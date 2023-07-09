Jonah Hill’s ex Sarah Brady reveals Jonah’s controlling emotional abuse

Jonah Hill was with Sarah Brady for several years, although no one really knows when they ended things. They were together as of February 2022, but then in August 2022, Jonah moved on with Olivia Millar. That was when Jonah and Olivia started getting pap’d together. Then in March of this year, we learned that Olivia and Jonah were expecting, and they welcomed their first child together in late May. This is just backstory: Sarah Brady is not the girlfriend who had a baby with Jonah, and Jonah and Sarah probably broke up more than a year ago. Well, now Brady is revealing what it was really like to date Jonah. Turns out, he’s a controlling emotional-abuser who misuses therapy-speak to dictate that his girlfriend shouldn’t be friends with men or pose in swimsuits (she’s a surfer) or model. Sarah Brady went on her IG Stories and posted tons of screenshots of some of the sh-t Jonah texted her during their relationship:
I know there are some younger women who read this site, and let me tell you something: run fast and far away from any man who sends you this kind of list of what they deem “unacceptable behavior.” Run away from men who claim that THEIR boundaries are about YOUR body. Beyond the fact of the emotional abuse and Jonah’s need to control and isolate Brady, the list simply reeks of his insecurity. He’s not man enough to be with a woman who has male friends. He’s not man enough to be with a surfer who models swimsuits. He’s not man enough to date a woman who has wild and fun female friends. Probably because those female friends will tell her: no, honey, this guy is a f–king douche. Jonah Hill is such a disappointment. Absolutely pathetic.
As I look through the other screenshots, from the very start of their relationship, he was controlling and trying to dictate what she posted on her IG, and how she dressed and he really didn’t want anyone to see her (a surfer) in swimwear. They also went to couples therapy together for at least four months and the therapist said some really crazy sh-t to Brady, like how she should just give in to Jonah’s demands that she never talk to other men, and that they needed a safe word for when Jonah was yelling at Sarah.
Douche. And his therapist should be in front of a review board stat.
Indeed! Didn’t Hill make a questionable documentary with his therapist? Very suspicious of his therapist’s ethics.
Agreed-that therapist is getting Jonah Hill’s money to tell Jonah Hill that Jonah Hill deserves to act like an entitled d-bag.
I’m confused…Did anyone think he WASN’T a Douche? He has always been one. He’s an entitled man-baby. Oh, he isn’t all that talented and is a world class nepo baby…yeah..I said it.
ITA when has he not been creepy?
Today I say something that usually makes my eyes roll if other people say it but now I know what they mean: I always had a feeling about him. I thought he is the type of guy, who couldn’t get with the girls he wanted when he was a teenager and therefore takes it out on women he got with later in life.
Arm chair diagnosis: he still doesn’t like himself and therefore thinks that women are only attracted to him because he is famous and he hates them for it.
Sometimes I’m surprised when we learn about a star being a horrid douche, but I am not here. I believe that he’s the worst. Ugh!! He sounds like my ex. Any of them, pick one. I was with so many turds. My kids have positive, loving, respectful relationships. Not a douche in sight for them. It’s my greatest delight as their mom. The cycle is broken!!! I hope Sarah keeps riding high and catching glorious waves with her true friends and lovers.
Jonah can set boundaries for Jonah’s behaviour. Demanding that a surfing professional not display swimwear surf images, or hang out with friends, or acknowledge male surfers is insecure controlling, mega red flag behaviour.
This. It’s also pretty insidious because ~in theory~ it is acceptable to set boundaries for behavior you’re willing to accept from your partner. However, what’s ~unacceptable~ is to pursue and date a surfer and then set the boundary that she not be a surfer. It’s such typical narcissistic bullshi*t, setting up your partner to fail some insane test.
If anyone talks to you like this, look for the door. Carefully, because honestly, this is the kind of shit that escalates. See how he’s blaming her for his behaviors and feelings?
Yes. This is one step away from a slap in the face with the “you made me do it” accusation. RUN!
I started to write out a bunch of examples and thought it might be a bit dramatic but:
” If you had stayed home, I wouldn’t be so upset.”
“If you had dressed more modestly*, that guy wouldn’t have looked at you.”
“if you hadn’t upset me, I wouldn’t have punched the wall”
“if you hadn’t yelled at me, I wouldn’t have hit you. It’s my trauma response.”
*the word modestly coming out of the mouth of a man re: your dress should just be considered a red flag unless there is amazing context.
YIPES. I have to agree 💯.
YES. And he’s picking women who have less power than him. My son was born in May and I was pregnant in August, so that means his new partner got pregnant somewhere between immediately and really fast (if there was no overlap. I am very worried for her.
I feel old and jaded. Just looking at him you can tell he’s an emotional dictator who’d figure out a person’s weak points and exploit them. Any single one of those texts would have had me telling to fuck off and deleting his number.
They want the hot babe as a trophy to prove to their other knuckle-dragger mates this is the standard of babe they can pull.
They don’t actually want her to stay the cool, sexy babe though. Imagine if she asked him to stop kissing co-stars for a movie. She’d be told to keep her nose out of it.
God, I hate that this douchey bro culture is so openly popular. OTOH it is a good thing if it means it opens womens’ eyes to these patterns.
Sarah actually posted a text exchange where she mentioned to Jonah that he’d be kissing a beautiful accomplished woman in a film, but it was fine because she trusted him, and he said something like “it’s for a scene AT WORK!” as if her surf photos weren’t work. Such an absurd double standard.
This reminds me of the weird thing with that movie he recently had on netflix, You People. He and his love interest in the film do not kiss, and at the end, it’s like cgi’d or something. Very strange
Yeah, this is an instant red flag. She could easily “respect his boundaries” by just walking away, but he means “accept my boundaries.”
The first thing I saw about this was a fabulous post by @therapyjeff on Instagram, who is a delightful follow, btw. The gaslight is bright in all of this. I am sure Jonah is as insecure as they come, but she’s a professional surfer. Would he have preferred her in a victorian swimming costume at an all lady beach?
Just want to point out that her being a surfer is beside the point. Whether you surf or swim for work or pleasure you should be able to wear and post whatever you want. Like it doesn’t matter at all what you do for a living. If you want to post a bikini pic and you’re a delivery truck driver your partner should support that.
Ladies, Sarah is getting absolutely shredded in her Instagram comments. If you’d like to show her support, post a supportive comment for her, it will mean a lot for women who are experiencing something similar and feeling shamed for it
The comments on her Instagram are awful.
Those comments are awful. Someone even reported Sarah for harrasment and bullying – for speaking about her experiences! And once again THIS is why women often don’t speak up.
I kinda feel bad for the women supporting him. They haven’t learned yet, or are trying suppress grief at their own abusive situation. You cannot out-modest a man like this. Ladies, trying to win at this shit is digging your own grave (literally). You will NEVER appease him.
It’s like women who have been raped and then get blamed for it. “You were dressed too provocatively” or “You were drunk and led him on”. No wonder I’m not on social media…SMH.
The amount of men defending Jonah is disturbing.
“He’s not man enough to be with a woman who has male friends. He’s not man enough to be with a surfer who models swimsuits. He’s not man enough to date a woman who has wild and fun female friends.”
I don’t know if any of this has anything to do with Jonah Hill being “man enough” or not. This was a person who made demands of others that are deeply misguided and unfair, and then tried to justify it to themselves and others using their own personal insecurities.
Everyone has insecurities. But it’s not the responsibility of the people in one’s life to make 100% of the effort when it comes to addressing and moving past one’s insecurities, which is exactly what Jonah Hill seems to have expected here. He expected her to do all of the work, to make all of the changes, to make him feel better, when that’s neither fair, let alone something that was on her to do.
He had his own responsibility when it came to managing his own insecurities, and he seems to have taken absolutely none of that effort on for himself. You can also get the sense from those texts that he’s trying desperately hard to sound “””reasonable”””” when what he really wanted was to just scream at his ex and forbid her from doing any of those things on his list.
It’s also not at all surprising that couples counseling went the way it did. I’ve always been told that, if you’re in a relationship where you feel like your partner is controlling or like you’re being emotionally abused, it’s better to not go to couples counseling at all. Those are not issues that can be solved through couples counseling. The better solution is to go for individual counseling on your own, to sort out your own feelings and emotions about what’s going on and the relationship at hand.
It’s also a bad idea to advise emotional abusers to go for individual counseling on their own, or to otherwise compel them to go for someone else’s sake, rather than their own motivation. Bc what winds up happening is exactly what’s seen here–people like that just learn how to co-opt the language of therapy to further continue what they’re doing. While I can understand the reason why so many people feel compelled to try and get people like this some type of help, everyone would be far better off if, in these types of situations, with these types of people, they just put their time and energy towards helping themselves instead.
This. Therapese makes narcissists more dangerous.
Any pearl clutching about modesty is so funny coming from Jonah Hill regardless of the details.
Let us all review his IMBD page…..
I understand that people can grow and change, but, it seems like a consistent arc.
SDE
He’s buddies with Leo, right? Shocker. Suggesting it’s his way or the highway, but he still respects her choices if she wants to be a ho and disrespect him. Using therapy buzzwords to undermine her sense of self and confidence, and making it seem like she is not supporting and valuing him if she doesn’t behave exactly as he needs her to to inflate his ego because he’s eternally insecure.
I hate that this therapist is giving therapists a bad name. Not only run from men like Jonah but run from therapists like this. There ARE good men and good therapists out there.
In my experience, a capable therapist is the exception, not the rule.
I’ve had to change therapists before. It’s definitely not fun when you’re feeling awful but worth it when you find the right fit.
I usually agree with the consensus on this site and so I’m trying to get where you guys are. We all say crappy things when we are breaking up. She’s selecting the crappy things he said to show he’s a bad guy awhile after they broke up. Maybe he is a bad guy but are we sure we are ready to draw that conclusion based on these texts? Maybe you guys know he’s done other bad things and I’m behind. Could she be flirtatious with other guys and he can’t handle it. Is it the thought that everyone should be comfortable being in a relationship with someone who flirts with other people? I don’t know if I would care if my husband did that but I’m not sure I think everyone has to be ok with that. I also read in this tests a list of things that he’s communicating as he’s exiting the relationship. The way I’m reading this, he’s like I don’t want these things but you’re free to do them just not with me. Does she have a right to be with him. I am sorry if these questions are offensive. I am not trying to offend just trying to understand the perspective and what I’m missing.
Too many unknowns here. His version, her version and what really went down.
I don’t know about “bad guy”, but there aren’t a lot of ways to interpret his list of demands – they seem pretty clear cut. And given that they went to couples therapy over these demands, it don’t sound like only an “exit.” A lot of men can’t accept that women can have friendships with other men – they see everything from the point of flirtation, sex and territory – and this particular list sounds very controlling. In any case, they’re not together anymore.
Policing which female friends he deems too “unstable” is the opposite of clear cut. And it’s scary. Guessing that any friend who warned her about his controlling behavior was gonna get banned as too “unstable” real quick.
If he needed her to conform to a laundry list of demands in order to be with her, that was his signal that he should just leave. Threatening to leave unless someone makes drastic changes to their life is controlling and abusive imo. These sound like threats to breakup not actual breakup texts to me.
This is it exactly.
I’ve dated my share of losers and none of them have tried to police my body, job, or friends. Regardless of literally anything we aren’t seeing, these texts are NOT normal and are NOT healthy. He’s a loser.
To quote someone from Twitter ” he took his own insecurities, rebranded them into healthy boundaries, made them into her problem and then passive-aggressively threatened to end things if she didn’t change her whole life…” He didn’t want her to be FRIENDS with other men – nothing said about being flirtatious. He could not handle her being friends with men because he is deeply insecure. He has to work on those insecurities and not ask her to change her friendships.
Is the point he’s not allowed to police her choices? He definitely sounds like a guy who has a particular outlook on what he wants and it wouldn’t be my choice. But philosophically, is he entitled to have his choices and if she doesn’t like it, she can leave? Example: if he were a certain religion there might be dress requirements for that religion. Would he be wrong saying to anyone he dated, you need to follow these requirements otherwise I am not comfortable? I don’t require that you do these things but to be with me, you have to? Does he have that right or is that behavior by definition controlling and/or narcissistic or other definitions. I am kind of asking a question about religious and cultural and political choices. Like I am not a person who espouses conservative views but do other people have the right to do that and say that their spouse has to follow? I completely understand the concept of free choice in that if I, as a spouse, don’t like those things, I must be free to leave. And financial or physical or emotional abuse should not be used to keep me in a relationship where I do not agree to the “requirements” whether they be cultural, political or religious.
The point is, he can’t set boundaries for her. He can only set them for himself. If he can’t handle a woman who has male friends or is friends with women with a wild past (what does that even mean?!?) or is posing in bathing suits HE needs to end this relationship or work on HIS insecurities. What he can’t do is suggesting or demanding his partner to change any of this to be with him.
In his texts he is not communicating his boundaries, he is setting rules for her. Huge difference.
The point is she is a professional surfer. He pursued her as such using a picture of her surfing. He doesn’t then get to tell her she can’t wear her uniform and speak to her male colleagues.
Had to say one more thing. The point is no one should EVER try to change their partner. This is not putting things in the dishwasher a different way. This is wanting her to change everything about herself. Who she hangs out with, what she wears, how she acts. He knew all of this when they first started dating. If it wasn’t for him he should have bounced.
Here’s one huge problem with the “well these are just his needs” thinking (other than religion being a patriarchal system that provides an excuse structure to abuse women in this exact way) is that…why did he start dating her? She’s a model. A surfer. He slid into her dm’s because of her sexy pics. She was 24. He was 39. Honestly it seems like he targeted her as a shiny object and then policed her for those very things. He’s also not just dictating who her male friends but also her FEMALE friends are and how she can interact with them? He’s reserving the right to reject her female friends if he deems them unstable? That is a major red flag for isolating your abuse victim.
And um, yes, it is wrong to impose your religious requirements on a partner who doesn’t share that religion or wish to adhere to those requirements! Your partner is not an extension of yourself. They are an autonomous individual with the right to conduct themselves how they wish. If he didn’t like how she was conducting herself, it was on him to leave or not date her in the first place.
Your questions lost me once you started talking about his “right”. You’re also framing things in “religious, cultural, and political “ terms — where I might see personal and even pathological issues.
If someone has “religious, cultural, and political….requirements “ I’d suggest that the healthiest way to handle these “requirements “ is to be upfront and open about these “requirements “ and to seek out potential partners who share them.
That’s very different from what’s depicted in these texts.
I was thinking the same thing…
These are not breakup texts. The exchanges took place over several months while they were still together. If this were a single unhinged screed about modesty after their relationship ended, it would be weird but a lot less disturbing (like “phew, dodged a bullet there girl”).
He wanted to limit her female friends. Maybe because it’s at the end of the lists it’s not getting as much emphasis. But I’m guessing any friend who tried to help her was instantly branded “unstable” and forbidden because of his “boundaries.”
Their therapist gave her a safeword to use when he was screaming at her. FOH with this shit take.
These texts are so disturbing. It’s the way he is trying to rationalize his controlling behavior…..it’s just so…..cold, IDK. I never really doubted he was an ahole, but this is a level beyond what I would have guessed.
Oh yuck, I’m so glad she’s not with him anymore, and good for her for putting these texts out there! He’s going to have a meltdown about it I bet, just reading those texts tells me he doesn’t like not being in control. I feel vindicated in irrationally hating him since he started acting and avoiding all his work like the plague.
They’re wearing identical suits in the top pic. Now that’s controlling behavior!
Someone needs to reveal the name of that therapist from hell.
Yes the therapists last name is not enough. It’s not that uncommon of a last name and LA is a big place.
Also identical outfits is what you do with your two small children, not grown adults.
He just sounds like a guy with narcissistic personality disorder who’s been to enough therapy that he now uses it in his own interest. This is not surprising information from a narcissist, and it’s absolutely not surprise that an actor is this self obsessed.
I’m so curious about Hollywood therapists. Everyone in that town is somewhat blinded by fame and actors are used to being surrounded by ”yes-men”. Many would probably refuse to see a therapist who really challenges them. It seems that is 100% what is going on here. Jonah hasn’t made any real progress, he’s just learned to use fancy therapy words.
Well the bullied is now a bully. You would think he would know better but nope.
People, don’t have any serious discussions/arguments over text. Not because someone might screenshot it, but because it is incredibly unhealthy and will only make things worst.
That’s all.
One of the screenshots I saw say she emotionally supported him through their break up for 6 months until he got his new girl pregnant. That would put the break up around oct 2022. Also I’m glad she’s putting all this out there and I hope some young girls are reading and learning these red flags.
I my take from the release of these messages is that she is still emotionally invested. I have never been in a controlling relationship so would not know whether this is a way of healing … Glad he has moved on, I hope she finds peace and joy in her next relationship
These texts are truly disturbing. Definitely an insecure and controlling POS. He is ugly and gross, and I have NEVER understood his appeal. How is he even a thing? Glad she got out.
Wow, what an abusive douche. And now he is a parent. Ugh. I hope he doesn’t have a daughter.
I agree with all of you, but I’m curious: does anyone knows why she is making all of this public?
Idk but I’m glad she is. Women need to talk to each other. We need to arm each other with abuser-literacy. Even with the people defending him, there are so many intelligent people analyzing why this is deeply abusive (and frankly the defenses are all some version of: “nuh uh” “two sides to every story” “she’s an attention whore slut”). Even if one woman recognizes her own situation in this and gets up the nerve to leave, it’s worth it
He considers Brad Pitt a good friend and role model – enough said.
Why did he even get into a relationship with this person if he didn’t like anything about her? What she wears, her job culture, her friends? What. A. Douche.
She’s a surfer and wasn’t allowed to surf with men.
Jonah’s an actor and was allowed to act with women.
She can’t post swim suit photos (which is probably a part of her job). He can post whatever he wants.
Yeah. He’s a narcissist alright.
I already thought he was based on his previous behavior, but hey. Here’s proof!
Saying you respect someone or something doesn’t mean you actually do.