Billie Eilish: I’ve been getting hit with stuff on stage for years, this isn’t new



I’m still swooning from Margot Robbie’s pitch-perfect vintage Barbie ensemble at the big premiere in LA on Sunday. So permit me to use that as a segue into saying that I’m sure Singer Barbie, like Adele, would absolutely NOT stand for this shit of people throwing stuff at performers on stage. Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell were at the Barbie premiere since they wrote a song (“What Was I Made For?”) for the soundtrack, and they each chimed in on the sorry state of affairs:

As a growing list of musicians–including Harry Styles, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Blackpink’s Lisa–have been hit onstage by fans throwing objects at them during recent weeks, superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas have given their thoughts on the troubling trend, though Eilish say it’s nothing new. “I’ve been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter at the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday in Los Angeles. “People just get excited and it can be dangerous.” Finneas noted that often fans aren’t trying to actually hit the artist, and they aren’t throwing things like tomatoes and oranges in protest but usually phones to get pictures, though Eilish admits, “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there.” “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something,” Eillish continued. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.” Finneas then turned with a direct message to camera, saying, “Don’t do it–we get it but don’t do it,” as Eilish echoed, “Don’t throw things onstage, but we love you, it’s very sweet.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

I get where they were going at the end there, trying to communicate that they understand where the impulse is coming from, but I wish they hadn’t concluded with “it’s very sweet.” It’s not sweet, it’s assault. And speaking of, of course there’s a new incident to report. Harry Styles was hit in the eye again too while performing in Vienna. I’m pretty soon these singers are gonna get their own versions of the Israeli Iron Dome to block incoming missiles. Or they’re gonna enter witness protection for their own concerts. This is why we can’t have nice things.