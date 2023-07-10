“What’s going on with Ryan Murphy and the writers’ strike?” links

What’s going on with Ryan Murphy & the WGA strike? [LaineyGossip]
First photos of Jenna Ortega on the set of Beetlejuice 2. [Buzzfeed]
The Las Vegas Sphere is freaking me out. [OMG Blog]
OMG, would they really reboot Bones with the same cast?? [Just Jared]
Someone threw something at Harry Styles during his concert. Stop doing this, it’s a felony and extremely rude. [Seriously OMG]
Reservation Dogs’ third season will be its last. [Pajiba]
The PFW Schiaparelli show was insane. [Go Fug Yourself]
Was Madonna given Narcan? [Jezebel]
Doja Cat gets “patriotic.” [Egotastic]
Of course the Kentucky cops released an armed KKK member who threatened LGBTQ people. The KKK member probably was a cop. [Towleroad]
Helen Mirren was also at the Dolce & Gabbbana event. [RCFA]
As a huge Beetlejuice fan but rarely a sequel fan I am actually really excited for this. Most of the original cast is coming back and the set photos of the house look amazing.
Same! Although I wish a part for Christina Ricci had been squeezed in somehow. She’s been Winona’s heir apparent since Mermaids, and with her also being in Wednesday, they’re just the perfect trifecta.
Why are they calling it Beetlejuice 2? So uncreative. After all this time, it isn’t really a direct sequel either.
It’s probably just a working title right now.
Hollywood Reporter has a good piece explaining what’s up with Murphy and the WGA. He is still in production (supposedly working on already written scripts – but the longer the strike goes on the more dubious that looks). Someone called him out for crossing the picket line and he threatened to sue.
The bottom line about Murphy is: he got his and now he’s pulling the ladder up to keep out the “competition”.
Taylor Sheridan has the same mentality.
If that really is the case, it’s such a huge bummer.
He certainly doesn’t look like a very pleasant person in photos.
I’m sad the Rez Dogs is ending, but the timing seems right. If you haven’t watched it, you should – hilarious and touching, filled with future stars ❤
I had trouble getting into the second season. I think two episodes in, never finished.
Same. Still planning to come back to it, but the second season hasn’t spoken to me as much.
This throwing things at performers trend is going to end in catastrophe. Someone is going to get seriously injured. I hope these idiots are being arrested and charged.
Hopefully it’s okay to post this here, it wasn’t posted where I originally tried cuz probably off topic. A few months ago, someone here shared some astrology take from years ago on Kate being a bully and a lot of other fascinating stuff about Diana, her death, Charles, and more.
It was an old archive so you had to sift through newsletters, I think.
If anyone remembers it please share!
The Las Vegas Sphere is freaking me out too! I get that, to some, it’s pretty cool but it makes me uncomfortable and I have no idea why.
It looks like something from a futuristic movie, where things don’t go well.
How long is the writers strike going to continue?
These multi millionaires who have tons of money should be supporting the strikers much more than they are!
Didn’t Conan and Letterman pay their writers wages from their own pockets back in the day? I remember that pretty well bc I was not surprised by Conan doing it but I was surprised to see Letterman do it. Letterman is famously “difficult” to deal with on several items. And at the time Letterman was at the height of his power.
And yes, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) is a wealth hoarding jackass in the extreme.
He finally got his money and seems to def be pulling up the ladder behind him.
That mans ego is huge in a town filled to the brim with egomaniacs!
So, uh, how do you hold production/filming without writers and a working script? And when I mean working script, I mean that script changes during any type of filming. I had to film a series of videos for my job, which included me writing the script and working with a production crew to film them. For a 10 minute video, there were a ton of script changes. Yeah right, he won’t do any rewrites or edits during production…whoever believes that I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell them.
He shouldn’t be filming at all. He’s one of the few and far between writers who have made millions — a lot of writers are just worker bees. Would be nice if he could support those who are struggling just to get their fair share of $$$ for their work.
I haven’t read the Madonna piece but if you suspect opioid overdose you can administer narcan as a first response. It doesn’t harm the person as you carry on getting them medical help and narrowing in on the problem. Madonna could have very well been given narcan which is not definitive proof of an OD
I live in the Kentucky town where the incident with the LGBTQ and KKK member. I am not surprised that this occurred. The town of Corbin, KY has a lengthy history of racism and discrimination. The actions of the very loud minority do not represent those I interact with on a regular basis. It is sad really. This area has some wonderful recreation opportunities such as Laurel River Lake, Cumberland Falls, Sheltowee Trace, etc. If you love love hiking and the outdoors this is the place to be. We are also home to the Kentucky Fried Chicken original restaurant and museum. Unfortunately it is not these opportunities that make the news, but the actions of some idiots.
Last year at the local high school:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/photo-of-white-student-pretending-to-lynch-black-student-sparks-outrage-at-corbin-high-school-in-kentucky
A few years ago a high school player was caught referring to opposing team players as monkeys:
https://www.wave3.com/story/37477222/doss-high-basketball-game-canceled-after-corbin-high-players-viral-video?outputType=amp
Documentary on race riots of 1919:
https://youtu.be/EXKnL3uhIdk