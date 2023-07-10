Guy Fieri shook hands with Donald Trump at this weekend’s UFC fight

I feel like I’m hanging onto my political sanity by such a thin thread. The American media is gleefully hyping the Republican primary cage match without providing any reasonable context, so every headline reads to me like “DeSantis pursues policy of imprisoning all women, Trump responds by beheading people on stage at rally!” My point is that it definitely feels like a race to the depths of hell and after all of the absolute bullsh-t of the past seven years, you would think that normal people and everyday celebrities would be wary of being seen with a Chrisofascist rapist Nazi insurrectionist. Like, take a moment and just say “hey, I’m not going to shake hands with Donald Trump, that would look bad.” Guy Fieri makes bad decisions.
Guy Fieri greeting criminal defendant Donald Trump at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3rdC0Rz9Uj
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023
This happened at a UFC fight over the weekend. Of course Trump was in attendance and of course he was greeted like a baby-fisted Mussolini in that crowd. Mel Gibson apparently shook hands with Trump as well. But Guy Fieri did too and people are just sad about it. Fieri went from “uncool dude who everyone made fun of” to “a mensch who supports local, independent restaurants, farm-to-table dining and restaurant workers during the pandemic.” He undid all of that goodwill with this. Now I want to know where the f–k he was on January 6th.
"Cancelling Guy Fieri for shaking Trump's hand is so stupid, what's wrong with libs?"-People who boycotted beer because a transgender woman drank it.
— Summer Whitesell (@LinimentCake) July 9, 2023
Anthony Bourdain couldn't stand Guy Fieri.
Now y'all know why. pic.twitter.com/clzFUYkcJd
— Bill Madden (he/him/él) 🇺🇦 (@maddenifico) July 9, 2023
Oh Guy!! How disappointing. You could have just gone and sat down but no you made a bad decision. Everyone and everything the orange maniac touches goes really badly. Guy you f d up.
Wanting to shake a rapist’s hand with a huge smile on his face. Let alone someone who is responsible for every death at the capitol biulding.
Has it been 7 years of Trump? Feels like more and all of it has been bad!
No wonder so many of us are struggling with depression.
Smiling from ear to ear while shaking hands with that Orange criminal = Idiot. Ass kisser. And yes, bad move on his part. Bye Guy F.
I never made fun of him, but he’s a “celeb” who I was never meant to be in his target audience, so knew his name and “he does what again?” Then he did so much good and I adored any news that showed the upside of humankind during these times. Now it’s another “we can’t have nice things.” He’s not naive, Guy made a choice.
I can’t be disappointed in someone I’ve never liked. He’s always read as right leaning to me with his bubba food road show. Plus his show was garbage and his restaurant was an expensive version of Chili’s. I always wondered how he was so successful.
He went to a relative’s diner years ago. When anyone mentioned “Cream” he made a pervy face and said, “Creeeeammmm”. In a Very inappropriately way – it’s a family diner. My Uncle was speechless.
Barf!
All I can say is Anthony Bourdain would freaking never.
This doesn’t surprise me one bit. I commented before about how he was rude and smirkingly dismissive toward a lesbian chef on one of his DDD episodes several years ago. I’ve never liked him since.
His sister was gay, and after she died he’s raised her son. He officiated 101 gay weddings in a mass ceremony in 2015 in tribute to her.
Was coming here to say that, Tiffany. He’s been an amazing ally. This is so disappointing. Donald Trump would never have been kind to his sister
While that’s amazing people are OFTEN kinder to people who are family than they are to those who aren’t. So he may love his sister and raise her son that doesn’t necessarily mean that that kindness is extended to others in LGBTQ community.
Right, Ameerah M., like Liz Cheney. She Loves her sister Mary, but who knows if she cares about the other LGBTQ individuals.
But the officiating of 101 gay weddings….?
I’m not into celebrity chefs at all, but this dude was at a UFC fight so why is anyone surprised? It kinda goes with the territory.
Right? Isn’t that pretty much what a UFC audience is? trumpers & desantis derangers?
Not surprised. But I am bothered that GF’s name is the same sentence as Anthony Bourdain. I still miss him.
He was awesome. The best one out of the bunch. RIP.
Am I remembering this correctly…wasn’t there a sexual harassment issue with Fieri? I remember during the pandemic when he got so much publicity for the work he did to support the restaurant industry and some people mentioned sexual harassment issues but it never got traction.
Regardless, this moment with Trump tells me everything I need to know about Fieri.
I remember sexual harassment charges against Mario Batali, but not GF.
I haven’t heard that. You must be thinking of Mario Batali.
My son worked at a hotel in Miami years ago when Guy did a show on the beach there. He said Guy was a real dick to the hotel employees he dealt with.
Eeyeww, dirty! You don’t know where either of them’ve been!
This is disappointing. Fieri was trending on Twitter for this act of bad judgment. You put your business and reputation on the line to be seen with the twice impeached, twice indicted (Orange-zilla may still catch charges for GA and Jan. 6) former POTUS? Fieri’s politics are going to be questioned now (is he an election denier). Two words for bad decisions by celebrity chefs: Paula Deen.
I don’t think I’ve seen someone with as much quiet goodwill and begrudged respect torch it all so quickly.
In addition to the legendary story of hosting a massive gay wedding in support of his LGBTQ+ sister, he’s been very generous and supportive of local communities and first responders during California wildfires and other natural disasters.
I sure hope that slimy handshake from a dude who will 1000% make fun of your dumb hair the instant he turns around was worth it.
I was never a fan and I’m not surprised by this at all.
Not a fan either, and the fact that his GG show is so popular always puzzled me.
This won’t hurt his career one bit. In fact, he probably gained fans from this. I think a lot of famous people are secretly Republicans. They want the huge tax breaks.
That’s it. Cancelled. And btw once ate at his restaurant. It was expensive and awful. Grease grease grease
I have never heard a single good thing about the food in his restaurants. Especially the one in Times Square (is that one still open?). That one apparently had TERRIBLE food.
I’ve never been to one of his restaurants, but I ate my weight in his burgers on the cruise I went on in February. I legitimately loved those burgers, and wish I had one right now.
Probably 20 years ago he went to the restaurant I worked at for DDD. Very nice guy, but the aftermath of every person who came in talking about they saw it on DDD and wanting all the details. I didn’t watch the show, just eat and go, please
Someone on Reddit called Guy Fieri “the Nickelback of the cooking world” and I laughed so hard at that one. Oh, and he went to the White House in 2017 with Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock so this wasn’t the first time he fawned all over Trump and revealed his rethuglican leanings. And the wonderful, late Anthony Bourdain said this about Fieri…“I look at Guy Fieri and I just think…I’m glad that’s not me.”
But he killed himself so that’s probably not the best example.
He committed suicide because he had a lifelong battle with depression, and it won. That doesn’t change the fact that he was a great chef, an intelligent, curious and talented raconteur, and someone with a great passion for free-thinking people of all cultures.
He’s also friends with Kid Rock so…yeah this definitely more than just a casual hand shaking moment. I never liked the guy and could never put my finger on why. Well- mystery solved!
He’s also friends with Vanilla Ice who performed at Mar-a-Lardo (typo and it stays) a couple of years ago.
Not gonna lie, I watch Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives because I love food shows. But Guy seems like “that guy” who’s acquainted with every celebrity for his own fame.
.
Geez, will ya look at the list of rich, white guys who are friendly with Trump?
Kid Rock, Guy F., Vanilla Ice, Ted Nugent = Bye all you bunch of has beens.
4 white guys with money, all over 45 y/o. Not much of a surprise to me.
I miss Bourdain. That man could write! Interesting, intelligent, empathetic.
Such a loss to his dearly loved child. He always spoke of her as the best part of his life.
Trump and everyone who supports him are complete losers. Trump is a garbage person in every single way.
Don’t forget Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Trumps fans come in many colors and genders.
I miss Bourdain too, he was one-of-a-kind. I saw him speak live many years ago and was mesmerized. He was sooo smart, funny, compassionate, engaging, charismatic and, dare I say, sexy. A true renaissance man.
Jaded, very well said. I agree 100%. Anthony Bourdain was a complex, interesting man. And, yes very attractive. R.I.P.
Rednecks gonna red. News at 11.
How is this a story? Are we supposed to be surprized? Who in their right minds is behind guy fieri anyway – he’s just an awful mess.