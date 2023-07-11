Billie Eilish: I’ve been getting hit with stuff on stage for years, this isn’t new

I’m still swooning from Margot Robbie’s pitch-perfect vintage Barbie ensemble at the big premiere in LA on Sunday. So permit me to use that as a segue into saying that I’m sure Singer Barbie, like Adele, would absolutely NOT stand for this shit of people throwing stuff at performers on stage. Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell were at the Barbie premiere since they wrote a song (“What Was I Made For?”) for the soundtrack, and they each chimed in on the sorry state of affairs:
As a growing list of musicians–including Harry Styles, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Blackpink’s Lisa–have been hit onstage by fans throwing objects at them during recent weeks, superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas have given their thoughts on the troubling trend, though Eilish say it’s nothing new.
“I’ve been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter at the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday in Los Angeles. “People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”
Finneas noted that often fans aren’t trying to actually hit the artist, and they aren’t throwing things like tomatoes and oranges in protest but usually phones to get pictures, though Eilish admits, “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there.”
“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something,” Eillish continued. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”
Finneas then turned with a direct message to camera, saying, “Don’t do it–we get it but don’t do it,” as Eilish echoed, “Don’t throw things onstage, but we love you, it’s very sweet.”
I get where they were going at the end there, trying to communicate that they understand where the impulse is coming from, but I wish they hadn’t concluded with “it’s very sweet.” It’s not sweet, it’s assault. And speaking of, of course there’s a new incident to report. Harry Styles was hit in the eye again too while performing in Vienna. I’m pretty soon these singers are gonna get their own versions of the Israeli Iron Dome to block incoming missiles. Or they’re gonna enter witness protection for their own concerts. This is why we can’t have nice things.
Anyone who pulls this ish should be removed from the venue and permanently banned from ever attending any event there again. A few permabans will put a stop to this BS.
You remember the scene in The Blues Brothers Movie where the band performs in some dive bar behind a chicken wire screen because everyone in the bar is throwing crap at them?
I see that screen becoming a real thing.
That didn’t come out of thin air Acts used to perform behind chicken wire I believe in the south. It was unfortunately, not uncommon.
As far as BE’s Cooke t as it being sweet. The guy who through the phone said he thought it was funny. So, no, it’s not due to sweetness.
I think that it should be listed on the ticket stub that if anyone hits a performer, the concert will immediately be cancelled with no refunds and the culprits will not only face charges but will have to reimburse promoters all monies lost. I bet that will put a stop to it or give the concert goers the ability to confront the culprit with no consequences. I have attended lots of concerts and have never seen anyone throw anything. Who raised these people?
You’d have to have throwing anything onstage be cause for immediate ejection from the show. As Eilish says, they usually aren’t trying to hit the performer. Part of the issue, I’m sure, is the security balance between wanting to punish the individual who did the shit and keeping the crowd safely calm. Crowd dynamics can get pretty ugly very fast. They don’t want to have to end a show because security hurt a fan and and the people up by the stage fought back.
I have a cousin who’s a cop who often took the overtime gigs working at concert venues. People asked him if the rap shows were scary. He said no, it was the Christian youth groups that were truly terrifying. They just had no sense of self preservation and were more out of the than the druggies. That’s what security is dealing with up by the stage. Plus these people likely paid thousands of dollars to be there.
My guess – someone is going to create a camera surveillance system with facial recognition trained on the front row. Misbehavior will end up as a permaban from the venue.
How ridiculous of fans to think hurling a phone will get them a photo! I sincerely hope phones thrown on stage are confiscated and crushed. Maybe morons might learn if their phone disappears. And yes, removal from the venue and permanent barring might also get the message through thick skulls.
Stop throwing anything.
Performers should exit the stage.
The cost of tickets, now we have idiots throwing items, everyone holding up their phones during the concerts.
Enjoy the live music, use some manners.