Guy Fieri shook hands with Donald Trump at this weekend’s UFC fight

I feel like I’m hanging onto my political sanity by such a thin thread. The American media is gleefully hyping the Republican primary cage match without providing any reasonable context, so every headline reads to me like “DeSantis pursues policy of imprisoning all women, Trump responds by beheading people on stage at rally!” My point is that it definitely feels like a race to the depths of hell and after all of the absolute bullsh-t of the past seven years, you would think that normal people and everyday celebrities would be wary of being seen with a Chrisofascist rapist Nazi insurrectionist. Like, take a moment and just say “hey, I’m not going to shake hands with Donald Trump, that would look bad.” Guy Fieri makes bad decisions.

Guy Fieri greeting criminal defendant Donald Trump at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3rdC0Rz9Uj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

This happened at a UFC fight over the weekend. Of course Trump was in attendance and of course he was greeted like a baby-fisted Mussolini in that crowd. Mel Gibson apparently shook hands with Trump as well. But Guy Fieri did too and people are just sad about it. Fieri went from “uncool dude who everyone made fun of” to “a mensch who supports local, independent restaurants, farm-to-table dining and restaurant workers during the pandemic.” He undid all of that goodwill with this. Now I want to know where the f–k he was on January 6th.

"Cancelling Guy Fieri for shaking Trump's hand is so stupid, what's wrong with libs?"-People who boycotted beer because a transgender woman drank it. — Summer Whitesell (@LinimentCake) July 9, 2023

Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand Guy Fieri. Now y'all know why. pic.twitter.com/clzFUYkcJd — Bill Madden (he/him/él) 🇺🇦 (@maddenifico) July 9, 2023