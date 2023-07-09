Prince William & Kate love to play ‘padel tennis’ at a luxury club in Windsor

As someone who follows tennis, I seriously cannot get into pickleball or “padel tennis” as enjoyable sports to follow or watch. They might be fun to play – and I’ve heard from people who have a great time playing those sports – but they’re just not watchable to me and I don’t understand why they’re televised. Well, the Prince and Princess of Wales are both keen tennis players and tennis fans. But they’re getting a bit older, so they’ve reportedly taken up padel tennis. In case you’re wondering about the difference between pickleball and padel tennis, it’s to do with the differences in balls and racquets. The scoring is also different.

Prince William and Kate are hooked on padel tennis and play fiercely competitive matches with pals, The Sun can reveal. The couple gave the world’s fastest-growing sport the royal seal of approval after trying it at courts close to their Windsor home. And the padel-loving pair now regularly play doubles with friends — but on opposite sides. Wills, 40, and 41-year-old Kate were spotted in recent weeks playing the game at a plush complex with luxury leisure facilities. The all-action game is a cross between squash and tennis using a solid padel rather than a stringed racquet. Worldwide, it now has 25 million players, including celebs such as David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Elle Macpherson. Wills and Kate leave their three children at home as they head off for the 90-minute sessions. One witness stumbled across the royal pair playing with their pals. They said: “I had to look twice as it seemed surreal but they were having a great time. William was on one team with a male friend and Kate was on the other team with a male friend and there was lots of banter and a lot of laughing but both sides fought every point. They looked good at it and did not come across as beginners.”

[From The Sun]

Sure. Kate also completely redid the tennis court at Anmer Hall, but now she’s based (during the week) in Windsor, at Adelaide Cottage, and it sounds reasonable that she would seek out something tennis-ish for fun. God knows, she has to fill her days with something other than work. Same for William. I imagine William is involved in so many recreational sports these days and we barely ever hear about it. I can’t wait to find out who was into padel ball first, meaning who Kate and William are copying.