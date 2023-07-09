Prince William & Kate love to play ‘padel tennis’ at a luxury club in Windsor

As someone who follows tennis, I seriously cannot get into pickleball or “padel tennis” as enjoyable sports to follow or watch. They might be fun to play – and I’ve heard from people who have a great time playing those sports – but they’re just not watchable to me and I don’t understand why they’re televised. Well, the Prince and Princess of Wales are both keen tennis players and tennis fans. But they’re getting a bit older, so they’ve reportedly taken up padel tennis. In case you’re wondering about the difference between pickleball and padel tennis, it’s to do with the differences in balls and racquets. The scoring is also different.
Prince William and Kate are hooked on padel tennis and play fiercely competitive matches with pals, The Sun can reveal. The couple gave the world’s fastest-growing sport the royal seal of approval after trying it at courts close to their Windsor home. And the padel-loving pair now regularly play doubles with friends — but on opposite sides.
Wills, 40, and 41-year-old Kate were spotted in recent weeks playing the game at a plush complex with luxury leisure facilities. The all-action game is a cross between squash and tennis using a solid padel rather than a stringed racquet.
Worldwide, it now has 25 million players, including celebs such as David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Elle Macpherson. Wills and Kate leave their three children at home as they head off for the 90-minute sessions.
One witness stumbled across the royal pair playing with their pals. They said: “I had to look twice as it seemed surreal but they were having a great time. William was on one team with a male friend and Kate was on the other team with a male friend and there was lots of banter and a lot of laughing but both sides fought every point. They looked good at it and did not come across as beginners.”
[From The Sun]
Sure. Kate also completely redid the tennis court at Anmer Hall, but now she’s based (during the week) in Windsor, at Adelaide Cottage, and it sounds reasonable that she would seek out something tennis-ish for fun. God knows, she has to fill her days with something other than work. Same for William. I imagine William is involved in so many recreational sports these days and we barely ever hear about it. I can’t wait to find out who was into padel ball first, meaning who Kate and William are copying.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open Champion Emma Raducanu at the LTA Centre in Roehampton today.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, plays table tennis during his visit to CATCH, a youth-led charity in Leeds, Britain November 30, 2021.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, plays table tennis during his visit to CATCH, a youth-led charity in Leeds, Britain November 30, 2021.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays tennis as she joins a session with a group during a visit the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme at Basildon Sporting Village in Basildon, southeast England, on October 30, 2018.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) plays tennis as she joins a session with a group during a visit the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme at Basildon Sporting Village in Basildon, southeast England, on October 30, 2018.
My biggest takeaway from this is: they don’t even have other hetero couples in their friend group? Was it two of Will’s friends and Kate was the fourth? Girl, learn how to be a good friend – you are going to need some ride or die’s someday.
Thought exactly the same thing!
That is what stood out to me too- Kate always has to position herself to be the only woman, the pick-me girl in a group of men. What a lonely way to live.
Fancy Pants, this is what I have said many times. Before Harry Met Meghan, Katie was very tight with both brothers. They seemed to go everywhere together, they were frequently photographed together, usually laughing. The tabloids made a lot of how close the three of them were. And then, along comes Meghan. She broke up Kate’s happy threesome. The little group where she was always the centre of attention. I still believe that Kate got so pissed off that she was the one who started being nasty to Meghan and not the other way around. .
As for this game, I have never heard of it I wonder if they play it in Australia and I just haven’t heard about it I’ll just have to ask her. It looks like fun.
Spare revealed that Harry wasn’t close with Will and Kate. They never hung out unless it was an official engagement. Since Kate knows where all the cameras are she really played it up when she was with the brothers.
It wasn’t when Meghan entered the scene, there was no close relationship with the three.
Kate got all flirty with harry in front of the cameras. She did not like when Meghan came along. Kate made things unpleasant for meghan.
@Annakist: You need to read Harry’s book. He says he was never close to William and Kate and they never hung out together. Meghan didn’t break up the threesome because it never existed only on engagements which Harry didn’t always enjoy.
Kate probably thinks she’s William’s best friend. I don’t think she trusts a single person outside her family; you never ever hear of her meeting friends for lunch, for example. If she does have friends, she probably gets them to visit her so she can control what goes on.
True! And there are a load of possible friends at the kids schools! The large component of my current friends are fabulous people I met through my kids. Commiserating at the playground, at the edges of birthday parties, and so on. People I’ve bonded with while bitching about the mosquitoes while our kids played soccer are among my most preciously held humans.
I don’t think she even hangs out with her family much anymore. You never see her with Pippa. She was always with Kate during her dating years but now it’s nothing. And nothing with her being an Aunt to Pippa’s kids or the cousins hanging out. It’s odd.
She prides herself on being both fat-free and friend free.
I bet it was Peg who started. Padel seems like a sport he can add to his sport of pegging.
I agree. She is emotionally immature. She can’t have women around because she needs to be the centre of attention.
I’m glad they have the time, opportunity, money, and luxury to fanny about on a court during a heatwave, energy and food crisis, and prove they’re oh so relatable to the common man. They’re real winners!
Huh. This article is interesting. Emphasizes that they were playing on different teams, with Kate playing with another man, and leaving the kids alone for at least 90 minutes to go play.
None of those things are big deals on their own, obviously. I have left my kids for longer than that to socialize or whatever. But……it feels pointed here. They can leave the kids to go to their fancy tennis club but not to work. Kate playing with another man – why aren’t she and William on the same team? Again not significant at all for most couples, but here………it’s interesting.
Given all the speculation on here about their marriage, living situation, etc I find it more interesting they are playing in the same foursome. It really doesn’t matter if you’re on the same team. They purposely booked recreational time together.
Harry said that W&K changed the seating arrangements at their table at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. W&K are a couple that clearly like to be separately together.
I’m so confused. I had to look up the difference between Paddle Tennis, Padel, and Pickleball. Apparently they all use different paddles, different balls, different sized courts, and different scoring.
It seems making a simplified and less physically taxing version of tennis is an idea many different people have had! It’s pickle ball where I am. My knees are bad enough that I enjoyed it when I tried it, but I’m not taking it up.
The issue, at least with pickleball
Accidentally posted, edit wasn’t working.
The issue, at least with pickleball, is that with the game made easier, the difference between winning and losing becomes how vicious you want to be. So a fun game for exercise between friends is great, but it can also become a way for mean girl Karens to be nasty and competitive while everyone else is there for a social game. Or maybe that’s just my town.
It’s good that they’re active and doing things together outside of public appearances. Basically a wealthy, long-time married couple at the country club.
Lol
Nope.
If this was a coule who needed social assistance, I guarantee the reaction would be different.
It would be all “why aren’t they working? They have time to play tennis but not work? Living off the public while they do fun activities as a couple?”
It’s not different because they are “royalty”. In fact, it’s much much worse. They take money from people & do nothing. They steal & colonize & abuse their family & staff.
Yet we get comments like this above, how nice it is they do things together.
I think it’s nice when anybody does enjoyable things with somebody else – doesn’t matter what their status. I’m not going to start out my Sunday ranting and raving over people who have no effect on me just because they decided to play a game.
The monarchy is the system in the UK and W&K are part of that. Until the people of the UK decide they don’t want a monarchy anymore, they’ll have to put up with the RF and their obscene amount of wealth.
Maybe I read this site too much. But I have a hard time imagining them doing anything together.
It’s hard to know because they’re so scrutinized. Most anytime anyone sees them it’s some kind of public event. But I can imagine them having some settled, married kind of time together – commenting on the kids, or their schedules, or an upcoming holiday, or how horrible are Harry and Meghan. I can’t see them working on any sort of plans together or having any intellectual conversations.
They don’t. They lead separate lives.
This story was leaked to distract from Willy’s appalling behaviour the other day, at the awards. His blatant disregard for Kate not only as his wife, but as a person. His appalling behaviour towards the other 2 presenters.
He went a step too far & even his most ardent supporters noticed who little they even like each other.
Hence, the latest “they have so much in common!” Story.
I agree, while there are some believable details (no other women, fighting every point against each other), this shouts strategic leak to divert attention. When else do we hear about them being ‘spotted’ by commoners but when they want to get a story out?
@kokiri — which recent awards and what did W do? I’m out of the loop!
@mrs smith
This is the link on this site, Twitter has actual video of his behaviour.
Trophy for winning some polo match = awards to me, sorry for any confusion.
https://www.celebitchy.com/824925/princess_kate_wore_a_sister-wife_beulah_london_dress_to_williams_polo_match/
A neighbor of KP posted on Twitter a pic of Wills helicopter landing, I think it was after the polo match. The poster said it lands there daily. This fiction, with no names other than Will and Kate and no pics, was created after the awkward polo match kiss on the cheek, trying to make them appear like they are not separated.
The most unbelievable part of this story is the fact that those two were hanging out in the first place. I find it really hard to believe that Will and Kate spend any private time time together, especially without the kids. This story does not seem real.
Good to know that the massive, expensively updated apartment at KP is at least getting used. Also good to know that the Earthshot Prince — with his frequent helicopter trips — is continuing his efforts to bring attention to environmental concerns.
I truly cannot imagine what the monarchy will look like with Wills in charge.
Is this spin that they spend time together . I wonder about the timing of this.
That Tweet about Wills alleged helicopter rides gained traction too
That tweet is hilarious. All the comments saying but William lives in Windsor to defend the fact that his helicopter goes in and out of KP every day.
The comments to that tweet insisting that lots of royals are traveling in and out of KP everyday via helicopter. Um, like, who? There are no royals left anymore, which is the end result of CRex’s bad management of the Firm. This suspiciously timed article from The Sun is a plant to make it seem like the Wails are friendlier behind the scenes than they are in public.
Which royals would even be living at KP? I thought most were gone from there, except for W&K.
Princess Blackamoor broach, perhaps lives there still? As if she’s got helicopter access.
Some one on Twitter posted a picture of Willian in his helicopter returning to Kensington Palace, saying he returns every evening.
Now that is something I believe.
I’ve always felt that was the arrangement, William would have Kensington Palace as “his place” and Kate and the kids would be at Windsor. And this tennis story sounds like the “dinner at the pub story”. Pics or it didn’t happen, lol.
Oh, that. Yes, that’s when he takes part in one of his other hobbies. He tends to a certain Rosegarden, and then he does a spot of horizontal folk dancing.
So now it’s being reported that they enjoy each other’s company? Yeah right.
There’s real trouble in Paradise.
This article rings false to me. I don’t believe they’re doing anything together except turning up at the occasional royal event and signing up George to Eton.
Isn’t William 41? Why does the article say 40. Was that story written up months ago for a different diverse of the Waleses less than perfect public persona and was at the time superseded by another one that better fit the moment? IMO this just more tabloid propaganda to spin a false public persona for the Wales. I wonder which demographic the propaganda spin targets.
My summary of the story/article: Kate played paddle ball with three men – she partnered with one against her husband.
I wonder which couple won that day. 🧐 🤷♀️
Oops ….. should say *diversion not diverse
This first reminded me of the cute Invictus Games video of Harry and Meghan playfully playing table tennis with each other. Their interactions are always so genuine and sweet. Then I thought how unsurprising that Kate is the only female in what would normally be a couples match and then she’s not even on the same team as her husband. It seems to be the usual fluff piece by the BM to distract from something else. The extended video of Will running away from Kate at the polo match and her changed facial expression was so bad that they needed to redirect people’s attention. I’m not on Twitter so had no idea about the post about the nightly helicopter rides returning Will home, including after the polo match debacle. These fluff pieces are such obvious distractions that I don’t know how anyone is gullible enough to believe that this is a happy marriage.