeed]

The Las Vegas Sphere is freaking me out. [OMG Blog]

OMG, would they really reboot Bones with the same cast?? [Just Jared]

Someone threw something at Harry Styles during his concert. Stop doing this, it’s a felony and extremely rude. [Seriously OMG]

Reservation Dogs’ third season will be its last. [Pajiba]

The PFW Schiaparelli show was insane. [Go Fug Yourself]

Was Madonna given Narcan? [Jezebel]

Doja Cat gets “patriotic.” [Egotastic]

Of course the Kentucky cops released an armed KKK member who threatened LGBTQ people. The KKK member probably was a cop. [Towleroad]

Helen Mirren was also at the Dolce & Gabbbana event. [RCFA]