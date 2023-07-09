Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson are probably over, they unfollowed each other

The Keke Palmer story ended up being such a huge deal. Her partner/boyfriend Darius Jackson couldn’t handle Keke having a girls’ night out at the Usher show in Las Vegas. Instead of talking to the mother of his child about it directly, Darius ran to Twitter, where he made a small-D-energy tweet about how Keke is a mother and she shouldn’t dress proactively anymore. Granted, some of the worst people in the world took his side (this is Twitter, after all), but it was amazing to see how thoroughly Darius was destroyed online. Black Twitter pulled all of the receipts about his behavior, his sketchy f–king tweets and likes, his casual misogyny and much more. He deleted his Twitter account for a little while but now it’s back up, I think.
More than anything, this one incident showed that Keke is really beloved and people have her back, even when her dogsh-t partner tries to weaponize the internet’s misogynoir against her. But Keke still hasn’t said anything directly about Darius or what he said. She’s made posts about “I’m a Motha!” and talked about how motherhood has changed her life. She also made a TikTok where she’s dancing to a clip of herself saying, “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gon act up, I’m bouta link up.”
With all of the cryptic (or not so cryptic) back and forth on social media about who tweeted what and who deleted their account and what Keke posted when, people noticed something else: Keke and Darius unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Darius removed all of the photos of Keke on his page. I glanced through Keke’s page – I have no idea if she’s deleted some stuff or she never had many photos of Darius to begin with, but I did spy a video or two of Darius on her Insta.
In any case, the vibe is definitely that Darius and Keke broke up or they’re significantly on the rocks. Some have even theorized that Keke dumped Darius BEFORE he tweeted about her trip to the Usher show and that’s why he was acting up. I don’t know, honestly – it would make a lot of sense if Darius’s tweets weren’t the start of all of this but the conclusion of all of this.
Darius Daulton has scrubbed all traces of Keke Palmer from his Instagram.
The pair also no longer follow each other. pic.twitter.com/atDIJDJR3u
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2023
Who is Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, and does he prove that men from Philly are ‘embarrassing’? We investigate. https://t.co/gTogIvaNY3
— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) July 8, 2023
Noooooo, not #Essence dragging Keke Palmer's baby daddy as well with scientific facts and figures. pic.twitter.com/bUqombv8D3
— Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 7, 2023
She deserves so much better, but the douche will probably go for $$$ in “child support”
He looks like a budget, pre-In Living Color Damon Wayans.
This story has been killing me on the subreddits. Seriously, you’re in her house, with her baby, eating her food, using her internet to tweet about what she should do? It’s not like she was out here cheating on you, you’re just mad she looked great and Usher sang to her. [Side note: people shipping her and Usher, cut that stuff out. Did the internet forget about Usher? H*rpes shouldn’t have a stigma, but giving it to folks without their consent is still d-bag moves.]
Be like Stedman. Show up, look good in pics, be good at home, and STFU. Keke is on a mega-star, one-name trajectory, and is already known and beloved. All you had to do was be a good partner.
*sigh* Between this and Jonah Hill, it’s the weekend of dragging men.
Amen to everything you said.
Yep!! The subreddits have been hilarious! But seriously, what is going on with the men out there? I do not understand why guys can’t be supportive and proud of their partners! It makes me appreciate Mr. Smith a great deal.
I understand the sentiment about Stedman, but the man isn’t a kept man. Unlike Darius, Stedman had a career before he met Oprah. She isn’t creating opportunities for him to make money. He was already established with his own funds.
Darius lives off of Keke. Without her, he’d be what he is now. Unemployed. Now he’s got a producing gig on her show and a means to care for his kid. I do believe they were already over because he was messy and hitting up women in their DMs.
Keke is a riot, selling sweatshirts with “I’m a Motha”
A video surfaced with Steve Harvey, telling Keke to look for a man that she don’t have to support.
Steve Harvey’s advice is not always the best the last woman who Steve set up husband was arrested for a long list of crimes including child pornography and something to do with inappropriate photos of animals.
Another couple Steve matched ended in a quick divorce.
I definitely said they aren’t together anymore when I saw this first tweet. But hopefully she is moving on. She doesn’t need his bs in her life.
Same, to me it seems like they split before the concert and he was throwing a tantrum.
Good for Keke.
Yup!
I love the way Keke exited. She didn’t stoop to his level and trash him publicly. She didn’t dim her shine to soothe him. She just “subtly” showed him how she would be living her best life and left.