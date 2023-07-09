Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson are probably over, they unfollowed each other

The Keke Palmer story ended up being such a huge deal. Her partner/boyfriend Darius Jackson couldn’t handle Keke having a girls’ night out at the Usher show in Las Vegas. Instead of talking to the mother of his child about it directly, Darius ran to Twitter, where he made a small-D-energy tweet about how Keke is a mother and she shouldn’t dress proactively anymore. Granted, some of the worst people in the world took his side (this is Twitter, after all), but it was amazing to see how thoroughly Darius was destroyed online. Black Twitter pulled all of the receipts about his behavior, his sketchy f–king tweets and likes, his casual misogyny and much more. He deleted his Twitter account for a little while but now it’s back up, I think.

More than anything, this one incident showed that Keke is really beloved and people have her back, even when her dogsh-t partner tries to weaponize the internet’s misogynoir against her. But Keke still hasn’t said anything directly about Darius or what he said. She’s made posts about “I’m a Motha!” and talked about how motherhood has changed her life. She also made a TikTok where she’s dancing to a clip of herself saying, “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gon act up, I’m bouta link up.”

With all of the cryptic (or not so cryptic) back and forth on social media about who tweeted what and who deleted their account and what Keke posted when, people noticed something else: Keke and Darius unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Darius removed all of the photos of Keke on his page. I glanced through Keke’s page – I have no idea if she’s deleted some stuff or she never had many photos of Darius to begin with, but I did spy a video or two of Darius on her Insta.

In any case, the vibe is definitely that Darius and Keke broke up or they’re significantly on the rocks. Some have even theorized that Keke dumped Darius BEFORE he tweeted about her trip to the Usher show and that’s why he was acting up. I don’t know, honestly – it would make a lot of sense if Darius’s tweets weren’t the start of all of this but the conclusion of all of this.

