Margot Robbie wore Schiaparelli to the LA ‘Barbie’ premiere: stunning?

Last night was the big LA premiere of Barbie. We are in the final home stretch of promotion now, and Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Makamal remains undefeated. Makamal dressed Robbie in Schiaparelli Haute Couture for the LA premiere – surprisingly not “Barbie pink,” but still a classic Barbie look. This was an homage to a 1960s Barbie doll called Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. She looks amazing and she’s been doing these doll-homages throughout the promotional tour.
Ryan Gosling did choose to wear a shade of pink – a pale “Millennial pink” Gucci suit. He looks great.
Issa Rae actually had my favorite look – this is Barbie! I mean, the dress is Marc Bouwer. But she IS President Barbie.
Alexandra Shipp in Miu Miu. Super-cute.
Kate McKinnon wore a Barbie-pink vest and slacks. Even Billie Eilish caught the Barbie bug.
Gal Gadot wore JW Anderson – eh.
Nicki Minaj was there – she’s on the soundtrack and her fans are called Barbz.
America Ferrera in St. John.
Greta Gerwig in Valentino.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Margot, Ryan, and Issa for the win! I love how they are all leaning into this Barbie stuff fashion wise. Margot is really nailing it every single time and I love the handkerchief detail. It’s perfection. I am all about Ryan in that Gucci suit lol
The marketing campaign for this has been brilliant and tons of fun. I might actually step inside a theater to go watch it.
I am actually stunned on why this received this huge push!!?? It could have been just another fluffy summer movie but they have gone crazy with promotion. Also i dont get the Vs Oppenheimer angle,i would have guessed those two movies have compeletely different audiences.
It’s because they’re so different but coming out on the same day. I just ordered myself a Barbenheimer tshirt to wear opening weekend. 😆 We’re doing a double feature.
Love or hate it, Barbie is iconic. I watch tons of reaction channels who normally only watch comic book stuff, action, horror or anything edgy, and they’re talking about the Barbie movie. Even comic book nerds know Barbie lore.
I love these red carpet pics. The first movie where I anxiously await the pics from all premiers. Margot looks stunning – a real life Barbie come to life. I hope 80s Golden Barbie is brought to life. My first and only Barbie. Well done to all for this well thought out and executed wardrobe fashion show.
I love Margot and Issa’s! Very Barbie.
Issa was saying she HATES pink and thinks she looks bad in it but has been being a good soldier doing the promo. Hope these photos convince her she looks good in at least one shade of pink even if she doesn’t become a convert. That shade is great on her.
I am right there with you BQM! I hope she sees how great she looks in this color when she reviews these pictures and rethinks her pink stance. What a gorgeous color on her!
Did America switch out her shoes at the last minute as that dress was clearly not hemmed with those shoes in mind which is a shame.
I am LOVING this promotional tour and the outfits have been outstanding, her stylist needs awards for this work.
I live all the cute playful styles the cast are wearing promoting this film. They look great and are really into it. Love Ryan Goslings suit. Definitely want to see this based on the hype and marketing.
Well I guess I am telling my age but I remember that Barbie dress on the doll. She also had a red satin one with a matching hat that was fabulous too. Issa and Margot look amazing.
Ryan’s Barbie don’t pink E necklace is the star for me.
“ Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Makamal remains undefeated. “ YES!!! I love the trailers, the fashion, and the the fun associated with this rollout. I didn’t even play much with Barbies (though I did discover that I had no innate hairstylist tendencies back then…), but I am so excited for this movie. Frankly it’s been years since I’ve had that feeling. Love it!
🔥 💕