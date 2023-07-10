Margot Robbie wore Schiaparelli to the LA ‘Barbie’ premiere: stunning?

Last night was the big LA premiere of Barbie. We are in the final home stretch of promotion now, and Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Makamal remains undefeated. Makamal dressed Robbie in Schiaparelli Haute Couture for the LA premiere – surprisingly not “Barbie pink,” but still a classic Barbie look. This was an homage to a 1960s Barbie doll called Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. She looks amazing and she’s been doing these doll-homages throughout the promotional tour.

Ryan Gosling did choose to wear a shade of pink – a pale “Millennial pink” Gucci suit. He looks great.

Issa Rae actually had my favorite look – this is Barbie! I mean, the dress is Marc Bouwer. But she IS President Barbie.

Alexandra Shipp in Miu Miu. Super-cute.

Kate McKinnon wore a Barbie-pink vest and slacks. Even Billie Eilish caught the Barbie bug.

Gal Gadot wore JW Anderson – eh.

Nicki Minaj was there – she’s on the soundtrack and her fans are called Barbz.

America Ferrera in St. John.

Embed from Getty Images

Greta Gerwig in Valentino.

Embed from Getty Images